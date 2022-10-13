Editor’s note: Ahead of next week’s election, Voice of OC is publishing a series of candidate surveys for the various races. Click here to see all of the surveys.

Calls for change in city leadership have echoed throughout Anaheim City Hall following the revelation of an FBI corruption probe earlier this year.

Voters will decide what kind of change will happen in November and impact decisions on how the city addresses homelessness, the boundaries of Little Arabia and public safety.

Voters in Anaheim will be choosing a new mayor as well as city council representatives for District 2, 3, and 6.

Voice of OC reporters reached out to all 10 candidates and sent them a list of 21 questions, several of which were submitted by readers in response to a public invitation for questions.

Six of the 10 candidates responded, and each was allowed up to 350 characters per answer, to keep the total length reasonable.

Here are their answers:

1. What in your opinion is the biggest issue in your city right now? How would you address it?

Mayor:

Ashleigh Aitken: “I’m running for Mayor to advocate for our neighborhoods by creating good paying jobs, tackling the homelessness crisis with urgency, and helping local businesses and workers recover from the economic impacts of the pandemic. I’ll bring much-needed honesty, transparency, and a spirit of cooperation with City Hall.”

Trevor O’Neil: (Didn’t answer.)

Dick Lopez: “There are many. First the city has to work with any organization we can from private to federal than can fulfill a host of challenges. We have to increase the number of employees that can support the homeless. Initiate contact with organizations that can help with mental or financial issues.”

Lorri Galloway: “Homelessness. According to data, alcohol/drug abuse, and mental illness which is often the result of long-term drug use are the most defined causes of homelessness. I will prioritize a pro-active, rather than a reactive position on homelessness by advancing support for drug and mental health programs, which make homeless shelters truly effective.”

District 2:

Gloria Ma’ae: (Didn’t answer.)

Carlos Leon: “One of the biggest issues facing our city is homelessness. If elected, I will work with our state and federal partners to advocate for and bring in existing resources to further enhance our response teams, continue our work with Project Homekey and to advocate for more funds to support mental health outreach and drug prevention programs.”

District 3:

Natalie Rubalcava: (Didn’t answer.)

Al Jabbar: “Lack of transparency and accountability is the biggest issue. I hope to bring the campaign finance reform ordinance introduced by Councilmember Dr. Moreno (that died due to a lack of majority votes), and I will insist on giving more time for our residents to review any real-estate and/or major deals that the city will take up for votes.”

District 6:

Natalie Meeks: (Didn’t answer.)

Hari Shankar Lal: “I know everyone’s expecting me to say CORRUPTION… but the biggest actual issue facing Anaheim today is HOMELESSNESS. I have a special agenda to address this. We’ll start with a ‘total rehabilitation/reintegration program’ that allows all persons who are houseless to develop true life skills… let’s end the houseless situation forever.”

2. What are your main takeaways from the FBI corruption probe in Anaheim, which prompted former Mayor Harry Sidhu to resign? What specific reforms, if any, will you work to implement in response to the FBI corruption probe? What are your thoughts on the changes the council has made since Sidhu’s resignation?

Mayor:

Aitken: “As a former Federal Prosecutor, I know how to fight corruption and bring about real reforms to restore integrity to City Hall. I vow to restore people’s faith in City Hall by initiating reforms to root out corruption and increase transparency, including strengthening our campaign finance laws and lobbyist regulations.”

O’Neil: (Didn’t answer.)

Lopez: “Any group that calls themselves a cabal, can’t be good. More transparency is needed to maintain the integrity of our government and ensure the public interest. Changes that need to be considered are limit pact donations to the same as a personal donation. The mayor or council members should excuse themselves from large donor legislation.”

Galloway: “Lack of transparency allowed Sidhu to fast track the Angels deal which was a bad deal for the people of Anaheim. Because the subject land is the largest land asset that the city owns, a current appraisal of the property should be made if or when any other deal is considered. I support the changes the council has made since the resignation.”

District 2:

Ma’ae: (Didn’t answer.)

Leon: “The city council should conduct business based on what’s best for Anaheim. We must restore trust, honesty, and transparency in city government. I will call for an independent ethics commission and a review of our city charter. I will also create ordinances to curb the influence of outside interest groups and create a more transparent process.”

District 3:

Rubalcava: (Didn’t answer.)

Jabbar: “The FBI investigation exposed the specifics of a deal, but there’s been a pattern of irresponsible behavior for years. I will increase citizen oversight of budgetary decision-making and give more time public review of major financial and real-estate transactions. The changes made reversed rules that shouldn’t have been approved in the first place.”

District 6:

Meeks: (Didn’t answer.)

Lal: “Anaheim’s corruption has exploded. It must be cleaned up. First, Anaheim needs an ombudsperson: someone neutral who investigates any and all complaints, and brings it before the council in public. Second, we need a comprehensive campaign reform act requiring politicians to recuse themselves if it benefits their donors.”

3. What’s your perspective on the city’s relationship with Disney and resort-area businesses? How would you manage that relationship and what if any changes would you make to city policy regarding Disney and the Resort District area?

Mayor:

Aitken: “The Resort District is a vibrant and essential part of our identity and contributes greatly to our economy. I intend to work with Disney and the surrounding resort area businesses to aid in economic recovery, highlight the positive impacts tourism has on Anaheim neighborhoods.”

O’Neil: (Didn’t answer.)

Lopez: “There is a symbiotic relationship between the city and Disney. What is good for the city is good for Disney. The city just has to emphasize and make clear to Disney and the resort area that a healthy and well-maintained City lays the foundation for prosperous business.”

Galloway: “Disney is the largest employer in Orange County and the resort area brings in more than 50% of Anaheim’s general fund budget. A positive working relationship with the city of Anaheim is necessary for both entities. The mayor and council’s position should always represent the best interest for the people of the city with any business large or small.”

District 2:

Ma’ae: (Didn’t answer.)

Leon: “The city should maintain positive relationships with all businesses which can create more economic development, job creation, and better quality of life. I will maintain a balanced relationship with Disney and resort businesses. I will meet and listen to their concerns, as I would for any business in Anaheim.”

District 3:

Rubalcava: (Didn’t answer.)

Jabbar: “Resort-area corporations and Disney have taken advantage of Anaheim’s taxpayers. Councilmembers’ jobs are to negotiate the best deal for the taxpayers of Anaheim, which is why I support the gate tax. This will help balance our budget and fund needed investments in infrastructure, job/career pathways, and essential City services.”

District 6:

Meeks: (Didn’t answer.)

Lal: “I support all good business practices, and we have a great thing here… but Disney and the resorts must treat the city as fair and responsible corporate partners. They must contribute far more to the community. The culture of subsidies and kickbacks must stop. I intend to limit contributions from PACs too – and I’m talking about SOAR in particular.”

4. Do you support the creation of a permanent community center at Edison Park? Why or why not?

Mayor:

Aitken: “Community centers are a gathering place for youth, seniors, and residents. I support looking at all of our districts, analyzing where there are gaps in service, and making sure our city employees have the proper resources they need to offer first-class programming throughout the city.”

O’Neil: (Didn’t answer.)

Lopez: “Yes I do. Growing up I went to Thomas Edison elementary and benefited from after school activities. Now more than ever a safe place for children is needed.”

Galloway: “Yes, the non-profit that I founded years ago is located within a mile of Edison Park. I am familiar with the community’s needs. We operate a resource center that provides an after-school homework club, ESL, counseling and support services. It is a predominately low-income immigrant area that would benefit greatly with a permanent community center.”

District 2:

Ma’ae: (Didn’t answer.)

Leon: “I support developing and revitalizing our neighborhoods across the city. Community centers serve as a vital foundation for neighborhoods to build community and provide critical resources to residents.”

District 3:

Rubalcava: (Didn’t answer.)

Jabbar: “I’m in favor of building new and renovating old community centers. Edison Park and the surrounding neighborhood needs a community center, and I will work with staff and residents to locate an appropriate location for its construction. The current park space is significant for our children; building here may eliminate already utilized park space.”

Lal: “I’m all for it. Build the center! Build more centers! It creates civic involvement, keeps our kids off the street, and it’s worth it. It’s worth it to save a single life.”

5. Do you believe the boundaries of Little Arabia should be extended to Katella and Crescent? Why or why not?

Mayor:

Aitken: “I have been a longtime supporter of the creation of Little Arabia. I support working with the Arab-American and surrounding community to make sure we create a vibrant economic corridor and invest resources to make sure all businesses in Little Arabia thrive. The final boundaries should be a product of this community exercise.”

O’Neil: (Didn’t answer.)

Lopez: “The city needs to embrace its diversity and if expanding the boundaries would stimulate economic growth it should be seriously considered.”

Galloway: “Yes, there are other agencies and businesses that serve the Arabic community located between Katella and Crescent such as AccessCal dedicated to the Arab-Muslim community. Extending boundaries will not only recognize existing businesses but will encourage more Arab- American businesses to open or expand and increase property values and tourism.”

District 2:

Ma’ae: (Didn’t answer.)

Leon: “Yes, they should be extended to include important Arabic businesses and organizations that have been part of the Little Arabia community, including the Council of American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the West Coast Islamic Society which provide important services and resources to residents in our city.”

District 3:

Rubalcava: (Didn’t answer.)

Jabbar: “Yes. There is a significant number of Arab American businesses along this stretch, specially the CAIR office by Crescent and multiple business by Brookhurst and Katella.”

District 6:

Meeks: (Didn’t answer.)

Lal: “I’m all for extending the zone. It enriches culture, it enriches people. It brings in business – diverse business. That means people from outside the city are spending their money here and bringing in tax revenues. Who isn’t for that?”

6. What is your position on SB 1439, which passed in the Legislature and would restrict local elected officials from taking official action to benefit campaign donors within certain timeframes of accepting money?

Mayor:

Aitken: “support”

O’Neil: (Didn’t answer.)

Lopez: “I have no problem with this legislature.”

Galloway: “I am supportive of SB 1439 because it reduces any perceived favoritism or pay-to-play politics that has been seen as the root of distrust between the community and elected officials.”

District 2:

Ma’ae: (Didn’t answer.)

Leon: “As someone who strongly believes in good public policy, building trust with residents, and increasing transparency in our local government, I support SB 1439.”

District 3:

Rubalcava: (Didn’t answer.)

Jabbar: “I support this bill because it works to directly remove conflict of interests between special interests and politicians. These parameters need to be commonplace throughout the state.”

District 6:

Meeks: (Didn’t answer.)

Lal: “Of course I support this! It’s the same thing the city council just voted down. We need this on a local level. We need this on a state level. My job as council member is to make the “local” part happen.”

7. What are your plans to address homelessness in your city?

Mayor:

Aitken: “I’m running for Mayor to advocate for our neighborhoods by creating good paying jobs, tackling the homelessness crisis with urgency, and helping local businesses and workers recover from the economic impacts of the pandemic.”

O’Neil: (Didn’t answer.)

Lopez: “See above: Also we have to increase low-income housing.”

Galloway: “I am the only candidate with a 39-year history working with homeless families. Government hasn’t done a good job in prioritizing root causes and should be more proactive than reactive to the increasing problems. Drug/alcohol abuse and mental illness often caused by long-term drug use should be the focus. Medical detox/Rehab is desperately needed.”

District 2:

Ma’ae: (Didn’t answer.)

Leon: “We must identify better solutions for the short and long term like continuing our work with Project Homekey and work with our county, state, and federal partners to bring in more funds to support mental health outreach and drug prevention programs. As the largest city in the county, we should be spearheading these efforts.”

District 3:

Rubalcava: (Didn’t answer.)

Jabbar: “I would seek to track and identify areas where the issue is greatest and target resources there to move people into temporary then permanent housing. We need to invest in programs that promote safer and healthier communities, like mental health/drug abuse services, community amenities, youth programs, and workforce development programs.”

District 6:

Meeks: (Didn’t answer.)

Lal: “See my very first answer. I feel this is the council’s top priority. I’m on top of it. I’ll stay on top of it.”

8. What are your plans to address the housing crisis? Do you support more affordable housing? If so, what are your plans to increase it?

Mayor:

Aitken: “One of the most important issues the next Mayor of Anaheim will face is coming up with solutions to our housing crisis. I am a strong supporter of creating affordable and workforce housing that ensures that every development in Anaheim is lifting up our families and residents who are being priced out of living in Anaheim.”

O’Neil: (Didn’t answer.)

Lopez: “I support affordable housing. Building upwards at existing sites with better layouts can improve safety and increase density. Low or no interest loans or issue utility credits to developers for the acquisition, rehabilitation, or construction of rental housing targeted to lower-income households. Relax zoning, and reduce permit fees.”

Galloway: “I support more affordable housing by increasing the spectrum of eligibility of low income 80% of average median income for family of 4 which is 108,400 to acutely low which is $17,850. This gives developers a broader range of penciling out projects for more people who need it and gives cities more possibilities to provide development incentives.”

District 2:

Ma’ae: (Didn’t answer.)

Leon: “The city needs to create more housing opportunities. I will work to assess actions we can take to provide relief for families looking for housing including increasing awareness of current programs. I will also look towards updating our city ordinances to cut any red tape that discourages developers from building affordable housing units.”

District 3:

Rubalcava: (Didn’t answer.)

Jabbar: “We need to do our part to build the housing we need to ensure families can build generational wealth. I plan on introducing policies that would encourage the City to partner with developers to provide incentives for first-time homebuyers and young professionals. I will champion an inclusionary housing policy to address this.”

District 6:

Meeks: (Didn’t answer.)

Lal: “‘Affordable housing’ is a myth! We must fix this. Let’s build real homes that low-income families can get mortgages for. The city can zone and give the land away for free to responsible developers – then lock in the price of the build and the sale price of the finished house.”

9. What is your position on rental assistance and rent stabilization policies in your city to assist those who cannot afford or are at risk of losing housing?

Mayor:

Aitken: “California passed statewide rent control, and I support adhering to current state law. When rent stabilization is needed, like help for our seniors in mobile home parks, I would work with tenants and landlords to make sure we are securing funding from federal, state and local programs that aid with rent relief.”

O’Neil: (Didn’t answer.)

Lopez: “Work with the county to support those effected.”

Galloway: “As cities increase their aging populations, more seniors on fixed incomes will be at risk of homelessness and hunger if rents for senior mobile parks increase as it did for residents of Rancho La Paz when a new owner purchased the property. I am in favor of creating rental assistance and rent stabilization policies in these circumstances.”

District 2:

Ma’ae: (Didn’t answer.)

Leon: “It’s important for the city to work towards ensuring that residents who need help can find it. On day one, I will work with our planning department to assess both short-term and long-term actions that we can take to provide relief for families.”

District 3:

Rubalcava: (Didn’t answer.)

Jabbar: “We need to do everything we can to keep people housed. Supporting renters with financial assistance helps prevent more people from falling behind on their rent and into homelessness. On Council, I would also engage our landlords to have discussions on accepting some of these housing vouchers that are being offered but underutilized.”

District 6:

Meeks: (Didn’t answer.)

Lal: “We must protect the most affected residents: senior citizens and the disabled. We should assist those with a qualifying medical claim, such as long-COVID victims, for a few months.”

10. What are your plans for reducing traffic congestion in your city? And what, if any, changes to public transit would you seek?

Mayor:

Aitken: “Anaheim is the oldest and largest city in Orange County and became a global economic powerhouse due to its early investment in infrastructure.I would work with local transportation agencies to invest in transit programs, enhance bike lanes on major arteries.”

O’Neil: (Didn’t answer.)

Lopez: “Isolate problem areas and work with civil engineers to alleviate the problem.”

Galloway: “Technology reduces traffic congestion such as adaptive traffic signals that modify the timing of traffic signals, real-time traffic monitoring which shows availability of modes of transit, parking spaces, vehicle-to-vehicle communication to help vehicles pass congested and hazardous areas safely. Also limiting left-hand turns at high traffic times.”

District 2:

Ma’ae: (Didn’t answer.)

Leon: “We should be encouraging transit use and ride sharing, increasing bikeways and strategies that can promote other forms of travel besides driving, and also look towards long-term development projects that are transit-oriented which make it easier for residents to walk. I would seek to improve lighting at bus stops throughout District 2.”

District 3:

Rubalcava: (Didn’t answer.)

Jabbar: “Besides advocating for inclusionary zoning, I want to improve and expand bus and local pedestrian and bike infrastructure to meet the needs of more residents. I will work with community groups to identify underserved transit corridors and intersections and invest in bus stops/routes, dedicated bike lanes, and expanding our city’s pedestrian spaces.”

District 6:

Meeks: (Didn’t answer.)

Lal: “Let’s get creative. Look at building underground tunnels and new bypasses. Beyond sleeker infrastructure, the public transportation system here needs reorganization, especially in terms of accessibility, scheduling, and their business model. The fares have to be lower. The vehicles should be greener. There should be more buses and more drivers.”

11. How do you define public safety? What’s your perspective on how the city can best enhance safety for the public? And what specifically would you do to enhance public safety?

Mayor:

Aitken: “I am proud to be endorsed by our Anaheim firefighters, paramedics and police officers. Public safety means ensuring every resident, family, visitor and worker in Anaheim feel safe in their neighborhoods and parks.”

O’Neil: (Didn’t answer.)

Lopez: “Ensuring that residents feel safe and protected in their community at all ours of the day.”

Galloway: “I am in favor of maximum staffing levels for public safety – police and fire. Our police chief says that we need to fill 50 sworn officer positions that have been lost through attrition or COVID-19 budget reductions. Anaheim Fire Association says they need 12 more fire personnel to reduce that amount of overtime that is needed to backfill staffing.”

District 2:

Ma’ae: (Didn’t answer.)

Leon: “Anaheim is the largest city in the county and has multiple tourist destinations, so we must be mindful of the risks and be prepared. At the same time, we must proactively build trust and relationships within our neighborhoods so that both our residents and first responders feel safe and can collaborate to address the issues we face in District 2.”

District 3:

Rubalcava: (Didn’t answer.)

Jabbar: “I support a holistic approach to community safety. While we need well-trained and well-resourced law enforcement, we must also focus on preventing crime. I would support models that allow social workers to respond to mental health related 911 calls. This would allow officers to focus on public safety and reduce response times.”

District 6:

Meeks: (Didn’t answer.)

Lal: “I define it as the “general safety for each citizen”. So this covers everything from crosswalks to traffic lights to visibility etc. A lot of accidents happen on those crosswalks: let’s increase the time for pedestrian crossings, for starters.”

12. Do you support a systematic implementation of protected bike lanes throughout your district? If so, how would you go about doing that and measuring progress?

Mayor:

Aitken: “I support adding protected bike lanes in Anaheim, and would like to work with city staff to best create safe bike lanes without negative impacts on traffic.”

O’Neil: (Didn’t answer.)

Lopez: “Bike lanes should be added when not intrusive or disturbing the normal flow of traffic”

Galloway: “I support protected bike lanes which can prevent collisions between bicyclists and vehicles and create safer roadways for bicycling. Bike lanes can be built on new and existing roads by reallocating space in the right-of way with special consideration of low-income people likely to use bicycles. Studies should be done to track usage of bike lanes.”

District 2:

Ma’ae: (Didn’t answer.)

Leon: “I support efforts that will allow for greater use of transportation alternatives. In District 2, there are opportunities to create bike lanes on Broadway Ave. that could potentially make that street safer for riders, pedestrians, and drivers. I will work with members of our community to get input on where we can best make these improvements.”

District 3:

Rubalcava: (Didn’t answer.)

Jabbar: “Yes. I would work with community groups to help identify intersections and corridors throughout Anaheim that could be transformed for the better and made safer by clear and dedicated bike lanes.”

District 6:

Meeks: (Didn’t answer.)

Lal: “Yes, yes, and yes! Anaheim needs more bike-only lanes. We should lead the nation in this. Biking is green, keeps us fit and healthy… saves the city a ton of money. More money and more health. To any opponent of that, I say ‘have fun, bye bye’.”

13. What are the main things, if any, you would change about how your city spends its dollars?

Mayor:

Aitken: “We are the economic engine of Orange County, and closing our resort for over a year had ripple effects across the region. As we recover, we need a strong economic development department. I support sharpening our pencils to eliminate waste, and prioritize neighborhood beautification, safe parks, sidewalks and streetlights.”

O’Neil: (Didn’t answer.)

Lopez: “Cut frivolous spending and increase support for schools.”

Galloway: “I would prioritize maximum staffing for public safety and change the focus of homelessness spending. I’d shift funding to drug/alcohol abuse prevention programs that provide medical detox and intensive outpatient treatment that result in long-term sobriety and the ability to find jobs with the ultimate goal of physical and mental independence.”

District 2:

Ma’ae: (Didn’t answer.)

Leon: “I would like to see additional public input in the budgeting process to ensure that residents in District 2 can hear and have input as to how city dollars are spent. Additionally, I will advocate for more neighborhood reinvestment especially in District 2.”

District 3:

Rubalcava: (Didn’t answer.)

Jabbar: “I would like to see dollars spent on projects that cause direct improvements for residents and their quality of life. This should be the council’s guiding doctrine, whether that change is implementing safer and more efficient transit options or investing in partnerships that connect young people with job/academic opportunities in Anaheim.”

Lal: “We need to spend wiser. The administrative portion of the budget is too high and needs to be reevaluated. We must increase the proportions on community services.”

14. Do you believe your city should create additional public pools, libraries and community centers? Why or why not?

Mayor:

Aitken: “Community pride stems from having first-class amenities. I believe that the city needs to study what each community’s needs are, and invest in our neighborhoods accordingly. We need world-class sports parks, swimming facilities and libraries to ensure our youth have proper recreational facilities.”

O’Neil: (Didn’t answer.)

Lopez: “Yes investing in activities for children to improve life, social and quality of life skills.”

Galloway: “Anaheim should create additional public pools, libraries and community centers. Libraries and book mobiles promote literacy, lifelong learning and virtual services. They also provide a place for children to study, be safe and out of trouble. With only 1 public pool, the city could use more as well as more community centers for the entire family.”

District 2:

Ma’ae: (Didn’t answer.)

Leon: “I would support additional pools, libraries, and community centers throughout our city, with priority going to communities that do not have these services in their neighborhoods. I also support identifying more opportunities that we can partner with our local schools to provide these resources.”

District 3:

Rubalcava: (Didn’t answer.)

Jabbar: “Absolutely. These community resources are key in creating a healthier, safer, and more vibrant Anaheim. Our communities should be cultivating strong families and the success of our next generation. These public amenities are just one way to do this.”

Lal: “Yes, yes, of course, and yes! Libraries are the lifeblood of a community. It’s where we grew up. It’s where our children grew up. Pools are an incredible tool for fitness and rehab, for teaching children. We need more. Community centers, meeting areas? Same. Nothing but good here.”

15. What do you think of how the agency you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Mayor:

Aitken: “The disgraced former mayor’s resignation highlighted the need for more transparency at City Hall. I will commit to restoring honesty to the dais, by making it easier for residents to access campaign filings, supporting measures that timely disclose donations, implement timelines prohibiting councilmembers voting on issues involving major donors”

O’Neil: (Didn’t answer.)

Lopez: “Increase council availability and making sure all calls are either answered or returned.”

Galloway: “With the exception of protected legal discussions, council should be more open to share issues that the public would want to participate in, even those that may be coming up in the future. District representatives should have quarterly public meetings with their residents and share the results at city council meetings.”

District 2:

Ma’ae: (Didn’t answer.)

Leon: “Given the recent FBI corruption probe, the City can do better about public transparency. I support ordinances and reforms that would curb the influence of outside interest groups; require council members to recuse themselves from certain projects and create a more transparent and open process on how the city council conducts business.”

District 3:

Rubalcava: (Didn’t answer.)

Jabbar: “The City Council majority has made many decisions important to our community (Angels Stadium deal, many past subsidy deals) with little notice or during holiday season and late into the night. This needs to stop. I will be proactive and advocate for transparency, allowing more time for the community to weigh in on those decisions.”

District 6:

Meeks: (Didn’t answer.)

Lal: “Transparency is a key element of my campaign. The Anaheim City Council is anything but – and the recent FBI corruption probe has shown that most of the council is under the direct control of special interests. Elect a slate of reformers like me, like Aitken (mayor) and Jabbar (D3) and Leon (D2), and watch what happens!”

16. What, if anything, will you do to make your agency and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Mayor:

Aitken: “I believe City Hall should be more accessible to residents, and as mayor I will hold monthly forums for residents in all six districts, and suggest quarterly council meetings in our community centers.”

O’Neil: (Didn’t answer.)

Lopez: “I would ask council to volunteer one day a month to taking calls at the help desk to hear the frustrations of the residents.”

Galloway: “As I have canvassed so many areas of the city, I have heard the issues that are of high importance to our residents. I will prioritize that any discussions about homelessness prevention, transactions involving the Angels or the development of the stadium area, budgets, or issues concerning public safety open and transparent through public hearings.”

District 2:

Ma’ae: (Didn’t answer.)

Leon: “As I have connected with residents, I have heard overwhelmingly that they do not feel heard, seen, or cared for. As a Councilmember, I will strive to cultivate and maintain relationships with a wide network of neighborhood leaders. I will also connect with residents in formal and informal ways to best understand their needs.”

District 3:

Rubalcava: (Didn’t answer.)

Jabbar: “Democracy is about our residents having the opportunity to directly address issues at a council or public meeting. As a Councilmember, I intend to hold public office hours in each of the neighborhoods in my District, allowing not only easy access to me, but also allowing me to take staff to the neighborhood and resolve issues and concerns directly.”

Lal: “Elect the reformers: that’s the biggest change we can make right there. We are the ones standing up for the residents first. It’s a choice. After that, we can refit the entire system and pass new laws.”

17. Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

Mayor:

Aitken: “Yes I do.”

O’Neil: (Didn’t answer.)

Lopez: “A preliminary agenda should always be made available as soon as possible.”

Galloway: “During my 8 years on council I found that posting agendas by the Thursday afternoon before the Tuesday council meeting was ample time for the city staff to give the information needed to the council and public.This same time frame would be used to inform the public regarding any budget decisions that would be made in order to increase public input.”

District 2:

Ma’ae: (Didn’t answer.)

Leon: “I support actions that increase transparency at city hall. In regards to the budget process, We must increase public input in those decisions and we must empower residents to be informed and include them in the process through more personalized outreach, neighbor-organized meetings, and surveys that make it easier for residents to provide input.”

District 3:

Rubalcava: (Didn’t answer.)

Jabbar: “Yes. Currently, the city does a “road show” in every district to discuss the budget. These are great opportunities for the community to get involved, but there is often little community turnout. I would work to have a robust publicity campaign and engage our schools to help inform the public about the budget process/public input process.”

District 6:

Meeks: (Didn’t answer.)

Lal: “Yes! As someone who attends the council meetings, I know firsthand how frustrating the agendas can get. There should be more participation and the public should have more time to prep questions. Budget works the same way. Publish the estimates a little earlier.”

18. What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

Mayor:

Aitken: “I have been endorsed by my local League of California Voters and support programs that combat climate change, like tree planting programs, credits for green home improvements and working to make it easier for residents to get out of their cars.”

O’Neil: (Didn’t answer.)

Lopez: “All we as a city can do is reduce our footprint. This can be done by planting native plants, and encourage renewable energy. ”

Galloway: “We must take action to help tackle climate change and protect residents by encouraging people to save energy at home, walk, bike, or take public transit, eat more vegetables, throw away less food, reduce, reuse, repair and recycle, change your home’s source of energy, and drive an electric vehicle.”

District 2:

Ma’ae: (Didn’t answer.)

Leon: “We have a responsibility to lessen the effects of climate change and mitigate negative environmental effects in our community. I will work towards creating policies that lower pollution and hazardous materials. I am also supportive of developments and policies that can help lower the need for cars and buses which can also help lower gas emissions.”

District 3:

Rubalcava: (Didn’t answer.)

Jabbar: “Confronting this serious challenge requires a multi-prong approach that invites collaboration across multiple jurisdictions. We need leadership that focuses funding on creating a more bus, bike, and pedestrian-centered Anaheim, building a denser and more affordable city, reducing carbon emissions, and holding corporations accountable for polluting.”

District 6:

Meeks: (Didn’t answer.)

Lal: “Climate change is real. It’s dangerous. Anaheim must get to net zero and ahead of schedule. I’m proud that Anaheim was one of the first cities in the state to offer a 100% green power option to residents and businesses; the bad news is that it costs more, and not less. We also use too much coal, still. There’s much work to do.”

19. What local actions, if any, do you support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

Mayor:

Aitken: “We all want to reduce our carbon footprint. The City of Anaheim has several programs in place to help the city become carbon neutral, and I would support efforts add solar panels to our buildings and parking covers, educate residents on waste reduction and home efficiency standards”

O’Neil: (Didn’t answer.)

Lopez: “Increasing solar on public buildings, new construction, offer rebates on solar and increase electric car charging stations.”

Galloway: “Anaheim must be responsible in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting sustainability. We should find ways to protect our city by incentivizing high-quality and energy-efficient buildings, planning for transit-centered and walkable communities, and adopting waste-reduction strategies.”

District 2:

Ma’ae: (Didn’t answer.)

Leon: “I am also supportive of inclusionary zoning policies as well as mixed-use projects to that we can address the need for more housing throughout the city and also help lower the need for cars and buses, lowering gas emissions. As mentioned above, we can also be more proactive in encouraging alternative uses of transportation.”

District 3:

Rubalcava: (Didn’t answer.)

Jabbar: “I believe encouraging and incentivizing our local businesses and new developments to meet or exceed basic environmental standards would be a critical strategy in accomplishing our collective goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

District 6:

Meeks: (Didn’t answer.)

Lal: “Start with: get Anaheim Electric off coal. And soon… sooner than the goals set forth in the current PCL.”

20. Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Mayor:

Aitken: “No.”

O’Neil: (Didn’t answer.)

Lopez: “No.”

Galloway: “No, I do not believe the last presidential election was stolen. After some states made several recounts and found no evidence of fraud, reasonable people were satisfied that no malfeasance happened. People who still believe the election was stolen undermine the election process that our country holds sacrosanct in American history.”

District 2:

Ma’ae: (Didn’t answer.)

Leon: “No.”

District 3:

Rubalcava: (Didn’t answer.)

Jabbar: “No. It was a free and fair election.”

District 6:

Meeks: (Didn’t answer.)

Lal: “Of course not but there’s one idiot who thinks it was.”

21. Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

Mayor:

Aitken: “Yes.”

O’Neil: (Didn’t answer.)

Lopez: “Yes”

Galloway: “I believe that I am participating in a free and fair election process. Subject to the established rules for recounts, I will accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified.”

District 2:

Ma’ae: (Didn’t answer.)

Leon: “Yes, I believe that the election process by the Orange County Registrar of Voters and the city clerk’s office has been a fair process and I will accept the certified results of the election.”

District 3:

Rubalcava: (Didn’t answer.)

Jabbar: “Absolutely.”

District 6:

Meeks: (Didn’t answer.)

Lal: “It’s so sad and breaks my heart that this question must even be asked. It’s a sign of the times. Yes, I believe elections in California are completely fair. So that extends to OC and Anaheim. Yes, I will accept the results of the election. I pray my opponent can say the same.”

Hosam Elattar is a Voice of OC reporter and corps member with Report for America, a GroundTruth initiative. Contact him at helattar@voiceofoc.org or on Twitter @ElattarHosam.

