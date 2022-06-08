While voter turnout was low this week in Orange County, there were still many residents who turned out to their local voting centers to cast votes for the June primary election.
For many residents, this election was personal.
Local elections have the power to impact their lives, and many residents weren’t shy to voice their thoughts to Voice of OC.
Some casted their ballots at ballot drop boxes, or voted in person. Orange County has 1.8 million active voters, here is what a small percentage had to say:
“The way things are going, they need to be better (and) change, especially right now,” said Huntington Beach resident Vickie Elizada.
One Latina mother brought her two small children, involving them in the process and giving them ‘ I voted’ stickers while the youngest fuzzed in the stroller. She hopes that her vote is a catalyst for the change she wants to see in her local community.
The service of the poll workers did not go unnoticed by voters, many thanked them for their service in the very public and democratic process that is voting.
Throughout the day Voice of OC photo interns Renee Elefante, Devon James and director of photography Julie Leopo captured what Orange County looked like during the June primary.
