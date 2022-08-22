Control of local cities and public schools will be up for grabs in November, as voters pick a host of powerful positions atop local government.

The winners of OC’s local races will control billions of dollars in taxpayer spending, including oversight of the local school system, police, fire departments, parks, libraries and transportation.

Races for two of the most influential posts in Orange County – the mayors of Anaheim and Santa Ana – are wide open, with no incumbents running.

And controlling majorities are up for grabs in several of the county’s biggest cities: Anaheim, Irvine, Santa Ana and Huntington Beach.

In Huntington Beach’s case, no incumbents are running for re-election, meaning the city is set to have a completely different controlling majority come December.

Voice of OC has compiled a list below of everyone who will be on the ballot for the Nov. 8 election in OC’s 10 biggest cities by population, and the five school districts with the most students.

This year, there are a lot of open seats throughout Orange County.

Most of Huntington Beach’s city council members are up for election.

In San Clemente, two of the three councilmembers up for re-election are leaving their seats behind, and Councilman Chris Duncan is currently running for State Assembly, which means the city could end up with a brand new majority in the new year if Duncan wins a state seat.

Anaheim voters are set to fill the vacancy left by Mayor Harry Sidhu, who resigned in May after an FBI affidavit came to light alleging corruption.

Federal agents wrote that Sidhu leaked internal city information to the Angels about the sale of Angel Stadium, in the hopes of soliciting a $1 million campaign contribution bribe, which Sidhu denied through his attorney.

There also are two open seats on the council, with Councilman Jose Moreno termed out and Councilman Trevor O’Neil running for mayor, leaving his seat on the dais up for grabs. Gloria Ma’ae, who was appointed to the District 4 seat last year, is also running to keep her seat.

Santa Ana residents are guaranteed a new mayor in the upcoming election, as outgoing Mayor Vicente Sarmiento opted to run for county supervisor. Five candidates are running for the mayor’s seat.

Irvine has a much smaller field of council candidates this year than in the 2020 election, with six candidates running for two City Council seats. Each one of those seats have incumbents running for re-election.

Mayor Farrah Khan is running for reelection against four other candidates, none of whom have backing from any of the county’s political parties.

Mission Viejo is among the cities implementing district elections for the first time this year, putting all of its council members on the ballot.

Regardless of how the vote comes out, residents are guaranteed at least one new councilmember because Councilmen Greg Raths and Ed Sachs are running against each other in the city’s 3rd District.

This will be the first time since 2016 the city has seen any change on the dais, with incumbents winning every election since then.

Former state senator John Moorlach – one of Orange County’s longest-serving politicians – is running for Costa Mesa mayor after he lost his state Senate seat to Dave Min in 2020 and came up short to Katrina Foley in a special election for county supervisor last year.

Moorlach tried to run for county auditor-controller in June, but was disqualified because his accounting license had lapsed.

Jodi Balma, a political science professor at Fullerton College, noted Moorlach was challenging incumbent Mayor John Stephens.

“[Moorlach’s] name recognition will help him,” she said.

“It’s going to be quite a campaign for that position.”

Balma also noted there’s an organized effort to elect conservatives to local school boards, but no similar effort on the left.

And Fullerton Joint Union High School District Marilyn Buchi, who has been on the school board for 39 years, is running unopposed for re-election in November, Balma added.

Who’s Running for the Major City & School Board Seats

It’s not always easy to see who all is running for election – with voters currently having to check multiple separate lists maintained by various cities and the county Registrar of Voters.

Voice of OC is trying to make it easier to follow, combining the candidate info into one list.

Below is a rundown of everyone who will appear on the November ballot in the 10 largest cities and five largest school districts in Orange County.

The descriptions of each candidate are their official ballot designation each submitted to appear on the ballot. Some of these titles could change if they’re challenged and county Registrar of Voters Bob Page or a judge rules that the law requires a different title.

Usually, some of those descriptions are changed after a legal battle filed by the candidate’s opponents, and the county registrar has already received several challenges for races they oversee. Arguments over city candidate titles are decided by each city clerk.

Anaheim Mayor

Ashleigh Aitken, Consumer Advocate/Businesswoman

Lorri Galloway, Non-Profit Executive Director

Dick Lopex, Water Systems Operator

Trevor O’Neil, Mayor Pro-Tem

Anaheim City Council, District 2

Carlos Leon, Business Development Manager

Gloria Ma’Ae, Appointed City Councilmember

Anaheim City Council, District 3

Al Jabbar, Anaheim Union High School District Governing Board Member

Natalie Rubalcava, Anaheim Commissioner/Businesswoman

Anaheim City Council, District 6

Hari Shankar Lal, Consumer Advocate Lawyer

Natalie Meeks, Anaheim City Commissioner

Irvine Mayor

Tom Chomyn, Technology Account Executive

Katherine Daigle, Journalist/Author

Farrah N. Khan, Irvine Mayor

Branda Lin, Paralegal/mother

Simon Moon, Military Officer/Pastor

Irvine City Council

Larry Agran, Irvine City Councilmember

Scott Hansen, City of Irvine Commissioner/Technologist

Anthony Kuo, Vice Mayor

John Park, Irvine Commissioner/Businessman

Navid Sadigh, College Student

Kathleen Treseder, Educator/Climate Scientist

Santa Ana Mayor

Valerie Amezcua, Santa Ana Unified School Board Member

Jesse Nestor, College Student/Server

Jose Solorio, Businessman/Education Advocate

Sal Tinajero, Teacher/College Trustee

Santa Ana City Council, Ward 2

Nelida Mendoza, Santa Ana Councilmember/Educator

Benjamin Vazquez, Teacher

Santa Ana City Council, Ward 4

Phil Bacerra, Santa Ana City Councilmember

Amalia Mejia, Teacher/Researcher

Santa Ana City Council, Ward 6

Manny Escamilla, City Planner

David Penaloza, Santa Ana City Councilmemberr

Fullerton City Council, District 3

Dr. Shana Charles, Public Health Professional

Arnel Dino, Businessman/Planning Commissioner

John Lewis Ybarra, Businessman/Parent

Fullerton City Council, District 5

Ahmad Zahra, Fullerton City Councilmember

Oscar Valadez, Superintendent/Commissioner

Tony Castro, Digital Media Artist

Orange Mayor

Mark A. Murphy, Mayor of Orange/Businessman

Dan Slater, Real Estate Broker/Business Owner

Orange City Council, District 1

Arianna Barrios, Councilmember District 1/Businessowner

Jason White, Contract Specialist

Orange City Council, District 3

Kathy Tavoularis, District 3 Appointed Councilwoman

John Russo, Blank

Orange City Council, District 4

Christopher Horton, Blank

Denis Bilodeau, Blank

John Newman, Assistant Manager

Orange City Council, District 6

Brian Harrington, Supply Chain Leader

Adrienne Gladson, Principal Planner

John Gyllenhammer, Blank

Huntington Beach City Council

Bobby Britton, Entrepreneur

Brian Burley, Huntington Beach Business Owner

Patrick J. Burns, Retired Police Officer

Gina Clayton-Tarvin, Ocean View School District Governing Board Member

David Clifford, Transportation Executive/Businessowner

Vera Fair, Project Manager

Jeffrey K. Hansler, Organizational Development Consultant

Amory Hanson, Historic Resources Boardman

Jill S. Hardy, Teacher

Kenneth K. Inouye, Retired CPA

Casey McKeon, Businessowner/Finance Commissioner

William O’Connell, Retired Deputy Sheriff

Robert Reider, Senior Business Consultant

Oscar Rodriguez, Asset Manager/Commissioner

Tony Strickland, Businessowner/Huntington Beach Commissioner

Gabrielle D. Samiy, Student

Gracey Van Der Mark, Business Owner

Mike Vogler, Attorney

Emil “Jinx” Varona, Retired

Huntington Beach City Attorney

Scott F. Field, City of Huntington Beach Deputy Attorney

Michael Gates, City Attorney of Huntington Beach

Garden Grove Mayor

Steve Jones, Mayor of Garden Grove

Garden Grove City Council, District 1

Allen Rodriguez, Family Physician

George S. Brietigam, Councilman/LAPD Sergeant

Garden Grove City Council, District 3

Asia Nguyen Cunningham, CEO/Business Owner

Cindy Tran, Business Owner/Teacher

Gia Le Nguyen, Business Owner

James Webb, EMT/First Responder

Laurie Merrick, Business Analysis Manager

Garden Grove City Council, District 4

Duy Nguyen, Commercial Financial Consultant

Joe Dovinh, Business Owner

Trung Van Ta, Retired

Costa Mesa Mayor

John Stephens, Mayor/Attorney

John M.W. Moorlach, Municipal Finance Writer

Costa Mesa City Council, District 3

Andrea Marr, Mayor Pro Tem

Jorge Miron, Patient Care Advocate

John Thomas Patton, Financial Advisor

Costa Mesa City Council, District 4

Manuel Chavez, Councilmember/Field Representative

Costa Mesa City Council, District 5

Arlis Reynolds, Councilwoman/Engineer

Robert Dickson, Senior Paralegal

Mission Viejo City Council, District 1

Deborah Cunningham-Skurnik, Small Businessowner

Robert “Bob” Ruesch, Mission Viejo Planning Commissioner

Linda Shepard, Businesswoman/Mother

Mission Viejo City Council, District 2

Brian Goodell, City Council Member/Business Owner

Stacy Holmes, Retired Educator

Mission Viejo City Council, District 3

Greg Raths, Councilman/Retired USMC

Ed Sachs, Mayor Pro-Tem/Business Owner

Cynthia Vasquez, Small Business Owner

Mission Viejo City Council, District 4

Terri Aprati, Corporate Paralegal/Notary

Patricia “Trish” Kelley, Mission Viejo Councilmember/Businesswoman

Mission Viejo City Council, District 5

Wendy Bucknam, Mayor/Businesswoman

Jon Miller, Supply Chain Consultant

Westminster Mayor

Moses F. Castillo, Retired Detective Supervisor

Tai Do, Councilman/Police Officer

Kimberly Ho, Councilmember City of Westminster/Businesswoman

Chi Charlie Nguyen, Councilman/Business Owner

Westminster City Council, District 1

John Gentile, Business Owner

Amy West, Westminster Small Businesswoman

Westminster City Council, District 4

NamQuan Nguyen, Engineer/Business Owner

Teri Vu Nguyen, Planning Commissioner, Businesswoman

Jimmy D. Pham, Attorney at Law

School Districts

Capistrano Unified School District, Trustee Area #2

Kira Davis, Small Business Owner

Jessica Hubbard, Education Nonprofit Executive

Michael Parham, Parent/Businessman/CPA

Capistrano Unified School District, Trustee Area #4

James (Jim) Glantz, Education Consultant/Businessman

Darin Patel, Software Developer

Gary Pritchard, Community College Dean

Capistrano Unified School District, Trustee Area #6

Gila Jones, Capistrano Unified School District School Board Member

Capistrano Unified School District, Trustee Area #6

Judy Bullockus, Incumbent

Jeanette Contreras, Library Director

Santa Ana Unified School District, Trustee Area #4

Katelyn Brazer Aceves, Family Community Liaison

Sylvia Iglesias, Parent/Administrative Manager

Andrew Linares, Attorney/Parent

Santa Ana Unified School District, Trustee Area #5

Hector Bustos, Youth Nonprofit Director

Garden Grove Unified School District, Trustee Area #2

Lan Quoc Nguyen, Garden Grove Unified School District Governing Board Member

Mark Anthony Paredes, Healthcare Engagement Manager

Nicole Jaimes, Parent

Garden Grove Unified School District, Trustee Area #4

Bob Harden, Garden Grove Unified School District Governing Board Member

Irvine Unified School District, Trustee Area #2

Marlene Bronson, Parent/Server

Debra Hilton Kamm, Parent

Katie Mcewen, Parent/Teacher

Irvine Unified School District, Trustee Area #2

Jeff Kim, Parent/Teacher

Anaheim Union High School District, Trustee Area #1

Jessica Guerrero, Education Policy Advisor

Linda Martinez, Parent

Billie Joe Wright, High School Teacher

Anaheim Union High School District, Trustee Area #2

Annemarie Randle-Trejo, Anaheim Union High School District Governing Board Member

Anaheim Union High School District, Trustee Area #5

Anna L. Piercy, Anaheim Union High School District Governing Board Member

