Democratic State Senator Dave Min was arrested this week for driving under the influence, he said in a Wednesday social media post.

“My decision to drive last night was irresponsible. I accept full responsibility and there is no excuse for my actions,” Min posted to his public Facebook page.

“To my family, constituents and supporters, I am so deeply sorry. I know I need to do better. I will not let this personal failure distract from our work in California and in Washington.”

Min, also a 47-year old candidate for Rep. Katie Porter’s competitive Congressional seat, said he was cited with a DUI misdemeanor charge.

Phone and text messages seeking comment from Min went unreturned on Wednesday.

Inmate records show the Democratic lawmaker from Irvine was booked by the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office and released on Wednesday.

Since his election in 2020, the Korean American officeholder has pushed legislation on a range of issues, from gun violence to climate change.

More recently, Min came under fire last month for calling Capitol police on a contingent of Spanish speaking community organizers who drove hours to Sacramento from OC to lobby him in support of a new statewide rent control bill, which was eventually gutted.



Min is also the vice chair of the state’s California Asian and Pacific Islander (API) Legislative Caucus, which steered the passage of a historic AAPI Equity Budget after a rise in anti-Asian hate during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a $166 million investment for community groups to respond to racial inequities and hate crimes.

In January, Min threw his name into the mix for a seat in Congress held currently by Rep. Katie Porter, which she’ll give up in 2024 to run for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Dianne Feinstein.

His announcement at the time came with Porter’s endorsement.

