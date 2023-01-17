The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Jan. 16, 2023 FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Eric Carpenter (714) 560-5697

Megan Abba (714) 560-5671

OCTA Seeks Public Input on Transportation Plans for Next 20 Years and Beyond

Members of the public are invited to review and participate in the county’s draft Long Range Transportation Plan for a balanced, sustainable transportation future

ORANGE –The Orange County Transportation Authority is looking for public input to help continue planning for an efficient, balanced and sustainable transportation network through the next 20 years and beyond.

Those who live or work in Orange County will have several chances in coming weeks to have a say in “Directions 2045,” OCTA’s Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP). The plan is a framework of strategies for improving transportation and mobility in Orange County through 2045 and beyond.

The draft plan can be reviewed by visiting the interactive story map at www.lrtp-storymap.com.

Among the categories the draft study considers is:

Growing travel demand

Evolving travel trends

Risks related to climate change

Transportation funding outlook

Diversity, equity and inclusion in the transportation system

Efforts to engage the public and how to stay connected and involved.

Additional ways to participate include:

A telephone townhall at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19. The long-range plan will be discussed and comments and questions are encouraged by telephone. Those interested in participating can sign up at LRTP-TownHall.com



The long-range plan will be discussed and comments and questions are encouraged by telephone. Those interested in participating can sign up at LRTP-TownHall.com A Zoom webinar at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The online session will discuss the plan and seek comments. To register and participate, visit: LRTP-Meeting.com.



The online session will discuss the plan and seek comments. To register and participate, visit: LRTP-Meeting.com. An online survey is also available for giving public input. Responses to the survey will be taken through Feb. 6. It’s available in English, Spanish and Vietnamese. To participate in the survey, visit: LRTP-Survey.com.

Planning for growth and changes in travel patterns is essential because Orange County’s population is expected to grow nearly 10% by 2045.

OCTA updates the plan every four years and refines the vision for Orange County’s transportation future, taking into account a range of transportation modes, including streets, freeways, public transit such as buses and streetcars, and active transportation like cycling and walking. The finished plan will help advance the regional vision for enhanced transportation options.

For more information, visit: www.octa.net/LRTP.



# # #



About OCTA: The Orange County Transportation Authority is the county transportation planning commission, responsible for funding and implementing transit and capital projects for a balanced and sustainable transportation system that reflects the diverse travel needs of the county’s 34 cities and 3.2 million residents. With the mission of keeping Orange County moving, this includes freeways and express lanes, bus and rail transit, rideshare, commuter rail and active transportation. To sign up for more OCTA news, visit octa.net/GetConnected

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.

Related

Since you've made it this far, You are obviously connected to your community and value good journalism. As an independent and local nonprofit, our news is accessible to all, regardless of what they can afford. Our newsroom centers on Orange County’s civic and cultural life, not ad-driven clickbait. Our reporters hold powerful interests accountable to protect your quality of life. But it’s not free to produce. It depends on donors like you. Make a tax-deductible donation