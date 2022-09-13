The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

September 12, 2022





Orange County Board of Supervisors to Convene

First Board Meeting in New Board Hearing Room

Santa Ana, CA (September 12, 2022) – The County of Orange Board of Supervisors will hold its first Board of Supervisors meeting in the County Administration North (CAN) | Hall of Administration building, the newest addition to the Civic Center complex, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 9:30 am.

WHAT: Board of Supervisors Meeting

WHEN: September 13, 2022 at 9:30 am

WHERE: Board Hearing Room, County Administration North (CAN)

400 W. Civic Center Drive

Santa Ana, CA 92701

Attendees are encouraged to park in P4 – https://ocpublicworks.com/parking

County Administration North (CAN) is a six-story, 250,000-square foot midrise which opened in July 2022. CAN features a state-of-the-art Board Hearing Room with a 300-seat capacity for the Board of Supervisors designed to increase public participation and openness. It also houses offices for the Board of Supervisors, Clerk of the Board, County Executive Offices, County Counsel, OC Health Care Agency, and OC Public Works custodial staff.

A new public plaza connects CAN to its virtual twin, County Administration South (CAS), which opened in 2019 featuring a County Service Center for the public to connect directly with 13 County departments.

The County formally opened its new Civic Center complex in July 2022, the cornerstone of a 20-year master plan to modernize the County’s real estate assets in Santa Ana, create healthier work environments for employees and reshape the County’s connections with the public. The Civic Center covers 17 acres, 16 County-owned buildings, 4,600 employees and more than 1.6 million square feet of space.

