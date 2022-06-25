Americans woke to the news Friday morning that a 50 year old landmark decision, Roe v. Wade, had been reversed by a Supreme Court ruling.

By that night, hundreds had taken to the streets to sound off.

Residents gathered in the streets of Irvine, Fullerton and Laguna Beach to protest and advocate for abortion rights.

The 1973 decision was overturned by a 5-4 vote by the Supreme Court.

The original ruling fifty years ago was originally made to give women choice to have an abortion. That is not the case now in 22 states in the United States, where abortion is now illegal or there are varying degrees of restrictions on abortion.

However, California, has protections in place for abortions to still be accesbile to women.

“Abortion is legal in California. It will remain that way.I just signed a bill that makes our state a safe haven for women across the nation.We will not cooperate with any states that attempt to prosecute women or doctors for receiving or providing reproductive care,” said Governor Newsom over a tweet yesterday.

But this still didn’t stop Orange County residents from gathering.

“(The overturn) means we’re going back decades. It means our future generations not having the rights that current adults have. It’s a loss of health care for women all over the country, and it’s devastating,” said St. Amant to Voice of OC during a protest in Fullerton,” follow the will of the people.”

For one physician present at the protest, in Irvine, this meant serious implications for the lives of mothers. “I’m here to protect our patients. In light of this ridiculous assault on women’s civil rights, I believe women will die, and I am here to support them,” said UCLA physician Jeffrey Gassion.

Here is a glimpse of what Orange County looked like yesterday:

Laguna Beach

A group of over 200 protesters gathered alongside Pacific Coast Highway in Laguna Beach, in response to the overturning of the Roe V Wade court case. June 24, 2022. Credit: DEVON JAMES, Voice of OC

Holding up a handmade sign Karina Napuri cheers to oncoming traffic, which passes by honking in solidarity. When asked what this overturn meant to her, she said, “Like the sign says, vote like your rights depend on it, because they do. We need to continue to fight, and if we’re not taking action, I’m not interested.” Credit: DEVON JAMES, Voice of OC

Laguna resident, Sally Sander, walked along Main Beach in solidarity with her fellow protesters on Friday. When asked what this overturn meant to her she said, “I am here because they are trying to take away our right to choose, our rights to our own bodies”. Credit: DEVON JAMES, Voice of OC

Over 200 people gathered on the corner of Pacific Coast Highway and Broadway Place on Friday, June 24, in protest of the Supreme Court overturning of the Roe V Wade ruling. Local business owners, students, and residents all gathered on Main Beach as cars passed by and honked their horns in response to the protest. Credit: DEVON JAMES, Voice of OC

Over 200 people gathered on the corner of Pacific Coast Highway and Broadway Place on Friday, June 24, in protest of the Supreme Court overturning of the Roe V Wade ruling. Local business owners, students, and residents all gathered on Main Beach as cars passed by and honked their horns in response to the protest. Credit: DEVON JAMES, Voice of OC

Irvine

On Friday, June 24, over 400 protesters gathered in response to the Supreme Court overturning the Roe V Wade ruling. Credit: DEVON JAMES, Voice of OC

Center, Soha Ali, 21, resident from Irvine, protested Friday along with hundreds of other people, in response to the overturn of Roe V. Wade. When asked what this overturn meant to her, she said, “I am here because I am a woman. I’ve played sports my whole life and dealt with inequality and sexism, and I am here because my body isn’t their choice.” Credit: DEVON JAMES, Voice of OC

In Irvine on the corner of Alton Parkway and Culver Dr., over 400 people gathered in protest of the overturn of the Roe V Wade court case. Walking along crosswalks, protesters passed by stopped vehicles as they marched in Irvine streets while chanting in unison. Credit: DEVON JAMES, Voice of OC

UCLA physician Jeffrey Gassion walked in solidarity with protesters on Friday in the city of Irvine. When asked why he chose to participate in the protest, he said, “I’m here to protect our patients. In light of this ridiculous assault on women’s civil rights, I believe women will die, and I am here to support them.” Credit: DEVON JAMES, Voice of OC

On Friday, June 24, over 400 protesters gathered in response to the Supreme Court overturning the Roe V Wade ruling in Irvine. Credit: DEVON JAMES, Voice of OC

Fullerton

Fullerton resident Mary Botts, 69, protests along North Harbor Blvd Friday, June 24, 2022. “(The overturn) means loss of autonomy, that we cannot make choices about our own bodies (and) that people who need an abortion can’t get it.” Botts said she would want to tell the Supreme Court to “take a look at the Constitution and today’s world.” Credit: Renee Elefante / Voice of OC

Fullerton resident Desiree St. Amant, 30, protests along North Harbor Blvd Friday, June 24, 2022. “(The overturn) means we’re going back decades. It means our future generations not having the rights that current adults have. It’s a loss of health care for women all over the country, and it’s devastating.” St. Amant said she would want to tell the Supreme Court to “follow the will of the people.” Credit: Renee Elefante / Voice of OC

Protestors gathered at the corner of North Harbor Blvd and East Commonwealth Ave hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday, June 24, 2022. “Hands off our bodies” and “Abortion is our right. We won’t give up the fight” were among the chants used by protestors. Credit: Renee Elefante / Voice of OC

Protestors gathered at the corner of North Harbor Blvd and East Commonwealth Ave hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday, June 24, 2022. “Hands off our bodies” and “Abortion is our right. We won’t give up the fight” were among the chants used by protestors. Credit: Renee Elefante / Voice of OC

