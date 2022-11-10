Ted Dang, 52, helps collect ballots from voters arriving in their vehicles at the Orange County Registrar of Voters office in Santa Ana. Dang works for the OC Public Works, but was volunteering his time to help during election night. Nov. 8, 2022. (Omar Sanchez / Voice of OC)
Orange County residents this week made their voices heard by officials across federal, state and local governments.
With over a million registered voters, Orange County is a highly competitive place for federal and state races, mainly between a host of Republicans, Democrats, as the county becomes more purple, as opposed to what used to be solid red territory.
According to the OC Registrar of Voters, nearly 36% of the district’s 451,411 voters are registered Democrats, while 34% are Republican. Nearly a quarter of the district’s voters are No Party Preference.
With many of the races are still to be determined, initial results are showing close races between some candidates, keeping many watching closely, as many of the ballots are still being counted.
Local elections can change the quality of life for many, according to some of the voters, and many understand the importance of voting and how civic engagement can impact their communities.
Here is what Orange County looked like on Tuesday:
