Today, we all recognize Veterans Day, a federal holiday honoring the men and women who serve our nation through our armed forces.
With over 100,000 veterans in Orange County, according to the U.S. Census data, the county is home to many places to honor those who have served under the United States Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.
To help local families express their appreciation, Voice of OC is presenting a visual round-up of local veterans museums, education centers, memorials, and parks throughout Orange County.
Related
Since you've made it this far,
You are obviously connected to your community and value good journalism. As an independent and local nonprofit, our news is accessible to all, regardless of what they can afford. Our newsroom centers on Orange County’s civic and cultural life, not ad-driven clickbait. Our reporters hold powerful interests accountable to protect your quality of life. But it’s not free to produce. It depends on donors like you.