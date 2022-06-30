An Orange County Supervisor helped hamstring the county watchdog office after it probed and reported on a “troubling” use-of-force culture at the OC Sheriff’s Department, according to an OC Grand Jury Report.

It was a reaction to the Office of Independent Review’s first report in years, which also detailed instances where Sheriff training instructors allegedly diminished policy or endorsed mistreatment tactics – and use of force incident reports either lacked details or were filed late.

[Read: New Probe Details ‘Troubling’ Use of Force Culture at OC Sheriff’s Dept.]

But the report was received negatively by Sheriff Don Barnes’ office, Grand Jurors wrote in findings released Thursday, and as a result, an unnamed “prominent” county supervisor contacted county CEO Frank Kim’s office and requested a hiring freeze on the office.

At a time when the office had planned to bring aboard more investigators.

“Despite the support publicly expressed by several Supervisors, a prominent member of the BOS reacted to the OCSD’s displeasure by contacting the Orange County Chief Executive Officer (CEO)’s office and requesting that a hiring freeze be placed upon the OIR. The CEO’s office complied with the Supervisor’s request,” the report reads.

To read the full Grand Jury Report, click here.

When reached for comment Thursday morning, Sheriff spokesperson Carrie Braun said she had yet to read the report and would provide comment after reviewing it.

Although grand jurors didn’t name the county supervisor, the report says Kim’s office “complied” with the hiring freeze request.

Kim did not respond to a request for comment Thursday morning.

County spokesperson Molly Nichelson said she had yet to see the report on Thursday morning but would follow up.

Grand jurors say the hiring freeze is also why the Office of Independent Review doesn’t have a director anymore.

Sergio Perez, who was hired to lead the office in May 2020, left earlier this year to become the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power’s first inspector general.

[Read: Left Without Leadership, What Happens Now To Orange County’s Only Police Watchdog Agency?]

The grand jury believes Perez may have resigned “in part from the prolonged and untimely hiring freeze,” the panel wrote in its report.

“The effect of that unwarranted hiring freeze appeared to undermine the credibility of the OIR and challenge its independence. This interference with the OIR through budgetary means repeats a pattern that began with its first iteration dating back over a decade. The decision to place any restrictions on any department’s budget, hiring, or operations should not be under the control of a single Supervisor,” the report reads.

After the publication of the Sheriff’s report, Perez had expressed optimism for the future of an office whose true purpose was historically mired in confusion and criticism since county Supervisors formed the panel in 2008, in the wake of a controversial jail beating death.

While taking public credit for setting up an effective police oversight agency, county supervisors have never been clear whether the agency is meant to provide public reports or just make internal suggestions.

Over the years, supervisors also moved to redefine its purpose and scope — and even flat-out defund it.

As a result of their findings, Grand Jurors recommended that the County’s Board of Supervisors appoint a new executive director.

The jury also recommends that by Oct. 1, supervisors approve the number of staff for the office of independent review the new executive director recommends and that they create a new policy that requires all supervisors to vote on any changes to the office’s budget.

The last time the top police watchdog job was vacant in Orange County, it took county supervisors two years to hire a replacement – during which the watchdog work ground to a halt.

​​Brandon Pho is a Voice of OC reporter and corps member with Report for America, a GroundTruth initiative. Contact him at bpho@voiceofoc.org or on Twitter @photherecord.

Hosam Elattar is a Voice of OC reporter and corps member with Report for America, a GroundTruth initiative. Contact him at helattar@voiceofoc.org or on Twitter @ElattarHosam.

