OC Animal Care Promotes Importance of Pet Licensing Ahead of National Lost Pet Prevention Month

TUSTIN, Calif. (June 9, 2022) – As National Lost Pet Prevention Month approaches this July, OC Animal Care is raising awareness of responsible pet ownership and encouraging residents to license their pets.

“Our shelters are full of lost pets looking to find their way home,” said Chairman Doug Chaffee, Fourth District Supervisor. “Pet licensing makes that connection easy for the family and their beloved pet.”

Animal shelters typically see an uptick in lost pets going into the summer months, primarily around the Fourth of July. A license tag provides a quick and accurate way of helping furry family members find their way home. Additionally, it is required by law in Orange County for all dogs over the age of four months to be licensed and vaccinated against rabies, which a license tag also provides proof of.

“A pet license shows the community your dog is safe and protected against the threat of rabies,” said Vice Chairman Donald P. Wagner, Third District Supervisor. “Plus, it’s the law. A pet license can be more cost-effective than the fees for not having one. In the event your beloved dog goes missing, a license helps with faster ID’ing and a quicker return home.”

Residents owning or having custody of any dog must license the dog within 15 days of acquisition or within 15 days after the license becomes due (exceptions apply to Anaheim residents). Residents must provide proof of California-approved rabies vaccination to obtain a license.

“The chances of pets going missing spikes in the summer when families make travel plans,” said Supervisor Andrew Do, First District. “A pet license is a small investment that can save your pet’s life.”

When residents license their pets through OC Animal Care, they will receive a new PetHub License tag which allows pet owners to create a free online profile for their pet. The profile contains information such as the pet’s name, breed, age, medications, allergies, owner’s contact information, and much more. Anyone finding the pet can scan the tag’s QR code and see the pet’s information made public by its owner to help reunite the pet and its owner sooner.

“Our pets are members of our family and pet ownership is shown to improve our health by reducing blood pressure and stress,” said Supervisor Katrina Foley, Second District.“By licensing our pets, we help to ensure their safety and increase the likelihood of a seamless return should they become lost.”

Pets currently licensed with OC Animal Care will also qualify for OC Animal Care’s Take Me Home Program. This pet redemption program is offered to pet owners who have had their licensed pets impounded for the first time and requires pet owners to redeem their pet(s) within the first 24 hours. More information on the Take Me Home Program can be found here.

“Being a responsible pet owner shows how much you love your furry family member,” said Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, Fifth District. “That commitment starts with licensing your pet and keeping them safe.”

For more information on how to license your pet, visit ocpetinfo.com/license or contact OC Animal Care’s Licensing Department Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (714) 259-1091. Pet owners can also email ACSLicensing@occr.ocgov.com for assistance.

