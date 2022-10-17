Editor’s note: Ahead of next week’s election, Voice of OC is publishing a series of candidate surveys for the various races. Click here to see all of the surveys.

Two city council seats are up for grabs this election season in Fullerton as elected leaders face questions about their participation in the County’s Power Authority.

Voters in Fullerton will be choosing city council representatives for District 3 and 5 who will have a say on how the city improves public infrastructure and addresses housing needs.

Voice of OC reporters reached out to all six candidates and sent them a list of 21 questions, several of which were submitted by readers in response to a public invitation for questions.

All six candidates responded, and each was allowed up to 350 characters per answer, to keep the total length reasonable.

Here are their answers:

1. What in your opinion is the biggest issue in your city right now? How would you address it?

District 3:

John Ybarra: OCTA has consistently ranked Fullerton’s streets as the worst in Orange County. Long-delayed maintenance and upgrades will costs us even more in the future. We need a better plan to maintain our infrastructure–and stick to it.

Arnel Dino: “Infrastructure is the biggest issue in the city right and I would address it by finding funding to fix our roads, sidewalks, parks, and infrastructure.”

Shana Charles: The Council majority must refocus on building the city in which our residents can live, work, and play in ways that improve their physical and mental health. I will add to the discussion by uplifting new perspectives and providing evidence-based solutions to our policy problems, building win-win situations and consensus.

District 5:

Ahmad Zahra: “Homelessness and a lack of affordable housing: As Councilmember, I approved three regional navigation centers including one in Fullerton, offering beds and services; launched the HOPE center providing mental health first responders; introduced rent assistance to low-income seniors in mobile parks and veterans and prioritized housing affordability.”

Oscar Valadez: “Housing. Safety. Infrastructure. It’s nearly impossible to separate the issues of housing and homelessness from public safety and infrastructure. Lack of affordable housing increases homelessness and crime, and new housing is used to modernize our roads and pipes. Any elected official can see the importance.”

Tony Castro: “In my opinion, the biggest issue in our city right now is the amount of corruption in the city council caused by corporate influence. Political studies show that once a candidate receives corporate donations for their campaign. They tend to vote in the interest of their corporate sponsors 80% – 100% of the time and not in the interest of the voters.”

2. Some of the Korean American business owners at Sunrise Village have been raising concerns about the shopping plaza being converted into housing and having to relocate. Nearby residents are raising concern about losing the only commercial zone in their area and having to shop in La Habra. At the same time, the state is putting pressure on the city to zone for new housing. As an elected official, how would you balance the need for housing and commercial spaces? And how would you handle this project in particular?

District 3:

Ybarra: “The City cannot micromanage every shopping center. Zoning rules should be flexible enough to respond to market forces and new ideas. Replacing long-dormant retail centers with mixed use should be an option.”

Dino: “I would want to make sure that there is good communication between the property owner and the businesses so that they are not adversely impacted should the city approve a project on the property.”

Charles: “Mixed-use housing options solve these issues, with developments that provide needed services to residents while also creating new housing that doesn’t rely on cars to access groceries, restaurants, and stores. Amerige Heights just down the road provides a successful blueprint that can be followed in Sunrise Village, albeit with a smaller footprint.”

District 5:

Zahra: “We must address our housing needs and affordability with a balanced housing stock that meets the demand in our community, but we must ensure a fair and transparent public hearing process for any development. Regarding the Sunrise Village, I’ve met with residents, business owners and developer to hear all sides so I can make an informed decision.”

Valadez: “Incorporating new housing at the new Sunrise Village development can breathe new life to underperforming retail. The critical work is to find the correct balance with the developer, property owner, residents and city officials. Sunrise Village will provide a soft landing for businesses, much needed housing, and breathe life back to the area.”

Castro: “I do not support gentrification. I will fight to preserve and better the quality of life for all Fullerton residents. According to the Fullerton city website, there are 2,000 unoccupied housing units in Fullerton. We should focus on those units before building more over-priced housing units.”

3. The City Council has been exploring shifting fire service to the Orange County Fire Authority. Do you support or oppose this? And what’s your understanding of what happens to city firefighters’ pension, seniority and health care coverage if the city shifts service to OCFA?

District 3:

Ybarra: “Regionalizing public services can lead to economies of scale and improved service levels. I’ll approach all proposals with an open mind, working with residents and employees to get the best deal for Fullerton.”

Dino: “I support fully funding public safety. There is gap between the OCFA proposal and the city budget, I would want to further study the matter before I decide.”

Charles: “Yes, I support moving fire services to the OCFA, as our Council has created a situation of broken trust. We are tarnished beyond repair and must start anew. Yes, I understand that pensions, emergency services, and other obligations will total more than our current budget, but this is the reality of what we need to have real fire safety.”

District 5:

Zahra: “Public safety is paramount. Currently, our FD is operating at a 25% vacancy rate with retention problems. Our Firefighters are overworked and struggling with their families. This is not sustainable. Any decision should be motivated by the need to provide adequate public safety for residents and better work conditions for our Firefighters.”

Valadez: “I fully support funding public safety. Based on a previous staff report, the difference between Fullerton joining OCFA and operating our own department is $5 million. Is the quality of service residents can expect worth that difference? These are the kinds of questions we have to dive into amongst my council colleagues as well as residents.”

Castro: (Didn’t answer the question)

4. What are your views on the OC Power Authority? What are your thoughts on the city’s role in it?

District 3:

Ybarra: “OC Power Authority was created by the City of Irvine, which has lured only 3 other cities into it. Fullerton, Huntington Beach & Buena Park. Why have 30 other cities refused to join? The Grand Jury investigation has raised critical questions about rates, administration & accountability.”

Dino: “I believe in climate change, OCPA is still a good idea and will help mitigate climate change. I support the current audits that are taking place.”

Charles: “While I support the goals of the OCPA, I am disappointed that implementation has been problematic and potentially dysfunctional. Since we have joined the OCPA, our city should be doing more to educate the public about what the OCPA actually is and holding community town halls to ensure understanding of the new rates and the goals they represent.”

District 5:

Zahra: “We must strive to provide our residents with alternative energy sources to address climate change, affordability and transparency in the process. The OC Power authority has been disappointing in its process and our city has joined others in an independent inquiry to investigate some of its shortcomings.”

Valadez: “As the father of two boys, I am morally obligated to act on climate, and I believe local leaders must prioritize our transition to reliable, renewable energy to lower our emissions. By switching to cleaner power, it would be as though Fullerton planted 100,000 acres of trees. Community Choice Energy is about freedom of choice.”

Castro: (Didn’t answer the question)

5. What, if anything, are you going to do to make the Power Authority more transparent and live up to what it has said it will do for the public? Do you believe the city should pull out of the Power Authority? Why or why not?

District 3:

Ybarra: “Transparency is fundamental for good governance. Many residents, businesses and other government officials have felt that they have been left uninformed by the new Power Authority. Three separate government audits are currently being completed. I look forward to seeing the results, and making my decision accordingly.”

Dino: “I support the current audits and I support government transparency and will work to make sure OCPA is more transparent. The city should not pull out of OCPA, because I believe in climate change and OCPA is a valuable tool to help mitigate its negative effects.”

Charles: “I will insist on regular reports to our Council, but will also coordinate with OCPA to provide public outreach to our residents, including clear statements of how and whether the clean energy goals are being reached. No, Fullerton should not pull out of the OCPA, as that would cost our city exorbitant withdrawal fees.”

District 5:

Zahra: “Transparency is crucial for the success and sustainability of any public agency and this relies on leadership that prioritizes transparency. We have joined other partners in an independent inquiry into some of the transparency allegations and we should assess our role as the current investigation unfolds.”

Valadez: “Transparency is fundamental for good governance. Many residents, businesses and other government officials have felt that they have been left uninformed by the new Power Authority. Three separate government audits are currently being completed. I look forward to seeing the results, and making my decision accordingly.”

Castro: (Didn’t answer the question)

6. What is your position on SB 1439, which passed in the Legislature and would restrict local elected officials from taking official action to benefit campaign donors within certain timeframes of accepting money?

District 3:

Ybarra: “Current laws requiring full disclosure are adequate. Bills like SB1439 make running for office more complicated and force citizen candidates to hire pricey accountants just to follow the law, all while doing nothing to restore confidence in our elections.”

Dino: “Yes, I support SB 1439.”

Charles: “I support SB 1439, and as it was passed unanimously by the CA Legislature, I am in good company in supporting it. This important anti-corruption measure will provide stronger guardrails around local elections and protect against large contributions by any entities with business pending with or recently decided by the Council.”

District 5:

Zahra: “I support SB 1439. It will create a fairer and more transparent policy making process.”

Valadez: “I fully support any laws that strengthen government transparency and good governance.”

Castro: (Didn’t answer the question)

7. What are your plans to address homelessness in your city?

District 3:

Ybarra: “I’ll work collaboratively with law enforcement, social service agencies, non-profits and mental health providers address this intractable problem.”

Dino: “We need to build more types of housing and open the shelter for the Fullerton unhoused which was its original purpose. In addition to promoting the HOPE Center and its programs.”

Charles: “The solutions now underway are a good start, and I’m proud that as Chair of the Community Development Citizens Committee, I supported enhancing social services for our homeless neighbors, providing evidence for what turned into Project HOPE. I will continue to support this work, along with building affordable or no-cost “housing first” options.”

District 5:

Zahra: “We created local partnerships to build three regional navigation centers including one in Fullerton, offering beds and services; cleared city encampments and working with Caltrans for access to underpasses; created the HOPE center to provide mental health first responders. I’ll also prioritize housing affordability and other preventative solutions.”

Valadez: “If we’re going to solve the housing crisis, we need to elect leaders with real experience building housing. In the long term, the way we’re going to end homelessness is to build more housing, and make tough land-use decisions on permanent supportive housing with wrap-around services. In the short term, we can be innovative with our funding.”

Castro: (Didn’t answer the question)

8. What are your plans to address the housing crisis? Do you support more affordable housing? If so, what are your plans to increase it?

District 3:

Ybarra: “The Governor and legislature have adopted a number of measures that relax zoning restriction and environmental red tape, and these should continue. Fullerton has taken a supportive position on allowing accessory dwelling units (ADUs) and this should continue.”

Dino: “I would be in favor of promoting more housing types in the city. I would be in favor of converting unused spaces to residential/multi-use, building more ‘missing middle’ housing, allow more granny flats, and embrace micro-apartments.”

Charles: “Housing must be accessible for all, and that means promoting solutions that will address the needs of the forgotten middle-class. With median home prices at $900,000 and family-sized rentals for $3000, our city cannot house its essential workers or their families. We must work with any and all available state and federal programs to provide relief.”

District 5:

Zahra: “As Council Member, I approved a major low income housing project and negotiated with developers higher percentages of low income units. I’ll ensure our housing plan incentivizes and prioritizes enough low income and workforce housing, equitable community benefits and quality housing standards.”

Valadez: “We must meet the housing crisis head on by supporting a broad range of housing policies to approve new homes. Our city can move forward in addressing our housing crisis by streamlining our permitting, eliminating regulatory barriers, lower costs of building ADUs by introducing pre-approved floor plans.”

Castro: (Didn’t answer the question)

9. What is your position on rental assistance and rent stabilization policies in your city to assist those who cannot afford or are at risk of losing housing?

District 3:

Ybarra: “I support existing state and federal housing programs (such as Section 8 rental vouchers). I would not support city rent control measures or spending precious general fund money on housing.”

Dino: “I do not support rent control. However, I would also promote incentives for developers to build different types of housing.”

Charles: “I support rent control to increase stability in the community and promote long-term leases which are beneficial to both tenants and landlords. I support new buildings, both public and private, but believe we must do more to ensure that those units are affordable and sustainably built, including infrastructure that encourages public transportation. ”

District 5:

Zahra: “I introduced rent assistance to low-income seniors in mobile parks and veterans, and I favor expanding; I doubled the rent assistance relief program during COVID; fought against rent gouging and will seek anti-gouging policies; and I’ll continue advocating for low and middle-income housing in our housing plans to create sustainable affordability.”

Valadez: “Price controls are policies of the last resort. We should try all of the above options to ensure rents stabilize as more housing comes online.”

Castro: (Didn’t answer the question)

10. What are your plans for reducing traffic congestion in your city? And what, if any, changes to public transit would you seek?

District 3:

Ybarra: “We need better signal co-ordination and modernization. Traffic lights must be more responsive to real time traffic and limit motorists’ waiting times. We should get our fair share of OCTA transit dollars and services.”

Dino: “I would work with OCTA and other agencies on traffic light synchronization and promote more walkability in new developments. I would also promote fixing bus stops and analyzing usage of bus routes and adjust accordingly.”

Charles: “Fullerton leaves our internal public transportation entirely to the OCTA. Our largest employer, CSU Fullerton, has a shuttle that only goes to a remote empty parking lot. These lines just don’t work for most of our residents. We need a clean, free internal shuttle to reduce traffic, enhance our quality of life, and increase economic development.”

District 5:

Zahra: “We upgraded Fullerton’s bus terminal and train station building; implemented traffic light synchronization on Orangethorpe and Harbor; reinstated Senior Mobility Program; increased bus stop cleanings; and approved city’s Active Transportation Plan that I’ll seek implementation to improve bike lanes, safe routes to school and walkable areas.”

Valadez: “Fullerton was built on transit, so we should expand on our great access to buses and trains. I would work with OCTA to make sure our routes are frequent, reliable, and accessible to students, folks with disabilities, and everyone. We can also make it safer to bike so residents who are able can ride their bikes or scooters to trips under two miles.”

Castro: (Didn’t answer the question)

11. How do you define public safety? What’s your perspective on how the city can best enhance safety for the public? And what specifically would you do to enhance public safety?

District 3:

Ybarra: “All stakeholders need to co-operate to improve public safety: law enforcement, residents, landlords and school administration. People must feel safe in their homes, businesses, streets and schools.”

Dino: “Public safety is more than just police and fire. I see it as being our streets, sidewalks, lighting, and parks. I would maintain all to improve quality of life. I will hold periodic town hall meetings to address safety concerns. I would also look at how we can increase our homeless services. I would also look at updating city lighting.”

Charles: “I support a community-led model of public safety. In Fullerton, the Center for Healthy Neighborhoods performed a survey of public safety needs for their resident community around Richman Park, and our police force has listened and is now working on implementation. We should expand this cooperative model to other communities in Fullerton. ”

District 5:

Zahra: “I worked to add more community liaisons; improve police community outreach and response time; upgrade life saving gear for fire department; improved traffic safety, including reinstating motorcycle unit, adding crossing guards, crosswalks and speed mitigation measures; and improved water quality safety with new water treatment plants.”

Valadez: “Public safety does not just include the work of the Police and Fire Departments but encompasses the conditions of our public infrastructure like roads, water and sewer mains, and street lamps and the state of our public parks. Our focus is to improve the overall quality of life for our residents.”

Castro: (Didn’t answer the question)

12. Do you support a systematic implementation of protected bike lanes throughout your district? If so, how would you go about doing that and measuring progress?

District 3:

Ybarra: “Bike lanes must be more than just stripes on a street. Protected lanes through our parks on recreational trails are a distinct feature of Fullerton. At the same time, bikes are legal street vehicles that should be given full respect and deference by motorists.”

Dino: “Yes, I would support implementation of protected bike lines throughout the district. Having several college campuses and local schools in this area we need to make sure that our bike lanes are maintained and safe. I would monitor traffic reports and public works for any issues that arise in their implementation and upkeep.”

Charles: “Dedicated bike lanes already exist in some corridors that lead to CSU Fullerton, and these have worked well to keep bikers safe and encourage the use of a clean, healthy mode of transportation. I would support expanding these dedicated lanes where possible, including along Placentia Ave. where many students reside in our large apartment complexes.”

District 5:

Zahra: “I implemented traffic safety measures in many areas, especially around schools, like crosswalks, crossing guards and signage. I approved the city’s Active Transportation Plan to improve bike lanes, safe school routes and more walkable areas. I’ll seek the implementation of this plan and creating protected bike lanes throughout our city.”

Valadez: “Yes. Fullerton’s Bicycle Master Plan and Downtown Active Transportation Plan identify locations where protected bikeways are appropriate. People cycle more when they feel safe on the roads. An increase in ridership and a reduction in the number of bicycle collisions is a good measure of success. I support Fullerton’s bike user committee.”

Castro: (Didn’t answer the question)

13. What are the main things, if any, you would change about how your city spends its dollars?

District 3:

Ybarra: “We need to fully fund an infrastructure improvement plan, and follow through with it.”

Dino: “I would allocate more money to our infrastructure.”

Charles: “Salaries for our public workforce are so underfunded that we can’t even hire for the positions that are budgeted. Our current budget is “penny wise, pound foolish.” We must respect our workforce with fully funding positions and departments through available grants, dedicated revenue streams, and increasing economic development.”

District 5:

Zahra: “I prioritized investing in public safety, infrastructure and economic development to improve revenue. I advocated for investing in staffing levels to improve our city services, including public library, senior and after school programs and parks and recreation. I secured city funding to save our museum and support Day of Music and community events.”

Valadez: “I would prioritize funding on those who have the greatest need. District 5 has long been neglected and needs streets repaired, working streetlights, and the homeless population moved from the shadows and into proper housing. I would not have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on a lawsuit against the local free press.”

Castro: (Didn’t answer the question)

14. Do you believe your city should create additional public pools, libraries and community centers? Why or why not?

District 3:

Ybarra: “Our existing state-of-the-art Janet Evans Aquatic Center must be maintained at the highest level. We to more fully utilize city Recreation and meeting centers in city parks. With the internet, the role of libraries is changing, and we must stay on top of technological advancement.”

Dino: “Yes, I believe we should create additional public pools because pools should distribute equitably throughout in the entire city and the hours are very limited. Learning how to swim should not be a class issue.”

Charles: “Yes, District 3 is sadly lacking in many of these amenities, as they are concentrated in Downtown. Those that exist are in disrepair and should be restored. In talking to residents, many have brought up the idea of transforming one of the abandoned buildings along our main intersection in the heart of our district into a community youth center.”

District 5:

Zahra: “Yes, I supported the Hunt Branch Library renovation and creating a cultural, educational center in South Fullerton. I supported reinstating additional library services; helped save the Maple Community Center as a rental facility; advocated for improved access to swimming pools; and funded community partners to increase after school programs.”

Valadez: “I believe we deserve public amenities, but the challenge is identifying funding and locating them equitably. We should be open to potential public-private partnerships that can bring public pools, libraries, and community centers online.”

Castro: (Didn’t answer the question)

15. What do you think of how the agency you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

District 3:

Ybarra: “Greater on-line access to city documents would help. We need a complete evaluation of current City websites and make improvements where necessary.”

Dino: “I think the city is good when it comes to handling public transparency.”

Charles: “Expecting people to come to Council meetings and comment publicly or go to a website are very limited ways to get community input or educate the public. I would promote the public health model of directly talking with community members in a proactive way, and to address issues with solutions that have been developed with community engagement.”

District 5:

Zahra: “I have strongly advocated for improved public records requests, easier access to public records, better time for conducting council meetings and community engagement to increase participation in the process.”

Valadez: “City council should provide more clarity on closed session agenda items and reports from those meetings. Council members should consistently log and report ex parte communications to the public. For the council to earn the public’s trust any and all efforts should be made to expose one’s own potential conflicts of interest.”

Castro: (Didn’t answer the question)

16. What, if anything, will you do to make your agency and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

District 3:

Ybarra: “I’ve published my personal cell hone number: 714-313-9739. Anyone is free to call me anytime with any concerns.”

Dino: “I would hold more Public forums/Townhalls, increase in language communication with residents, and encourage participation in committees and commissions.”

Charles: “When I am elected to Council, I plan on holding weekly office hours so that people have an open time to talk to me about whatever is on their mind. I will also hold “community conversation” meetings in each part of the district on a rotating monthly basis. I will promote transparency of our official proceedings as well by retaining live broadcasts.”

District 5:

Zahra: “I have been the most community engaged council member and have conducted over 150 community meetings, park clean ups, town halls and business visits; and improved social media engagement. I will continue to have an open door policy and remain engaged in the community.”

Valadez: “I’m committed towards making myself available to all constituents with an open door policy. We can work to find common ground while respecting each other’s differences.”

Castro: (Didn’t answer the question)

17. Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

District 3:

Ybarra: “Agenda disclosure and posting laws are set by State Law. I support them.”

Dino: “The city clerk does a good job in posting the agendas on time. I would like to hold publicly noticed (in language) budget study sessions at different times for each district to receive residents input in our city budget.”

Charles: “I am satisfied with the existing text messaging system that alerts interested parties when the agenda is posted. For budgets, I will be more proactive about gathering public input and will uplift that perspective from the dias, along with encouraging more participation from currently unheard voices, such as low-income, youth, and people of color.”

District 5:

Zahra: “I have been a strong advocate of community engagement and have brought Spanish and now, Korean translation to our meetings. Posting meeting agendas should be at least 72 hours in advance and I would reinstate the ability for residents to pull items from consent calendar and increase public hearing speaking time.”

Valadez: “The Fullerton City Clerk’s office does an excellent job posting agendas in a timely manner.”

Castro: (Didn’t answer the question)

18. What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

District 3:

Ybarra: “The City would co-operate with state, federal and international efforts to protect the Earth and its environment.”

Dino: “I believe in climate change. I would support any program that can address and mitigate the effects on climate change.”

Charles: “My main goal is to promote healthy communities through smart and sustainable growth, which explicitly takes into account the realities of climate change. There are numerous evidence-based actions that will create a resilient community to our increasing temperatures, including increasing tree cover, solar power, and electricity-based buildings.”

District 5:

Zahra: “We can’t ignore Climate change. This is why I supported implementing an energy efficiency and sustainability project to upgrade city facilities reducing our carbon footprint, bringing solar, and LED lighting. I pushed to update our urban forest plan to revitalize and increase our tree canopy, and creating a business sustainability grant program.”

Valadez: “Climate change is an existential threat, and all nations must decarbonize if we are to maintain global average temperature rise to 1.5C. When elected I will take another look at the climate action plan to see how we can be more aggressive in helping to do our part.”

Castro: “My research on climate disruption is mentioned in a published book called Dollar Democracy On Steroids by Professor Peter Mathews.”

19. What local actions, if any, do you support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

District 3:

Ybarra: “We need cleaner city-owned vehicles.”

Dino: “I support community choice energy, increased walkability, and any program that would reduce the city’s dependence on singular energy sources.”

Charles: “I would like Fullerton to increase its use of solar power and electricity-based buildings. Our local schools have already made this change, including CSU Fullerton, but our wider city is lagging behind. Also, my visionary internal public transportation system would operate with electric or hydrogen vehicles, reducing the usage of gas-powered cars.”

District 5:

Zahra: “I’ll continue working to improve public transportation, attract local jobs to reduce car travel time; improve bike lanes, walkable areas and safe school routes to encourage walking; and we must continue working with energy providers to bring more energy efficiency residential programs and more sustainable energy sources.”

Valadez: “The state is taking the lead in attempting to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. As a city we should facilitate the building of more charging stations, installing more solar panels at parking lots, and modernizing street lights with LED’s. We must promote efficient and livable cities.”

Castro: “I am the champion for environmental justice.”

20. Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

District 3:

Ybarra: “No.”

Dino: “No.”

Charles: “No. That belief would be delusional. There is overwhelming factual evidence that the 2020 election was the most secure and examined election in American history.”

District 5:

Zahra: “No.”

Valadez: “No. No credible evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election has been presented.”

Castro: “No.”

21. Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

District 3:

Ybarra: “I have confidence in the Orange County Registrar of Voters ability to conduct fair local elections. I Will abide by the result.”

Dino: “Yes.”

Charles: “Yes, absolutely. I am proud of Orange County’s secure and professional election system, and am gratified that our former Registrar, Neal Kelley, is working on taking our successful model nationwide. While I will work every day until November 8 to earn every vote, I will respect the will of the voters as shown by the final vote count.”

District 5:

Zahra: “Yes, I will gladly accept the results of my election and believe I am participating in a free and fair election.”

Valadez: “Yes. OC’s election system has integrity built in with paper ballots scanned and available for recounts. The public may witness election night counts and recounts.”

Castro: “No.”

Hosam Elattar is a Voice of OC reporter and corps member with Report for America, a GroundTruth initiative. Contact him at helattar@voiceofoc.org or on Twitter @ElattarHosam.

•••

