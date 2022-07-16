The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

Eligible citizens interested in local office can file candidacy documents with the Registrar of Voters or their City Clerk.

SANTA ANA, CA – July 15, 2022 – Starting on Monday, July 18, 2022, those interested in running for one of about 125 local school and special district offices up for election in the 2022 Statewide General Election can begin the candidate filing process online or at the Registrar of Voters office.

Eligible citizens can download many of the required candidacy documents by using the Registrar of Voters Candidate Filing Portal on our website (https://ocvote.gov/candidates), prior to filing the documents at the Registrar of Voters’ office.

The Registrar of Voters also issues candidate documents at its office, 1300 S. Grand Ave., Building C in Santa Ana, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those interested in filing for candidacy can save time by scheduling an appointment online at https://ocvote.gov/appointments to complete the candidate filing process. Appointments will be available in the morning and evening.

To view the list of school and special district offices on the ballot for the November 8, 2022 Statewide General Election visit: https://www.ocvote.gov/elections/2022-general-election/whats-on-the-ballot-for-the-2022-general-election

The Registrar of Voters also provides a detailed Candidate’s Handbook with information about the candidate filing process on our website (https://ocvote.gov/candidates).

Those interested in running for one of about 80 city offices up for election must pick up and file candidate documents at the appropriate City Clerk’s office during regular business hours.

For more information about this election, visit https://ocvote.gov or call (714) 567-7600.

The Registrar of Voters is responsible for conducting elections in the County of Orange, the fifth largest voting jurisdiction in the United States with 1.8 million registered voters. We are a County agency, which receives funding from the County’s General Fund and periodic reimbursement from the federal government, the State of California and local jurisdictions.

