Water districts get among the least attention among local governments – yet they control the safety of tap water, the prices, maintain water delivery infrastructure and influence conservation efforts.

So just where do the current candidates stand on issues like the drought, climate change, transparency and term limits?

The Voice of OC newsroom set to find out.

Reporters reached out to all 30 water district candidates and sent them a list of questions, several of which were submitted by readers in response to a public invitation for questions.

Candidates were allowed up to 350 characters per answer, to keep the total length reasonable.

Below are the answers from the candidates who responded.

Irvine Ranch Water District Board of Directors

What do you think of how the agency you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Doug Reinhart: “All our meetings are open to the public both in person or virtually “

Soha Vazirnia: “Unfortunately, most voters know little about the leadership at IRWD. Without term-limits, IRWD Directors have served for decades. District elections are a step in the right direction, but we need more visibility, transparency and accountability.”

What, if anything, will you do to make your agency and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Reinhart: “I believe that having the public attend our meetings either in person or virtually and provides our customers the opportunity to interact with their elected officials. Knowing their being observed makes board members more thoughtful and accountable to the people they serve. After all we are ‘public servants’ not overlords “

Vazirnia: “While most of the Directors currently serving were initially appointed and never really challenged in an election, I’m beginning my outreach and community engagement through this campaign. District communications and community programs reach a relatively small universe. I look forward to engaging directly within the community.”

Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

Reinhart: “We post our meeting agendas at least 72 hours before our meetings. Unfortunately if we were to post them any sooner many agenda items would have to be dealt with under the ‘items received too late ‘ portion of our meetings and that would provide even less transparency.”

Vazirnia: “The rate-payers are our constituents. Their input and engagement should be an interest the board and agency work to foster. Updates on capital projects, budget adjustments and cost overruns should be disclosed. I don’t have a position on posting time for agendas, but favor enhanced efforts to raise awareness about policy issues before the board.”

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

Reinhart: “We take care to ensure that our carbon footprint is as low as possible. We accomplish this goal by installing solar panels wherever possible; installing batteries to enable us to shed load from our energy provider during times of peak use; producing power in our wastewater operations for our plant and purchasing green energy whenever possible”

Vazirnia: “Water and climate change are inextricably linked. Extreme weather events and our mega-drought threaten our water supply. Education is an essential part of how we continue to promote water conservation while IRWD enhances its recycling and reuse technologies. Raising awareness, and enlisting the active participation of all stakeholders is key.”

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Reinhart: “No”

Vazirnia: “No”

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

Reinhart: “Yes”

Vazirnia: “Yes”

Given the ongoing drought, what if anything do you support the water district doing to help reduce water consumption in local communities? Which demand management strategies do you favor for your water district?

Reinhart: “We are always working to reduce our water use even though we have some of the lowest use per capita in the state. Ou total yearly water use (in acre/feet) has only increased by 34% while the population we serve has almost tripled between 1990 and 2021”

Vazirnia: “I support IRWD’s budget-based rate structure which incentivizes water conservation, but rate-payers need a “carrot” as well as a “stick.” I would like to see rebates and retrofits offered to rate-payers who meet conservation goals to encourage proactive water conservation rather than reactive.”

Do you believe Orange County water sources are secure over both the long and short term? What is your evidence? If they’re not secure, how should your water district respond?

Reinhart: “The answer to that question varies by agency. IRWD has worked diligently to diversify our supplies over the years to the point where we currently have almost 1 years supply to use in an emergency. That coupled with our local groundwater and recycled water gives use great drought resiliency. “

Vazirnia: “Water is a scarce and precious commodity. We cannot pretend that, given historic drought conditions, we will always be able to acquire and recycle or way out of future impacts. IRWD has a good track record for reducing reliance on imported water through groundwater treatment and recycling, but continuing vigilance and innovation is critical.”

Have you supported or opposed the proposed Poseidon desalination plant in Huntington Beach. And why?

Reinhart: “Our agency opposed our having to pay for the more expensive water produced by the plant as we did not need it for our supply portfolio. However we did not oppose the plant if others wanted to pay for it. Our customers have already paid for numerous projects that enhanced our supplies at a much lower cost per ac/ft”

Vazirnia: “I did not support it because of the environmental impacts, the contracts that required agencies to purchase guaranteed amounts and the projected cost of the project and the water it claimed would be produced.”

What is your position on sharing North County aquifers and recycling with South County districts that are currently almost completely dependent on imports?

Reinhart: “The OCWD act does not permit sharing of the basin in the same way northern agencies do but developing a method that enables the south county agencies to store water in the basin without harming the existing agencies could work “

Vazirnia: “I think IRWD has done a good job of reducing reliance on imported water by implementing groundwater treatment operations and prioritizing the use of recycled water wherever possible”

Do you see a need for your water district to prioritize climate change action planning? Why or why not? What do you think of the district’s current climate change action plans, if any?

Reinhart: “Of course that should be a basic requirement for every water agency. Knowing how climate change will affect each of your water supplies is critical for advanced planning. It’s not just drought planning but understanding how climate change will affect a particular supply source-ie. less snow more rain ; ever changing regulations and sea level rise.”

Vazirnia: “Climate change concerns, pervasive droughts, and high energy prices, requires IRWD to work internally & with rate-payers for new ways to conserve resources & cut costs. IRWD has a lot to be proud of, but it would be foolish to believe we can rest on our laurels. Agencies are impacted by regional/statewide policy decisions. We must be proactive.”

What is your position on term limits for elected water district board members?

Reinhart: “I’m against term limits for board members as the voters should have the opportunity to elect their representatives based on qualifications and expertise regardless of time of service.”

Vazirnia: “IRWD board members have no term limits. Without term-limits, many Directors serve for decades. I think we need to change that. Most directors were appointed to a vacancy and have never had to run a competitive race. With area elections, this is the first real opportunity to present voters with a choice.”

The Orange County Grand Jury recently called for consolidating OC’s two water wholesale agencies – known as OCWD and MWDOC – into one agency. Do you support or oppose that recommendation and why? If you support it, what would be your next steps?

Reinhart: “This idea has been analyzed for 30 yrs. It has not been shown to be feasible or cost effective. Both agencies have different charges and while serve different customers. One agency is responsible for managing a groundwater basin but they don’t have the authority to serve potable water. The other is responsible for providing imported water to OC.”

Vazirnia: “I need complete data and complete information to form an opinion. I believe in efficiency, but I also believe in autonomy. I’m certain many variables would come into play.”

Mesa Water District Board of Directors

What do you think of how the agency you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Russell Baldwin: “I think the Mesa Water District is less publicly transparent than it could be. When elected I will push to improve public transparency. Primarily the agency can record all meetings and make them available to the public. I am also committed to heightened community involvement to make people aware of our water situation, programs, and opportunities.”

Shayanne Wright: “The problem with Mesa Water is that most voters don’t know what the problems are, but it doesn’t take long to see the issues with transparency. I propose Mesa Water District improves transparency by recording and publishing Board meetings, frequently publishing quality water reports, and making information accessible and easier to navigate.”

What, if anything, will you do to make your agency and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Baldwin: “Communication is extremely important. I intend on being transparent and open about the public decisions and discussions that occur at meetings. I intend on making myself available to the constituents monthly so that they can get updates, offer feedback, and ask questions.”

Wright: “First, I would schedule Board meetings during times that are convenient for residents to join, rather than 2pm on a Wednesday. I will also encourage involvement on decisions like whether we deserve an increase to our pay or whether we should decrease the pay of the Board which is the highest paid elected official position in all of Costa Mesa.”

Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

Baldwin: “I do support posting agendas early. Anything that increases transparency, engagement and feedback is a positive step forward. Information is key to making sound fiscal decisions. I would push to have meetings occur at times that are more convenient for public engagement on all issues including budgetary items.”

Wright: “I strongly support posting meeting agendas earlier. Sadly, the Board has published agendas mere days before meetings where they raised rates, their own pay, and property taxes. What some may not realize is that these incremental cost increases may seem small at first, but accumulate to millions of dollars that are spent in questionable ways.”

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

Baldwin: “My perspective on climate change is that it is here already, and we need to respond and prepare accordingly. I would like to institute programs for Mesa Water that increase resilience and enhance our local water system. We can do this by implement ways to direct rainwater and runoff into sink basins built into the many parkways in the city.”

Wright: “I believe that climate change is a critical issue and will work to implement policies for addressing it. As a Business owner, I propose incentivizing reduced consumption through rebates, and acquiring more water capture and groundwater recharge. This issue requires cross government involvement, and I look forward to collaborating across the county.”

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Baldwin: “No. I support the results of the 2020 Presidential election. Over 60 court challenges of the results has not revealed any credible evidence of significant fraud.”

Wright: “I support the results of the 2020 Presidential election. “

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

Baldwin: “I was employed at the County of Orange and have volunteered as a poll worker. I was very impressed with the system that they have in place. I am confident that the process will be free and fair, and I will accept the certified results of the election, win, or lose. “

Wright: “I have the utmost confidence in the Orange County Voter Registrar’s Office. Running for office has been one of the most patriotic processes I have participated in, and I am proud to partake in a free and fair election. I will accept the results of my election. “

Given the ongoing drought, what if anything do you support the water district doing to help reduce water consumption in local communities? Which demand management strategies do you favor for your water district?

Baldwin: “In addition to the capture system already described, I favor programs that incentivize implementation of grey water usage, and climate appropriate gardens. I would also incentivize landscaping using a variety of plants and trees that are well adapted to the local climate or from similar climates and thrive under drier conditions.”

Wright: “To address the ongoing drought, I support introducing rebates for customers who install drought-tolerant landscapes or high efficiency toilets and irrigation systems, and ensuring we capture and save more stormwater.”

Do you believe Orange County water sources are secure over both the long and short term? What is your evidence? If they’re not secure, how should your water district respond?

Baldwin: “Costa Mesa is fortunate to have our own local aquifer and therefore appears to be in an ideal condition for the long term. The short-term supplies seem to be adequate as well. The risks going forward come down to two issues. What will the extent of our drought be? And to what extent will the local demand increase? The answers will guide policy.”

Wright: “Although Costa Mesa is fortunate to have our aquifer, I believe we should fight to ensure there is a plentiful source of water for all Orange County families for generations to come. As a Water District leader, I will advocate for a mindset of longevity and work to ensure our water sources are secure for the long term. “

Have you supported or opposed the proposed Poseidon desalination plant in Huntington Beach. And why?

Baldwin: “I was opposed to the Poseidon desalination plant. Besides being an environmental degrader of our local shoreline, it was set up in a way that would force residents to purchase expensive water regardless of need.”

Wright: “I support environmentally approved and sound plans for desalination once all water saving and recycling measures have been exhausted. However, I strongly oppose corporate interests, like Poseidon, lobbying our local elected officials to get their billion dollar projects approved. As such, I have committed to not accepting any Corporate PAC funds.”

What is your position on sharing North County aquifers and recycling with South County districts that are currently almost completely dependent on imports?

Baldwin: “This is a very important question and deserves a comprehensive answer. Once elected to the director position, I will be able to assess the situation and address it with more pertinent information. Having said that, it is my intent to provide clean drinking water, in a sustainable way, to as many as we are able. “

Wright: “Under a voluntary arrangement, there could be an opportunity to share resources between North and South County, but sadly, there aren’t enough resources to share in perpetuity. I think, on an emergency basis, the basin should be shared for short durations. “

Do you see a need for your water district to prioritize climate change action planning? Why or why not? What do you think of the district’s current climate change action plans, if any?

Baldwin: “Yes. I see the changing climate as presenting real challenges to the mission of Mesa Water. As demand from an increasing population expands everywhere, there will be more and more pressure on all water agencies to meet the demand.”

Wright: “I believe we are all going to be impacted by the implications of climate change and need to collectively do our part in reducing waste and protecting our resources and environment for the next generation of Costa Mesans. Our community wants to elect a leader that reflects these values and delivers meaningful results. “

What is your position on term limits for elected water district board members?

Baldwin: ” I support term limits for all elected positions and specifically for Mesa Water. Political positions are supposed to be temporary service positions of representation, not power accumulating paid positions.”

Wright: “I strongly support term limits for all elected positions and specifically for Mesa Water. It’s time for the next generation of leaders to take the helm, and open seats allow for newer voices more easily. “

The Orange County Grand Jury recently called for consolidating OC’s two water wholesale agencies – known as OCWD and MWDOC – into one agency. Do you support or oppose that recommendation and why? If you support it, what would be your next steps?

Baldwin: “In general I am for organizational efficiency. Since consolidation seems to be a step in that direction, I am definitely interested in learning the details of the recommendation. Next steps are to find out the pros and cons for myself.”

Wright: “What the two water agencies do are completely different services with very little overlap. These two districts have individualized responsibilities and are delivering adequately. The small savings relative to the expertise each agency provides has yet to be represented as a large enough benefit, and I am supportive of leaving them as is. “

Moulton Niguel Water District Board of Directors

What do you think of how the agency you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Donald R. Froelich: “I feel that the water district is going a great job in transparency. There is a high level of communication via written material sent to their residence and social media. They have an extensive community out reach program and should be enhanced. “

Diane Rifkin: “As a current Director at MNWD, I can attest to the high level of transparency and communication with customers. Residents tell us that they feel well-informed. We encourage communication. Our Drought Emergency Plan is a good example of this.”

William “Bill” Moorhead: “In some ways we may be too transparent. Our bills include so much information that is a great tool for our customers to save water and money, but it can be intimidating. I think greater outreach to educate our customers will benefit both the District and the customer. “

What, if anything, will you do to make your agency and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Froelich: “It would be for our residents to attend our board and committee meetings. In the past, they would show up only if we increase water rates. Now they do not show up as proposed increase are so small. Also we went from afternoon board meetings to evening meetings. No change in attendance. “

Rifkin: “As Director, I will continue to develop and implement programs that involve the community with public forums and programs. This has been successful, and offers the opportunity for meaningful engagement.”

Moorhead: “Many agencies have live/archived videos of their meetings. MNWD doesn’t. I’d like to investigate the pros and cons; however, some may play to the camera, tapping into their desire to be a media star. Like the old adage…politics is show business for unphotogenic people? If I had to choose, I’d say “yes” to cameras. Did I just give myself away ? ;)”

Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

Froelich: “I would support earlier notification. The budget is considered at three monthly board meetings to provide many opportunities for the board members and the public to ask questions. and comment on the proposed budget.”

Rifkin: “I support publishing agendas as early as staff can properly prepare and post these detailed documents. MNWD’s website is an excellent platform for viewing agendas and other documents. Public is always welcome to share budget concerns; our staff is very responsive and accessible. “

Moorhead: “The current 72-hr posting period serves both public and staff well and keeps the agenda timely. By law budget discussions are held in open meetings, and typically happen over many months. The public may not see a need to provide input if an agency is running efficiently. Direct solicitation for public input may facilitate greater participation.”

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

Froelich: “It is real and the way of life is changing. At Moulton, water conservation saves energy, more efficient products like pumps and motors, battery operated vehicles, and battery charging stations for vehicles are prt of solution.”

Rifkin: “Climate change and its effect on the environment should be studied and treated as a fluid situation. Solutions should be thoughtfully implemented, tailored to varying locations and situations. Education regarding conservation and environmental stewardship is important.”

Moorhead: “I’m glad we’re now calling it climate change, not global warming. Warming is one effect, but weather pattern changes are the result. Have we passed the “tipping point”? It’s not in our nature to give up. Identifying the impact substitutes for fossil fuels (e.g., electric, nuclear) will have on our environment must be included in the big picture. “

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Froelich: “No comment”

Rifkin: “I believe in liberty; free and fair elections. “

Moorhead: “As a believer in our legal system and democratic structure that, by design, can adjust for its imperfections, I support the unanimous court rulings across the political spectrum (more than 60 cases in 12 states) and say NO, I do NOT believe the presidential election was stolen. “

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

Froelich: “Yes”

Rifkin: “Yes”

Moorhead: “YES”

Given the ongoing drought, what if anything do you support the water district doing to help reduce water consumption in local communities? Which demand management strategies do you favor for your water district?

Froelich: “Educating our customers to reduce “water waste.” We must more closely in new sources of water like desalting ocean water, more ground water storage, and recycled wastewater.”

Rifkin: “I support the work MNWD is doing to further advance use of recycled water , which will continue to lessen our dependence on imported water. As Directors, we have approved technologies to move this forward, at no extra cost to customers.”

Moorhead: “Community education, training and public outreach are imperative. For our Water District, tiered rates (which admittedly are more problematic in communities with a great deal of industry) reward those who save water, and a budget-based billing system gives the customer real control over their water usage and the cost savings on their monthly bill.”

Do you believe Orange County water sources are secure over both the long and short term? What is your evidence? If they’re not secure, how should your water district respond?

Froelich: “Traditional Orange County water supplies are not enough. Additional supplies are need to maintain reliability. My evidence is based on my more than 30 years experience in water supply planning. Climate change is the driver. As mentioned above there are many possibilities.”

Rifkin: “CA; secure, with ongoing testing, observation and planning. At MNWD, we respond by always seeking new sources and options, including collaboration with other CA cities.”

Moorhead: “I feel our water sources are secure now and in the future. Diamond Valley Lake in the Hemet area is one of the largest manmade storage reservoirs in California and can supply our region with potable water, even during severe droughts. To ensure our water supply is secure, we continue to lobby for more storage throughout CA, and reward conservation.”

Have you supported or opposed the proposed Poseidon desalination plant in Huntington Beach. And why?

Froelich: “Moulton would not directly benefit from this water supply project. Professionally the project is good. The problem is that the cost of this water is triple our current costs.”

Rifkin: “I support desalination. The Huntington Beach Project was turned down by the Coastal Commission, however, the Doheny Project was approved. Methods vary, and there must also be viable and affordable energy sources.”

Moorhead: “While not in an official position to support or oppose, I believe desalination can be part of a broader water supply “portfolio” in many areas. As a civil/environmental engineer I see the DIRECT environmental impact of Poseidon was overstated. But, the energy, fuel and increase in costs required for a desal plant may negate its positive impacts.”

What is your position on sharing North County aquifers and recycling with South County districts that are currently almost completely dependent on imports?

Froelich: “My position is that all water agencies in Orange County need to cooperate in making affordable water available to all. Moulton is currently working with North County water agencies so that Moulton can store water in the north county aquifer for emergencies.”

Rifkin: “More study needs to be done on this issue, as different areas have varying sources of water available, at different rates and to also serve different needs.”

Moorhead: “It’s imperative that we all share resources if managed fairly. MNWD has infrastructure in place for direct use of the North County aquifer in an emergency but hopes to have a more flexible day-to-day reliability on that source. I support local recycling and reuse now to lessen our dependency on imports and bolster a sustainable water supply.”

Do you see a need for your water district to prioritize climate change action planning? Why or why not? What do you think of the district’s current climate change action plans, if any?

Froelich: “There is a need for all water agencies to address climate change. I feel that we should be doing more in this area. Water agencies as a group are leaning from each others how to approach this. Also there are many cost factors associated with this affecting water customers ability to pay. “

Rifkin: “MNWD is always considering changes in climate, when planning for drought resilience and conservation methods. It is integral in our planning, and how we approach making and implementing policies.”

Moorhead: “Our District prioritizes climate change response with energy-efficient facility design and vehicles, efficiency programs that reduce energy consumption, plans in place for drought response, etc. While we don’t have an official “climate change action plan” (yet), proactively responding to climate effects is critical for a sustainable water supply.”

What is your position on term limits for elected water district board members?

Froelich: “Term limits might work. The water industry is highly technical, complex legal issues. There is a steep learning curve required for directors that are making critical and expensive decisions. With term limits, by that time the directors are very productive their term could be up.”

Rifkin: “Being a Board Member requires a high level of commitment and collaboration. Understanding the many issues requires a good deal of time to learn; this familiarity is necessary. Therefore, I believe multiple terms should be encouraged, so long as a Director is productive and engaged. Satisfied customers have shown us that they agree. “

Moorhead: “Serving on a Water Board requires specific technical expertise (more so than other elected offices), and it takes time and acquired experience to become fully effective. For Water District boards, instead of term limits, I would be more likely to favor some basic requirements, experience and expertise in the field to be eligible for elected office.”

The Orange County Grand Jury recently called for consolidating OC’s two water wholesale agencies – known as OCWD and MWDOC – into one agency. Do you support or oppose that recommendation and why? If you support it, what would be your next steps?

Froelich: “There are many issues associated with this proposal that are currently under review by the parties. I need to see how these discussions go. This matter has been discussed for 50 years. These two agencies have a very different part of the “water supply chain”. One agency could work but I am not clear on the cost factors. There is disagreement.”

Rifkin: “Analysis and collaboration of a project or deliberation of this complex deserves a thorough analysis.”

Moorhead: “Dividing responsibility/authority makes sense when there are varied or competing interests but consolidation makes sense where there’s a common goal, such as efficiently delivering clean water to both No. and So. OC, whether from an aquifer or the State Water Project. Next steps would be to set a time limit, say 2 years, to implement consolidation.”

Municipal Water District of Orange County Board of Directors

What do you think of how the agency you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Larry Dick: “While serving on the executive committee at MWDOC we earned the certificate form CSDA (CA. Special Districts Assoc) acknowledging our transparency.”

Randall Crane: “Accountability requires transparency, yet the Municipal Water District of OC (MWDOC) is virtually unknown to the public. Its mission and functions are barely visible. Given the importance of MWDOC’s one job – import half the county’s water – communications and engagement with the general public are scant. “

What, if anything, will you do to make your agency and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Dick: “We have open meetings, offer opportunities for public comment at every meeting”

Crane: “Substantially improve public outreach and debate on water import challenges and county water use. Regularly engage with media. The larger regional Metro Water District of Southern California to which MWDOC belongs offers many examples of good media practices and effective community engagement.”

Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

Dick: “MWDOC posts agenda work sheets for all of the committees at the Executive committee for meetings the following month. Our budget is presented multiple times in the Finance committee (open to public comment), plus presentations to client agencies and cities before passing it in an open board meeting”

Crane: “Agendas are properly posted, though minutes can be delayed and audio recordings must be requested. The MWDOC budget is not presented in ways that most residents can follow or respond to, even if invited. Budgets should be presented in an accessible and understandable manner, along with guidelines for interaction and input. “

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

Dick: “Water supplies and reliability of water supplies must include a good science approach to reliability. Planning must include supply points, weather patterns and importantly the infrastructure to address the changes in weather patterns.”

Crane: “Climate change is the most pressing economic and quality of life issue we face. That MWDOC is not aggressively formulating and explaining their climate action strategies is irresponsible. Orange County residents deserve prompt efforts toward short, medium and long range drought planning and action, upstream and down. These should be shared.”

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Dick: “no”

Crane: “No.”

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

Dick: “yes”

Crane: “Yes.”

Given the ongoing drought, what if anything do you support the water district doing to help reduce water consumption in local communities? Which demand management strategies do you favor for your water district?

Dick: “Our water district is a wholesale provider that covers some areas that have groundwater plus native water in addition to the imported water supplied by MWDOC. Some retail providers have only imported water. It would be wrong for MWDOC to offer a one size plan for these diverse retailers.”

Crane: “Encouraging drought-tolerant yards, commercial/industrial sites, and HOA common areas are first steps. While MWDOC does not sell water to end users directly, the most effective voluntary demand management tool is tiered water rates. A broader toolkit would include other conservation incentives.”

Do you believe Orange County water sources are secure over both the long and short term? What is your evidence? If they’re not secure, how should your water district respond?

Dick: “MWDOC is responsible for the imported water supplies. Approximately 1/2 of Orange County water comes from outside the county. There are long term challenges on the Colorado River supplies and we are currently working with the basin states as well as Federal agencies to resolve the issues. We are working on recycled water for added local supply”

Crane: “Import sources are far from secure. he evidence includes hard data that our snowpack, Colorado River flows, and their storage systems are all at historic lows. MWDOC only imports water, so its only feasible responses are to reduce water use and support new sources upstream, including recycling and storage. “

Have you supported or opposed the proposed Poseidon desalination plant in Huntington Beach. And why?

Dick: “I supported the Coastal Commission giving the Poseidon project their permit, providing they employed good science at all levels. It was my opinion the cities and the water districts could then decide if it was appropriate for them to contract for the desal water”

Crane: “Opposed. It would have produced unneeded expensive water for the wrong part of the county, at unacceptable environmental costs. Recharging the North County basin is cheaper and safer. The desal plant underway in south OC, on the other hand, is a positive step for all the same reasons.”

What is your position on sharing North County aquifers and recycling with South County districts that are currently almost completely dependent on imports?

Dick: “MWDOC was instrumental in developing a plan to share water from the basin with south county providers during emergency situations. “

Crane: “While the OC water basin has not been adjudicated, groundwater wholesaler OCWD is reluctant to trade North County’s aquifer water with South County, which lacks groundwater storage. I support exploring groundwater trading in support of both North County’s basin recharge efforts and South County’s water security.”

Do you see a need for your water district to prioritize climate change action planning? Why or why not? What do you think of the district’s current climate change action plans, if any?

Dick: “Water demands and water supplies are constantly changing. All agencies need to be aware of the impacts this will have on them. Infrastructure needs a great deal of attention as the weather patterns continue to evolve. We are currently involved with an update of the IRP, Integrated Resource Plan. The IRP will help find an appropriate response.”

Crane: “Yes. MWDOC is exclusively dependent on climate-stressed imported water. It has no viable alternative but to rapidly plan for near-term climate change yet there is no urgent, visible, well-resourced effort to do so. It should, in close partnership with the larger upstream Metropolitan Water District, the OCWD, and its member agencies and cities. “

What is your position on term limits for elected water district board members?

Dick: “The ballot box provides for changes if representation is poor. In private enterprise experience is valued not penalized. Water policy is fairly complex and the water systems have a lot of moving parts. I do not favor term limits. “

Crane: “I support a limit of 12 years, otherwise board members have few reasons to step down, and rarely do. Yet serving for decades is not in any district’s best interest, robbing it of new thinking and fresh leadership, just as state representatives have term limits to avoid entrenchment and stale thinking. “

The Orange County Grand Jury recently called for consolidating OC’s two water wholesale agencies – known as OCWD and MWDOC – into one agency. Do you support or oppose that recommendation and why? If you support it, what would be your next steps?

Dick: “We have discussed the unification of the two major agencies before. There are a number of legal issues that will have to be addressed in Sacramento in order to merge the two units. Also some operational issues regarding representation. If all the areas of concern can be addressed and it is for the benefit of the County then I would be for it.”

Crane: “I support further study. The OC Grand Jury report, with all due respect, lacked careful analytics. That said, both wholesale water over most of the same geography. The first step would be a careful assessment of redundancies among their core functions and C-suite staff. If found, MWDOC would still need buy-in or merging is a nonstarter. “

Orange County Water District Board of Directors

Some of the candidates below may not appear on particular ballots because they’re running for different voting district within the water district.

What do you think of how the agency you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Kelly Rowe: “I am the incumbent. OCWD is a very transparent organization.”

Ray Hiemstra: “The Orange County Water District needs to make it an organizational policy to have all meetings online. While the pandemic forced them onto Zoom for now they have resisted webcasting meeting in the past and are likely to return to that when all pandemic restrictions are lifted. “

Lee Yoo: “Orange County Water District currently posts all agendas to the website, and the meeting archive is available for review. The addition of Zoom meetings during the pandemic has also made the meetings more accessible to the public.”

What, if anything, will you do to make your agency and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Rowe: “OCWD is a very transparent organization, as one of the U.S.-leading water resources management.”

Hiemstra: “I will hold regular public meetings to inform the public about the activities of the district and to hear their thoughts and concerns. Overall there needs to be more direct contact between directors and constituents. I will also ask the district to agendize presentations from community groups during board meetings.”

Yoo: “I will do my best to represent the communities and people that I represent, and I am always open to suggestions and conversation. I also commit to coordinating closely with the water districts and cities that I will represent, including Irvine Ranch Water District and the Cities of Tustin and Newport Beach. “

Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

Rowe: “Agendas are routinely posted at least 4 days before the date of the public meeting. There are plenty of opportunities for individuals and the OC retail water agencies to provide input in budget decisions. It is a very open process.”

Hiemstra: “I think agendas should be posted at least two weeks in advance to give the public more time to see them and participate. On big budget decisions I support making an extra effort to involve the public through traditional and social media.”

Yoo: “I support posting information as early as possible. As a former employee of Orange County Water District, I understand that there are many internal processes that lead to the creation of a board meeting agenda, and any adjustments in the schedule have a ripple effect throughout the organization. “

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

Rowe: “Climate change is obvious from rainfall/streamflow records throughout the world over the last 50 years. OC needs to improve management of it’s massive 66 million acre-feet of groundwater stored and underutilized. My “Complete Coastal Network” Initiative – construction of a 12-mile pipeline and injection wells to control seawater intrusion. “

Hiemstra: “Climate change is a major threat to humanity and our water supply. I will push OCWD to adapt to the reality that there is no new water and to manage our groundwater basin for long term sustainability. This includes promiting water conservation to drastically reduce or eliminate the need for imported water in the OCWD service area.”

Yoo: “Water resource planning is a complex endeavor, and there are many factors that contribute to the process and outcomes. In short, we have many professionals who have dedicated and lives and careers to develop the best planning scenarios to help inform our efforts as stewards of our water supply and environment. “

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Rowe: “Of course not. What a ridiculous question.”

Hiemstra: “No”

Yoo: “No, the last presidential election was not stolen. “

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

Rowe: “Yes.”

Hiemstra: “Yes”

Yoo: “Yes, I believe that I am participating in a free and fair election process, and I will accept the results of this election process as certified. “

Given the ongoing drought, what if anything do you support the water district doing to help reduce water consumption in local communities? Which demand management strategies do you favor for your water district?

Rowe: “OCWD focuses on finding new sources of water. Retail agencies focus on water use reductions, which OCWD supports. I started our new pilot cloud-seeding/weather modification program in our Santa Ana River watershed to get an additional 15-% rainfall/runoff as a new local water supply, with all major water agencies in the three counties.”

Hiemstra: “Water conservation focused on outdoor landscaping is the best strategy for reducing our water use to sustainable levels. 60% of our water goes to landscaping and we can easily reduce that by eliminating unnecessary turfgrass and other water wasting landscaping. “

Yoo: “California has been a leader in taking proactive measures to reduce water consumption in local communities. From increasing adoption of water efficient devices through plung code chmbianges, public outreach efforts, and rebates. “

Do you believe Orange County water sources are secure over both the long and short term? What is your evidence? If they’re not secure, how should your water district respond?

Rowe: “OC water sources are pretty secure over the long term. OC has a massive 66 million acre-ft of groundwater. We only use 0.5-% annually. I have proposed we use up to 5-% with a “Complete Coastal Network” pipeline and set of injection wells 12-miles long to prevent seawater intrusion. We only have a partial 3-mile long barrier.”

Hiemstra: “As a whole Orange County’s water sources are not secure. The California Delta and Colorado River are at critical stages and cannot sustain our current imports. Orange County Water District can respond by promoting water conservation to reduce or eliminate our reliance on imported water. “

Yoo: “Water resource planning is a complex endeavor, and there are many factors that contribute to the process and outcomes. In short, we have many professionals who have dedicated and lives and careers to develop the best planning scenarios to help inform our efforts as stewards of our water supply and environment. “

Have you supported or opposed the proposed Poseidon desalination plant in Huntington Beach. And why?

Rowe: “Poseidon’s project was incredibly stupid-a very expensive and last resort project we don’t need for another 40 years. Read my July 31st editorial https://voiceofoc.org/2022/07/rowe-funeral-for-the-poseidon-huntington-beach-desalination-half-project/”

Hiemstra: “I strongly opposed it. The Poseidon Desalination project was a corporate scam to rip off ratepayers while proving no new water.”

Yoo: “California has been a leader in taking proactive measures to reduce water consumption in local communities. From increasing adoption of water efficient devices through plumbing code changes, public outreach efforts, and rebates. “

What is your position on sharing North County aquifers and recycling with South County districts that are currently almost completely dependent on imports?

Rowe: “South County districts should not suffer, as agreements are set to share North County groundwater supplies when needed. South County has ignored use of about 2 million acre-ft of groundwater contained within the Sespe Formation/Aquifer lying beneath Santa Margarita Water District and Trabuco Canyon Water District (identified 50 years ago by CA)”

Hiemstra: “I oppose sharing our aquifer until it can be used sustainably by all. South Orange County needs to immediatly start focusing their effforts on greater water conservation and developing direct potable resuse so they can recycle enough water to establish a sustainable water situation.”

Yoo: “The groundwater basin is currently well managed with great collaboration by the pumpers and in close coordination with upstream agencies. Orange County Water District is currently evaluating long-term storage opportunities for South County, and any efforts should be evaluated and conducted in coordination with the current pumpers. “

Do you see a need for your water district to prioritize climate change action planning? Why or why not? What do you think of the district’s current climate change action plans, if any?

Rowe: “OCWD can be nimble on water supply management alternatives that are continuously being discussed by staff and board members. My “Complete Coastal Network” Initiative should comfort all OC residents our massive groundwater supplies will be managed more dynamically in the future, rather than the very conservative way of the past.”

Hiemstra: “OCWD needs to make adapting to the reality of climate change a priority. Currently they are in denial with their focus on water abundance. OCWD’s current drought response plan is to find more water. This is unrealistic.OCWD needs to develop a comprehensive climate action plan based on achiving groundwater sustainability”

Yoo: “Climate change has direct impacts to our environment and our water supply reliability, which can affect our public health and economic efforts. Orange County Water District has been a pioneer in recycling water to prevent seawater intrusion and for potable reuse. “

What is your position on term limits for elected water district board members?

Rowe: “Term limits for elected water district board members should be limited by voters. OCWD Directors elected should leave when they are corrupt or are not qualified or intelligent to understand our water resources management issues.”

Hiemstra: “I have always thought term limits are a good idea for all elected offices.”

Yoo: “I am open to the evaluation of term limits for elected water district board members. New ideas and fresh perspectives can be beneficial, just as institutional knowledge and historical context can be helpful. It is important to ensure that water district board members are informed and educated about water related topics. “

The Orange County Grand Jury recently called for consolidating OC’s two water wholesale agencies – known as OCWD and MWDOC – into one agency. Do you support or oppose that recommendation and why? If you support it, what would be your next steps?

Rowe: “I have supported consolidation of OCWD and MWDOC for over 40 years. OCWD is willing to absorb the much smaller MWDOC organization. However, MWDOC appears to oppose any merger. Consolidation discussions will continue with strong leadership and reasoning.”

Hiemstra: “I oppose this because it will not happen. There is too many political ans structural obsticles to waste our time on this effort.”

Yoo: “This consolidation has been discussed and reviewed many times over the years. On the surface, consolidation sounds simple and straightforward. Yet, as a former Orange County Water District employee, I can attest to the fact that the mission and operations of both districts are quite distinct. “

Yorba Linda Water District Board of Directors

What do you think of how the agency you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Brett R. Barbre: “YLWD has reasonable transparency. They need to communicate directly with customers who are not on social media platforms.”

Sean Phayakapong: “I feel YLWD handles transparency fairly well. There are itemized credit reports that are in the board meetings. However, I am interested in the handling of the most recent former General Manager, his departure, and decision to run for the same water district.”

Russell Baldwin: “I think the Mesa Water District is less publicly transparent than it could be. When elected I will push to improve public transparency. Primarily the agency can record all meetings and make them available to the public. I am also committed to heightened community involvement to make people aware of our water situation, programs, and opportunities.”

What, if anything, will you do to make your agency and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Barbre: “I favor placing all completed and signed Travel, Expense and Stipend forms on the BIO page with each elected. Plus add the form 700’s and 460’s.”

Phayakapong: “I want to re-establish a citizen advisory committee and make sure everyone is heard.”

Baldwin: “Communication is extremely important. I intend on being transparent and open about the public decisions and discussions that occur at meetings. I intend on making myself available to the constituents monthly so that they can get updates, offer feedback, and ask questions.”

Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

Barbre: “I would strive for posting agendas and supporting documents at least 1 week prior to the meeting. Everything won’t make it but at least the agenda will be ready.”

Phayakapong: “I do support publicly posting meeting earlier by one week instead of three days to allow more time to prepare. I hope to utilize social media more to increase input from the public.”

Baldwin: “I do support posting agendas early. Anything that increases transparency, engagement and feedback is a positive step forward. Information is key to making sound fiscal decisions. I would push to have meetings occur at times that are more convenient for public engagement on all issues including budgetary items.”

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

Barbre: “The climate does cycle and SoCal does not have much rainfall. However, we have built systems to overcome the local shortfalls. Unfortunately, we stopped building major water projects in 1973…CA population was 20 million…today we have 40 million…perfect recipe for permanent water shortages.”

Phayakapong: “I believe climate change is happening and we should have efficient devices installed. I am not forcing anyone, but would incentivize someone if they wish to convert.”

Baldwin: “My perspective on climate change is that it is here already, and we need to respond and prepare accordingly. I would like to institute programs for Mesa Water that increase resilience and enhance our local water system. We can do this by implement ways to direct rainwater and runoff into sink basins built into the many parkways in the city.”

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Barbre: “No, and the proof of the Biden Presidency can be seen at the gas pumps or the supermarket each and every day.”

Phayakapong: “I believe the last presidential election was not stolen.”

Baldwin: “No. I support the results of the 2020 Presidential election. Over 60 court challenges of the results has not revealed any credible evidence of significant fraud.”

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

Barbre: “Orange County, under Neal Kelley, always ran fair elections and I trusted the results. The new Registrar has big shoes to fill, and I have seen nothing to suggest this election will be handled any differently. I will accept the results.”

Phayakapong: “I believe and hope that I am participating in a free and fair election process, but I am weary on the eligibility of one of the candidate in my race; however, I will accept the results of the election as certified.”

Baldwin: “I was employed at the County of Orange and have volunteered as a poll worker. I was very impressed with the system that they have in place. I am confident that the process will be free and fair, and I will accept the certified results of the election, win, or lose. “

Given the ongoing drought, what if anything do you support the water district doing to help reduce water consumption in local communities? Which demand management strategies do you favor for your water district?

Barbre: “The state of California has not constructed any major water infrastructure since 1973. We must expand the SUPPLY side and stop focusing on the DEMAND side. I will never impose mandatory cutbacks or penalties on customers.”

Phayakapong: “I want to support rebates and incentive programs. I am not forcing anyone but I would like to give a compelling option. In terms of demand management strategies I am in favor of utilizing more ground water and a structured rate system.”

Baldwin: “In addition to the capture system already described, I favor programs that incentivize implementation of grey water usage, and climate appropriate gardens. I would also incentivize landscaping using a variety of plants and trees that are well adapted to the local climate or from similar climates and thrive under drier conditions.”

Do you believe Orange County water sources are secure over both the long and short term? What is your evidence? If they’re not secure, how should your water district respond?

Barbre: “The successful management of the groundwater basin, and the development of the Groundwater Replenishment System has served us well. It was unconscionable to block desal in Huntington Beach but approve it in Dana Point. Because of the state’s mismanagement, more local supply is needed.”

Phayakapong: “I believe Orange County water sources are secure for both and long term as we have great programs such as the GWRS and appliances are much more efficient every decade.”

Baldwin: “Costa Mesa is fortunate to have our own local aquifer and therefore appears to be in an ideal condition for the long term. The short-term supplies seem to be adequate as well. The risks going forward come down to two issues. What will the extent of our drought be? And to what extent will the local demand increase? The answers will guide policy.”

Have you supported or opposed the proposed Poseidon desalination plant in Huntington Beach. And why?

Barbre: “I supported. The desal plant in Carlsbad is a new supply, and due to the mismanagement of the state with our water resources in our state, we are forced to develop local supplies.”

Phayakapong: “If asked I am opposed, because I think the ground water is enough for our needs.”

Baldwin: “I was opposed to the Poseidon desalination plant. Besides being an environmental degrader of our local shoreline, it was set up in a way that would force residents to purchase expensive water regardless of need.”

What is your position on sharing North County aquifers and recycling with South County districts that are currently almost completely dependent on imports?

Barbre: “During times of emergency, of course. Otherwise, they have not invested in the basin or the infrastructure within the Santa Ana River Watershed. Yorba Linda Water District has been investing in the basin since 1909.”

Phayakapong: “I believe in basic water rights in that North County was first and should have first rights within allocation, but as long as there is enough water we can include them in the excess allocation.”

Baldwin: “This is a very important question and deserves a comprehensive answer. Once elected to the director position, I will be able to assess the situation and address it with more pertinent information. Having said that, it is my intent to provide clean drinking water, in a sustainable way, to as many as we are able. “

Do you see a need for your water district to prioritize climate change action planning? Why or why not? What do you think of the district’s current climate change action plans, if any?

Barbre: “No. Our time could be better spent building water infrastructure to capture the fresh water instead of letting it flow out under the Golden Gate bridge.”

Phayakapong: “No, I think as a water district, it should provide a a service and that is to deliver clean water and take away sewer. Everything else is nice, but should not be burdened on the water district.”

Baldwin: “Yes. I see the changing climate as presenting real challenges to the mission of Mesa Water. As demand from an increasing population expands everywhere, there will be more and more pressure on all water agencies to meet the demand.”

What is your position on term limits for elected water district board members?

Barbre: “I generally oppose term limits. Every four years is the opportunity to remove Directors and that is our system.”

Phayakapong: “I believe in term limits.”

Baldwin: ” I support term limits for all elected positions and specifically for Mesa Water. Political positions are supposed to be temporary service positions of representation, not power accumulating paid positions.”

The Orange County Grand Jury recently called for consolidating OC’s two water wholesale agencies – known as OCWD and MWDOC – into one agency. Do you support or oppose that recommendation and why? If you support it, what would be your next steps?

Barbre: “I support it. During my tenure on the MWDOC Board, I advocated for it but due to Board Member opposition, it never moved forward. This consolidation will make Orange County stronger at MWD. I will organize the local agencies to support this consolidation.”

Phayakapong: “I support it as long as both agencies functions are incorporated into the new singular agency. The next steps would be to highlight critical functions and key people.”

Baldwin: “In general I am for organizational efficiency. Since consolidation seems to be a step in that direction, I am definitely interested in learning the details of the recommendation. Next steps are to find out the pros and cons for myself.”

Nick Gerda covers county government for Voice of OC. You can contact him at ngerda@voiceofoc.org.

