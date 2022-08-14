Candidate Filing Period Extended Through Aug. 17 for Select School and Special District Offices

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

When eligible incumbents do not file for re-election the filing period is extended. During the extended filing period for the 2022 Statewide General Election, any qualified candidates, other than incumbents are eligible to file.

SANTA ANA, CA – August 12, 2022 – Those interested in running for certain school district and special district offices now have more time to file a declaration of candidacy with the Registrar of Voters, because an eligible incumbent did not file.

Only new candidates for the 20 offices listed below can file during the extension period, which closes at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Incumbents currently holding these offices are no longer eligible to be placed on the ballot for the November 8, 2022 Statewide General Election, because they failed to file nomination papers by the original August 12, 2022 deadline.

“This is a great opportunity for someone who was initially hesitant to run against an incumbent to put their hat in the ring,” said County of Orange Registrar of Voters Bob Page. “New candidates can get assistance from Registrar of Voters staff during regular business hours.”

Candidacy documents will be available Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Registrar of Voters office, 1300 S. Grand Ave., Building C in Santa Ana.

The Registrar of Voters also provides a detailed Candidate’s Handbook with information about the candidate filing process on its website (https://ocvote.gov/candidates ).

For further information, call the Registrar of Voters office at 714-567-7600 and ask for “Candidate and Voters Services” division.

Information about the possible extension of the candidate filing period for city offices will be announced by the individual City Clerks.

CONTESTS THAT HAVE HAD THE CANDIDATE FILING EXTENDED:

Rancho Santiago Community College District, Trustee Area 4

Capistrano Unified School District, Trustee Area 4

Irvine Unified School District, Trustee Area 2

Irvine Unified School District, Trustee Area 4

Laguna Beach Unified School District

Newport-Mesa Unified School District, Trustee Area 2

Newport-Mesa Unified School District, Trustee Area 4

Anaheim Union High School District, Trustee Area 1

Cypress School District, Trustee Area B

Fountain Valley School District

Fullerton School District, Trustee Area 4

Magnolia School District, Trustee Area 1

Magnolia School District, Trustee Area 5

Rossmoor Community Services District

Silverado-Modjeska Recreation and Park District

Surfside Colony Storm Water Protection Dist

Santa Margarita Water District

Rossmoor/Los Alamitos Area Sewer District, Full Tern

Rossmoor/Los Alamitos Area Sewer District, Short Term

Santiago Geologic Hazard Abatement District

