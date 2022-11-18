Democratic Rep. Katie Porter edged out a victory over Republican opponent Scott Baugh to represent the 47th Congressional District.

The Associated Press called the race yesterday for Porter at 5:28 p.m.

Baugh announced his concession in a Friday morning email.

“After reviewing the latest ballot returns it is apparent that we have come up just short in our bid to retire Katie Porter,” reads the email. “Yesterday afternoon I spoke with Congresswoman Porter and congratulated her on her victory.”

Porter started off election night with a lead of over 20,000 votes beyond Baugh, but that lead shrank down under a 1,000 votes by the end of the night.

By Thursday’s ballot count update, Porter had won 51.59% of the vote while Baugh had 48.41% of the 259,268 total votes counted so far. The congresswoman’s lead sat at 8,250 votes

There were still 26,204 ballots left to be processed after Thursday’s update, according to the OC Registrar of Voters. The results reflect 97% of all ballots cast across OC.

Democrats have a slight edge in the newly redrawn 47th district, making up 35.6% of the district’s 452,887 registered voters, while Republicans sit at 33.9%, according to the OC Registrar of Voters.

