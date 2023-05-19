People like Mary Camarialo, 71, who is passionate about women’s reproductive rights, fair food programs, and housing, believes in the power of her pen.
Earlier this month she was one of the hundreds of people who attended the unique writing event in Santa Ana: The Great American Write In.
For the past 35 years here in OC, people have gathered to write letters to their legislators to influence policymaking.
This year the Great American Write In produced over 1,500 letters.
“My hope is that with events like this and all these letters coming in at once, it will make an impact,” said Barbara Bagneris, an alumni member of Delta Sigma Theta and former chair of Orange County’s Fair Board. Bagneris has been attending the Great American Write In for eight years.
Felicity Figueroa, who heads up the event, has been running the gathering for around 11 years. Since she began hosting, she has heard from legislators that it is very compelling to receive a handwritten letter.
Yahir Suarez from Santa Ana attended the event with their college professor from Irvine Valley College.
“I came looking to support my people. And specifically looking to support organizations like this (Planned Parenthood), so that hopefully the ruling of Roe v Wade can be revoked because it’s such an important issue,” said Yahir.
Editor’s note: This is an occasional series where Voice of OC works with local community photographers to offer residents a first-hand look at the local sites and scenes of Orange County.
Teens also made sure to make their voices heard. Emma Berg and Kiralani Weiss, both age 14, first time attendees, wrote to support planned parenthood, against gun violence and child marriage.
The Great American Write In is already planning their event next year to occur sometime in March or April.
“We work to make that change by having a dialog with our lawmakers. If they don’t know what it is that we want them to do, then how do they properly represent us?” said Patricia Boe.
Here is what the day looked like:
•••
And since you’ve made it this far,
You are obviously connected to your community and value good journalism. As an independent and local nonprofit, our news is accessible to all, regardless of what they can afford. Our newsroom centers on Orange County’s civic and cultural life, with no paywalls and no popups. Our reporters hold powerful interests accountable to protect your quality of life. But this work not free. It depends on donors like you.
Since you've made it this far,
You are obviously connected to your community and value good journalism. As an independent and local nonprofit, our news is accessible to all, regardless of what they can afford. Our newsroom centers on Orange County’s civic and cultural life, not ad-driven clickbait. Our reporters hold powerful interests accountable to protect your quality of life. But it’s not free to produce. It depends on donors like you.
About Voice of OC: Mission | Editorial Policies | Contact Us | Funding | Privacy Policy
Join the conversation: In lieu of comments, we encourage readers to engage with us across a variety of mediums. Join our Facebook discussion. Message us via our website or staff page. Send us a secure tip. Share your thoughts in a community opinion piece.