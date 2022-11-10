Orange County residents this week made their voices heard by officials across federal, state and local governments.

With over a million registered voters, Orange County is a highly competitive place for federal and state races, mainly between a host of Republicans, Democrats, as the county becomes more purple, as opposed to what used to be solid red territory.

According to the OC Registrar of Voters, nearly 36% of the district’s 451,411 voters are registered Democrats, while 34% are Republican. Nearly a quarter of the district’s voters are No Party Preference.

With many of the races are still to be determined, initial results are showing close races between some candidates, keeping many watching closely, as many of the ballots are still being counted.

Local elections can change the quality of life for many, according to some of the voters, and many understand the importance of voting and how civic engagement can impact their communities.

Here is what Orange County looked like on Tuesday:

Rubie Barreia, 21, researched with her sister in preparation to cast her ballot inside the OC Registrar of Voters voting center in Santa Ana on election night. Barreia said she was mostly focused on the propositions for the midterm election. (Omar Sanchez / Voice of OC)

“We are the voice of our community. We have the power to decide what happens in our city,” says Louis Contreras, 26, of Irvine, drops off his ballot at the Irvine City Hall voting center in Irvine, Calif. on Nov. 8, 2022. Photo Credit: Amir Ghani, Voice of oc

Voters make their way inside the Salgado Community Center in Santa Ana to cast their ballots on Nov. 8, 2022. (Omar Sanchez / Voice of OC)

“We want our jobs here in America and to lower our taxes,” says Yolanda Rupp of San Clemente at the San Clemente Community Center on Nov. 8, 2022. photo credit: amir ghani, voice of oc

Newport Beach residents wait for their turn to vote at the Newport Beach Civic Center on Nov. 8, 2022. A sign in front of the Newport Beach Civic Center guides voters to the voting location on Nov. 8, 2022.

Rusty Roo of Newport Beach stands in line to vote at the Newport Beach Civic Center on Nov. 8, 2022. Roo believes voting is every American’s civic duty, but he is weary of what government will do with their funds after the election.

Voters cast their ballots at the St. Mark Presbyterian Church in Newport Beach, Calif. on Nov. 8, 2022.

A voter waits her turn to recieve her ballot at the Yorba Linda Library in Yorba Linda, Calif. on Nov. 8, 2022.

Susan, the lead customer service representative for voting, organizes files at the front check in desk at Thomas Lasorda Jr. Field House in Yorba Linda, Calif. on Nov. 8, 2022.

Voters cast their ballots inside the Salgado Community Center in Santa Ana on Nov. 8, 2022. (Omar Sanchez / Voice of OC)

The Republican Party of OC watch party was held at Changes Lounge in Newport Beach on Nov. 8, 2022. (Omar Sanchez / Voice of OC)

Republican congressional candidate Michelle Steel meets and greets with guests at the Republican Party of OC watch party in Newport Beach on Nov. 8, 2022. (Omar Sanchez / Voice of OC)

Republican congressional candidate Scott Baugh greets guests at the Republican Party of OC watch party in Newport Beach on Nov. 8, 2022. (Omar Sanchez / Voice of OC)

Guests at the Democratic Party of Orange County watch party in Villa Park view midterm election results on television and on their phone. Nov. 8, 2022. (Omar Sanchez / Voice of OC)

Democratic congressional candidate Dr. Asif Mahmood (right) at the Democratic Party of Orange County watch party in Villa Park on election night. Nov. 8, 2022. (Omar Sanchez / Voice of OC)

Democratic Party of Orange County executive director Ajay Mohan (right) discussing election results at the Democratic watch party in Villa Park on Nov. 8, 2022. (Omar Sanchez / Voice of OC)

An election worker walks past the ballot sorting station located inside the Orange County Registrar of Voters office. Nov. 8, 2022. (Omar Sanchez / Voice of OC)

Election employees place bags full of mail-in ballots on a table at the Orange County Registrar of Voters center in Santa Ana. Nov. 8, 2022. (Omar Sanchez / Voice of OC)

Election workers unload vDrives and mail-in ballots from delivery vehicles on election night at the Orange County Registrar of Voters center in Santa Ana. Nov. 8, 2022. (Omar Sanchez / Voice of OC)

