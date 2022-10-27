Control over school boards is set to be one of the hottest issues on Orange County ballots this year.

Yet there’s often very little info available to voters about the people who want to control local public schools and what they say they’d do in office.

But they have an enormous impact on decisions like pandemic rules, mental health services, in person-versus-online classes, and what should – and should not – be taught in classrooms.

A hot-button issue this year is the debate around critical race theory, which many conservative leaders say contains anti-American rhetoric that vilifies white people. Others dispute that, saying schools need curriculum that discusses a variety of views on American history and that critical race theory isn’t actually taught in K-12 classrooms.

In one local district, the school board narrowly voted to ban any teaching of critical race theory in the district, while district officials said it already wasn’t being taught.

Cal State Fullerton reacted by halting the sending of any new student teachers from their university to the district’s schools.

So where do school board candidates across OC stand on the issues?

The Voice of OC newsroom set to find out.

Reporters reached out to all 108 school board candidates and sent them a list of questions, several of which were submitted by readers in response to a public invitation for questions.

Thirty-two of the 108 candidates provided answers.

Candidates were allowed up to 350 characters per answer, to keep the total length reasonable.

Below are the answers from the candidates who responded. They’re the exact text each candidate submitted in writing.

Anaheim Union High School District, Trustee Area 1

What are your thoughts on the debate around Critical Race Theory (CRT) and ethnic studies at K-12 schools?

Jessica Guerrero: “AUHSD does not teach CRT. There is a misconception that mislabels Ethnic Studies as CRT. Ethnic studies curriculum focuses on historically marginalized groups of people and teaches students about their cultures and contributions to American society. There are benefits to students seeing their culture and family experiences in the curriculum. “

Linda Martinez: “I believe that it is important to educate our students on the historical events that have changed the world around them. I want for us to respect their freedom to choose their political stance or perspective, avoiding any kind of indoctrination that is irrelevant to the focus and success of their educational journey.”

What’s your stance on pandemic measures like masking on campus, including during future waves of COVID-19? Have you supported or opposed the state’s pandemic rules regarding vaccinations, mask wearing and remote learning?

Guerrero: “As a COVID-19 vaccine mobile clinic volunteer and resident of one of the hardest hit zip codes from COVID-19 (92805), I am supportive of the state’s pandemic rules. I do believe there needs to be an effective way to ensure students receive the highest-quality education through remote learning. “

Martinez: “I would like for us to follow guidelines recommended for our schools from the Center of Disease Control along with following the recommendations established by our State, County and City for the safety of all of us.”

If the state requires the Covid vaccine for students and staff, what is your plan to educate those students who will be excluded?

Guerrero: “I will make sure that AUHSD is committed to working with families who have differing points of view on vaccinations and ensuring that their children are receiving the best education as AUHSD students.”

Martinez: “My plan would be for our AUHSD district to educate our students and families with the risks and facts of what we are facing, so they can make a decision for their family.”

What’s your stance on the debate about free speech on campus?

Guerrero: “Having a free exchange of ideas is critical, and AUHSD is a leader in civic engagement. I will be very supportive of expanding civic engagement programs all throughout the District.”

Martinez: “I support that our students have the freedom to respectfully hold their opinion without fear of censorship or retaliation according to our U.S. Constitutional Rights.”

What more, if anything, do you believe should be done about hate crimes in schools?

Guerrero: “OC Human Relations works with surrounding school districts, including AUHSD, on Restorative Justice Programs that build community building and restorative justice techniques to address issues on campus. It is important to continue to build a school culture focused on the same values (AUHSD has the 5 C’s). “

Martinez: “We need to continue to educate our students on how these incidents affect our lives as a community and find ways to prevent these horrible incidents from reoccurring.”

Are you in favor of better mental health support for students in your district? If so, what specific changes would you work to make?

Guerrero: “Yes, I participated in AUHSD’s LCAP focus group, and the need for additional staff to support students’ needs is something that was mentioned and can be addressed by using LCAP funding or searching for additional funding through local jurisdictions and non-profit partners. “

Martinez: “Yes, I believe that mental health is important to the success of our students in our schools. I would like for us to invest in more counselors to address the needs of our students.”

What are the top three things you want to see get more or less funding as a board member?

Guerrero: “I want to see more funding for school safety, smaller class sizes, and student support services/programs – including funding for state-of-the-art school facilities; keeping class sizes small to ensure our teachers can best assist every student; and support student services like mental health services, college/career counselors, etc.”

Martinez: “I would like to fund for more alternative programs for our at risk and at promise students. Bring in more classroom teacher assistants. In addition, provide career training and technical education opportunities for our students.”

How should your district communicate with the school community its spending plans for budget reserves over the state mandated amount so that they are easily understood?

Guerrero: “AUHSD is known statewide for its robust parent engagement program around the LCAP. However, we should evaluate past LCAP models and see where AUHSD may be underrepresented and make a concerted effort to outreach to those groups.”

Martinez: “Our AUHSD district should continue their conversations of how they are spending the funds provided through their LCAP and informing parents and stakeholders of the actions for the decisions they are taking, always looking after the best interest of our students.”

What’s your position on raises for teachers? And what is your relationship like with the teachers union(s) in your district?

Guerrero: “We have great schools and we need to attract top-notch talent; and that includes paying salary and benefits that attract and keep the best and brightest at AUHSD. I am proud to be the only candidate endorsed by the Anaheim teachers union, and look forward to continuing working with them to best serve our students.”

Martinez: “I am in support of our teachers.”

What is your solution for keeping schools safe? What specific procedures and protocols?

Guerrero: “I support the practice of implementing a single point of entry and screening all visitors on school campuses. I also support the policy of digitally mapping every AUHSD campus, so enforcement has the ability to better plan and respond an incident, reducing the danger to students, teachers, and staff.”

Martinez: “We need to have a Safety Plan and Procedures in place that works effectively for the safety of our entire AUHSD district.”

How should schools deal with bullying? What would be effective at stopping it?

Guerrero: “AUHSD has programs for students such as the Bridges program, which aim to eliminate instances of bullying. We should also engage more with parents regarding bullying prevention and seek grants that can assist us with education to parents.”

Martinez: “We need to educate our students regarding bullying and find effective ways to motivate our students into practicing positive behavior.”

How do you feel about libraries pulling access to particular books? Do you support banning books from school libraries? If so, which books specifically?

Guerrero: “I am not in favor of banning books, and AUHSD does not participate in the banning of books in the libraries. “

Martinez: “I believe our students should have access to different kinds of literature to expand their knowledge and understanding of the world.”

What is your position on government funding of private schools, including vouchers, tuition tax credits and education savings accounts?

Guerrero: “I do not support charter schools because they negatively affect the performance of public schools by taking student enrollment and public funds away from schools and the community. “

Martinez: “I am opened for discussion but always keeps my in mind the best interest of our Anaheim community and the best interest of our students.”

What do you think of how the district you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Guerrero: “AUHSD has a transformative model with family and community engagement and the community schools model. I am excited to hear that AUHSD has received a grant to fund additional Community Schools across the district and continue to build these relationships and partnerships with the community and public in mind. “

Martinez: “I am please with AUHSD providing the recording on their You tube channel to keep us informed.”

What, if anything, will you do to make your district and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Guerrero: “Throughout this campaign I have participated in district town halls, LCAP meetings, and organized community talks across the district to listen to the needs of the community, staff, families and students in my district. And I plan to continue to do the same and be open to constituents as an elected official.”

Martinez: “I would like to keep an open communication so all our stakeholders are informed of the decisions we are making and be available to be a voice representing them for the best interest of our students.”

Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

Guerrero: “I support posting public meeting agendas at the standard 72 hours. However, I would increase public input by ensuring translation services and/or childcare services for are available for parents and families. “

Martinez: “Yes, I support publicly posting meetings agendas 48-72 hours prior to give all stakeholders an opportunity to participate in the meeting.”

What local actions, if any, do you support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

Guerrero: “As a school board member, I am committed to reducing carbon footprint and will look for opportunities to work together with local stakeholders to achieve this goal. I will support the District in its pursuit of green initiatives, such as AUHSD’s mission to bring solar panels on carport structures to all nineteen schools and to the District Office.”

Martinez: “How we can keep prices stable and what we can do to improve our lives.”

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

Guerrero: “I want to seek grants that allow us to address climate change, like supporting AUHSD’s Magnolia Agriculture Science Center, which is committed to educating students, families, and the community about sustainable agricultural practices. I toured the center and saw firsthand the initiatives addressing urban farming, climate change, and food deserts. “

Martinez: “We need to educate ourselves in how we can help our planet and implement better ways to protect it.”

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Guerrero: “No”

Martinez: “No”

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

Guerrero: “Yes”

Martinez: “I do believe I am participating in a free fair election process and I will accept whatever the election outcome may be.”

Capistrano Unified School District, Trustee Area 2, Short-Term

What are your thoughts on the debate around Critical Race Theory (CRT) and ethnic studies at K-12 schools?

Michael Parham: “I think the debate is basically a political stunt, because CRT is not something that is currently being taught or indoctrinated in any California schools. I’m all for teaching accurate depictions of history, even if that can make certain people uncomfortable. The point of teaching history, after all, is so that we do not repeat it.”

What’s your stance on pandemic measures like masking on campus, including during future waves of COVID-19? Have you supported or opposed the state’s pandemic rules regarding vaccinations, mask wearing and remote learning?

Parham: “Hindsight is 20/20. I do not blame the district for its decisions during the pandemic. As we sit here now, I would say masks do not appear to be effective at stopping this virus. That may not be the case for future viruses, so I think we need to rely on medical expertise. I oppose mandates for vaccinations, mask wearing and remote learning.”

If the state requires the Covid vaccine for students and staff, what is your plan to educate those students who will be excluded?

Parham: “We would have to identify a solution for those students. This might entail separate classrooms or online options, but will certainly require parental input and support.”

What’s your stance on the debate about free speech on campus?

Parham: “We are all protected by the first amendment, so freedom of speech should be encouraged. When such freedom creates a hostile learning environment, then the perpetrators should be held accountable, or moved to other locations so the learning environment is maintained. The freedom to reject others’ views must also be honored and protected.”

What more, if anything, do you believe should be done about hate crimes in schools?

Parham: “Schools is supposed to be a place where kids can learn. This includes learning about why something is a hate crime. Perpetrators should be required to go to counseling and meet with peer groups to better understand why their crimes are considered unacceptable in a civilized society.”

Are you in favor of better mental health support for students in your district? If so, what specific changes would you work to make?

Parham: “I think mental health is one of the weakest spots in the district, and in society at large. Additional support is needed at all sites, to better identify and support student needs.”

What are the top three things you want to see get more or less funding as a board member?

Parham: “Need More Funding: Mental Health, Facilities Maintenance, 1-1 tutoring/development for at risk students”

How should your district communicate with the school community its spending plans for budget reserves over the state mandated amount so that they are easily understood?

Parham: “The LCAP disclosure has done this pretty well, but its summary and communication can be streamlined. Perhaps a state of the district presentation once the budget is approved.”

What’s your position on raises for teachers? And what is your relationship like with the teachers union(s) in your district?

Parham: “Raises should be in line with comparable districts in the region. I am endorsed by the teachers union because they trust my capabilities to make fair decisions. I am not beholden to the union in any way, and approx. 100% of my campaign spending has come from my personal funds.”

What is your solution for keeping schools safe? What specific procedures and protocols?

Parham: “More SROs. More training in emergency preparedness by students, staff, and teachers. I’d like to engage a private security agency to identify locations with security weaknesses and ways to mitigate them.”

How should schools deal with bullying? What would be effective at stopping it?

Parham: “We need to hold the students and their parents accountable when bullying happens. We also need to provide counseling and support to change behavior. I also believe that peer pressure can be effective at managing bullying by exposing those students whose behavior has crossed the line (in Middle School and High School levels only).”

How do you feel about libraries pulling access to particular books? Do you support banning books from school libraries? If so, which books specifically?

Parham: “There is no reason the library should be spending money to acquire books that are deemed inappropriate. For those that are donated, they should be rejected. Such books are available online and everywhere else, so I do not think this represents any sort of “ban,” rather just a prudent decision about what is appropriate to facilitate learning.”

What is your position on government funding of private schools, including vouchers, tuition tax credits and education savings accounts?

Parham: “I am supportive of these concepts, particularly when the local public schools are dangerous and/or ineffective. This is not the case in CUSD, but I support such measures to ensure a parent’s right to be able to send their kid to a school that they deem appropriate.”

What do you think of how the district you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Parham: “I have no issues with the way CUSD handles this.”

What, if anything, will you do to make your district and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Parham: “Not relevant, see above.”

Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

Parham: “No. The public has input through the LCAP process.”

What local actions, if any, do you support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

Parham: “Support renewable energy infrastructure buildout – i.e. solar, wind, geothermal and especially nuclear.”

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

Parham: “It is a real threat, and we need to have a national policy to reduce our environmental impact.”

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Parham: “No”

Capistrano Unified School District, Trustee Area 4

What are your thoughts on the debate around Critical Race Theory (CRT) and ethnic studies at K-12 schools?

Darin Patel: “I believe that the debate is nuanced, and before anything is implemented or changed it should be studies to make sure it comprehensively enhances education and does not burden students with more requirements.”

What’s your stance on pandemic measures like masking on campus, including during future waves of COVID-19? Have you supported or opposed the state’s pandemic rules regarding vaccinations, mask wearing and remote learning?

Patel: “I believe if we have something similar to COVID-19 we should mask up again. On the state’s policies I generally support them though believe some policies that are forced down are not in the best interest of our district.”

If the state requires the Covid vaccine for students and staff, what is your plan to educate those students who will be excluded?

Patel: “My plan to educate those students will be to educate them in a manner that is consistent with the law or an online program that makes sure they are prepared and educated.”

What’s your stance on the debate about free speech on campus?

Patel: “I believe free speech should be respected on campus by everyone that includes both staff and students, it is important that people express their own opinions and that it should not be limited unless it breaks the law.”

What more, if anything, do you believe should be done about hate crimes in schools?

Patel: “I believe that we should educate our students what hate crimes and bring awareness to what they are to try and prevent them, if they do happen we should not tolerate them.”

Are you in favor of better mental health support for students in your district? If so, what specific changes would you work to make?

Patel: “Yes I am in favor of better mental health for students in the district. The changes I would like to see are changes to how fast students are able to see counselors and what changes we need to make at a class level to better engage and prevent mental health issues when they could be avoided.”

What are the top three things you want to see get more or less funding as a board member?

Patel: “I would like to see more funding for facilities upgrades, hiring experienced teachers, and school activities.”

How should your district communicate with the school community its spending plans for budget reserves over the state mandated amount so that they are easily understood?

Patel: “The school should communicate to the public by email and written notice that shows them an easy to read breakdown so that the average person is able to understand where their tax dollars went.”

What’s your position on raises for teachers? And what is your relationship like with the teachers union(s) in your district?

Patel: “I believe teachers should get raises in line with about inflation. I believe in maintaining a good relationship with the teachers union but the job as a trustee is to serve students and taxpayers first.”

What is your solution for keeping schools safe? What specific procedures and protocols?

Patel: “The best way to keep schools safe is to communicate the issues and concerns with all parties then adapt a plan that mitigates most concerns, each specific plan and protocol will be different to best address the concern. “

How should schools deal with bullying? What would be effective at stopping it?

Patel: “The best way to stop bullying is to make sure everyone recognizes what it is and to not tolerate it. We should also prevent it from happening via talks and an involvement from everyone to catch it and stop it.”

How do you feel about libraries pulling access to particular books? Do you support banning books from school libraries? If so, which books specifically?

Patel: “I feel as if it is literary censorship and that is should be avoided.”

What is your position on government funding of private schools, including vouchers, tuition tax credits and education savings accounts?

Patel: “I generally believe it should be avoided unless there is a specific need for an individual that the district cannot provide an equivalent high quality solution for like someone with a special need that the district does not have someone qualified to help.”

What do you think of how the district you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Patel: “The way the district currently handles transparency is lacking as people don’t understand the process or can’t check on it easily especially with finding out what is going on.”

What, if anything, will you do to make your district and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Patel: “To make our leaders more transparent I believe information should be able to be accessed easily online by everyone and that leaders make themselves available outside of the regular meetings to have their concerns addressed.”

Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

Patel: “I do support publishing meeting agendas earlier by at least two business weeks. Also to increase public budget decisions I would hope that a separate meeting and an advance notice to the public about the budget seeking input would increase participation.”

What local actions, if any, do you support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

Patel: “In order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions I support upgrading district infrastructure to generate and run on renewables or upgrading outdated equipment to new versions that are safer.”

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

Patel: “I believe that climate change is going to affect us as every year it gets hotter and as a district we should upgrade our facilities to be safe and comfortable while at the same time being efficient.”

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Patel: “No.”

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

Patel: “Yes.”

Capistrano Unified School District, Trustee Area 7

What are your thoughts on the debate around Critical Race Theory (CRT) and ethnic studies at K-12 schools?

Jeanette Contreras: “CRT is a college level course and is not being taught in our CUSD schools. What is being taught – and what I do support – are valuable cultural proficiency programs that encourage children to affirm and appreciate their own culture while respecting the cultural heritage of others.”

What’s your stance on pandemic measures like masking on campus, including during future waves of COVID-19? Have you supported or opposed the state’s pandemic rules regarding vaccinations, mask wearing and remote learning?

Contreras: “Each family must make their own decision about what is best for their child’s learning. CUSD should adhere to state and local health guidelines to build a safe learning environment for all students.”

If the state requires the Covid vaccine for students and staff, what is your plan to educate those students who will be excluded?

Contreras: “We must work with families, provide teachers and parents resources to promote vaccinations, and provide alternative options for students who choose not to get vaccinated. I would strengthen and expand the CUSD Virtual/Home School offerings to support parent choice and our medically fragile students.”

What’s your stance on the debate about free speech on campus?

Contreras: “The free exchange of ideas is the foundation of our democracy. Our schools must be no exception. Students should be encouraged to express their ideas and join clubs that represent their interests while still upholding the rules of mutual respect and following school guidelines that prohibit obscene language and bullying.”

What more, if anything, do you believe should be done about hate crimes in schools?

Contreras: “Hate crimes have no place in our schools. Board Members need to take these issues seriously and promote mutual respect among students. I will give families and teachers the resources they need to promote cross-cultural education, build inclusive programming, and foster CUSD-law enforcement partnerships to intervene when necessary.”

Are you in favor of better mental health support for students in your district? If so, what specific changes would you work to make?

Contreras: “Absolutely. Our schools must be free from bullying, violence, or harassment. That starts with strategies that prevent bullying in the first place and intervene when concerning behavior does take place. I will work to invest in counselors, Wellness Centers, and Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) programs that target these issues and support students.”

What are the top three things you want to see get more or less funding as a board member?

Contreras: “First, we must build more secure facilities to keep our children safe. Second, we must invest in greater mental health resources and counseling to end bullying and build a positive school environment. Third, we need to promote non-traditional learning experiences like vocational programs that widen the education our students receive”

How should your district communicate with the school community its spending plans for budget reserves over the state mandated amount so that they are easily understood?

Contreras: “Encourage staff to work on a robust parent engagement program for our Local Control accountability plan meetings. This is where the budgets are discussed and parents have influence over budget priorities. Converse with parents about upcoming decisions, and encourage trustees to hold regular forums in their respective area.”

What’s your position on raises for teachers? And what is your relationship like with the teachers union(s) in your district?

Contreras: “Great schools start with great teachers, which is why we need to attract the highest talent to teach our CUSD students. As a Board Member, I’ll examine opportunities to raise salaries when warranted and work with teachers up and down the district. I am proud to be endorsed by the Capistrano Unified Education Association and educational leaders.”

What is your solution for keeping schools safe? What specific procedures and protocols?

Contreras: “As a parent with two children in CUSD schools, there is no issue I take more seriously than school safety. Schools must be free from violence of any kind. I will invest in school resource officers and more secure facilities, safety-related drills, and promote mental health programs to reduce the risk of violence.”

How should schools deal with bullying? What would be effective at stopping it?

Contreras: “Bullying undermines the goals of our school system. We must do everything we can to prevent it, That means investing in counselors who can address mental health, offering mental health and anti-bullying programs that encourage empathy and kindness, and working with parents to address concerning behavior”

How do you feel about libraries pulling access to particular books? Do you support banning books from school libraries? If so, which books specifically?

Contreras: “As a Library Director, I know first-hand the important role that books play in our students’ education. They open up new worlds for children and promote the free exchange of ideas that is a vital part of our democracy. Libraries should offer a wide selection of books and let parents decide which ones their children will read.”

What is your position on government funding of private schools, including vouchers, tuition tax credits and education savings accounts?

Contreras: “Government funding should be used to provide all students accessibility to a quality public education that includes mental health intervention and prevention, performance-based programs and services, and experienced teachers. Diverting public funding to voucher programs will lessen accountability and transparency expectations for those schools.”

What do you think of how the district you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Contreras: “Listening to parents and students is the foundation of a successful school board. We should always strive to make Board meetings more transparent and accessible. For instance, I would work to build a one-stop portal where parents can easily communicate with Board Members and access summaries from past meetings and schedules for future ones.”

What, if anything, will you do to make your district and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Contreras: “We should make it easier – not harder – for parents and students to engage with our CUSD School Board. From building a one-stop portal where people can easily communicate with the Board to encouraging trustees to hold regular forums in their areas, I will always work to ensure every person has the opportunity to shape our School Board.”

Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

Contreras: “Public officials should continue to follow the Brown Act and post meeting agendas 72 hours early for regular meetings and 24 hours early for special meetings. We must balance the need for our CUSD Board to discuss the most up-to-date issues of the day while also giving the public accurate meeting agendas ahead of time”

What local actions, if any, do you support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

Contreras: “From clubs that protect our environment to student-led movements to implement solar panels in our schools, I am proud CUSD students have been national leaders on this issue. We need a CUSD Board that will lead as well by encouraging teachers to reduce unnecessary electricity use, upgrading our facilities, and promoting more EVs in our CUSD fleet.”

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

Contreras: “As pollution, heat waves, and wildfires increasingly disrupt student learning, we must move to combat climate change. CUSD has an opportunity to partner with colleges and universities to provide climate change literacy programs such as the UC-CSU Environmental and Climate Change Literacy Projects for our PreK through 12th grade students.”

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Contreras: “No.”

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

Contreras: “Yes. Absolutely.”

Cypress School District, Trustee Area B

What are your thoughts on the debate around Critical Race Theory (CRT) and ethnic studies at K-12 schools?

Troy Tanaka: “I believe our nation’s founding and our Constitution were gifts to the world. I also believe that slavery was abhorrent. As an Asian- American, I am also sensitive to discrimination, as a parent I strive to educate my own children on their heritage, how to embrace the diversity we have in our community and in our great country.”

What’s your stance on pandemic measures like masking on campus, including during future waves of COVID-19? Have you supported or opposed the state’s pandemic rules regarding vaccinations, mask wearing and remote learning?

Tanaka: “COVID was a tough situation. It was good to be careful with our kids, and I, like most parents, would err on the side of caution with kids. I do think the COVID measures in school dragged on longer than was supported by science. I also believe there should be more parental involvement and input in some of these bigger decisions.”

If the state requires the Covid vaccine for students and staff, what is your plan to educate those students who will be excluded?

Tanaka: “If students and their families opt out of state-imposed vaccination requirements, there are independent study options available.”

What’s your stance on the debate about free speech on campus?

Tanaka: “I believe most of this debate is focused on secondary and collegiate campuses, not a grade school classroom. Free Speech is vital in our society, so is respect.”

What more, if anything, do you believe should be done about hate crimes in schools?

Tanaka: “While hate crimes are hopefully a rare occurrence in the K-6 schools I am running to represent, in the same sense we have to address bullying we must acknowledge the prejudice is real and that respect must be a core value for our community. California has strong hate crime and anti-discrimination laws on the books with respect to public schools.”

Are you in favor of better mental health support for students in your district? If so, what specific changes would you work to make?

Tanaka: “Yes, we should increase funding for mental health services and seek appropriate partnerships with the County and/or other providers to make sure our students, and their families have appropriate resources.”

What are the top three things you want to see get more or less funding as a board member?

Tanaka: “1) Bring Back after school programs 2) Stronger Stem focus 3) Reinvest back into schools”

How should your district communicate with the school community its spending plans for budget reserves over the state mandated amount so that they are easily understood?

Tanaka: “As stated above, I am aware of tools such as OpenGov and other online transparency tools that local governments utilize to broadcast their planning and spending priorities. This kinds of communication should be elemental to operating with transparency, and inviting true public participation in our governance.”

What’s your position on raises for teachers? And what is your relationship like with the teachers union(s) in your district?

Tanaka: “It is vital to be fiscally responsible while having a competitive compensation & benefits package to not only keep our employees healthy but to attract and retain talented teachers and staff in the future. I want a District that is a destination for the best educators, work environment, trustworthy administration, and support system.”

What is your solution for keeping schools safe? What specific procedures and protocols?

Tanaka: “I am a parent of children in our schools. Their safety, and that of their classmates and teachers, is at the very top of my mind. We need to have strong partnerships with our Public Safety professionals but Ultimately, I believe we have to cultivate a sense of community that looks out for one another. I believe in, see something, say something‚”

How should schools deal with bullying? What would be effective at stopping it?

Tanaka: “Bullying has been around for a long time; we should acknowledge it exists and use our best understanding to prevent it. I believe Bullying should be addressed immediately with a consistent message this behavior is not acceptable and not ok. Our educators and staff need to be trained on what the school’s policies are and how to enforce the rules.”

How do you feel about libraries pulling access to particular books? Do you support banning books from school libraries? If so, which books specifically?

Tanaka: “I’m not a big fan of banning books, but I do think books should be age appropriate. Frankly, what concerns me more than book banning is a student ‘ s ability to read and comprehend the books available to them. Right now, California leads the nation in illiteracy, and that concerns me more than the content of Huck Finn or Beloved.”

What is your position on government funding of private schools, including vouchers, tuition tax credits and education savings accounts?

Tanaka: “I am running to represent the public schools of Cypress, and to be an advocate for our schools to have the resources they need. Public Charter schools have a role to play in our education system in California, and in many cases serve students in unique and important ways. Education savings accounts are vital financial tools for families to save.”

What do you think of how the district you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Tanaka: “I have observed the recent contract negotiations which involve educators and the administration, and I believe this could have played out in a much more collaborative, collegial and productive manner. Communication and transparency are cornerstones of why I am running, and I believe it can be greatly improved.”

What, if anything, will you do to make your district and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Tanaka: “We are blessed with a small school district; our elected school board members must be proactive in reaching out to the community and stakeholders to involve them in our local schools. This will improve public trust, but pay other dividends as our City and School must all work together with the community to ensure we have a high quality of life”

Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

Tanaka: “72 hrs to post the agenda and link allows everyone enough time to be prepared to discuss the agenized topics. I do believe these agendas should be made fully available online, in ways that are intuitive and easy to access. I would extend this same principle to our District budget and expenditures by using the many tools to better communicate.”

What local actions, if any, do you support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

Tanaka: “We face enormous threats from climate Change in Southern California, and from wildfires and poor air quality, to stronger heat waves and drought, there’s no question we are seeing impacts here locally. As a School board member, our tools are limited but we do have the ability to invest in our facilities to make them more efficient and resilient.”

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

Tanaka: “As I mentioned above, I believe Climate is a serious issue and there is a mix of investments we can make in our infrastructure to help our School District do its part, as well as education efforts for our kids.”

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Tanaka: “No, I do not.”

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

Tanaka: “Yes the process works everyone should go out and vote, if they have not done so already.”

Cypress School District, Trustee Area C

What are your thoughts on the debate around Critical Race Theory (CRT) and ethnic studies at K-12 schools?

Kyle Chang: “I’m in favor of students being exposed to a wide range of theories and topics, including Critical Race Theory and ethnic studies. Learning about other cultures makes us more compassionate and understanding people. As our world becomes increasingly globalized, we’ll be working with people from other cultures with a wide range of backgrounds.”

What’s your stance on pandemic measures like masking on campus, including during future waves of COVID-19? Have you supported or opposed the state’s pandemic rules regarding vaccinations, mask wearing and remote learning?

Chang: “Masking saves lives. The pandemic rules saved lives. I think a lot of people had issues with the rules because they seemed to change all the time. Sometimes it seems science can be finicky, but that ‘ s part of the scientific process. We change our opinions on things as we gain new knowledge, and do it again once we gain new knowledge again.”

If the state requires the Covid vaccine for students and staff, what is your plan to educate those students who will be excluded?

Chang: “I would treat the COVID vaccine like any of our other vaccines that we already require to attend schools. Unless you have a legitimate health exemption, you need to be vaccinated to come to school.”

What’s your stance on the debate about free speech on campus?

Chang: “Free speech should be encouraged and is an important part of our democracy. That being said, in the elementary school setting, children are also taught to be respectful of their peers, teachers, and staff.”

What more, if anything, do you believe should be done about hate crimes in schools?

Chang: “I’m in favor of a zero-tolerance approach to hate crimes.”

Are you in favor of better mental health support for students in your district? If so, what specific changes would you work to make?

Chang: “I’ll have to fully evaluate the list of mental health resources that are available to students before I can make a decision on this.”

What are the top three things you want to see get more or less funding as a board member?

Chang: “For increases, I’d like us to take a look at teacher and staff pay and benefits, and see how they compare with neighboring districts. I’ve learned that quite a few of our school staff are funded just below the level of what is required to receive benefits.”

How should your district communicate with the school community its spending plans for budget reserves over the state mandated amount so that they are easily understood?

Chang: “One of my main campaign platform messages is for more board transparency and communication. I think that our district doesn’t realize how big of an issue this is for parents. I’d like our board to spend a bit more time on explaining the budget to the public. I haven’t seen a good slide on our district’s expenditures and revenues.”

What’s your position on raises for teachers? And what is your relationship like with the teachers union(s) in your district?

Chang: “I’m in favor of teacher and staff raises, and I am endorsed by our district teacher’s union.”

What is your solution for keeping schools safe? What specific procedures and protocols?

Chang: “With a daughter about to enter elementary school, safety is a huge issue for me. I’m worried about COVID, guns and mass shootings, and school violence. I’d like us to get tough on all these issues, including COVID mandates, protocols in place for strict monitoring of access points, and strict penalties for school bullying.”

How should schools deal with bullying? What would be effective at stopping it?

Chang: “I need to learn more about school bullying programs before making a decision. My initial gut instinct is to look at wraparound services for the bully and their family, including counseling or anger management, to see if there are more services we could offer for the family.”

How do you feel about libraries pulling access to particular books? Do you support banning books from school libraries? If so, which books specifically?

Chang: “I’ll let the school administrators decide which books are appropriate for elementary school students. They’re the experts and I trust them.”

What is your position on government funding of private schools, including vouchers, tuition tax credits and education savings accounts?

Chang: “I’m against public money going to the funding of private schools. We should all have equal access to education.”

What do you think of how the district you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Chang: “One of my main campaign platform messages is for more board transparency and communication. I think that our district doesn’t realize how big of an issue this is for parents. I’d like our board to spend a bit more time on explaining the budget to the public. I haven’t seen a good slide on our district’s expenditures and revenues.”

What, if anything, will you do to make your district and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Chang: “Regular meetings outside the board with teachers, staff, and families.”

Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

Chang: “Of course, but I understand these agendas are often put together last minute. I would like to see focus groups and community forums on budget decisions.”

What local actions, if any, do you support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

Chang: No answer

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

Chang: “Climate change is one of the greatest threats to humanity our world faces. We need to educate the next generation to be able to think critically about these issues and not be distracted by all the noise tha’s out there.”

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Chang: “No”

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

Chang: “Yes”

Fullerton Joint Union High School District, Trustee Area 4

What are your thoughts on the debate around Critical Race Theory (CRT) and ethnic studies at K-12 schools?

Lauren Klatzker: “FJUHSD offers an Ethnic Studies class which was designed by our teachers, parents, students and community members to reflect the students we serve. Student voice and reflection in the curriculum is important to improving student outcomes/graduation rates. CRT is not taught in FJUHSD (a 9-12 district) because it is a college level construct.”

Matthew Van Hook: “Reasonable arguments about the California ethnic studies mandate won’t take place until school boards are completely transparent and accountable to the public on curricula. FJUHSD’s development and integration of their own curriculum will be one of the crucial issues after this election and requires the serious and thoughtful leadership I offer. “

What’s your stance on pandemic measures like masking on campus, including during future waves of COVID-19? Have you supported or opposed the state’s pandemic rules regarding vaccinations, mask wearing and remote learning?

Klatzker: “The Board implements county health requirements. I always supported the expertise of public health officials. FJUHSD strategically re-opened campuses so students and staff were safe/protected. Options for unvaccinated staff/students were always available to meet individual needs such as free testing and continuing online options for learning.”

Van Hook: “The unnecessary extended lockdowns for student populations, whom medical experts clearly explained were at minimal risk, had terrible consequences on our children and wounded a generation. The remote learning experiment failed. Teachers, administrators, students, and families know this, and next time they will demand more reasonable solutions. “

If the state requires the Covid vaccine for students and staff, what is your plan to educate those students who will be excluded?

Klatzker: “FJUHSD has an extensive online learning program available to all students. Students are able to complete A-G coursework and be CSU/UC eligible through our iSierra Online program. This high quality alternative education program will continue to be available for students who are not able to attend in person instruction for any reason.”

Van Hook: “FJUHSD should pursue immediate legal action against the state under Article IX of California’s constitution if vaccines are mandated. This will ensure no further loss of learning for students who are unable to take the vaccine and no loss of outstanding teachers. No student should be excluded for medical reasons of this nature. “

What’s your stance on the debate about free speech on campus?

Klatzker: “We need to teach students how to exercise their voice and rights through education. As in any public space, there are elements such as safety and hate speech which need to be taught and monitored. Public schools are the foundation of democracy and students need to understand how free speech is used through civic engagement.”

Van Hook: “The Supreme Court has ruled that high schools are different than colleges when it comes to speech. While speech can be limited on a high school campus for safety reasons, fair rules for all individuals and campus groups should remain a priority. Schools must encourage free and open civic dialogue founded on dignity and respect. “

What more, if anything, do you believe should be done about hate crimes in schools?

Klatzker: “Students must feel safe and supported. Hate speech/crimes will not be tolerated. We encourage students to form student-led clubs (BSU, GSA, etc.) at sites to educate and form communities on campus. FJUHSD fosters an inclusive environment for all students and continues to work alongside law enforcement to address hate crimes.”

Van Hook: “The term “hate crimes” is often used irresponsibly rather than legally. Whether on campus or off, crimes should be lawfully prosecuted. School districts looking for preventative medicine against hate must start by rejecting the dangerous trend towards dividing student bodies into warring factions in a national political conflict. “

Are you in favor of better mental health support for students in your district? If so, what specific changes would you work to make?

Klatzker: “Mental health is a priority for me. I led the allocation of money to provide mental health counselors across the district to oversee/implement student supports and connect students/families with community resources. Under my leadership Wellness Centers were built at two schools with CHOC support. I will work to expand these to the other schools.”

Van Hook: “The preventable loss of in-person learning and healthy social development led to tragic consequences. I support the district’s addition of a new director of student support services and look forward to working with him to maintain transparency and accountability for the organizations and people we bring to the district to support mental health. “

What are the top three things you want to see get more or less funding as a board member?

Klatzker: “Students with disabilities require increased funding due to lack of the legally required contribution from the federal government. Increased state funding is critical for facilities maintenance and improvements. Increased funding to reduce the teacher shortage through college teacher training programs including scholarships for potential teachers.”

Van Hook: “I will prioritize funds for recovering from learning losses by investing heavily on improving language, math, and science competency for all students. I will put improved regular program evaluations in place for these and other funding priorities. “

How should your district communicate with the school community its spending plans for budget reserves over the state mandated amount so that they are easily understood?

Klatzker: “FJUHSD has regular budget updates in our Board meetings. These presentations are done in open session and the public is able to make comments including plans for excess budget reserves. Meetings are broadcast and translation is available as needed. All materials are posted online. The Board and district leadership are available for questions.”

Van Hook: “If your 6th grade daughter or your grandmother can’t understand it, then you have not presented a meaningful public budget statement. The current official budget report is 182 pages and virtually unreadable. The unclear lines of accounting are an accountability nightmare. Simplification isn’t simple, but it is necessary for public transparency. “

What’s your position on raises for teachers? And what is your relationship like with the teachers union(s) in your district?

Klatzker: “To recruit and maintain high quality teachers, we must pay competitive salaries/benefits. The Board conducts regular countywide analysis of teacher salaries to ensure teachers are paid appropriately. I am proudly endorsed by the teachers of FSTO. I have a positive relationship with teachers and the association helping to ensure quality schools.”

Van Hook: “Fullerton recently negotiated a three-year contract that will be a solid basis for future contracts adjusted for factors like cost-of-living. The teachers union has demonstrated zero interest in working with anyone other than candidates on whom it spends tens of thousands of dollars to get elected on its behalf. I am not one of them.”

What is your solution for keeping schools safe? What specific procedures and protocols?

Klatzker: “Under my leadership we have hired a new Director of Safety to work with local law enforcement and education centers in Fullerton to create a system and enhanced protocols in our education community. FJUHSD funds full time school resource officers on all sites. We are also expanding mental health services to address that element of school safety.”

Van Hook: “In the military I worked with security professionals from police to homeland security and learned there is no single safety solution. The first priority is to know who is in our schools and understand the local threat picture ranging from gangs to drugs to students prone to violent behavior. Information sharing will be our greatest asset. “

How should schools deal with bullying? What would be effective at stopping it?

Klatzker: “Bullying in person or online is not tolerated in FJUHSD. Creating safe, supportive and inclusive environments along with mental health supports will reduce bullying. Students are able to report concerns using online tools such as the Stop It app. Instructional practices and resources are provided to help reduce the likelihood of a repeat incident.”

Van Hook: “We must empower students with confidential reporting outlets so that faculty and staff can carefully observe developing situations and stop them before they get to the point of bullying. This begins with a focus on respect for the natural rights of all human beings while avoiding classifying people as mere members of identity groups. “

How do you feel about libraries pulling access to particular books? Do you support banning books from school libraries? If so, which books specifically?

Klatzker: “Library materials are vetted by library staff and teachers and are available for community review prior to placement in the library. We must teach students to think critically about material and how to analyze the author’s purpose. I do not support the practice or policy of banning books.”

Van Hook: “The purpose of a school library is to provide books for the academic enrichment of students. Terms matter here. The determination of which books are capable of meeting this goal and which aren’t should not be referred to as a “book banning” decision. Harper Lee’s works, for example, deeply enrich student education and should remain on shelves. “

What is your position on government funding of private schools, including vouchers, tuition tax credits and education savings accounts?

Klatzker: “FJUHSD provides incredible choices for academic and pathway options. Public funds should remain in local districts because public schools welcome and serve all students regardless of need. Public schools are the foundation of our democracy. Government funding of private schools weakens public schools’ ability to serve students and the community.”

Van Hook: “If parents and local citizens were better represented by school boards, we would not have a nationwide push for charter schools and private choice tax credits. Instead of spending time figuring out how to crush these proposals, school boards should be examining why the current public schools fail to meet public needs and academic standards. “

What do you think of how the district you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Klatzker: “FJUHSD holds discussions in open session so the community can hear the issues and questions Board Members ask. Agendas and supporting materials are posted online in advance for public review providing opportunities for community input. An improvement would be increased communication regarding how to find pertinent information and participate.”

Van Hook: “Public transparency in school boards is worse than ever across the United States. Sadly, FJUHSD is not an exception. It is why I am running. I will bring a new and rigorous standard of oversight and accountability to the board. A truly informed public requires what has been hidden in the shadows to be shouted from the rooftops. “

What, if anything, will you do to make your district and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Klatzker: “I serve the community and will continue to be available via email or phone so that I can be responsive to the people I represent. I will work with district leadership to provide more translation services for meetings and materials so that our non-English speaking families can participate more meaningfully in discussions and open sessions.”

Van Hook: “First, I will put an end to the trend of board members refusing to answer public inquiries with integrity and conviction. Second, I will open avenues for the public to engage with board members personally, just as all elected representatives are expected to do. Third, I will hold board members accountable for their public comments and votes. “

Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

Klatzker: “I support posting the agenda as soon as possible. A school board agenda pulls together all district departments so it’s complex and time consuming to create. I encourage community members to get involved in their local School Site Councils which determine funding at individual schools and the LCAP process which addresses the entire district budget.”

Van Hook: “I adamantly support publicly posting agendas a minimum of two weeks in advance, preferably longer. Currently agendas are only posted at the last minute and the public has virtually no chance to investigate and comment meaningfully. I advocate for revising meeting rules so no budget decision could ever be made in the same meeting it is debated.”

What local actions, if any, do you support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

Klatzker: “As a part of our communities, our schools must be examples for our students and families acting responsibly in its day to day functioning. I support environmentally responsible landscaping to manage water use and replacing our aging school buses with hybrid and electric models to reduce emissions.”

Van Hook: “We should continue to encourage students to walk, bike, or carpool with others to school whenever possible. I would love to see a district-wide reward system for participation that gives away tickets to school athletic or performing arts events. Less traffic, more school spirit!”

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

Klatzker: “Science tells us we are in a climate crisis. We must educate students and create environments for our future leaders to innovate and problem solve in state of the art classrooms with engaging opportunities. FJUHSD prioritized solar panels at all sites that include vehicle charging stations. This reduces spending and FJUHSD’s carbon footprint.”

Van Hook: “The schools have an obligation to ensure our science classrooms focus on facts, explore competing ideas and theories, and encourage students to continue to work toward better solutions to the problems we face. It is unfortunate that the study of our environment has turned into yet another avenue for the politicization of our schools. “

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Klatzker: “The 2020 election was not stolen. The election process is safe, fair and well regulated.”

Van Hook: “As a constitutional law professor, I recognize “stolen” as a loaded and imprecise term. The states’ electors, validated by the US Congress, lawfully elected the last president. The unprecedented last minute local election changes, media and tech industry interference, and lack of transparency, however, are a cautionary civics lesson for students.”

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

Klatzker: “I believe that I am actively participating in one of the ultimate examples of civic engagement by running for elected office. I pledge to follow all election guidelines and processes and recounts. I will accept the results of this election, win or lose as it is certified by our Registrar of Voters.”

Van Hook: “I trust the OC Registrar of Voters to ensure a free and lawful process, with due diligence for ballot validation. One could certainly argue over the meaning of “fair” in terms of candidate candor and integrity, but that is an ethical rather than a legal discussion. I will certainly accept the results of the election subject to established rules.”

Fullerton School District, Trustee Area 4

What are your thoughts on the debate around Critical Race Theory (CRT) and ethnic studies at K-12 schools?

Rudy Garcia: “CRT has nothing to do with k-12 its a law class for “

Ruthi Hanchett: “CRT shouldn’t be taught in k-8 schools. I’ll ensure children see themselves reflected in our curricula and support teachers w/ training, curricula, and our trust to teach accurate history, which research shows contributes to students’ academic success. Students should recognize injustice in any form, and know they have the power to change it.”

What’s your stance on pandemic measures like masking on campus, including during future waves of COVID-19? Have you supported or opposed the state’s pandemic rules regarding vaccinations, mask wearing and remote learning?

Garcia: “United States All school districts have done a job handling the dealing with the pandemic. We need to continue following all state protocols and mandates .”

Hanchett: “My husband’s a physician & our family saw the devastation of Covid-19 in our community. We have chosen to vaccinate our kids, but realize many in our community are not comfortable with this choice for their kids. I don’t support mandated Covid-19 vaccines for kids, but would enforce masking, if needed to keep our kids IN SCHOOL and learning. “

If the state requires the Covid vaccine for students and staff, what is your plan to educate those students who will be excluded?

Garcia: “California We need to respect everyone decision on whether or not they will take the vaccine. We will continue to educate everyone the importance of taking the vaccine. “

Hanchett: “I don’t believe this will happen. If the state mandates Covid vaccines, excluding many of our students from attending in person, I would focus on expanding FSD’s current programs. FSD families currently have two choices with MyConnect Academy: homeschool with support from the district, or ‘zoom’ with an FSD teacher & virtual class from home. “

What’s your stance on the debate about free speech on campus?

Garcia: “We live in America everyone has the right to express freedom of speech.”

Hanchett: “Students, teachers and staff should be allowed to express themselves and ideas on campus, as long as it is not hateful or discriminatory. Good leaders should inspire campus climates that are both encouraging of critical thought and places where kids and adults feel safe to be themselves.”

What more, if anything, do you believe should be done about hate crimes in schools?

Garcia: “We need to promote a safe and learning environment in our schools. Embracing multicultural activities in the schools, so students learn about their critical thinking and work through their own biases and prejudice.”

Hanchett: “Public schools cannot tolerate hate crimes or bigotry. I believe most FSD teachers and administrators are doing an exemplary job of modeling and creating a positive school climate. I want to create more meaningful opportunities for students to share if and how they are experiencing injustice & their ideas for change.”

Are you in favor of better mental health support for students in your district? If so, what specific changes would you work to make?

Garcia: “I’m always in favor for better mental health support for all students. I will work with the school superintendent and school board, on more available grants for mental health in schools.”

Hanchett: “Yes! Our teachers deserve ongoing professional development to become trauma informed & better able to help kids learn. We also need to fully fund and expand the numbers of licensed mental health professionals with experience at every school, to meet the demand of the mental health crisis and ensure funding is sustainable beyond Covid relief funds.”

What are the top three things you want to see get more or less funding as a board member?

Garcia: “One -I would like to get more funding for mental health. Second I will want to see more funding for the music and art programs for students. Third get more funding for school safety and staff training programs.”

Hanchett: “1.More funding to meet the mental health needs of our kids. 2. New curricula and funding to prevent the risks of online exploitation and abuse. 3. More funding for interventions to ensure all our children are learning and meeting or exceeding grade-level standards after Covid.”

How should your district communicate with the school community its spending plans for budget reserves over the state mandated amount so that they are easily understood?

Garcia: “We need to get parents involve and invite them attend school board meetings to ask questions.”

Hanchett: “It is important to maintain a healthy reserve to ensure the functions of the district. But just like any budget decision, budget reserves over the state mandated amount should be presented and considered at each school site council to ensure they represent the will and priorities of our local school communities.”

What’s your position on raises for teachers? And what is your relationship like with the teachers union(s) in your district?

Garcia: “Teachers are underpaid and yet they are expected to do twice the work they actually get paid for. For a teacher, the day doesn’t end with the last bell, most teachers stay after school for several hours or they take their work home, grading papers and developing lesson plans late into the night. I support teacher raises “

Hanchett: “The Fullerton Elementary Teachers Association endorsed me as the best candidate to lead FSD. We have a great relationship because I am a parent-leader who’s partnered with them to serve our kids. We need competitive teacher salaries & benefits, and a supportive work environment to attract and retain the best teachers for the best outcomes for kids.”

What is your solution for keeping schools safe? What specific procedures and protocols?

Garcia: “We need to continue and collaborate with local fire and police department, conducting drills and safety protocols and have better plans in placed.”

Hanchett: “I’ll do all I can to ensure our campuses are safe including: harden schools with evidence-based interventions, strengthen relationships with law enforcement, & address the roots of violence, including mental illness. I’m endorsed by Moms Demand Action. Keeping kids safe in virtual space is my professional expertise and one of my top priorities. “

How should schools deal with bullying? What would be effective at stopping it?

Garcia: “Schools need to educate and have interventions programs by teaching students to be kind and respect for each other.”

Hanchett: “FSD must take bullying seriously, on campus, in the community, and online, which is a growing problem. We must implement research-based approaches to proactively prevent bullying, and support victims of bullying. We also need to balance holding children accountable for their actions, with asking why, and helping them to change and grow. “

How do you feel about libraries pulling access to particular books? Do you support banning books from school libraries? If so, which books specifically?

Garcia: “Libraries must have the books to continue to support history and research. No I do not support pulling books from libraries.”

Hanchett: “Not all books are appropriate or helpful to young children, and I am opposed to the growing movement to ban certain books and defund libraries. It is important that our kids see themselves reflected in the stories they read, and are given a window to new ideas, experiences, and people who are different. “

What is your position on government funding of private schools, including vouchers, tuition tax credits and education savings accounts?

Garcia: “I do not support charters schools, Private school take funding away from public education schools, and most private and charter schools get busted in corruption and miss handling of funds.”

Hanchett: “Public education is one of the most important expenditures of government and how we ensure democracy & a thriving community. The OC Board of Education (who endorsed my primary opponent) is moving money from K-12 public schools to special interest charter schools that do not serve all our children well. I don’t support this.”

What do you think of how the district you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Garcia: “The Fullerton school district has done a great job in education, I would love to see more transparency in the infrastructure of construction projects and school bonds.”

Hanchett: “Our district makes a good faith effort to be transparent and available to the public. But board meetings can be intimidating & formal, so I will work to make them more inviting to parents, students and community members. I post monthly updates about board meetings to summarize important topics & plan to continue to do so as a board member. “

What, if anything, will you do to make your district and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Garcia: “We should make all elected leaders keep their promises and live up to what they say going to do.”

Hanchett: “I plan to have weekly “open office hours,” to connect with parents, constituents, teachers, staff, and students, and work together to solve challenges, and dream creatively. I also want to build a student advisory committee, like I did for World Vision International, a child-serving organization of over 40,000 staff. “

Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

Garcia: “I will continue supporting to post on school district web-site on future board meetings, for public could attend and question on school board agendas.”

Hanchett: “Yes. Posting agendas a week in advance would give more time for substantive discussion and input from the community. As an FSD parent I’ve participated in budget processes that intentionally sought public input. I believe we should always strive to expand access to this process, to hear more, new voices from our parents and community. “

What local actions, if any, do you support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

Garcia: “We need to continue supporting on doing our part by using solar panels and other alternative solutions on energy.”

Hanchett: “I would like to explore the option of purchasing electric vehicles once our current school buses are no longer operable and safe and need to be replaced. “

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

Garcia: “Climate change is real and its everyone responsibility. I will want to work with local and state agencies to see, what we could do on our part to protect our residents of our community. “

Hanchett: “Climate change is a global & local problem. I will support STEM curriculum that focuses on environmental sciences & technology, and challenges students to solve real-world environmental and public health challenges, including climate change. I also want to introduce recycling options at our schools, which currently have none.”

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Garcia: “No comment and have no evidence to support question at the this point. “

Hanchett: “NO”

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

Garcia: “No comment at this point.”

Hanchett: “Yes, I trust our system of checks and balances and local officials to do their job without prejudice. “

Garden Grove Unified School District, Trustee Area 2

What are your thoughts on the debate around Critical Race Theory (CRT) and ethnic studies at K-12 schools?

Nicole Jaimes: “Ethnic studies is a required high school course starting with the graduating class of 2029-30. Transparency/parent input is required when developing the curriculum. I’m opposed to both because they are part of an Anti-American political agenda that promotes racism and fosters a victim mentality.”

What’s your stance on pandemic measures like masking on campus, including during future waves of COVID-19? Have you supported or opposed the state’s pandemic rules regarding vaccinations, mask wearing and remote learning?

Jaimes: “Wear a mask or a face shield or go naked and free – it is up to the parents to choose what is best for their family. I opposed the state’s pandemic rules. I don’t believe vaccinations/masks should be forced – your body, your choice. Remote learning should never be mandated. Each person should have the opportunity to decide what is best for them.”

If the state requires the Covid vaccine for students and staff, what is your plan to educate those students who will be excluded?

Jaimes: “In California, unvaccinated children are not allowed to participate in on campus instruction. The only option is remote learning. However, this does not apply to students who have IEPs. Therefore, we need to monitor and possibly make changes to our distance learning program and remind staff that IEP children are not required to be vaccinated.”

What’s your stance on the debate about free speech on campus?

Jaimes: “Freedom of speech is protected by the First Amendment, and I support the U.S. Constitution.”

What more, if anything, do you believe should be done about hate crimes in schools?

Jaimes: “Unfortunately, there will always be bad apples however you cannot let them ruin the crop. We need to maintain our zero-tolerance policy by enforcing swift and strict punishment for those who choose that behavior.”

Are you in favor of better mental health support for students in your district? If so, what specific changes would you work to make?

Jaimes: “Yes. We need to be proactive with the students who are displaying maladaptive behaviors and recognize that not all environments are beneficial for all students.”

What are the top three things you want to see get more or less funding as a board member?

Jaimes: “Hire more teachers and aides, restructure special education and less raises for admin.”

How should your district communicate with the school community its spending plans for budget reserves over the state mandated amount so that they are easily understood?

Jaimes: “Put it in simple, easy to understand sentences and send it over Parent Square.”

What’s your position on raises for teachers? And what is your relationship like with the teachers union(s) in your district?

Jaimes: “In the last academic year, teachers showed up at the board meeting requesting combo classes to be eliminated and for GGUSD to hire more teachers. If you hire more staff, where are you going to get the money for a raise? I support providing the materials/environment our teachers need so they can do their job. I look forward to working with the GGEA.”

What is your solution for keeping schools safe? What specific procedures and protocols?

Jaimes: “Currently anyone can enter the office and gain access to the rest of the school. That would have to change. We also need to strengthen our relationships with our local police departments and follow their recommendations. “

How should schools deal with bullying? What would be effective at stopping it?

Jaimes: “Admit there is a problem and support the victim. Swift and strict punishment for the bully.”

How do you feel about libraries pulling access to particular books? Do you support banning books from school libraries? If so, which books specifically?

Jaimes: “I support banning crude and sexually explicit books and CRT books.”

What is your position on government funding of private schools, including vouchers, tuition tax credits and education savings accounts?

Jaimes: “I’m for it. Parents are going to choose the best school within their means and if that is not GGUSD, then that means we must maneuver and change to provide the educational experience that parents are looking for.”

What do you think of how the district you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Jaimes: “The public notices are currently hidden at the bottom of the website under Community and/or randomly posted in a school office. GGUSD uses Parent Square for communication and public notices, curriculum changes etc. should also be shared on Parent Square”

What, if anything, will you do to make your district and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Jaimes: “Term limits.”

Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

Jaimes: “Meeting agendas should be posted at least a week in advance. There should also be an option for parents to email their public comments to be read at the board meeting. Public input is increased by providing multiple ways to participate, advanced meeting notice and direct access(Parent Square) to the material being discussed.”

What local actions, if any, do you support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

Jaimes: “Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is not the focus of the school board.”

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

Jaimes: “The climate does change depending on the season. School boards prepare students to be lifelong learners. Can they read, understand what they are reading, write and do math. State testing data shows GGUSD struggles with that. Add in Universities offering remedial courses and you can see the mess we are in. The focus should be on the 3 Rs.”

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Jaimes: “Time to move on and vote in person.”

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

Jaimes: “A rather dramatic question. If the voters don’t choose me to represent their interests, then I will try again. One of my goals is to get term limits on the 2024 ballot because currently GGUSD doesn’t have any. Having multiple people in a position of power for 20+ years is not what this country is about”

Huntington Beach City School District, Trustee Area 4

What are your thoughts on the debate around Critical Race Theory (CRT) and ethnic studies at K-12 schools?

Autumn DiGiovanni: “Our district doesn’t have CRT”

What’s your stance on pandemic measures like masking on campus, including during future waves of COVID-19? Have you supported or opposed the state’s pandemic rules regarding vaccinations, mask wearing and remote learning?

DiGiovanni: “Pro. Choice”

If the state requires the Covid vaccine for students and staff, what is your plan to educate those students who will be excluded?

DiGiovanni: “IDK, they will probably leave to home school. “

What’s your stance on the debate about free speech on campus?

DiGiovanni: “Should always be allowed.”

What more, if anything, do you believe should be done about hate crimes in schools?

DiGiovanni: “I am not aware of any hate crimes in our district.”

Are you in favor of better mental health support for students in your district? If so, what specific changes would you work to make?

DiGiovanni: “Maybe the district could work with insurance companies to provide better services. That way families could use providers they are comfortable with not school issued providers.”

What are the top three things you want to see get more or less funding as a board member?

DiGiovanni: “Physical education, Math, and reading Needs more funding”

How should your district communicate with the school community its spending plans for budget reserves over the state mandated amount so that they are easily understood?

DiGiovanni: “Provide a better financial statement that’s easier to read and understand. “

What’s your position on raises for teachers? And what is your relationship like with the teachers union(s) in your district?

DiGiovanni: “No relationship with teacher Unions, All raises should be made accordingly “

What is your solution for keeping schools safe? What specific procedures and protocols?

DiGiovanni: “We definitely need to secure our schools.. Provide better monitoring systems inside and outside of the classroom. “

How should schools deal with bullying? What would be effective at stopping it?

DiGiovanni: “I feel the school should intervene by summoning both sides , with all parties involved, and discuss the problem.”

How do you feel about libraries pulling access to particular books? Do you support banning books from school libraries? If so, which books specifically?

DiGiovanni: “Im not sure. But a school should be a safe space for all children. “

What is your position on government funding of private schools, including vouchers, tuition tax credits and education savings accounts?

DiGiovanni: “I believe parents should have a choice to where they want to send their children and what school best benefits their child/children”

What do you think of how the district you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

DiGiovanni: “Our district handles public transparency terribly.”

What, if anything, will you do to make your district and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

DiGiovanni: “Provide better communication to the family’s and stakeholders “

Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

DiGiovanni: “Yes. A few days notice in advance is sufficient.I would label the meeting as a budget input meeting so the public knows what it’s about. “

What local actions, if any, do you support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

DiGiovanni: “I’m not sure this is related to school board. We have no authority over that”

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

DiGiovanni: “I would love to add a volunteer hour requirement to our curriculum “

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

DiGiovanni: “I don’t think this is relevant to school board”

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

DiGiovanni: “Yes and yes”

Huntington Beach Union High School District, Trustee

What are your thoughts on the debate around Critical Race Theory (CRT) and ethnic studies at K-12 schools?

Hernandez: “The positive impact on important outcomes like attendance, graduation rates, and college enrollment connected to ethnic studies has been documented in districts in California. Our district would benefit greatly from a well thought out plan for implementation of the state’s ethnic studies requirement.”

Diana Lee Carey: “CRT is not taught in the HBUHSD. It is a university level legal class. CRT should not be confused with culturally relevant and historical teaching. Ethnic Studies, adopted by the State 2021 (AB101), gives local Districts the authority to decide what should be taught. It should be inclusive of the demographic makeup of the District, and designed by teachers, administrators, parents and students.”

Scott Rogers: “There’s a lot of media noise about CRT, but it’s not a thing. None of the teachers I know have ever said anything to me about discussing critical race theory with K-12 students. We are a multicultural society, so ethnic studies should be part of a school’s curriculum. And, beginning in 2025 it will be a state requirement.”

What’s your stance on pandemic measures like masking on campus, including during future waves of COVID-19? Have you supported or opposed the state’s pandemic rules regarding vaccinations, mask wearing and remote learning?

Hernandez: “As a college administrator, I saw the benefit of working with local public health agencies to try to anticipate COVID-19 waves and adapt accordingly. Masking, as needed, helps us stem larger outbreaks that impact attendance at schools.”

Carey: “We follow the law. There is no longer a requirement for mandatory testing. It remains an individual decision regarding masking and vaccinations. Respectfully, each person, depending on their vulnerability, or a loved ones, should decide their course of action. We offer a remote learning option to students.”

Rogers: “Vaccines are a good thing. Everyone should have their shots. I do. Masks should be worn when necessary. Remote learning was horrible for everyone so we should avoid it again if at all possible.”

If the state requires the Covid vaccine for students and staff, what is your plan to educate those students who will be excluded?

Hernandez: “This plan needs to be in collaboration with the district staff and feedback from our teachers and staff would be helpful. Understanding methods of communication and how we present requirements means understanding our audience.”

Carey: “We have a distance learning in place.”

Rogers: “As mentioned above, remote learning was horrible for everyone, but if students can’t or won’t get their shots, then we’ll need to offer a remote learn option for them.”

What’s your stance on the debate about free speech on campus?

Hernandez: “School districts have to understand the legal rights of individuals related to free speech. This is a teachable moment of civic engagement. Our First Amendment rights do not protect behavior at schools that move into targeted harassment or threats or creative a hostile environment.”

Carey: “Students has an established first amendment right to free speech. However, that right does not extend to speech that will substantially disrupt or interfere with the operation of the school, interfere with the rights of other students, or constitutes bulling, lewd or vulgar speech. This legal principal applies to teachers and students, as students are a ‘captive’ audience.”

Rogers: “Free speech should be encouraged in academic environments. However, the school’s primary role is to educate all students, so if the free speech of some students is prevents others from learning, then there needs to be a way for those who want to learn to do so.”

What more, if anything, do you believe should be done about hate crimes in schools?

Hernandez: “Proactive and preventive measures, including collaborative communication would be helpful. “

Carey: “Students must have a physically & emotionally safe environment to learn, free from violence against their race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, disability or sexual orientation. Schools must have a culture of acceptance; deal with negative actions swiftly, including student removal; partner with community agencies such as the Human Relations Commission and the OCDE Access.”

Rogers: “Increased comingling of different groups can help break down the barriers which divide us. Groups are tribal and demonize others. Show kids we’re all just people and they might listen. Nobody’s born a bigot.”

Are you in favor of better mental health support for students in your district? If so, what specific changes would you work to make?

Hernandez: “I am in favor of better mental health support for students in the district. Hiring additional counselors and caseworkers can help address some of the mental health support needed. However, it is not enough.”

Carey: “Mental & physical health is a District priority. Each campus has a nurse, counselor & psychologist. We recently hired one additional mental health professional for each campus; campuses have a ‘safe’ room for students if they are feeling overwhelmed; & family resources.”

Rogers: “Yes I am. I’m a candidate for the high school (HBUHSD) board. My daughter’s high school has 1 counselor, but over 3,100 students. A good start would be adding a second counselor. This would provide a 50% increase in mental health support.”

What are the top three things you want to see get more or less funding as a board member?

Hernandez: (Did not answer.)

Carey: “The biggest issue is the looming decline in enrollment due to the escalation in area home prices. The State must have a different funding model to maintain student programs; additional funding for CTE, technology tools and the Arts; expand college credit courses such as dual-enrollment opportunities.”

Rogers: “New Facilities, Maintenance & Infrastructure”

How should your district communicate with the school community its spending plans for budget reserves over the state mandated amount so that they are easily understood?

Hernandez: “When presentations are made at the board, copies of the presentations should be easily available to the public. The rationale behind budget decisions can help others understand the numbers and see where our tax dollars go.”

Carey: “The budget priorities follow the 3-year Local Control and Accountability Plan. This plan is developed & reviewed yearly by teachers, administrators, parents, students, community members and other personnel. We communicate through Board presentations, website, email, virtual and in-person meetings and social media.”

Rogers: “Conduct monthly board meetings at individual school sites so board members and parents from neighboring schools visit multiple sites to see what priorities exist and balance those needs with saving for the future.”

What’s your position on raises for teachers? And what is your relationship like with the teachers union(s) in your district?

Hernandez: “I am in support of raises for our teachers and a final contract. I appreciate the communication that the members of the teachers union has had with me during this election and am officially endorsed by the District Educators Association of HBUHSD.”

Carey: “Teachers are highly trained professionals and should be accorded respect and compensated accordingly. All raises should be fiscally responsible in the short-term & long term. I believe in balanced budgets. I have an excellent rapport with teachers and I am endorsed by the CSEA.”

Rogers: “I’m married to a teacher and most of our friends are teachers. Teachers are drastically underpaid for the work they do. I have a good relationship with DEA.”

What is your solution for keeping schools safe? What specific procedures and protocols?

Hernandez: “Our schools should foster a safe, trusting climate. The physical environment should be analyzed on a regular basis for needed security updates. It’s necessary to build on collaborative intervention programs to support students. We need to be mindful of School Resource Officer implementation and how this disproportionately impacts students of color.”

Carey: “Safety requires vigilance on everyone’s part. Students & family members report issues of concern; discussion of safety issues with students & families; electronic incident notification; mental health professionals on campus; closed campuses; safety protocols & procedures are reviewed & practiced; close relationships with the police agencies serving our District.”

Rogers: “Schools need to be open and inviting for students during the day. I don’t want my kids going to school in a prison with locked doors and bars on the windows. That said, there are some sick people who want to hurt others, so schools need staff and systems to prevent violence where/when possible.”

How should schools deal with bullying? What would be effective at stopping it?

Hernandez: “Policies that address the community standards of respect come first. In order to address it, we need to understand the social and identity specific causes of bullying and how impact can vary. We can work with community partners to address this.”

Carey: “Bullying can be greatly reduced with a school culture of acceptance, belonging, respect, & inclusion. Prevention must involve direct strategies targeting all classrooms, individuals and school-wide activities. This includes clearly describing expected behavior toward one another; what constitutes bullying; having peer-mediation; and establishing rules & consequences.”

Rogers: “See something, say something. Kids know what’s going on and should be encouraged to speak up for classmates in distress.”

How do you feel about libraries pulling access to particular books? Do you support banning books from school libraries? If so, which books specifically?

Hernandez: “I trust our school librarians in selecting books that are appropriate for high schools. I do not support the banning of books from our libraries.”

Carey: “All of the materials in our libraries are age appropriate. We work closely with HB Reads. No, I do not believe books should be banned.”

Rogers: “I do not support banning books. Teachers and librarians should be able to provide content that is age appropriate and they are the arbiters of that.”

What is your position on government funding of private schools, including vouchers, tuition tax credits and education savings accounts?

Hernandez: “I am opposed to the government funding of private schools, including vouchers.”

Carey: “It is illegal under state law to give private schools public funding. In California, public funds may only be used for public charters and traditional TK-12 schools. Under current state law school vouchers and educational accounts are not allowed.”

Rogers: “Terrible idea. Public school funds should never be spent on religious schools, home schools, etc. The loss of funds to those types of programs reduce the amount of funds available for the education of the majority of kids who attend the regular schools.”

What do you think of how the district you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Hernandez: “The current meeting packets are not accessible enough for people with disabilities. For example, the PDF packet is not easily scannable on a screen reader for people with visual impairments. Meeting materials could be published in multiple languages and should be easier to search through. “

Carey: “We handle public transparency very well via zoom Board meetings; through social media including our website, email, virtual and in-person meetings, phone calls, and the Parent University. Our information is multi-lingual in Spanish and Vietnamese.”

Rogers: “District voting. Four of five incumbents live in Huntington Beach. Candidates should be required to live in proximity to the various schools. Have high schoolers. None of the incumbents have children currently attending any HBUHSD school. Impose term limits. One incumbent up for reelection was first elected in 1985.”

What, if anything, will you do to make your district and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Hernandez: “Helping our community understand the role of school boards is a first step. Ongoing communication through district channels and assessing what communities are currently not engaged is helpful. There is always more work to do.”

Carey: “I have appeared on Vietnamese television to inform and explain District programs. The Trustees regularly visit each campus, visit classrooms & attend events, games, PTA and Guild meetings.”

Rogers: “HBUHSD meetings are still (largely) closed to the public with attendees required to ask questions from the doorway and watch the meeting on TV in an adjoining room. Having a rotating schedule of meetings at school sites would increase transparency, access and more of board members and the students/families they serve.”

Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

Hernandez: “Notification that meeting agendas have been posted would be helpful for the community. Unless you intentionally look for an agenda or know when it is supposed to be posted, you likely wouldn’t search that part of the website. Communicating with stakeholders on how budget decisions are made and how feedback is taken into consideration is helpful.”

Carey: “We follow the Brown act requirements. Our budget is developed over an extended period giving all stakeholders input through committee meetings & other forms of outreach. We have extensive public presentations of the budget where the public has an opportunity to comment.”

Rogers: “Yes, agendas should be published with enough time to allow community members to provide their input.”

What local actions, if any, do you support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

Hernandez: (Did not provide an answer.)

Carey: “All schools have solar; our bus fleet is all CNG; we have many courses that teach Environmental science from Biology to specialized AP classes; the Giving Farm that supplies the OC Food Bank with locally grown produce; nationally recognized Bee Keeping facility; we have Green Teams & partnerships with local universities & businesses to produce fish and produce sold in local restaurants.”

Rogers: “Schools all have some solar panels. More with large battery backups would be better.”

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

Hernandez: “Climate change is an issue impacting all of us now and requires major policy changes. In particular, school districts can look at our plans for our facilities and how they can be as environmentally friendly as possible. Adding trees in areas where possible. “

Carey: “I am a Biology teacher. Climate change is exacerbating current climate hardships and disasters from wild fires, rising sea levels, flooding, the intensive severity of weather events and the spreading of insect-born diseases.”

Rogers: “Climate change is real. Sustainability, recycling, solar, etc. should be encouraged when possible. However, the school’s primary goal is to educate kids. We want to save the planet, but we need to teach kids.”

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Hernandez: “No”

Carey: “No”

Rogers: “Nope. Not even a little.”

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

DiGiovanni: “Yes and yes”

Carey: “Yes”

Rogers: “Yup. I trust in our election officials.”

Irvine Unified School District, Trustee Area 2

What are your thoughts on the debate around Critical Race Theory (CRT) and ethnic studies at K-12 schools?

Katie McEwen: “CRT is a term that is largely misunderstood and it’s not being taught in IUSD. Attempts to use the phrase “CRT” to limit accurate teaching about American historydo a grave disservice to students. Ethnic studies is important for students to understand the history of the different ethnic groups that make up our state and local community.”

What’s your stance on pandemic measures like masking on campus, including during future waves of COVID-19? Have you supported or opposed the state’s pandemic rules regarding vaccinations, mask wearing and remote learning?

McEwen: “I will listen to health experts and follow state law to ensure safety, while also supporting students’ need to receive the best education. I supported our state’s pandemic rules. I support in-person learning and the Irvine Virtual Academy. We have enough Covid knowledge to continue in-person instruction without masking during future waves.”

If the state requires the Covid vaccine for students and staff, what is your plan to educate those students who will be excluded?

McEwen: “In the unlikely event that the state requires the Covid vaccine to attend school, excluded students can attend the Irvine Virtual Academy. I would support sharing medical information and resources with families about the benefits of vaccinating and where to go to receive vaccinations and boosters.”

What’s your stance on the debate about free speech on campus?

McEwen: “I support free speech on campus. A free exchange of ideas is a critical component of a well-rounded education. Ideally, students are engaged in the respectful exchange of ideas and contrasting views in classrooms and learning how to be independent, thoughtful and reflective problem-solvers, which is our ultimate educational goal.”

What more, if anything, do you believe should be done about hate crimes in schools?

McEwen: “I would ensure continued vigilant campus security. I would also support an educational climate of respect amongst students and ensure that IUSD meets the needs of all students to ensure equity, diversity and inclusion. This would be a culture in which students understand that there is no place for hate, prejudice, and violence towards one another.”

Are you in favor of better mental health support for students in your district? If so, what specific changes would you work to make?

McEwen: “Yes. I would advocate for more school counselors. By providing more counselors to address those issues, our teachers can focus on teaching and students can focus on learning. Funding from the American Rescue Plan has been used for this purpose and I will look for additional federal and state funding for counseling services for our students.”

What are the top three things you want to see get more or less funding as a board member?

McEwen: “I would like to see more funding for mental health, support for teachers, and special education. Adding counselors, retaining the best teachers, reducing class size, increasing classroom aides, and ensuring reliable funding sources for special education will benefit our students by providing more individual attention and guidance.”

How should your district communicate with the school community its spending plans for budget reserves over the state mandated amount so that they are easily understood?

McEwen: “IUSD executive staff currently share budget reports, which include spending plans for budget reserves, during open and public board meetings. These reports are also posted on the IUSD website.”

What’s your position on raises for teachers? And what is your relationship like with the teachers union(s) in your district?

McEwen: “IUSD pays a competitive salary for its teachers, which is critical to retaining the best teachers. IUSD salaries reflect our teachers’ efforts and sacrifices. If elected, I will work to make sure that IUSD salaries remain competitive so that IUSD continues to meet its high standards. I am proud to be endorsed by the Irvine Teachers Association.”

What is your solution for keeping schools safe? What specific procedures and protocols?

McEwen: “School safety is of paramount importance. I will make sure that IUSD continues to work closely with Irvine P.D and first responders on safety plans and preparedness. I will also ensure there is adequate funding for school counselors who can help students suffering from mental health issues and promote the anonymous tip app called “Say Something.””

How should schools deal with bullying? What would be effective at stopping it?

McEwen: “We must address bullying by ensuring there are enough counselors in place. A trained counselor can help identify and prevent bullying behavior. Our teachers and staff should also be provided resources and training to identify and address this behavior. We must also educate our students about the consequences of bullying.”

How do you feel about libraries pulling access to particular books? Do you support banning books from school libraries? If so, which books specifically?

McEwen: “I am opposed to banning books from school libraries. Banning books is contrary to our schools’ academic mission. I would promote independent, reflective thinkers, which requires exposure to a wide range of literature and contrasting viewpoints. Students must be able to research topics from all points of view and reach conclusions independently.”

What is your position on government funding of private schools, including vouchers, tuition tax credits and education savings accounts?

McEwen: “The California Constitution prohibits the state from funding schools that are outside of the public school system. I am opposed to any measures that would divert public school funds to private schools.”

What do you think of how the district you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

McEwen: “I believe that the district does a good job of handling public transparency. One area that could use improvement would be the budget process. The district’s funding can be very complicated and the board should regularly explain in a straightforward manner the district’s funding formulas and sources and how they impact spending.”

What, if anything, will you do to make your district and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

McEwen: “To promote transparency, I will provide office hours so that I can meet with constituents and listen to their concerns and suggestions. On important district initiatives, I will request periodic reports and updates from staff so that the public can see how its taxpayer dollars and other public funds are being utilized.”

Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

McEwen: “I support the district’s compliance with existing Brown Act requirements for posting agendas. Earlier posting deadlines may result in important issues being put off to future meetings. For budget decisions, I would ensure that budget process explanations are on our website and the public receives advance notice of all budget workshops and meetings.”

What local actions, if any, do you support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

McEwen: “I support the continued installation and use of solar panels at school sites and would expand the use of solar in new school construction. I would also support the design of safe bikeways for parents and students to reach their schools and would advocate for a transition to electric vehicles and buses in our school system.”

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

McEwen: “On this issue, I follow the overwhelming evidence from the worldwide scientific community that climate change is a very significant problem that we must address as soon as possible. As a school district, we can address climate change by relying heavily on solar power at our school sites and installing drought-tolerant landscaping where possible.”

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

McEwen: “No.”

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

McEwen: “Yes, of course. Accepting the certified results of an election is an essential feature of a democracy.”

La Habra City School District, Trustee

What are your thoughts on the debate around Critical Race Theory (CRT) and ethnic studies at K-12 schools?

Rogers: “Critical Race Theory is a legal theory that is taught in law schools for analyzing the enduring legacy of racism in American society. It is not being taught in our schools or any K-12 school. It is vital that we teach our students accurate and inclusive history. “

Aguirre: “CRT is not taught in K-12 schools. I do feel that CRT is very important and I am highly supportive. “

What’s your stance on pandemic measures like masking on campus, including during future waves of COVID-19? Have you supported or opposed the state’s pandemic rules regarding vaccinations, mask wearing and remote learning?

Rogers: “The decisions made during the pandemic were difficult, but they were necessary and they ultimately saved a lot of lives. When the state, the county, or public health experts put forth a legal directive, I will listen with empathy to anyone who disagrees, but it would be irresponsible for me to go against those directives. “

Aguirre: “I support masking on campus during waves of Covid-19. I support vaccine mandates and view this as a health equity issue. “

If the state requires the Covid vaccine for students and staff, what is your plan to educate those students who will be excluded?

Rogers: “The COVID vaccine is safe and effective. My whole family – including my children – have enthusiastically received our vaccines and our boosters. These shots have saved countless lives and I wholeheartedly recommend them. Any future requirements will include exemptions. “

Aguirre: “CA”

What’s your stance on the debate about free speech on campus?

Rogers: “Freedom of speech is the cornerstone of American society. “

Aguirre: “I support free speech.”

What more, if anything, do you believe should be done about hate crimes in schools?

Rogers: “Hate crimes have increased in Orange County for seven straight years. Continuing our focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion in education is vital to create a safe learning environment for all students. “

Aguirre: “We need additional training on campuses on anti-bias, anti-hate and the damage that white supremacy continues to inflict on society. “

Are you in favor of better mental health support for students in your district? If so, what specific changes would you work to make?

Rogers: “We are in the midst of a mental health crisis. We have proudly added a counselor to every school site and we have made mental health a priority for all staff and students in our district. “

Aguirre: “Yes. We need mental health counselors on every campus. “

What are the top three things you want to see get more or less funding as a board member?

Rogers: “Our district is extremely fiscally responsible and we have done an incredible job of applying funding to our priorities – including addressing pandemic learning loss and mental health programs. We also need to make sure our school employees and teachers are competitively compensated so they know how much we value their heroic effort.”

Aguirre: “More funding for 1) DEI, 2) Mental Health, 3) Parent Engagement and Outreach”

How should your district communicate with the school community its spending plans for budget reserves over the state mandated amount so that they are easily understood?

Rogers: “Our district is extremely transparent with our finances and our policies. Everything is posted on our website and we are always happy to address any questions. “

Aguirre: “We need a concentrated marketing strategy to reach out to hard to serve communities. Learning about a communities needs will help that effort. “

What’s your position on raises for teachers? And what is your relationship like with the teachers union(s) in your district?

Rogers: “I am proudly endorsed by our Classified School Employees Association and the La Habra Education Association. Life in Southern California is expensive and we need to make sure our school employees and teachers are competitively compensated so they know how much we value their heroic effort.”

Aguirre: “Teachers have been through a lot. More than any other profession, in my opinion. I do support teacher raised and I have an excellent working relationship with our teachers union. “

What is your solution for keeping schools safe? What specific procedures and protocols?

Rogers: “Like all parents, school safety is constantly on my mind. Here in La Habra, we are doing everything we can to ensure the safety of our children. We have counselors at every school site, All classrooms have Latch Locks so that doors can quickly be secured, all campuses have security fencing, and we provide staff training for active threats. “

Aguirre: (Didn’t provide an answer.)

How should schools deal with bullying? What would be effective at stopping it?

Rogers: “Our district has a very effective anti-bullying program and bullying prevention is an important part of our students’ social emotional learning lessons and our restorative practices. “

Aguirre: (Didn’t provide an answer.)

How do you feel about libraries pulling access to particular books? Do you support banning books from school libraries? If so, which books specifically?

Rogers: “I am passionately against banning books. If a book is being taught in our district, it has been approved at several different levels of educational expertise. If parents have concerns about books that are being taught, there are mechanisms in place for them to voice those concerns and have them addressed. “

Aguirre: “I do not support book banning. “

What is your position on government funding of private schools, including vouchers, tuition tax credits and education savings accounts?

Rogers: “Government funding needs to go to public schools. In certain areas of the country, there are some charter school models that have been very successful. Those areas are not La Habra. We do not need Charter Schools here. We have an amazing public school system in La Habra and we need to focus on strengthening our public schools. “

Aguirre: “I support government funding being directed to public schools.”

What do you think of how the district you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Rogers: “Our district follows all rules and guidelines for public transparency, but there are parents and community members who have voiced that they don’t know what is going on in the district, so we need to expand our transparency focus to make sure the messages are being received. “

Aguirre: “My district is very transparent. I would like to see more communication with families/students that do not necessarily have access to all of our resources. “

What, if anything, will you do to make your district and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Rogers: “Our district has great processes in place to communicate with constituents, but we need to go the extra mile to make sure that more members of our community feel included and aware of the great things our district is doing in the community. “

Aguirre: “Transparency is important to me. We would do well to adopt measures that will keep elected officials more accountable. “

Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

Rogers: “We follow all laws and guidelines regarding publicly posting meeting agendas and the amount of time they are posted gives the public ample time to review. “

Aguirre: “Yes. A week early would be helpful to many residents. “

What local actions, if any, do you support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

Rogers: “I will support any and all local actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. “

Aguirre: (Didn’t provide an answer.)

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

Rogers: “The climate crisis remains one of the gravest threats to our collective future. Our district continues to do everything we can to contribute to climate solutions on the local level. “

Aguirre: “Climate change is real. It is disproportionately affecting low-income families the most. “

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Rogers: “No.”

Aguirre: “No.”

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

Rogers: “Yes, our nationwide elections have proven continuously to be a fair process. Locally, the Orange County Registrar does an incredible job instilling confidence in the election process. I will accept all election results. “

Aguirre: (Didn’t provide an answer.)

Lowell Joint School District, Trustee Area 2

What are your thoughts on the debate around Critical Race Theory (CRT) and ethnic studies at K-12 schools?

Kathi Lundstrom: “In my experience I have not seen much racism and bias towards students of color. I know that it exists, however, and all students, whether marginalized or not, must receive the best education and nurturing possible.”

What’s your stance on pandemic measures like masking on campus, including during future waves of COVID-19? Have you supported or opposed the state’s pandemic rules regarding vaccinations, mask wearing and remote learning?

Lundstrom: “I believe that the state’s pandemic rules must be followed. At present time, wearing masks is optional for students and staff. I believe that families must make their own decisions in this regard, and should be respected for their decisions, either way. I taught remotely for a year and a half, and it doesn’t work well. Many kids fell behind.”

If the state requires the Covid vaccine for students and staff, what is your plan to educate those students who will be excluded?

Lundstrom: “If the vaccine is required for enrollment, then those unvaccinated students would have to be taught remotely. This is not a great option, as we know that students fell far behind during quarantine. Remote learning needs to be as entertaining as possible.”

What’s your stance on the debate about free speech on campus?

Lundstrom: “There need to be limits to free speech, following other school and district rules regarding profanity, sexually explicit material, and appropriateness to an educational institution.”

What more, if anything, do you believe should be done about hate crimes in schools?

Lundstrom: “More protection should be set in place such as cameras and security personnel. Students need a safe place/person to contact when there is bullying or other hate crimes and protection after they report.”

Are you in favor of better mental health support for students in your district? If so, what specific changes would you work to make?

Lundstrom: “Mental health supports are very important. I like Straight Talk for students with emotional issues, and high school counselors should be trained in mental health support methods for kids.”

What are the top three things you want to see get more or less funding as a board member?

Lundstrom: “I would like to see funding to improve my district’s technology and websites, better testing for gifted students, and more funding to support intervention specialists for struggling students.”

How should your district communicate with the school community its spending plans for budget reserves over the state mandated amount so that they are easily understood?

Lundstrom: “I think community forums offered in the evening in person and on zoom would allow parents to ask questions and be made aware of spending.”

What’s your position on raises for teachers? And what is your relationship like with the teachers union(s) in your district?

Lundstrom: “Although I have not yet met the teacher’s union in this district, I believe that teachers need to receive a competitive salary, based on surrounding districts. Cost of living raises are also very important, as well as opportunities for extra pay.”

What is your solution for keeping schools safe? What specific procedures and protocols?

Lundstrom: “Elementary and middle school campuses should be closed. Although this limits parent volunteers, so many recent school shootings require greater protection for our kids.”

How should schools deal with bullying? What would be effective at stopping it?

Lundstrom: “There should be zero tolerance for bullying. Students should feel safe to report bullying, and bullies should be placed in a counseling environment (Straight Talk or something similar) or a support group to work through issues.”

How do you feel about libraries pulling access to particular books? Do you support banning books from school libraries? If so, which books specifically?

Lundstrom: “I believe all books should be available to students, providing they are appropriate for the age level. Any books being pulled should be brought before a small library committee at the school site for a decision.”

What is your position on government funding of private schools, including vouchers, tuition tax credits and education savings accounts?

Lundstrom: “Private school is very expensive and is preferred for many people. I believe that vouchers for the same amount spent on public school should be provided to families. Currently my local elementary spends over $9,000 per student..”

What do you think of how the district you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Lundstrom: “I feel this school district is very transparent with the community. My only critique is that technology and parent communication needs to be improved.”

What, if anything, will you do to make your district and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Lundstrom: “I believe encouraging parents to communicate with the board via zoom meetings, emails, or in-person meetings to make their opinions known. I will be available to parents to answer questions as much as possible.”

Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

Lundstrom: “Meeting agendas can be posted a week in advance, and google surveys can be sent out to gather input.”

What local actions, if any, do you support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

Lundstrom: “I firmly believe in and support recycling efforts, as well as solar panels and charging stations for electric vehicles.”

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

Lundstrom: “Climate change is a hot topic. I believe that protecting our environment by reducing greenhouse emissions is a good first step, as well as teaching students about recycling and other planet protection habits.”

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Lundstrom: “No”

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

Lundstrom: “Yes”

Newport-Mesa Unified School District, Trustee Area 2

What are your thoughts on the debate around Critical Race Theory (CRT) and ethnic studies at K-12 schools?

Michelle Murphy: “It’s my understanding that CRT is an academic legal theory, generally taught only in higher education. Ethnic studies is mandated by CA to be a semester course required for high school graduation by 2026. The curriculum aims to more closely reflect the history, culture and struggles of California’s diverse population.”

What’s your stance on pandemic measures like masking on campus, including during future waves of COVID-19? Have you supported or opposed the state’s pandemic rules regarding vaccinations, mask wearing and remote learning?

Murphy: “I believe in keeping students, teachers and administrative staff safe and adhering to public health guidelines.”

If the state requires the Covid vaccine for students and staff, what is your plan to educate those students who will be excluded?

Murphy: “The state is not planning on requiring a Covid vaccination for attendance, and if faced with that mandate, lengthy education around that mandate would be required.”

What’s your stance on the debate about free speech on campus?

Murphy: “The laws governing free speech should always be adhered to.”

What more, if anything, do you believe should be done about hate crimes in schools?

Murphy: “Continuing to work to end bullying and hate crimes in our schools is one of my top priorities to create a safe place for all students.”

Are you in favor of better mental health support for students in your district? If so, what specific changes would you work to make?

Murphy: “Yes, I’m in favor of better mental health supports in cluding more counselors, social workers and well spaces on campuses.”

What are the top three things you want to see get more or less funding as a board member?

Murphy: “I would like to get more funding for mental health support staff, and special education staff while decreasing funding for fighting frivolous lawsuits.”

How should your district communicate with the school community its spending plans for budget reserves over the state mandated amount so that they are easily understood?

Murphy: “The District should conduct facilitated budget study sessions at multiple times and different days to accommodate as many participants as possible – advertising the sessions through multiple channels.”

What’s your position on raises for teachers? And what is your relationship like with the teachers union(s) in your district?

Murphy: “I support teachers and the Teachers Union.”

What is your solution for keeping schools safe? What specific procedures and protocols?

Murphy: “SRO’s, fencing, cameras, etc. can and should be deployed but the best way to keep a school safe from a school shooter is to create inclusivity for all students and empower students, teachers and staff to be able to safely report when they observe or are told of potentially violent situations.”

How should schools deal with bullying? What would be effective at stopping it?

Murphy: “Schools need to build climates of inclusivity for all students and create safe spaces for all students to be heard and valued.”

How do you feel about libraries pulling access to particular books? Do you support banning books from school libraries? If so, which books specifically?

Murphy: “I do not support book banning.”

What is your position on government funding of private schools, including vouchers, tuition tax credits and education savings accounts?

Murphy: “I do not believe in using public funds for private entities.”

What do you think of how the district you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Murphy: “The District needs to improve its communication mechanisms.”

What, if anything, will you do to make your district and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Murphy: “Open and transparent communication will be the cornerstone of my tenure as Trustee.”

Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

Murphy: “Yes, agendas should be posted earlier whenever possible.”

What local actions, if any, do you support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

Murphy: “The District is investing in electric buses and I would encourage more solar panels, solar panel coverings and rooftops.”

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

Murphy: “Climate change is happening and we must do everything as a society to stop it.”

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Murphy: “No”

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

Murphy: “Yes and yes.”

Newport-Mesa Unified School District, Trustee Area 4

What are your thoughts on the debate around Critical Race Theory (CRT) and ethnic studies at K-12 schools?

Kristen Nicole Valle: “CRT chips away at the spirit of every child, no matter what race they identify with.”

What’s your stance on pandemic measures like masking on campus, including during future waves of COVID-19? Have you supported or opposed the state’s pandemic rules regarding vaccinations, mask wearing and remote learning?

Valle: “Only criminals wear masks. The Covid vaccine isn’t even a real vaccine. I oppose all mandates.”

If the state requires the Covid vaccine for students and staff, what is your plan to educate those students who will be excluded?

Valle: “Tell them the truth.”

What’s your stance on the debate about free speech on campus?

Valle: “Free speech is a fundamental right that needs to be protected”

What more, if anything, do you believe should be done about hate crimes in schools?

Valle: “Educate students and faculty. Hate gets you nowhere. “

Are you in favor of better mental health support for students in your district? If so, what specific changes would you work to make?

Valle: “No tolerance for Queer Theory or affirming ridiculous make believe identities. “

What are the top three things you want to see get more or less funding as a board member?

Valle: “Less funding for Superintendents making half a million dollars a year. More funding for infrastructure and the arts. “

How should your district communicate with the school community its spending plans for budget reserves over the state mandated amount so that they are easily understood?

Valle: “Lay it all out openly at the school board meeting.”

What’s your position on raises for teachers? And what is your relationship like with the teachers union(s) in your district?

Valle: “Teachers deserve raises. I would like to help set teachers free from the shackles of the unions. There is a way out. The unions are a well oiled machine that steals money from all of us and aids in the torture and exploitation of children.”

What is your solution for keeping schools safe? What specific procedures and protocols?

Valle: “Do not enforce the radical bills being signed in Gavin Newsom that take away parental rights.”

How should schools deal with bullying? What would be effective at stopping it?

Valle: “More supervision. 1 staff member for 49 kids is kind of hard to supervise and stop bullying.”

How do you feel about libraries pulling access to particular books? Do you support banning books from school libraries? If so, which books specifically?

Valle: “Keep the pedophile grooming books out of schools”

What is your position on government funding of private schools, including vouchers, tuition tax credits and education savings accounts?

Valle: “All approved by me. Why not give our students every opportunity we can give them.”

What do you think of how the district you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Valle: “They are doing a terrible job. Show us the curriculum and let the parents comb through the library books if they want.”

What, if anything, will you do to make your district and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Valle: “Open all lines of communication and invite the parents back into schools.”

Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

Valle: “They should be published as early as possible. I would reach out and ask through a newsletter for public input.”

What local actions, if any, do you support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

Valle: “Boycott electric vehicles. The most greenhouse gas emissions are produced mining for electric car battery fossil fuels.”

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

Valle: “The community deserves to be educated on the truth about climate change. Encourage a meat forward lifestyle and boycott electric vehicles.”

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Valle: “Absolutely, yes. Watch 2000 Mules by Dinesh D’Souza.”

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

Valle: “I will accept the results.”

Newport-Mesa Unified School District, Trustee Area 5

What are your thoughts on the debate around Critical Race Theory (CRT) and ethnic studies at K-12 schools?

Michelle Barto: “Critical Race Theory was never intended as a K-12 course; it came from law school coursework. It is not taught at NMUSD. Ethnic Studies will be a required high school course beginning in 2025, but I believe ethnic studies is best approached with a lense of positively including the accomplishments of all cultures that contribute to our country..”

What’s your stance on pandemic measures like masking on campus, including during future waves of COVID-19? Have you supported or opposed the state’s pandemic rules regarding vaccinations, mask wearing and remote learning?

Barto: “My number one goal is to provide the ability for students to be in-person for learning on campus. Our district does have a virtual school, but the vast majority of our students learn best and prefer to be in-person. As a board member, I have voted to do what is required to provide in-person learning for the majority of students.”

If the state requires the Covid vaccine for students and staff, what is your plan to educate those students who will be excluded?

Barto: “Our district is happy to offer a virtual school for those who choose to learn remotely, regardless of the reason.”

What’s your stance on the debate about free speech on campus?

Barto: “I believe in upholding the First Amendment.”

What more, if anything, do you believe should be done about hate crimes in schools?

Barto: “Listening, talking, and learning are best practices following hate crimes. All students should feel safe on campus and districts should work hard to bring their communities together.”

Are you in favor of better mental health support for students in your district? If so, what specific changes would you work to make?

Barto: “Mental health support continues to be a pressing need among today’s youth. I support providing for the needs of our students.”

What are the top three things you want to see get more or less funding as a board member?

Barto: “A school board’s budget should always prioritize classroom learning and student achievement. Along with that, priority should be given to providing a safe environment and safe facilities so that kids can be ready to learn. “

How should your district communicate with the school community its spending plans for budget reserves over the state mandated amount so that they are easily understood?

Barto: “NMUSD provides regular reports to the community on updated spending plans. We endeavor to provide clear, easy-to-understand charts and explanations. We also provide opportunities for comment via survey software, public meetings, and staff and board member meetings with the community. “

What’s your position on raises for teachers? And what is your relationship like with the teachers union(s) in your district?

Barto: “NMUSD has been fortunate to have a collaborative relationship with our teachers union. We find common ground in our priority of working to do what is best for kids.”

What is your solution for keeping schools safe? What specific procedures and protocols?

Barto: “Cameras, creating better communication methods between staff members, and partnerships with our local police departments are just some of the ways we prioritize safety. Additional methods like mental health support, drug education, and safe routes to school are other items NMUSD prioritizes in order to provide safe environments.”

How should schools deal with bullying? What would be effective at stopping it?

Barto: “Particularly after the past two years, many students find themselves struggling with social skills and cooperation. A focus on kindness; providing opportunities for students with different backgrounds to work together on projects, programs, and sports; and firm behavioral expectations are measures I believe will result in more welcoming campuses. “

How do you feel about libraries pulling access to particular books? Do you support banning books from school libraries? If so, which books specifically?

Barto: “I do not support banning books, but schools should review materials at various grade levels to ensure age-appropriate content. “

What is your position on government funding of private schools, including vouchers, tuition tax credits and education savings accounts?

Barto: “I believe in parent choice and that parents have the responsibility to be the first educators of their children. It is my goal that our public schools offer high-quality educational experiences and programs that will serve all students in our community.”

What do you think of how the district you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Barto: “Our board has adopted a priority of improving community engagement. Our superintendent regularly meets with community members and makes himself available to those who wish to meet. Our board attends sporting events, PTA meetings, concerts, and plays and is always available for community input.”

What, if anything, will you do to make your district and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Barto: “Continued town halls, zone meetings, and of course meeting with constituents is important to ensuring transparency. I regularly meet with community members and respond to phone calls and emails. As we review our facilities’ use, I plan to engage the community via zone meetings and town halls.”

Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

Barto: “Community input is always welcome, regardless of when agendas are posted. Additionally, the community engagement process that NMUSD follows for the Local Control and Accountability Plan offers many opportunities for community members, parents, and students to be part of the discussion on budget priorities.”

What local actions, if any, do you support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

Barto: “While not a specific goal of our board, we support actions that will contribute to a better environment. Recently, our district is working on a plan to support electric buses as part of our home-to-school transportation.”

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

Barto: “NMUSD works to provide programs that contribute to a better environment. We use solar energy and are working to develop more energy efficient classrooms and transportation models.”

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Barto: “I believe in democracy and the importance of elections.”

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

Barto: “I believe in elections and the importance of voting, especially at the local level. I will accept the results of my election.”

Newport-Mesa Unified School District, Trustee Area 7

What are your thoughts on the debate around Critical Race Theory (CRT) and ethnic studies at K-12 schools?

Vicky Rodriguez: “I am against Critical Race Theory”

Ashley Anderson: “CRT is not taught in NMUSD. I think it’s important to make the distinction that CRT Is a university-level theory related to race, laws, and systems. Ethnic studies in PK-12 education is a high school class that studies the key figures, cultures, struggles, and contributions of people of color and people who have been marginalized in America.”

What’s your stance on pandemic measures like masking on campus, including during future waves of COVID-19? Have you supported or opposed the state’s pandemic rules regarding vaccinations, mask wearing and remote learning?

Rodriguez: “I am against students wearing masks on campus but if there are future waves then it should be a choice not mandatory. I am against mandatory COVID 19 vaccinations and do not approve of remote learning. Students mental health is more important and they need to socialize.”

Anderson: “Masking was needed to ensure teachers were well and multi-generational families stayed protected. I think most pandemic rules were made using the best information we had at the time though the health guidance was continually changing. Remote learning was tricky for many reasons – most districts simply weren’t prepared but did the best they could.”

If the state requires the Covid vaccine for students and staff, what is your plan to educate those students who will be excluded?

Rodriguez: “I would hire Mark Meuser an attorney to advocate for our students rights.”

Anderson: “In my opinion, I don’t think a vaccine mandate is appropriate at this point. I believe vaccinations were important at the height of COVID and to protect our community from severe COVID, though I do worry they were rushed to be approved. I do not believe in a mandatory COVID vaccine for students to attend public school.”

What’s your stance on the debate about free speech on campus?

Rodriguez: “This is a free country so I believe in free speech on campus.”

Anderson: “Free speech is a constitutional right – hate speech is not the same thing. Free speech should be truthful. It’s important that opposing sides have the same opportunities and guidelines to speak. Schools are getting better at this but there’s still work to be done so dominant voices don’t drown out others and that all students feel safe on campuses.”

What more, if anything, do you believe should be done about hate crimes in schools?

Rodriguez: “We need to educate students and hire professional help for each school campus.”

Anderson: “Hate crimes and racism are realities happening in our OC schools. We continue to work on relationship-building to create understanding and alleviate some of the divisiveness. Since 2019, we have sent high school juniors to the Museum of Tolerance to learn about the implications of prejudice. We plan to re-start our human relations taskforce soon.”

Are you in favor of better mental health support for students in your district? If so, what specific changes would you work to make?

Rodriguez: “Mental health is number one priority, so we need professional help for students and parents.”

Anderson: “Yes! Social-emotional learning is connected to teaching students about self-regulation – how they are feeling. Students as young as 5 have severe anxiety and depression. We can’t ignore this reality. We have a duty to help with early intervention and provide support so students can focus on learning. I advocate for more elementary psychologists.”

What are the top three things you want to see get more or less funding as a board member?

Rodriguez: “We need more funding for additional tutoring class time for low performing students. Less funding for PTA Council Luncheon meetings. More funding for bilingual educators.”

Anderson: “Area 7 has 5 elementary schools and I would like to see each site receive more district funding to use in the classroom, as well as for science camp, field trips, and the arts. I’d like to see each school have one full-time school-community facilitator. We have prioritized facilities upkeep, like painting schools and installing air conditioning.”

How should your district communicate with the school community its spending plans for budget reserves over the state mandated amount so that they are easily understood?

Rodriguez: “Every area in our district has different needs, so for the Westside Area 7 we need more bilingual communication with Hispanic parents.”

Anderson: “We do a good job with this. Our budget book is long but user-friendly. As a community-funded district with an A+ credit rating, we have ample reserves. We share budget updates in board meetings 4x/yr and involve stakeholders in reviewing district spending & priorities each spring as part of our LCAP (Local Control and Accountability Plan) process.”

What’s your position on raises for teachers? And what is your relationship like with the teachers union(s) in your district?

Rodriguez: “I believe teachers do need a raise because they are also correcting papers and answering e-mails after they get off work. Teachers Union in my district has their own agenda and I advocate for students and teachers not for unions.”

Anderson: “As a credentialed teacher and NMUSD grad, I have always respected and admired our certificated staff. I’m grateful for the support of NMF-T (our teachers association), like those supported by police & fire. I listen to our teachers and staff often. Remarkably, NMUSD and NMF-T have a two year bargaining agreement in place, which included a raise. “

What is your solution for keeping schools safe? What specific procedures and protocols?

Rodriguez: “I would like to have K9 dogs on all school entrance to prevent students from bringing drugs into school campus. I would like a metal wand not a metal detector to prevent guns or knives on school premises and keep our students safe. “

Anderson: “I’d like more cameras on campuses. While it’s helpful to have an SRO (School Resource Officer) at schools, more police is not the only answer, as we saw in Uvalde. I am truly thankful for CMPD and their help with threat assessments & emergencies. OC kids continue to struggle with mental health so I’d like to see more support and resources for them.”

How should schools deal with bullying? What would be effective at stopping it?

Rodriguez: “School districts should let parents back in schools to volunteer in order to keep students safe. Some schools need more than one security guard. We need to train our teachers for emergency situations.”

Anderson: “This is a huge problem on our campuses this year. There is no one factor or answer but I believe we need to intentionally work to build positive and compassionate friendships among our youngest learners, as well as work with teens and parents to address these concerning behaviors collaboratively. We have a great student-led “Be Kind” initiative.”

How do you feel about libraries pulling access to particular books? Do you support banning books from school libraries? If so, which books specifically?

Rodriguez: “I believe that the only books that should be at school libraries are for curriculum not indoctrination for example: Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe, All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson and Lawn Boy by Jonathan Evison.”

Anderson: “I’m not in support of public county libraries banning books. It’s important for public school libraries to have district-approved, age-appropriate educational books that reflect a range of experiences and viewpoints. Boards need policies related to library books and instructional material review and these should be shared with teachers and parents.”

What is your position on government funding of private schools, including vouchers, tuition tax credits and education savings accounts?

Rodriguez: “I support of government funding of private schools so parent’s can have a choice where to send their children.”

Anderson: “I am not in favor of vouchers or government funding for private schools. I think that tuition tax credits and education savings accounts can be helpful for both public and private higher education and I am not opposed to them. “

What do you think of how the district you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Rodriguez: “I think my school district Newport-Mesa is doing a good job regarding transparency but there is always room for improvement.”

Anderson: “Greater transparency was one reason that I ran in 2018. Once elected, I requested meetings be live-streamed and to move public comment to the beginning of meetings. I have participated in district budget audits. Our school achievement data is available. The budget is online and printed for the public at specific board meetings or by request.”

What, if anything, will you do to make your district and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Rodriguez: “Board members have to be active and accessible to constituents by interacting in different communities and school events.”

Anderson: “Closed session meetings can be frustrating as a community member, as I remember well. We are bound by the Brown Act, which at times seems to stifle and limit communication rather than protect it as intended. Board meetings are the recommended time for the community to make comments, though it isn’t the best format for constructive dialogue.”

Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

Rodriguez: “I support posting public agendas one week earlier so parents can attend meetings. School and community events would be a great way to connect with public to obtain their input on budget decisions.”

Anderson: “Absolutely, I advocated for this. Our board now gets agendas on Wednesday evening before a following Tuesday meeting. Thursday evening would be best to release the agendas to the public so there’s more time to email and ask specific questions. As someone who always has questions, I am surprised by how few public questions we get on our budget.”

What local actions, if any, do you support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

Rodriguez: “Give some type of incentive so high school students take public transportation instead of having parents dropping them off.”

Anderson: “As an endorsed candidate for OC Climate Voter Guide, I’m proud that NMUSD already has solar shade structures over parking lots and lunch tables, we meet LEED new construction standards, and we are trading out our CNG buses for electric. I’m involved in OCTA’s Safe Routes to School and both Walk & Bike to School Days to encourage less car reliance.”

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

Rodriguez: “Have more people work from home.”

Anderson: “Climate change is something that is felt in my neighborhood. I am dedicated to keeping mature trees and green spaces on our school campuses. I fought against destroying the trees at Ensign Jr. High and advocated to save the sycamores and senior lawn at Estancia High. We are minimizing food waste, offering more vegetarian options, and recycling.”

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Rodriguez: “yes “

Anderson: “I do not.”

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

Rodriguez: “i believe that I am participating on a free and fair election process. yes I will accept the results.”

Anderson: “Yes, I do. I’ve been invited to watch the ballots be counted and to have a tour to learn about the entire process at the OC Registrar’s office. I am appreciative of their support, professionalism, and transparency. “

Ocean View School District, Trustee

What are your thoughts on the debate around Critical Race Theory (CRT) and ethnic studies at K-12 schools?

John Briscoe: “”…The Prices are Too Damned High…” OVSD voters are most concerned about the Biden 10% inflation that is killing retirement savings and family spending budgets. Recent LA County secret recordings of elected officials reveals the race and religion bias found in Los Angeles County government. CRT is a college level curriculum not for OVSD.”

What’s your stance on pandemic measures like masking on campus, including during future waves of COVID-19? Have you supported or opposed the state’s pandemic rules regarding vaccinations, mask wearing and remote learning?

Briscoe: “”…The Prices are Too Damned High…” OVSD voters are most concerned about the Biden 10% inflation that is killing retirement savings and family spending budgets. OVSD obeyed CA State minimum requirements for useless and unneeded COVID responses. OVSD unmasked first and earliest.”

If the state requires the Covid vaccine for students and staff, what is your plan to educate those students who will be excluded?

Briscoe: “”…The Prices are Too Damned High…” OVSD voters are most concerned about the Biden 10% inflation that is killing retirement savings and family spending budgets. The one-party State of California has operated under dictums from on high without legislative intervention. I will support parent choice based on infection experience & actual data.”

What’s your stance on the debate about free speech on campus?

Briscoe: “”…The Prices are Too Damned High…” OVSD voters are most concerned about the Biden 10% inflation that is killing retirement savings and family spending budgets. OVSD is just a simple K to 8 district with kids age 5 to 14 attending our schools. Our CA and SCOTUS courts have defined what speech rights students have. I support enforcement.”

What more, if anything, do you believe should be done about hate crimes in schools?

Briscoe: “”…The Prices are Too Damned High…” OVSD voters are most concerned about the Biden 10% inflation that is killing retirement savings and family spending budgets. Hate crimes are a matter of legal definition applied by a court. It has always struck me as odd thinking we can read minds to discern hate.”

Are you in favor of better mental health support for students in your district? If so, what specific changes would you work to make?

Briscoe: “”…The Prices are Too Damned High…” OVSD voters are most concerned about the Biden 10% inflation that is killing retirement savings and family spending budgets. OVSD has fully compliant school site nursing and health services. Our Sex Ed curriculum is exemplary and serves minimum CA requirements.”

What are the top three things you want to see get more or less funding as a board member?

Briscoe: “”…The Prices are Too Damned High…” OVSD voters are most concerned about the Biden 10% inflation that is killing retirement savings and family spending budgets. (1) Music & Arts instruction, (2) Rigorous PE and after school sport programs, (3) STOP latchkey kids; more after school child care.”

How should your district communicate with the school community its spending plans for budget reserves over the state mandated amount so that they are easily understood?

Briscoe: “”…The Prices are Too Damned High…” OVSD voters are most concerned about the Biden 10% inflation that is killing retirement savings and family spending budgets. OVSD is fully compliant and more-than-open with the community about our budget status, especially after awarding a record +10% raise to staff!”

What’s your position on raises for teachers? And what is your relationship like with the teachers union(s) in your district?

Briscoe: “”…The Prices are Too Damned High…” OVSD voters are most concerned about the Biden 10% inflation that is killing retirement savings and family spending budgets. OVSD just awarded an record breaking +10% raise to employees. I am endorsed by CTA teacher union and CSEA service employee union.”

What is your solution for keeping schools safe? What specific procedures and protocols?

Briscoe: “”…The Prices are Too Damned High…” OVSD voters are most concerned about the Biden 10% inflation that is killing retirement savings and family spending budgets. I voted to support the installation of campus single ingress/egress fencing for total control of who is on campus.”

How should schools deal with bullying? What would be effective at stopping it?

Briscoe: “”…The Prices are Too Damned High…” OVSD voters are most concerned about the Biden 10% inflation that is killing retirement savings and family spending budgets. OVSD teaches morals: don’t lie, don’t cheat, don’t steal, and don’t bully. We have curriculum K-8 for this purpose.”

How do you feel about libraries pulling access to particular books? Do you support banning books from school libraries? If so, which books specifically?

Briscoe: “”…The Prices are Too Damned High…” OVSD voters are most concerned about the Biden 10% inflation that is killing retirement savings and family spending budgets. CA State has specific laws about reviewing books which OVSD has totally violated in the past. I will work to assure future compliance with CA Laws to avoid cheating the system & kids.”

What is your position on government funding of private schools, including vouchers, tuition tax credits and education savings accounts?

Briscoe: “”…The Prices are Too Damned High…” OVSD voters are most concerned about the Biden 10% inflation that is killing retirement savings and family spending budgets. Parents have a right to have their kids attend private, parochial, home and charter schools anywhere they want. The double payment of property taxes on top of tuition is vexing.”

What do you think of how the district you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Briscoe: “”…The Prices are Too Damned High…” OVSD voters are most concerned about the Biden 10% inflation that is killing retirement savings and family spending budgets. OVSD is totally transparent and open in all its conduct providing the best teacher pay and best education to our children enrolled in our schools.”

What, if anything, will you do to make your district and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Briscoe: “”…The Prices are Too Damned High…” OVSD voters are most concerned about the Biden 10% inflation that is killing retirement savings and family spending budgets. I believe we should make an affirmative effort to tell parents they can request the school site they want and the teacher they desire; current communication is not clear on this matter.”

Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

Briscoe: “”…The Prices are Too Damned High…” OVSD voters are most concerned about the Biden 10% inflation that is killing retirement savings and family spending budgets. Three days is the statutory minimum for posting agendas. OVSD posts almost five days before with the agenda out Friday for the Tuesday meeting.”

What local actions, if any, do you support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

Briscoe: “”…The Prices are Too Damned High…” OVSD voters are most concerned about the Biden 10% inflation that is killing retirement savings and family spending budgets. Cost effective measures to save money first should be the starting point. Saving gas and costing twice as much more is not the way to continue our top-notch education.”

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

Briscoe: “”…The Prices are Too Damned High…” OVSD voters are most concerned about the Biden 10% inflation that is killing retirement savings and family spending budgets. All the Kids are Doing It. There is not absolute total 100% agreement by scientists about climate change and about causes. Certainly, there is a majority crowd mentality. Save $ first!”

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Briscoe: “”…The Prices are Too Damned High…” OVSD voters are most concerned about the Biden 10% inflation that is killing retirement savings and family spending budgets. Five states failed to conduct their elections under legislative rules violating US Constitution. SCOTUS will decide a case this year settling this matter finally.”

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified? Briscoe: “”…The Prices are Too Damned High…” OVSD voters are most concerned about the Biden 10% inflation that is killing retirement savings and family spending budgets. Our OC elections are great. Corrupt LACounty Registrar failures have 1.6 million too many registered voters which they are only now slowly purging per NVRA federal law.”

Orange Unified School District, Trustee Area 4

What are your thoughts on the debate around Critical Race Theory (CRT) and ethnic studies at K-12 schools?

Madison Klovstad-Miner: “I do feel like ethnic studies is an important topic to educate our students, however I do not feel CRT is the vehicle that we should use to do so.”

What’s your stance on pandemic measures like masking on campus, including during future waves of COVID-19? Have you supported or opposed the state’s pandemic rules regarding vaccinations, mask wearing and remote learning?

Klovstad-Miner: I feel it should be left up to the families to choose.

If the state requires the Covid vaccine for students and staff, what is your plan to educate those students who will be excluded?

Klovstad-Miner: Every child has the right to an education and I will make sure that happens in our district.

What’s your stance on the debate about free speech on campus?

Klovstad-Miner: Free speech is a constitutional right and as long as it is done in a safe and acceptable manner is what makes this country great.

What more, if anything, do you believe should be done about hate crimes in schools?

Klovstad-Miner: Hate crimes in any way, shape or form are unacceptable and should be addressed per each individual incident.

Are you in favor of better mental health support for students in your district? If so, what specific changes would you work to make?

Klovstad-Miner: Absolutely, considering the suicide rate in the last two years skyrocketed I do feel mental health support is vital.

What are the top three things you want to see get more or less funding as a board member?

Klovstad-Miner: I feel our classroom supplies and curriculum including electives should get more funding. I believe we need to increase funding for our students who need additional support.

How should your district communicate with the school community its spending plans for budget reserves over the state mandated amount so that they are easily understood?

Klovstad-Miner: Directly, openly, and transparently at board meetings or any other school board social engagements.

What’s your position on raises for teachers? And what is your relationship like with the teachers union(s) in your district?

Klovstad-Miner: Raises are warranted whenever performance indicates as such. I’ve attempted to build a relationship with the local teacher’s union and it’s still in the works.

What is your solution for keeping schools safe? What specific procedures and protocols?

Klovstad-Miner: I think training and equipping security personnel on campus should be one of our highest priorities. Not only that but we need to put better security cameras and safer fencing as well as entry points at every campus.

How should schools deal with bullying? What would be effective at stopping it?

Klovstad-Miner: Bullying as well as any other attacks on others should be dealt with at the administrative level at each school and should include families of the students so that they can work together to stop the behavioral problem.

How do you feel about libraries pulling access to particular books? Do you support banning books from school libraries? If so, which books specifically?

Klovstad-Miner: I believe looks as well as access to questionable books should be supervised so that our students are reading at a maturity level appropriate for them.

What is your position on government funding of private schools, including vouchers, tuition tax credits and education savings accounts?

Klovstad-Miner: I believe tax payer money should follow the student.

What do you think of how the district you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Klovstad-Miner: I believe there is always room for improvement. I feel there needs to be better access to our textbooks – perhaps an online access instead of parents going down to the district office in order to review books.

What, if anything, will you do to make your district and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Klovstad-Miner: “I’d help access be digital and password protected for our families.”

Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

Klovstad-Miner: “I believe our agendas have adequate public postings, but I‚Äôd love to mainstream an email or social media post so our parents may see the agenda and attend meetings more regularly.”

What local actions, if any, do you support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

Klovstad-Miner: “Not applicable”

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

Klovstad-Miner: “Not applicable”

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Klovstad-Miner: “Not applicable”

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

Klovstad-Miner: “I believe there is much room for improvement.”

Orange Unified School District, Trustee Area 7

What are your thoughts on the debate around Critical Race Theory (CRT) and ethnic studies at K-12 schools?

Mike Nguyen: “Our children need to learn real education such as Math, Chemistry, Physic, Read, Write, physical fitness and be responsible person for his or her own acts. I am supporting parents involving in all level of education for their children. I am opposing CRT teaching for our youngsters. Ethic studies if any must be in college, not for K1-12.”

What’s your stance on pandemic measures like masking on campus, including during future waves of COVID-19? Have you supported or opposed the state’s pandemic rules regarding vaccinations, mask wearing and remote learning?

Nguyen: Parents and their family doctors will be decided for COVID-19. Now, we all knew that, the vaccine can not stop the transferring of COVID-19.

If the state requires the Covid vaccine for students and staff, what is your plan to educate those students who will be excluded?

Nguyen: “I am not a lawmaker therefore I will follow the laws and regulations.”

What’s your stance on the debate about free speech on campus?

Nguyen: “Yes, I am for free speech to express people minds as long as the topic does not violate any law.”

What more, if anything, do you believe should be done about hate crimes in schools?

Nguyen: “There are laws regarding hate crimes, any violation should be refer to law enforcement unit.”

Are you in favor of better mental health support for students in your district? If so, what specific changes would you work to make?

Nguyen: “If any sign of mental health problem must be notify his or her parents then some kind of followup is needed to help the student to get a good education.”

What are the top three things you want to see get more or less funding as a board member?

Nguyen: “1) Parents must be part of their children education. 2) Get good teacher for real education such as Math, Physic, Chemistry, Science, English… 3) more library books and long hours to help every student for best education.”

How should your district communicate with the school community its spending plans for budget reserves over the state mandated amount so that they are easily understood?

Nguyen: “We have to follow the state mandated but we also work with community to help for anything that will provided the best education for their children. I went to school her, my children are educated here, they are very success now and I am intended to help my community in the same way.”

What’s your position on raises for teachers? And what is your relationship like with the teachers union(s) in your district?

Nguyen: “Most teachers are in for the love of helping others education but they have to support their family. As board member , I am looking to help them in any way that I can. I am an engineer, my employers are paying me decent for my works, I am not belonging to any union.”

What is your solution for keeping schools safe? What specific procedures and protocols?

Nguyen: “I think any school must have their own protocols and must be ready to follow it from beginning to end each day. As a board member I will review it regularly with my staff.”

How should schools deal with bullying? What would be effective at stopping it?

Nguyen: “Teacher and student relationship is very important, there must be some kind of morality class and communication with all parents at the young ages for each student. I am supporting less number of student in each class so that the teacher will pay more attention to each student.”

How do you feel about libraries pulling access to particular books? Do you support banning books from school libraries? If so, which books specifically?

Nguyen: “The book is approved and already in the library, it was there for a reason. I will vigorously review and study before voting for any pulling the book.”

What is your position on government funding of private schools, including vouchers, tuition tax credits and education savings accounts?

Nguyen: “I am for competition, if any private school can provide better education for our youngsters I will be supporting it by any mean.”

What do you think of how the district you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Nguyen: “One area that I am going to work on is to get more parents involving in their children educations as I did with my children long time ago. If possible we can create a volunteer parenting group to support our students. Transparency is a must!”

What, if anything, will you do to make your district and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Nguyen: “As in the above question, if the volunteer parenting group is created then there will be more transparent in our school district.”

Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

Nguyen: “There will be meeting agendas should be posted at least a month earlier so any interested party can schedule to attend. There are many Federal and State guide lines but as a board member I will do my best to follow the public input.”

What local actions, if any, do you support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

Nguyen: “To me, our facilities already did a good job to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. We must provide the best education that we can then our future scientist from our school district and somewhere will work hard to find new green energy for mankind.”

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

Nguyen: “I came to the United States as a refugee in 1975 when South Vietnam fall to Communist, the climate that we live here in Southern California is a lot better. I would like more clean but green energy is not sufficient to run the economy. I can only do the best I can and the rest will be in God’s loving hand.”

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Nguyen: “Why you ask me this question? Board Member is no political position. There are 2 sides of the coin, there are too many questions out there, I have my doubt too.”

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

Nguyen: “Yes, I believe our Orange County Registrar Vote Office.”

Rowland Unified School District, Trustee Area 5

What are your thoughts on the debate around Critical Race Theory (CRT) and ethnic studies at K-12 schools?

Hayakawa: “I support academic freedom, believe that real history must be taught so that we don’t repeat the mistakes of the past, and believe that our schools’ curriculum should reflect the experiences of our diverse student population (96% of RUSD students are minorities). Critical Race Theory is a graduate-level theory only taught in law schools.”

What’s your stance on pandemic measures like masking on campus, including during future waves of COVID-19? Have you supported or opposed the state’s pandemic rules regarding vaccinations, mask wearing and remote learning?

Hayakawa: “I believe in following the science, evidence-based decision making, and guidance from the CDC. I support adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of 16 immunization doses already required to enter Kindergarten in CA, but only for age groups that have full FDA approval. Hindsight is 20/20, but I think we could have reopened schools earlier.”

If the state requires the Covid vaccine for students and staff, what is your plan to educate those students who will be excluded?

Hayakawa: “We would enroll these students in our District’s single charter school or online learning academy.”

What’s your stance on the debate about free speech on campus?

Hayakawa: “I strongly support the 1st Amendment and the right of every student, parent, teacher, classified staff member, administrator, and community member to make their voice heard.”

What more, if anything, do you believe should be done about hate crimes in schools?

Hayakawa: “RUSD has a 27% AAPI student body, and an even higher percentage in Trustee Area 5. One reason why hate crimes don’t garner the media or political attention they deserve is because of underreporting. The District must have a system for reporting hate crimes against any group and work with local researchers like at UCLA to study the issue.”

Are you in favor of better mental health support for students in your district? If so, what specific changes would you work to make?

Hayakawa: “I am absolutely in favor of better mental health support for students. The vast majority of RUSD counselors and 100% of social workers are part time only. I believe we need to increase the number of full-time counselors and social workers so that our students will always have access to these crucial resources, especially when they need it the most.”

What are the top three things you want to see get more or less funding as a board member?

Hayakawa: “1) Mental Health Services – see above 2) Extracurricular Activities – student clubs died during the pandemic, and students tell me they are having to rebuild their orgs from scratch. 3) Arts & Music – We know that learning art/music not only increase creativity, but also math skills. We must reverse the decline in music enrollment during virtual.”

How should your district communicate with the school community its spending plans for budget reserves over the state mandated amount so that they are easily understood?

Hayakawa: “I believe the District should publish to its website an easy-to-understand table and visualization (e.g., pie chart, graph, etc.) of its spending plans for budget reserves over the state mandated amount. Context and justification should also be provided for why these amounts were chosen and/or required by the state.”

What’s your position on raises for teachers? And what is your relationship like with the teachers union(s) in your district?

Hayakawa: “I believe it is important to pay all of staff fair, competitive wages to increase retention and reduce turnover. The school I work at has tons of vacancies and new staff, so I see firsthand how the Great Resignation can directly harm students’ education. I have a cordial relationship with the teachers union, but am not endorsed or beholden to them.”

What is your solution for keeping schools safe? What specific procedures and protocols?

Hayakawa: “I believe in immediately analyzing the failures of the system that led to the Uvalde shooting and make sure that not only is a safety plan in place for every single school in the District, but that there are no cracks in the system. We of course must also address safety in the case of earthquakes, wildfires, etc.”

How should schools deal with bullying? What would be effective at stopping it?

Hayakawa: “Trust must be developed between students and teachers/staff so that students have the courage to come forward with their concerns and experiences. There is nothing worse than letting the bullying go unreported and the emotions bottle up. Parental involvement is crucial on both sides of the bullying to make sure the behavior stops.”

How do you feel about libraries pulling access to particular books? Do you support banning books from school libraries? If so, which books specifically?

Hayakawa: “I believe in academic freedom. I do not support banning books from school libraries. “

What is your position on government funding of private schools, including vouchers, tuition tax credits and education savings accounts?

Hayakawa: “Public funds should be spent on public schools. Period.”

What do you think of how the district you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Hayakawa: “I don’t understand why only audio recordings of board meetings are published when it’s obvious that video recordings exist. Also, why was an unelected, appointed trustee (Donna Freedman) immediately elevated to Vice President of the Board in Feb 2021? It seemed like a blatant plot to set her up to be Board President during her election year (2022).”

What, if anything, will you do to make your district and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Hayakawa: “I’m proud to have started a monthly Meet and Greet series at Walnut Valley Water District where members of the public can meet with their water board representatives in a casual setting over coffee. I don’t feel that our school board members are active in the community and would encourage a similar program for the school board.”

Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

Hayakawa: “I fully support complying with the Brown Act, which requires meeting agendas to be posted 72 hours in advance. If meeting agendas are posted too far in advance, that increases the chance that the agenda might have to be altered in advance and create confusion among constituents. We should use schools’ mailing lists to alert parents about the budget”

What local actions, if any, do you support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

Hayakawa: “I support upgrading our bus fleet to electric to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. I also support installing solar panels at all of our school sites to generate clean, renewable energy, which will indirectly reduce greenhouse gas emissions since that’s a source of electricity. The solar panels will also produce much needed shade as our planet heats.”

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

Hayakawa: “I believe climate change is an existential crisis that will most greatly affect the people who will be around for the longest, but currently have the least amount of power: our children. See above for my climate plan for RUSD.”

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Hayakawa: “No. Our democracy is under attack, and we must elect strong leaders who will protect the right to vote and uphold our democratic system.”

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

Hayakawa: “Yes, I have visited the LA County Registrar multiple times and the people who work there are kind, genuine, and fair. I will accept to the results of this election regardless of the outcome.”

Saddleback Valley Unified School District, Trustee Area 5

What are your thoughts on the debate around Critical Race Theory (CRT) and ethnic studies at K-12 schools?

Richter: “CRT exists in K-12 Schools- It is cloaked within CHYA, SEL, & DEI (Sometimes curricular, sometimes just school activities) It is a Marxist adaptation from the 19th century and pits the minority culture (oppressed) against the dominant (oppressor) culture to destroy society. It is evil, includes false history, and must be banned from K-12 schools.”

What’s your stance on pandemic measures like masking on campus, including during future waves of COVID-19? Have you supported or opposed the state’s pandemic rules regarding vaccinations, mask wearing and remote learning?

Richter: “United States”

If the state requires the Covid vaccine for students and staff, what is your plan to educate those students who will be excluded?

Richter: “CA”

What’s your stance on the debate about free speech on campus?

Richter: “Free speech is the 1st human right protected by nature & nature’s God, enumerated in the US Constitution- deemed necessary to protect in the Bill of Rights/US Constitution. It must be protected. Truth and Science are dependent on free discourse. Vulgarity/Obscenity may be an assault- time/place/manner… Not for children or at K12 Schools.”

What more, if anything, do you believe should be done about hate crimes in schools?

Richter: “Crimes should have consequences. Murder is murder, Rape is rape, battery is battery, theft is theft. Hate is part of it all. The penalties are already there. Penalties for these crimes should be consistent. The hate will be dealt with.”

Are you in favor of better mental health support for students in your district? If so, what specific changes would you work to make?

Richter: “Yes. And parents should be a part of any mental health support offered. They have the final say.”

What are the top three things you want to see get more or less funding as a board member?

Richter: “1. More funding for safety measures. More funding for instructional assistants. No funding for Diversity,-Equity-Inclusion”

How should your district communicate with the school community its spending plans for budget reserves over the state mandated amount so that they are easily understood?

Richter: “There should be a detailed report published online and on paper.”

What’s your position on raises for teachers? And what is your relationship like with the teachers union(s) in your district?

Richter: “I want to be generous with teachers. I am a teacher. I have met a few SVUSD teachers personally, and we get along just fine. Some union activists have assumed I’m against them because I won’t represent the union as a board member, but they are mistaken. I look forward to working with them. “

What is your solution for keeping schools safe? What specific procedures and protocols?

Richter: “Multi-level: 1. Build Community Trust- support truly healthy student relationships. 2. Physical Barriers/Fences/Walls 3. Trained/Armed Safety professionals 4. Quality safety training, including (but not limited to) active shooter training.”

How should schools deal with bullying? What would be effective at stopping it?

Richter: “Bully prevention should be taught explicitly. The hallmarks of bullying should be taught and students encouraged to report it. Bullying is threatening, teasing, excluding, or aggression. Bullying isn’t a religious, moral, scientific, or political point of view. School Personnel must respond quickly and seriously to reports of bullying.”

How do you feel about libraries pulling access to particular books? Do you support banning books from school libraries? If so, which books specifically?

Richter: “I am for restricting books and media that contain sexually explicit material, inappropriate for children. Also, books should not be put out as science or history if they are inaccurate. Books should not promote a victim class and an oppressor class in our society. Propaganda should not be included. “

What is your position on government funding of private schools, including vouchers, tuition tax credits and education savings accounts?

Richter: “I believe parents should have a choice of where their children should be educated. They pay taxes. They should have a portion of the funds go to the school of their choice. “

What do you think of how the district you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Richter: “SVUSD is currently not very transparent. Reports released to the public are vague. They spend a lot of time behind closed doors and hide behind the Brown ACT to deny parent and tax payer access to their decisions. “

What, if anything, will you do to make your district and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Richter: “I will make sure to get all information to the public that is legal for me to do.. I will make an extra effort to make sure parent and community voices are heard. I am considering townhall style events, if necessary and legal. “

Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

Richter: “Yes. I support an early posting of meeting agendas. The proposed budget should be put on the agenda and the public should have an opportunity to comment and question the board on a date prior to that of the board deciding the budget.”

What local actions, if any, do you support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

Richter: “I support planting trees. I also support the increase of sufficient water reservoirs to allow the community ample water to survive and sustain the ecosystem. Watering the ground (yards/farms) sustains ecosystems and helps maintain lower local temperatures.”

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

Richter: “Whatever a person believes about climate, one thing is a fact: solar, wind, and biofuel do not protect the environment- nor the climate. They damage it. Please see the documentary, “Planet of the Humans”. It is an eye opener. If we really want the cleanest energy, we will re-consider nuclear. I will also guard against draconian ESG policies.”

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Richter: “Not relevant to school board.”

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

Richter: “I would expect this election to be free and fair in OC. Unless there is specific information that indicates otherwise, I will absolutely accept the results. “

Santa Ana Unified School District, Trustee Area 4

What are your thoughts on the debate around Critical Race Theory (CRT) and ethnic studies at K-12 schools?

Iglesias: “The board’s responsibility is to ensure that the curriculum enhances the students’ knowledge of core subjects like reading, writing, math and science. The curriculum been taught needs to prepare students for college and/or Technical/Career training.”

Brazer Aceves: “I support students having access to curriculum that they can relate to and that is culturally relevant to the experiences of our students. I believe this is a great way to help our students connect with the material they are learning and can also help affirm their experiences which can help with resiliency and self-esteem.”

Linares: “I don’t think any curriculum that makes children ashamed of or resentful of their heritage should be allowed. SAUSD has been a leader in the implantation of an ethnic studies requirement for graduation and I fully support this. There are areas besides history and language courses where the principles can be implemented, particularly in the arts.”

What’s your stance on pandemic measures like masking on campus, including during future waves of COVID-19? Have you supported or opposed the state’s pandemic rules regarding vaccinations, mask wearing and remote learning?

Iglesias: “I support Parent’s right to choose if they want their child to be masked and or vaccinated.”

Brazer Aceves: “As Trustee, my role is to take into account the preferences and concerns of our students, parents, teachers and staff to help identify an approach that allows people to be and feel safe while also being conducive for learning. I will work with the community to identify solutions to best ensure those two things.”

Linares: “I have supported the state’s pandemic rules regarding vaccinations, mask wearing and remote learning. Should future waves of COVID happen I would support instituting masking requirements in classrooms when a student tests positive. What we cannot do is go back to a fully remote learning situation. “

If the state requires the Covid vaccine for students and staff, what is your plan to educate those students who will be excluded?

Iglesias: “No child should be excluded from receiving a quality public education.”

Brazer Aceves: “I will work with our district and school staff, teachers, parents and students to identify the best possible solutions to meet all of our students’ educational needs while being mindful of the need for our youth to socialize and families’ potential lack of childcare. Our district has an online program we could potentially explore as a model.”

Linares: “No plan should be instituted without the input of those affected. I’m not for excluding people from the education system but if the majority feels the need to do so they should absolutely meet with and engage meaningfully with those they plan to exclude.”

What’s your stance on the debate about free speech on campus?

Iglesias: “I support free speech and being respectful with each other. We can all agree to disagree.”

Brazer Aceves: “Free speech is important and it is also important that we maintain learning environments that educate our students on what is the difference between our right to free speech and when that is abused to subject others to bullying, violent speech or discrimination of other students or staff.”

Linares: “Free speech is not up for debate.”

What more, if anything, do you believe should be done about hate crimes in schools?

Iglesias: “The school board needs to collaborate with Parents/Teachers and Administrators to promote a district wide campaign against hate crimes.”

Brazer Aceves: “Utilize restorative practices for students to have a space to share their concerns and hear from others how these incidents have impacted them. Provide preventative information to our students so they are aware that hate crimes are taken very seriously under the law and how to report a hate crime and receive support on or off campus if ever needed.”

Linares: “Awareness on hate crimes needs to be raised. Collaboration with law enforcement and the district attorney’s office is critical in this area.. We need to educate our communities and staff, better train the few RSOs and DSOs and work with diverse populations and identify hate based incidents and bullying to prevent hate crimes.”

Are you in favor of better mental health support for students in your district? If so, what specific changes would you work to make?

Iglesias: “I support mental health services for students, however parents need to be notified of the services, resources and options prior to treatment. The goal is to ensure the child’s academic success. “

Brazer Aceves: “Strong mental health support and resources are an essential foundation that can increase our students’ opportunities for success in college, career and life. I will prioritize increasing mental health support services available to our students, such as access to school social workers and clinicians, to ensure their overall wellbeing and safety.”

Linares: “Absolutely. I would have schools put together more events that build camaraderie and form memories that will last a lifetime. A perfect modern example of community building is Principal Dr. Ryan Weiss-Wright. He actually kissed a pig as a fundraising incentive. A perfect example of a mental health day. Can’t wait to see SAUSD beat that.”

What are the top three things you want to see get more or less funding as a board member?

Iglesias: “More funding for School Safety- More students receiving after school programs- More funding for life skills elective (drivers ed, home economics)”

Brazer Aceves: “More funding for direct services for students, including one to one academic, mental health and mentorship programs/support. I would also like to ensure that we are allocating enough funds for special education and support services outlined in IEPs. As well as expanding the number of our high schools that have a Nicholas Academic Center on site.”

Linares: “Without a question the top priority should be security measures for every school. Currently none of the elementary schools have security personnel. Career technical education is another big one. The failed policy of pushing every student into college is a precursor to the student loan crisis. Funding for aides, too many teachers lack support.”

How should your district communicate with the school community its spending plans for budget reserves over the state mandated amount so that they are easily understood?

Iglesias: “Make the budget presentations simple to understand and explain the revenues and allocations on a quarterly basis.”

Brazer Aceves: “Community meetings with presentations, opportunity for break out groups and conversation with district leadership in-language can be utilized to break down the spending plans and state mandates. I would like to see these meetings offered at various times of day and locations to accommodate for parent work schedules.”

Linares: “It’s no secret that government websites are all terrible. SAUSD needs to go to where the people are. SAUSD and the schools all have followings on social media. I’d wager that more people will get this information from tapping a post that says “We have a plan for the budget reserves over the state mandated amount” than from searching the website.”

What’s your position on raises for teachers? And what is your relationship like with the teachers union(s) in your district?

Iglesias: “All staff should be paid based on merit and performance. “

Brazer Aceves: “Our teachers work hard to provide quality education and support for students. Raises signify that we value their hard work, dedication and expertise. Raises help ensure we are a competitive district to work for and retain experienced teachers. As a union member myself, I have a great working relationship with the Santa Ana Educators’ Association. “

Linares: “Raises are good and should at a minimum be sufficient to keep pace with inflation. We ask a lot of our teachers and as a district we cannot be hesitant or reluctant to invest in our people. New buildings are nice, but at the end of the day its our staff that form the foundation of Santa Ana Unified. “

What is your solution for keeping schools safe? What specific procedures and protocols?

Iglesias: “Funding security/school police at each school site.”

Brazer Aceves: “Ensure adequate staffing at each site, security cameras that are properly functioning and a safety plan for each site. The district is also implementing single entry/exit points. In addition, I am committed to increasing programming and services to increase the overall wellness, mental health and safety of our students and schools. “

Linares: “In the Marines I learned that nine times out of ten you don’t rise to the occasion, you fall back on your training. The recent failure to lock down Thorpe Elementary when adjacent Segerstrom had a security threat tells you everything you need to know about emergency training at SAUSD. We have single point of entry, the weak points are human.”

How should schools deal with bullying? What would be effective at stopping it?

Iglesias: “Have a campaign against bullying. Involve students, parents, educators and administrators. Empower students to speak up.”

Brazer Aceves: “It is essential for parents and family members to know that their student will be treated kindly and respectfully on campus. Our district has social workers and restorative justice practitioners who can respond to as well as prevent bullying on campus. We will hold community meetings and implement other strategies to explore areas for improvement.”

Linares: “The effective addressing of bullying requires adults to act swiftly and consistently. First and foremost our students need to know they can go to the adults at school when they’re being bullied. Our administration needs to be aware of how our kids are interacting with each other. Clear standards and consequences need to be set for our students.”

How do you feel about libraries pulling access to particular books? Do you support banning books from school libraries? If so, which books specifically?

Iglesias: “The focus for books in the classroom/libraries need to be on subjects and issues related to American and World History, English Language Arts, Math and Science.”

Brazer Aceves: “One of our schools functions is to promote critical thinking so that our students can be successful as they navigate the world and decision making. Instead of focusing our attention on banning books, we can lead discussions that will promote critical thinking and positive decision making for our students.”

Linares: “I believe everyone should have access to literature. I don’t support banning books from libraries if they’re age appropriate. “

What is your position on government funding of private schools, including vouchers, tuition tax credits and education savings accounts?

Iglesias: “I support the money following the student.”

Brazer Aceves: “The purpose of our public education system is to provide quality education for all. Funds should be used to increase and strengthen educational programs, support services and make other improvements where needed so that all students and families feel they are getting the education and experience they deserve at our public community schools.”

Linares: “I don’t anticipate vouchers being an option in California anytime soon given the state’s very restrictive interpretation of our Blaine amendment. Tax credits help working class families with the burden of education costs without the need for massive student loans. I also support California’s recently launched CalKIDS program.”

What do you think of how the district you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Iglesias: “There is no public transparency in the budget and labor negotiations. The public should be invited to participate in these discussion.”

Brazer Aceves: “To increase overall transparency and trust, I look forward to helping strengthen community outreach efforts and parent, staff and student group participation in our district. We can implement tools that allow us to consistently gauge how we are performing as a district in meeting the needs and expectations of our students and families. “

Linares: ” The main transparency issue for me is lack of affirmative steps taken by the District to inform parents of concerning incidents. If a school goes into lockdown, parents should know. If a weapon is found on campus, the parents should know. It’s great to see school board members take photos at games, but has no value to me as a parent or voter.”

What, if anything, will you do to make your district and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Iglesias: “Advocate for the meetings to be streamed on social media outlets.”

Brazer Aceves: “I have spent the last twelve years working in our community and schools to engage parents, students and school staff in conversations regarding access to educational and community resources. As Trustee, I will identify additional opportunities to invite constituents into the decision making process, such as regular community meetings and forums.”

Linares: “I think it’d be a great idea if the trustees held regularly scheduled office hours. I regularly attend office hours in my ward and I’ve found it’s a great way to engage in a meaningful back and forth with neighbors and their elected official. This is something I plan on doing regardless of whether the rest of Board does the same.”

Do you support publicly posting meeting agendas earlier? If so, how early? And what if any steps would you take to increase public input in budget decisions?

Iglesias: “Yes, 7 days prior to a meeting. Facilitate call in comments and read emails as part of public comments. “

Brazer Aceves: “I support publicly posting agendas earlier. This would increase opportunity for community engagement on the agenda items and the decision making process. Additionally, I would encourage town hall meetings where constituents can discuss budget items/preferences and ensure that budget information is easier to access on the district’s website.”

Linares: “Absolutely. The earlier the better. I plan on holding regularly scheduled office hours to be able to have a more meaningful dialogue with parents.”

What local actions, if any, do you support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

Iglesias: “Irrelevant question to this position”

Brazer Aceves: “I am looking forward to partnering with our local environmental organizations to gain more information and guidance on this topic.”

Linares: “Investment in alternative energy infrastructure. Anyone with an electric or hydrogen powered car will tell you what a hassle it is to charge or refuel. I barely put up with it and I’m the kind of person with multiple compost bins. If the public is ever to invest in green energy we need the government to show an equal level of commitment.”

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

Iglesias: “Irrelevant question to this position”

Brazer Aceves: “Climate change is a real concern for our community and the future of our students. It is a safety concern for many of our communities as we witnessed during the extreme heat waves. I am interested in partnering with our local environmental organizations to work together to address climate change and its impact on our students and their families.”

Linares: “Climate change is real. That being said, saving the environment isn’t germane to the function of a school board. I will prioritize safety and academic achievement until parity with other districts is achieved. When people discuss SAUSD they should be saying “and they’re carbon neutral!” instead of “well, at least they’re carbon neutral”.”

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Iglesias: “Irrelevant question to this position”

Brazer Aceves: “No.”

Linares: “No.”

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

Iglesias: “I believe that the OC Registrar of Voters has established protocols in place that ensures a free and fair election process. “

Brazer Aceves: “Yes, I believe that this has been a free and fair election process and I will accept the results of this election. The Orange County Registrar of Voters is recognized as an outstanding institution and has served as a model for other counties. “

Linares: “Yes.”

Nick Gerda covers county government for Voice of OC. You can contact him at ngerda@voiceofoc.org.

