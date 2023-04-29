Fit for experienced outdoorsmen, first-time hikers, or anyone in between, OC Parks opened their new trail system at Saddleback Wilderness to the public for the first time this April.

Part of OC Parks’ Irvine Ranch Open Space, the new trail system features 3.3 miles of traversable terrain and five interweaving trails available for hiking, mountain biking, and equestrian use. At the far end of the loop, hikers will find an overlook with views of Orange County and the Pacific Ocean.

The trail system is now open to the public through self-guided and docent-lead events that can be reserved in advance.

The trail was not hard to navigate, according to Mission Viejo resident Christina Amato, 33, “It [the trail] was pretty good. I like that they’re all kinda interconnected so you can do an entire loop just going one direction mostly,” said Amato.

The reservation system limits the amount of people on the trail system at one time, with some events allowing as many as 25 individuals or as little as 15.

To some, like Mission Viejo resident Laurie Ha, 42, the trails are a welcomed addition.

“I like that they’re limiting the amount of people on the trail. I was into hiking before it was a popular social media thing and there were too many people on the trails,” said Ha, after finishing the loop.

The different trails are interconnected, allowing hikers to tailor their hike to their unique skill level or desired distance.

Many visitors had different reasons for their visit; some wanted to look at the wildlife, while others commented on the positive effect outdoors have on their mental health.

Here is what the trails looked like:

Costa Mesa resident Clint Gubich, 52, biking on the newly opened trails at Saddleback Wilderness, part of OC Parks’ Irvine Ranch Open Space in Orange, Calif. on Saturday, April 8, 2023. The trails are open to hiking, biking and equestrian use.(CREDIT:Jack Sundblad/VOICE OF OC)

The view overlooks the State Route 241 freeway on one of the newly opened trails at Saddleback Wilderness, part of OC Parks’ Irvine Ranch Open Space in Orange, Calif. on Saturday, April 8, 2023. (CREDIT:Jack Sundblad/VOICE OF OC)

Caption: People cross paths at one of the intersections of the newly opened trails at Saddleback Wilderness, part of OC Parks’ Irvine Ranch Open Space in Orange, Calif. on Saturday, April 8, 2023. The trails feature multiple switchbacks, and all intersect with one another. (CREDIT:Jack Sundblad/VOICE OF OC)

Coyote tracks, according to a park ranger, on one of the newly opened trails at Saddleback Wilderness, part of OC Parks’ Irvine Ranch Open Space in Orange, Calif., on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Dogs are not allowed on the trail. (CREDIT:Jack Sundblad/VOICE OF OC)

People on the Upland Road trail, part of the newly opened trails at Saddleback Wilderness, part of OC Parks’ Irvine Ranch Open Space in Orange, Calif. on Saturday, April 8, 2023.(CREDIT:Jack Sundblad/VOICE OF OC)

Caption: Mission Viejo resident Laurie Ha, 41, right,and a friend finish hiking one of the newly opened trails at Saddleback Wilderness, part of OC Parks’ Irvine Ranch Open Space in Orange, Calif. on Saturday, April 8, 2023. (CREDIT:Jack Sundblad/VOICE OF OC)

Hikers at the trailhead of the newly opened trails at Saddleback Wilderness, part of OC Parks’ Irvine Ranch Open Space in Orange, Calif. on Satuday, April 8, 2023. There are multiple trail loop options, spanning 3.3 miles, available via online registration. (CREDIT: Jack Sundblad/VOICE OF OC)

People fill out surveys regarding their experience after hiking one of the newly opened trails at Saddleback Wilderness, part of OC Parks’ Irvine Ranch Open Space in Orange, Calif. on Satuday, April 8, 2023. (CREDIT:Jack Sundblad/VOICE OF OC)

A cyclist bikes on one of the new trails at Saddleback Wilderness, part of OC Parks’ Irvine Ranch Open Space in Orange, Calif. on Saturday, April 8, 2023. (CREDIT:Jack Sundblad/VOICE OF OC)

Hikers walk the newly opened trails at Saddleback Wilderness, part of OC Parks’ Irvine Ranch Open Space in Orange, Calif. on Satuday, April 8, 2023. The trails feature multiple switchbacks, and all intersect with one another. (CREDIT:Jack Sundblad/VOICE OF OC)

