Heroes Hall to honor veterans at Nov. 12 celebration

COSTA MESA (Nov. 2, 2022) – Heroes Hall at OC Fair & Event Center will host a community celebration on Saturday, Nov. 12, to recognize the contributions of veterans.

The event will feature music and kids’ activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The celebration is free, in partnership with Heroes Hall Veterans Foundation.

A groundbreaking ceremony for a new Serenity Walk will also take place. This will be the latest addition to Heroes Hall and is designed to both honor veterans and to provide a place of rest and contemplation for the community. The project will feature a winding pathway, benches, lighting and new landscaping, including special plantings honoring Purple Heart recipients.

Attendees can also visit the newest exhibit at Heroes Hall, Armed Only with a Camera: World War II Photography of Stanley Troutman, which will be on display through September, 2023. Troutman served his country by photographing the war in the South Pacific Theater including the devastated cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Heroes Hall is open Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; admission and parking are free.

OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, CA, is home to the annual OC Fair and Imaginology. Year-round attractions include Centennial Farm, Table of Dignity, Heroes Hall and Pacific Amphitheatre. Throughout the year, events ranging from recreation shows to cultural festivals are held at the fairgrounds.

