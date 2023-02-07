Orange County kicked off Black History Month on Feb. 4 at the 43rd Annual OC Black History Parade and Unity Festival, where thousands gathered to celebrate Black heritage and culture.

The OC Black History Parade and Unity Festival was founded by Helen M. Shipp, and originally took place in Santa Ana. Anaheim has hosted the parade and festival since 2011.

Out of a population of over 3.1 million, only 2.2% of Orange County identifies as Black. In Anaheim, 9,707 out of 345,940 residents identify as Black, according to 2022 U.S. Census data.

Those numbers didn’t seem to matter, as Black families filled downtown Anaheim with song and dance before, during and after the parade on Feb. 4.

The collective of Black grandparents and parents attended with children in tow, sharing the triumphs and tribulations faced by former generations.

A performer in the Black History Parade Feb. 4 in Anaheim. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

Musicians, educators, nonprofits and advocacy organizations gathered together to honor Black achievement in the community. Simultaneously, these groups acknowledged and challenged injustices faced by the Black community, calling for public action.

Although Black history is recognized nationally for only a month, parade participants emphasized that it is important to celebrate Black culture and acknowledge America’s history each day.

“It’s important to keep celebrating (Black culture) so that we continue to have values and make sure that the past isn’t repeated,” said La Vonte Wilson, 26. Wilson is a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., a historically Black fraternity.

“Black History Month is not just one month,” added Napoleon Singletary IV, another member of Omega Psi Phi, “It’s every day.”

From the roots placed by past generations, new vines grow, as Black culture and traditions continue to be uplifted in Orange County.

Here is what the day looked like:

Musicians joined the 43rd Annual OC Black History Parade procession on Anaheim Boulevard. The banner above reads, “Building Communities Through Hip Hop.” Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

DJ Battlecat, a record producer and recording artist, rides in the procession of cars down Anaheim Boulevard on Saturday, Feb. 4. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

Students from the Anaheim Union High School District carry a banner reading “Unlimited You” down Anaheim Boulevard for the 43rd Annual OC Black History Parade on Saturday, Feb. 4. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

Youth on the Move, Inc. (YOMI) at the 2023 OC Black History Parade. Founded in 1986, YOMI is a nonprofit charitable education program to equip youth with leadership skills and foster respect for cultural diversity. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

The Arts and Learning Conservatory float joins the rest of the parade on Anaheim Boulevard. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

Many parade participants wore shirts with the slogan “Black History is Our History.” Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

Vans, the skateboarding apparel company, was one of the sponsors at the 43rd Annual OC Black History Parade. Founded in 1966, the company continues to innovate in the fashion industry as well as with its parade float, which this year was an 8-feet tall high-top skate shoe. Credit: DEVON JAMES, Voice of OC

The historically Black fraternity Omega Psi Phi, which was founded at Howard University in 1911, danced its way down Anaheim Boulevard Saturday morning in the 43rd Annual OC Black History Parade. Credit: DEVON JAMES, Voice of OC

Vendors at the 43rd Annual OC Black History Parade provided games, music and educational opportunities for all parade goers. Credit: DEVON JAMES, Voice of OC

A woman in her Corvette during the car procession at the 43rd Annual OC Black History Parade. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

Members of 100 Black Men, an African American-led mentoring organization, wave to parade onlookers. The organization aims to deliver unique education and empowerment programs to communities in need. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

DAT Krew Academy dancers making their way down Anaheim Boulevard on Saturday morning for OC’s Black History parade. DAT Krew Academy provides instruction and performing arts opportunities for youth in the Bakersfield community. Credit: DEVON JAMES, Voice of OC

A car representing the African American Heritage Club at the 43rd Annual OC Black History Parade. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

Soul Train makes a reappearance for the OC Black History parade. The float carried a party of retro-soul dancers who made their way down the procession on Saturday morning. Credit: DEVON JAMES, Voice of OC

TimeDone walking down the procession for OC’s annual Black History parade. TimeDone is a nationwide community working to end post-conviction poverty through policy advocacy. Credit: DEVON JAMES, Voice of OC

The Orange County chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Fraternity, which was founded at Howard University in 1908, made an appearance at the 43rd Annual OC Black History Parade. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, also known as the “Oldest and Coldest Brothas,” make an appearance at the 43rd Annual OC Black History Parade. Credit: DEVON JAMES, Voice of OC

The Youth Art Exhibition booth at the Unity Festival following the parade. The festival on Center Street Promenade had a number of vendors that provided cultural, health and education resources. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

A booth that listed Black historical figures and their contributions. Many parents brought their young children to the educational booths on Center Street Promenade. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

The National Association for Equal Justice in America (NAEJA) booth at the Unity Festival. NAEJA is an organization working to end patterns of injustice by working with local workforces, particularly those that are poorly paid. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

