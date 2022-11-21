Voice of OC is excited to announce that Orange County’s nonprofit newsroom has been chosen as one of 450 global newsrooms to receive grant funds from the google News Equity Fund.

“This is an important recognition of the many years of hard work by Voice of OC journalists, our readers, partners and donors, to forge a nonprofit newsroom aimed at helping Orange County residents protect their quality of life,” said Voice of OC Publisher and Editor in Chief Norberto Santana, Jr.

The $12,250 grant will support Voice of OC’s continued coverage of underserved communities.

The goal of the News Equity Fund is to support and empower a diverse, global news ecosystem by supporting small and medium sized publishers.



For the complete inaugural class click here.

