While Orange County – along with the rest of California – is experiencing a record-breaking heat wave this week, residents in cities like Anaheim are using public libraries, parks and community centers to cool off.
An excessive heat warning was put in place by the National Weather Service through this Friday, warning the public to take extra precautions in the heat.
“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” said the agency on their site.
Cooling centers range from libraries to community centers and parks, according to The City of Anaheim’s website.
“The cooling centers are a place for people to come to if they have no air conditioning at home,” says Jan Branch, a receptionist at Anaheim Downtown Community Center, “There is seating available in our gallery and gymnasium for the community to use.”
While local data isn’t immediately available, nearly a quarter of California’s households don’t have air conditioning.
Roughly 23% of households in the Golden State don’t have air conditioning, according to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Household Survey.
Anaheim officials said cooling centers are essential during heatwaves and will continue to encourage residents to use the facilities.
“Cooling centers have always been important for Anaheim, as we typically see hot summers. They will be important going forward with changes in climate and are part of our emergency planning, just like fires, earthquakes, wind and other events that can impact our city,” says Erin Ryan, a spokesperson for the City of Anaheim.
On Wednesday, residents were seen taking cover from the heat under trees, walking into community centers, or sitting by ponds in parks, in an effort to cool down during the triple-digit heat.
“I like Pearson [Park] because there’s a lot of open space and it normally stays pretty quiet,” says Anaheim resident Jonathan Bennett, adding he likes to spend his afternoons reading eBooks and sitting by the Pearson Pond.
Robert Preston, another Anaheim resident, was at Pearson Park to find shade under the trees near the basketball court, “Normally I play pick-up ball with anyone who’s around, but it’s just too hot to play right now.”
Anaheim Cooling Centers:
LIBRARIES
Central Library
500 W. Broadway
(714) 765-1880
Monday-Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Canyon Hills Branch Library
400 Scout Trail
(714) 765-6444
Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Fridays: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
East Anaheim Branch
8201 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road
(714) 765-3887
Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Euclid Branch
1340 S. Euclid St.
(714) 765-3625
Monday-Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Haskett Branch
2650 W. Broadway
(714) 765-5075
Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Ponderosa Joint-Use Branch
240 E. Orangewood Ave.
(714) 740-0202
Monday-Thursday: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunkist Branch
901 S. Sunkist
(714) 765-3576
Monday-Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
COMMUNITY CENTERS
Brookhurst Community Center
2271 W. Crescent Ave.
(714) 765-3373
Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Open Monday, Sept. 5, noon to 7 p.m.
Downtown Anaheim Community Center
250 E. Center St.
(714) 765-4510
Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday-Sunday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Open Monday, Sept. 5, noon to 7 p.m.
East Anaheim Community Center
8201 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road
(714) 765-3904
Monday-Thursday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Fridays: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The following centers have limited parking and capacity, but are open during normal business hours
Miraloma Park Family Resource Center
2600 E. Miraloma Way
(714) 765-6490
Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Ponderosa Park Family Resource Center
320 E. Orangewood Ave.
Monday-Tuesday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Wednesdays: 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Thursdays: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Fridays: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
West Anaheim Youth Center
320 S. Beach Blvd.
(714) 765-6400
Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday-Sunday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m
