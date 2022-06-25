Americans woke to the news Friday morning that a 50 year old landmark decision, Roe v. Wade, had been reversed by a Supreme Court ruling.
By that night, hundreds had taken to the streets to sound off.
Residents gathered in the streets of Irvine, Fullerton and Laguna Beach to protest and advocate for abortion rights.
The 1973 decision was overturned by a 5-4 vote by the Supreme Court.
The original ruling fifty years ago was originally made to give women choice to have an abortion. That is not the case now in 22 states in the United States, where abortion is now illegal or there are varying degrees of restrictions on abortion.
However, California, has protections in place for abortions to still be accesbile to women.
“Abortion is legal in California. It will remain that way.I just signed a bill that makes our state a safe haven for women across the nation.We will not cooperate with any states that attempt to prosecute women or doctors for receiving or providing reproductive care,” said Governor Newsom over a tweet yesterday.
But this still didn’t stop Orange County residents from gathering.
“(The overturn) means we’re going back decades. It means our future generations not having the rights that current adults have. It’s a loss of health care for women all over the country, and it’s devastating,” said St. Amant to Voice of OC during a protest in Fullerton,” follow the will of the people.”
For one physician present at the protest, in Irvine, this meant serious implications for the lives of mothers. “I’m here to protect our patients. In light of this ridiculous assault on women’s civil rights, I believe women will die, and I am here to support them,” said UCLA physician Jeffrey Gassion.
Here is a glimpse of what Orange County looked like yesterday:
Laguna Beach
Irvine
Fullerton
