The Santa Ana City Council’s progressive majority might be secure for another two years, as schoolteacher Benjamin Vazquez just narrowly overtook incumbent Nelida Mendoza as of the 5 p.m. election results update on Tuesday.

It’s an important shift in results trends that previously pointed to a new police union-backed council majority, after a progressive majority rose to power in 2020 and steered conversations on police reform and spending – as well as housing and rent control.

With police union-backed candidate Valerie Amezcua on track to take the mayor’s post – currently held by the progressive-backed and outgoing Mayor Vicente Sarmiento – questions materialized about whether progressives’ power on the dais stood to stay.

[Read: Is Santa Ana’s Progressive Council Majority in Jeopardy?]

Earlier results showed all three police union-backed council incumbents on track to hold onto their seats.

But Mendoza’s lead over Vazquez steadily waned in the days following election night.

Now Mendoza – who took office in 2020 after the successful police union-funded recall of a councilmember who criticized the group – has fallen behind Vazquez by 14 votes.

Election results as of 5 p.m. Tuesday still showed police union-backed candidates Phil Bacerra and David Penaloza holding wide leads over their progressive challengers.

Related

Since you've made it this far, You are obviously connected to your community and value good journalism. As an independent and local nonprofit, our news is accessible to all, regardless of what they can afford. Our newsroom centers on Orange County’s civic and cultural life, not ad-driven clickbait. Our reporters hold powerful interests accountable to protect your quality of life. But it’s not free to produce. It depends on donors like you. Make a tax-deductible donation