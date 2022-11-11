Today, we all recognize Veterans Day, a federal holiday honoring the men and women who serve our nation through our armed forces.

With over 100,000 veterans in Orange County, according to the U.S. Census data, the county is home to many places to honor those who have served under the United States Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.

To help local families express their appreciation, Voice of OC is presenting a visual round-up of local veterans museums, education centers, memorials, and parks throughout Orange County.

A car drives past the Brea War Memorial in Brea, Calif. on Nov. 9, 2022. The memorial was dedicated on Nov. 11, 2012, to memorialize all the men and women who served their country in the military. Credit: DANIEL PEARSON, Voice of OC

The Brea War Memorial in front of the Brea Civic and Cultural Center on Nov. 9, 2022. Credit: DANIEL PEARSON, Voice of OC

The Orange County Korean War Memorial in Hillcrest Park in Fullerton on Nov. 9, 2022. The memorial was unveiled last year on Veterans Day, to a host of public officials and veterans who said they hope it will be one step in remembering the veterans who fought in the Korean War, which is largely considered the “Forgotten War.” Credit: DANIEL PEARSON, Voice of OC

The Orange County Korean War Memorial in Hillcrest Park in Fullerton on Nov. 9, 2022. Credit: DANIEL PEARSON, Voice of OC

The Yorba Linda Veterans Memorial as seen in Veterans Park on Nov. 9, 2022. The Yorba Linda Veterans Memorial is dedicated to veterans who gave their lives starting on Sept. 11, according to the official memorial website. There is also a gold walkway that memorializes those who were killed in action; there is a total of 78 fallen soldiers, with eight being from Yorba Linda. Credit: DANIEL PEARSON, Voice of OC

Sid Goldstein Freedom Park in Westminster, Calif. features a South Vietnamese soldier, an American soldier, and an eternal flame. It was named after U.S. Army Major Sid Goldstein, winner of the Distinguished Service Cross for heroism. Credit: Amir Ghani

A memorial at Sid Goldstein Freedom Park in Westminster, Calif. that honors South Vietnamese soldiers lost in the Vietnam War sits full of items brought in remembrance on Oct. 24, 2022. Credit: Amir Ghani

A mural painted against La Chiquita Restaurant in Santa Ana, Calif. honors Mexican-American war veterans on Nov. 9, 2022.

A mural painted against La Chiquita Restaurant in Santa Ana, Calif. honors Mexican-American war veterans on Nov. 9, 2022.

The Prisoners of War and Missing in Action and American flags wave in the wind at Veterans Memorial Park in Stanton, Calif. on Nov. 9, 2022. Credit: AMIR GHANI

Volunteers set up the Orange Field of Valor for Veterans Day on Nov. 7, 2022 in Handy Park in Orange. Credit: Ava McLean

The Orange Field of Valor waves flags for local veterans on Nov. 7, 2022, in Handy Park in Orange.Photo Credit: Ava McLean

A plaque dedicated to the veterans of Orange was placed in November 22 years ago. Pictured on Nov. 7, 2022. Photo Credit: Ava McLean Credit: AVA MCLEAN

The Veterans Memorial at Depot Park in Orange was enacted on Nov. 11, 2000, exactly 22 years ago. Photo Credit: Ava McLean

Veteran Steve Skoropad leads a tour through the military aircraft exhibit in front of a WW2-era B-25 Mitchell bomber at the Lyon Air Museum in Costa Mesa on Nov. 7, 2022. Skoropod served in the Navy from 1969-1973 in Vietnam. Credit: JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Bernie Roybal, a veteran who served in Vietnam for 63 days, visits Heroes Hall in Costa Mesa on Nov. 7, 2022. Heroes Hall serves as a museum and educational center honoring veterans. Photo Credit: Ava McLean

The Prisoner of War flag flies at Heroes Hall in Costa Mesa and serves as a reminder of all Americans still missing prisoners overseas. Credit: AVA MCLEAN

