While voter turnout was low this week in Orange County, there were still many residents who turned out to their local voting centers to cast votes for the June primary election.

For many residents, this election was personal.

Local elections have the power to impact their lives, and many residents weren’t shy to voice their thoughts to Voice of OC.

Some casted their ballots at ballot drop boxes, or voted in person. Orange County has 1.8 million active voters, here is what a small percentage had to say:

“The way things are going, they need to be better (and) change, especially right now,” said Huntington Beach resident Vickie Elizada.

One Latina mother brought her two small children, involving them in the process and giving them ‘ I voted’ stickers while the youngest fuzzed in the stroller. She hopes that her vote is a catalyst for the change she wants to see in her local community.

The service of the poll workers did not go unnoticed by voters, many thanked them for their service in the very public and democratic process that is voting.

Throughout the day Voice of OC photo interns Renee Elefante, Devon James and director of photography Julie Leopo captured what Orange County looked like during the June primary.

Huntington Beach resident Vickie Elizada, 76, drops off her ballot at 5 Point Plaza in Huntington Beach, Calif., Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Elizada always votes absentee and comes from a family that is passionate about voting. “The way things are going, they need to be better (and) change, especially right now.” Credit: Renee Elefante / Voice of OC

Deborah Reed, 71, a resident of Newport Beach, puts on her “I voted” sticker at the Marina Park Community Center Tuesday, June 7, 2022. “(Voting) is one of the rights we have as an American citizen, and it’s something that we need to exercise when we’re called upon to vote. I like to vote in-person. I feel like I’m part of the process, and I just think it’s the right thing to do.” Credit: Renee Elefante / Voice of OC

Danny Pico casts his ballot with the help of his daughter Naiya Pico at a Tustin Voting center on June 7, 2022. Credit: JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Chele Starr, 52, a resident of Newport Beach, finishes voting at the Marina Park Community Center Tuesday, June 7, 2022. “It’s important to have a voice in and fight for what we believe and what we think is right for the city and the county.” Credit: Renee Elefante / Voice of OC

Laguna Niguel resident Shane Wawrak, 21, checks in voters at the Reata Park and Event Center Tuesday, June 7, 2022. This is Wawrak’s first year serving as a poll worker. Credit: Renee Elefante / Voice of OC

San Juan Capistrano resident Natalie Reed, 36, stands outside of the voting center in the Reata Park and Event Center Tuesday, June 7, 2022. “I think voting is more important than ever as we see our economy failing and gas prices soaring. I think it’s just really important to get out there and vote for what you believe in.” Credit: Renee Elefante / Voice of OC

Orange County resident and voting center volunteer, Patrica Schlobohm, assists a voter with their forms and documentation. “It is a very important duty as a citizen to volunteer, so when I saw an ad for this position I felt inclined to apply”, said Patrica Schlobohm, when asked about her time as a poll worker. Credit: DEVON JAMES, Voice of OC

Santa Ana resident and poll worker Sid Martinez, age 27, sits at his desk as he files papers and documentation. When asked about his work at the voting center Martinez said, “This is actually my third time working the polls for Orange County, my first time being the primary election back in 2020. Working the primary got me really interested in politics, so I decided to keep doing it”. Credit: DEVON JAMES, Voice of OC

Sonya Green, stands for a portrait after casting her ballot. Green cast her ballot to create change . “This is the battleground without having to go to war. This is the first stop. It is safe and peaceful, to go out and vote and be an example to the community. This is the first step,” said Green. Credit: JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Westminster resident Amber Hooper, waits for her “I voted” sticker, having just completed her voting form. Credit: DEVON JAMES, Voice of OC

Georgina Maldonado drops off her ballot in Santa Ana. “I am voting to be the voice for for voiceless,” said Maldonado. Credit: JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Stephanie Thomas drops off her ballot at the drop off ballot box in Santa Ana on June 7, 2022. Credit: JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Voters cast their ballot in Tustin on June 7, 2022. Credit: JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Westminster residents use the voting booths at the chamber of commerce on election day, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Credit: DEVON JAMES, Voice of OC

Espie Martinez, helps voters cast their ballot at the Orange County Registrar of Voters in Santa Ana on June 7, 2022. Credit: JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Anaheim resident and poll worker Arden Lee, age 25, directs a Santa Ana resident toward a voting booth, while referencing her voting documents. Credit: DEVON JAMES, Voice of OC

Voters cast their ballot at the Orange County Registrar of Voters in Santa Ana on June 7, 2022. Credit: JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Ballots being to roll in after 8 p.m. at the Orange County Registrar of Voters on on June 7, 2022 in Santa Ana. Credit: JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Ballot processing at the Orange County of Registrar on June 7, 2022 in Santa Ana. Credit: JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

