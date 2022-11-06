Seven candidates are running for two open seats on the Laguna Niguel City Council in the November election.

No incumbents are seeking re-election because council members are restricted by term limits. City Clerk Marissa Asistin confirmed in an email that Councilmember Fred Minagar and Mayor Elaine Gennawey have reached their term limits.

Three candidates responded to a general election questionnaire sent by Voice of OC. Here’s what they had to say on some of the issues, in their words:

Question: What are your top three priorities if you are elected?

Stephanie Oddo: Keep our community safe by fully funding police services and setting a policy for alert messaging during an emergency. Improve fire safety by supporting our firefighters and quickening response to dry brush. Keep our city fiscally strong by committing to maintain reserves and pay down unfunded pension liability all while remaining debt-free.

Stephanie Winstead: 1) Ensure fiscal responsibility and financial transparency of city funds and resources. 2) Thoughtful development within the city to ensure that it is in the best interests of the residents. 3) Maintain and improve our public safety by: a) Working with police services and HOAs to better publicize Neighborhood Watch. b) Encouraging HOA facilitated block parties as part of a Get to Know Your Neighbor program. c) Encourage residents to purchase video surveillance to deter criminal activity.

Ray Gennawey: Public safety, financial strength, preserving the character of Laguna Niguel

Melissa Caldwell: No response

Javad Mokhbery: No response

Jeff von Waldburg: No response

Randall Aaron Morton: No response

Question: What do you think is the biggest issue in your city?

Oddo: Laguna Niguel is a remarkable place but there are always improvements that can be made. The biggest need that our city faces is bold leadership that stands up for its residents when evaluating new development in the city. I support economic development 100% as long as residents are part of the process in shaping what their city should look like.

Winstead: Fentanyl poisoning is the biggest issue facing families in Laguna Niguel and the neighboring communities. Fentanyl poisoning is the number one killer of Americans aged 18 to 45, surpassing deaths caused by car accidents, firearms, and suicide.

Gennawey: We are facing new challenges to the health and safety of our residents. Fentanyl is poisoning the greater community, e-bikes are posing new dangers to road safety, and residential burglaries are rising. I will implement a more robust Neighborhood Watch program to protect our residents.

Caldwell: No response

Mokhbery: No response

Waldburg: No response

Morton: No response

Question: What steps will you take to promote safety within Laguna Niguel?

Oddo: Public safety is our #1 priority in Laguna Niguel. I support a fully funded police force, advocate for expanding on our e-bike action plan, and setting a policy for how we message residents in the event of an emergency. Fire safety is of equal importance. I am endorsed by our OC Professional Fire Fighters because of my commitment to fire safety.

Winstead: I’ll work with Police Services to educate children that when experimenting with drugs, one pill can kill, and help parents learn how to intervene quickly when children are experimenting with drugs. I’ll also lobby our state officials to impose stricter penalties on drug traffickers that supply fentanyl and distribute narcotics resulting in death.

Gennawey: As an Orange County deputy district attorney, I will use my public safety and law enforcement expertise to keep our residents safe. I am the only candidate endorsed by our sheriff deputies, firefighters, and prosecutors to keep Laguna Niguel safe.

Caldwell: No response

Mokhbery: No response

Waldburg: No response

Morton: No response

Question: How do you plan to support small businesses within your city?

Oddo: As a former small business owner, I understand the importance of economic opportunity. Secondly, the success of local shops and restaurants is critical to quality of life and property values in Laguna Niguel. I will consider economic opportunity in every decision I make and support owners in times of crisis by being a resource and promoter.

Winstead: I’ll work to ensure that the city maintains a strong working relationship with the Chamber of Commerce. I will also work to re-implement the SCORE workshops that took a hiatus during COVID to help inform potential, new, and experienced business owners about educational programs that help them build stronger and successful businesses.

Gennawey: As a proud member of the Laguna Niguel Chamber of Commerce, I am working closely with our local business owners to ensure our success in our business community. I will continue the excellent “business concierge” service our city provides to local businesses to help them cut through bureaucratic red tape and open their doors for business.

Caldwell: No response

Mokhbery: No response

Waldburg: No response

Morton: No response

Question: How would you lower taxes for Laguna Niguel residents?

Oddo: The city does not have power to levy property taxes and I am opposed to increasing sales tax and building fees. I am committed to maintaining reserves, paying down unfunded pension liability, and contributing to an infrastructure fund all while remaining debt-free. Visit StephanieOddo.com to learn more.

Winstead: Laguna Niguel residents pay the lowest sales tax legally permissible because the city does not impose a city sales tax. I strongly support the property tax protections provided by Prop. 13 and have pledged to stand up for taxpayers and will advocate for continued protection of Prop. 13.

Gennawey: Unlike other cities in Orange County, Laguna Niguel does not impose any additional sales tax, and I will keep it that way. I will also fight to protect Prop 13 limitations on property taxes.

Caldwell: No response

Mokhbery: No response

Waldburg: No response

Morton: No response

Residents can find out more information on in-person voting sites here, and can learn more about mail-in voting in Orange County here.

