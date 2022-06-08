Congresswoman Katie Porter had 58% of the nearly 69,000 votes counted so far – a big lead over Republican challenger Scott Baugh who had 27% of the vote, according to initial returns in the 47th Congressional District.

Meanwhile, Congresswoman Young Kim was behind Democratic challenger Asif Mahmood by 16% of the nearly 64,700 votes counted so far in the 40th District.

In the race of the 49th District covering south OC to San Diego County, Congressman Mike Levin far outpaced other candidates at 56% of the 68,300 votes counted so far. The next highest vote-getter was Republican challenger Bryan Maryott, at 18%.

And Democratic challenger Jay Chen had 46% of the 55,466 votes counted so far, ahead of incumbent Congresswoman Michelle Steel who had nearly 44% of the vote in the 45th Congressional District

Longtime 46th District Congressman Lou Correa sat at 53% of the more than 30,600 votes counted so far, followed by Democratic challenger Mike Ortega at 11%.

Finally, Democratic Congresswoman Linda Sánchez had a wide lead over Republican challenger Eric Ching in the 38th District by 34% of the more than 37,700 votes counted so far.

The two top vote-getters in the primary will enter a runoff election against each other in November.

47th District

In the 47th District, Katie Porter’s running this year with one of the largest campaign war chests in Congress against several Republican challengers seeking her seat, in a district with a slim Democrat advantage in voter registration of 1%.

Scott Baugh, a former State Assemblyman who picked up the endorsement of the county Republican Party, documentarian Errol Webber, businesswoman Amy Phan West, and small business owner Brian Burley are all running for the seat.

40th District

Young Kim, the 40th District congressional incumbent, is running in a new district this year against two other Republicans – Greg Raths, the Mission Viejo City Councilman, as well as junk hauler Nick Taurus – and one Democrat, pulmonologist physician Dr. Asif Mahmood.

The demographics of the new 40th district narrowly favor Republicans, who have a 5% registration advantage over Democrats, but nearly one in four of the district’s voters have no registered party affiliation.

49th District

Levin’s facing a variety of Republican challengers for his seat, including county Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, Oceanside City Councilman Christopher Rodriguez, sheriff deputy Josiah O’Neil, cybersecurity manager Renee Taylor, and San Juan Capistrano City Councilman Bryan Maryott.

Maryott picked up the endorsement of the county Republican Party.

48th District

In the heavily Democratic 48th District, Linda Sánchez, the incumbent, faces off against two Republicans: Eric Ching, the Mayor of Walnut, and Ion ‘John’ Sarega, a pastor and business owner.

The district covers parts of both Los Angeles and Orange County including La Palma.

Ching is endorsed by the Republican Party.

45th District

Michelle Steel, the Republican incumbent of the newly-drawn 45th District, hopes to stay in an office that represents most of the Orange County coastline, and faces off against fellow Republican Long K. Pham – a nuclear engineer – and Democrat Jay Chen, a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve.

Steel was first elected to Congress in 2020, beating out Democrat Harley Rouda, but in the new district, Democrats have a slim registration advantage of 5%, and just over one in four of the district’s voters have no party preference.

46th District

Democrat Lou Correa is running for reelection in a strongly Democratic district representing Anaheim, Santa Ana, and parts of Orange.

He’s fighting to stave off a slew of Republican challengers including attorney Christopher Gonzales, former Orange County Board of Education trustee Felix Rocha Jr. and businessman Mike Nguyen.

In addition to his Republican challengers, Correa is also facing a challenge from fellow Democrat Mike Ortega, a biomedical engineer, and Ed Rushman, a technical project manager with no party affiliation.

•••

