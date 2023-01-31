It’s been a tense and grief-filled week for Asian American communities living in California because of recent mass shootings, but that tension could not really be felt at the 41st annual USVA Tet Festival, held at the OC Fair & Event Center this past weekend, Jan. 27-29. USVA is the Union of Student Vietnamese Associations, a nonprofit that has branches at colleges and high schools across Southern California.

Thousands of people gathered at the OC Fairgrounds to celebrate the Year of the Cat, as predicated by the Vietnamese zodiac. In other Asian cultures, particularly Chinese and Korean, it’s the Year of the Rabbit.

Many attendees dressed in ao dai, the traditional and colorful Vietnamese garment often made of silk chiffon fabrics. (For men, they are sometimes called ao gam.) Folks lined up in unusually long lines outside in the parking lot and at the entrance of the festival, since organizers implemented additional security measures this year, including metal detectors, bag checks, security and police presence, and a ban on any kind of weapons, real or fake.

“Immediately after what had happened (last) Sunday and that following Monday, UVSA decided to take immediate measures to make sure we ensure the safety of all of our staff and attendees,” said Emmerick Doan, this year’s chair of the festival.

“So we worked closely with OC Fair & Event Center, along with the Costa Mesa police department, to make sure we have law enforcement here, and to keep everyone safe.”

While some people were surprised at the long lines and wait time to enter, most attendees accepted them as part of big public gatherings these days, especially so soon after the fatal shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay.

“I think it’s worth it, because when we’re thinking about the safety and security of our staff and attendees, I don’t think there’s anything more important than that,” Doan said.

Inside, lion and dragon dances greeted attendees, and many posed for pictures in front of decorated archways, Lunar New Year props and at stations in the traditional Cultural Village. The words “Chuc mung nam moi” – Vietnamese for “happy new year” – were emblazoned on booths and were spoken by singers, emcees and attendees alike.

Winners of the Children’s Pageant were recognized on the Contests Stage at the 2023 UVSA Tết Festival inside the Orange County Fairgrounds. Jan 28, 2023. Credit: OMAR SANCHEZ, Voice of OC

Event guests Dzung and Vanessa Pham attended the 41st annual UVSA Tết Festival with their children. When asked what the Year of the Cat means to them, Dzung said that health was the priority. “As long as you’re healthy, you can do anything,” said Dzung. Credit: OMAR SANCHEZ, Voice of OC

A lion dancer at the 2023 UVSA Tết Festival inside the Orange County Fairgrounds on Jan 28, 2023. Credit: OMAR SANCHEZ, Voice of OC

Military veterans preparing to make their entrance to the 2023 UVSA Tết Festival inside the Orange County Fairgrounds on Jan 28, 2023. Credit: OMAR SANCHEZ, Voice of OC

Lion dancers make their way inside the entrance to the 2023 UVSA Tết Festival at the Orange County Fairgrounds on Jan 28, 2023. Credit: OMAR SANCHEZ, Voice of OC

Children dressed in Ao Dai make their way to the 2023 UVSA Tết Festival located inside the Orange County Fairgrounds on Jan 28, 2023. Credit: OMAR SANCHEZ, Voice of OC

Dogs dressed in Ao Dai make their way to the 2023 UVSA Tết Festival located inside the Orange County Fairgrounds on Jan 28, 2023. Credit: OMAR SANCHEZ, Voice of OC

Lion dancers at the 2023 UVSA Tết Festival inside the Orange County Fairgrounds on Jan 28, 2023. Credit: OMAR SANCHEZ, Voice of OC

Char-grilled oysters being prepared by vendors at the 2023 UVSA Tết Festival inside the Orange County Fairgrounds on Jan 28, 2023. Credit: OMAR SANCHEZ, Voice of OC

Festival guest Khyla Cua came to the 41st annual UVSA Tết Festival to simply just have fun with her friends. When asked what the Year of the Cat means to her, Cua said self-improvement. Credit: OMAR SANCHEZ, Voice of OC

Santa Ana council members Thai Viet Phan, David Penaloza and Mayor Valerie Amezcua present a proclamation to festival chair Emmerick Doan, center in blue, recognizing the 2023 UVSA Tết Festival. Credit: OMAR SANCHEZ, Voice of OC

Person dressed in a Buddha inspired-costume dances alongside lion dancers in a small parade make their way toward the 2023 UVSA Tết Festival Main Stage inside the Orange County Fairgrounds. Jan 28, 2023. Credit: OMAR SANCHEZ, Voice of OC

“This is my first time out with my family as a unit with parents and kids, because before this, it was just my wife and I when we first moved to OC,” said Jason Nguyen, 38, a musician and music scholar who lives in Santa Ana. “So it’s great to be able to give the kids a sense of Vietnamese cultural activity going on, especially after the pandemic, give them some action, something to be enthusiastic about, something fun.”

Quyen Ngo, an actor, trainer and organizer, came down from Koreatown, Los Angeles to meet Nguyen and friends Saturday at the USVA Tet Festival. She was dressed in a peach-colored ao dai.

Are Arts & Culture Stories Important to You? By clicking the black button, your donation will go directly to supporting Arts & Culture content. CLICK HERE to Donate to Voice of OC’s Arts & Culture!

“It feels a little ritualistic. I grew up in San Jose, up north, and I used to go to Tet festivals up north as a child,” said Ngo, 32. “So it’s just something that’s kind of imprinted in my memory, in my childhood. My favorite thing is the lion dancing happening all throughout, because that’s what the kids are here for.”

Throughout the festival, there were booths selling Vietnamese and Asian foods, snacks and drinks; other booths selling toys, beauty products, clothes and souvenirs; and organizations sharing information on local services and amenities. Students from Cal State Fullerton, Cal State Long Beach, UC Irvine and other area schools occupied booths and played games with willing attendees, raising money for their groups and other causes.

2022 Miss Vietnam of Southern California Queen Kassandra Tran during the opening ceremony of the pageant at the 2023 UVSA Tết Festival. Jan 28, 2023. Credit: OMAR SANCHEZ, Voice of OC

Katelyn Phan, 2022 Miss Vietnam of Southern California First Princess, takes her last walk as part of the royal court during the 2023 UVSA Tết Festival on Jan 28, 2023. Phan said she’s looking forward to investing more time in supporting her community as well as new beginnings in her life. “This is my year.” said Phan. Credit: OMAR SANCHEZ, Voice of OC

Miss Vietnam of Southern California Pageant contestants at the 2023 UVSA Tết Festival on Jan 28, 2023. Credit: OMAR SANCHEZ, Voice of OC

Pageant contestant performs on the Main Stage for the Miss Vietnam of Southern California Pageant during the 2023 UVSA Tết Festival on Jan 28, 2023. Credit: OMAR SANCHEZ, Voice of OC

Miss Vietnam of Southern California Master of Ceremonies Sophie Bao Tran said that Tết is her favorite time of year. It gives her an opportunity to further connect with her culture and mentioned that she’s always so impressed with the Union of Vietnamese Student Associations of Southern California (UVSA) in how they organize the annual festival. Sophie was in attendance with her husband Brian and her daughter Aria. Credit: OMAR SANCHEZ, Voice of OC

Three stages offered a platform for singers to croon, dancers to showcase their talents, amateur models to show off their ao dai, and contestants in pho and other food eating contests to compete. Some of the rides and games you’d typically see at the OC Fair were also operating in a carnival area.

The “Royal Court” for Miss Vietnam of Southern California, 2023: Queen: Jolynna Dang Ngoc Hien First Princess: Lauren Nguyen Kim Second Princess: Doan Thi My Linh Miss Ao Dai: Michelle Ngo Lam Tuong Vy Miss Photogenic: Megan Doan Uyen Vi Miss Congeniality: Julie Do

A Miss Vietnam of Southern California contest took place Saturday on the main stage indoors. Jolynna Dan Ngoc Hien of Baldwin Park (UC Irvine student) was crowned the queen, and the first princess was Lauren Nguyen Kim of New Britain, Connecticut (a student at Loyola Marymount University). (See sidebar for other winners.)

“I feel like it’s very important for students to come together, especially to celebrate their culture,” said Harrison Nguyen, a third-year marketing student at CSUF. “As you know, UVSA is oriented toward students, and we all come together to celebrate a common cause.

“Especially after the pandemic, a lot of people just yearn for community. They yearn for a place and a safe space to dress and be themselves. This is the most honest version of me, where I can be myself.”

Tai Trinh, a second-year psychology major at UC Irvine, volunteered at a booth with some of her UCI classmates.

“It’s important for us to celebrate culture and our cultural traditions, and pass them on to the next generation,” said Trinh, 19. “It’s not so crowded this year, so it’s nice to actually see everyone here.”

Approximately 3,000 people attended Friday, and between 15,000-20,000 attended Saturday, according to festival chair Doan. He estimated that a similar number, between 15,000-20,000, attended on Sunday.

No major incidents were reported at any of the Lunar New Year festivals or parades that took place in Orange County over the past two weekends.

Richard Chang is senior editor for Arts & Culture at Voice of OC. He can be reached at rchang@voiceofoc.org.

» Stay connected with the arts scene with our weekly newsletter.

Since you value arts and culture, You are obviously connected to your community and value good arts and culture journalism. As an independent and local nonprofit, Voice of OC’s arts and culture reporting is accessible to all. Our journalists are focused on keeping you connected with the artistic and cultural heartbeat of Orange County. This journalism depends on donors like you to thrive. Make a tax-deductible donation

Related