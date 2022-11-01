Six candidates, including three incumbents, are running for three open seats on the La Habra City Council in the November election.

C Michelle Juarez Bernier, Susan M. Pritchard, and incumbents Jose Medrano and James “Jim” Gomez are running for four-year terms. Daren Nigsarian, an incumbent who was previously appointed to fill a City Council vacancy, and Guadalupe Lara are running for two-year terms.

Of the six, one candidate responded to an election questionnaire sent by the Voice of OC. Here are the answers, in their words:

Question: What would be your top three priorities if elected?

Susan Pritchard: Work for the common good and keep our residents safe by supporting police, fire, ambulance, nonprofits and our schools. Using common sense by repairing and maintaining our infrastructure thereby supporting our businesses with a welcoming environment. Finding common ground through financial accountability, specifically finding fiscal solvency with transparent financial resolutions.

C Michelle Juarez Bernier: No response

James “Jim” Gomez (incumbent): No response

Guadalupe Lara: No response

Jose Medrano (incumbent): No response

Daren Nigsarian (incumbent): No response

Question: What do you perceive to be the most pressing issue within your city?

Pritchard: Keeping our residents safe is key to all of our other successes. With safety first, our La Habrans enjoy our parks, our fabulous shopping and dining and our amazing city celebrations such as the Tamale Festival, the Corn Festival, the Citrus Fair and more. Our children attend safe schools and our families enjoy the great life La Habra offers all.

Bernier: No response

Gomez: No response

Lara: No response

Medrano: No response

Nigsarian: No response

Question: In a 2021 survey, 24% of La Habra residents cited public safety (crime, drugs, gangs, youth violence) as a primary concern for the city. How do you intend to address this issue if elected?

Pritchard: Support our police with the training, equipment and personnel needed. Network with our schools, houses of worship and community organizations, creating a positive civic infrastructure around our young people. Inspire our youth with great opportunities. Work is never work when it is fun! Make a win-win so our youth see hope for their future!

Bernier: No response

Gomez: No response

Lara: No response

Medrano: No response

Nigsarian: No response

Question: What issue do you think the city should put the majority of funding behind?

Pritchard: Debt relief and infrastructure. With over 62,000 residents, an $83,532 median income and a poverty rate over 10%, our city should pay down its debt while improving city infrastructure, parks and traffic control. Contradiction? No! It is cyclical, welcoming more visitors to support businesses provides infrastructure funding, a win for all.

Bernier: No response

Gomez: No response

Lara: No response

Medrano: No response

Nigsarian: No response

Question: Voter opinion of La Habra city government continues on a downward trend (in 2021, a 52% majority rated the city government as either excellent or good, whereas 68% rated the city government’s job performance as excellent or good in 2018). How would you work to reverse this trend?

Pritchard: I will ask for input, listen to residents, question proposals and seek sound fiscal strategies. As a long time La Habra teacher and current LHCSD (La Habra City School District) school board trustee, I research and ask questions; seeking data to make informed, fair decisions. People want to be heard, recognized and treated fairly. I will continue my best to do all of that.

Bernier: No response

Gomez: No response

Lara: No response

Medrano: No response

Nigsarian: No response

La Habra and Orange County residents can find out more information on in-person voting sites here, and can learn more about mail-in voting in the county here.

