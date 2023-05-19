People like Mary Camarialo, 71, who is passionate about women’s reproductive rights, fair food programs, and housing, believes in the power of her pen.

Earlier this month she was one of the hundreds of people who attended the unique writing event in Santa Ana: The Great American Write In.

For the past 35 years here in OC, people have gathered to write letters to their legislators to influence policymaking.

This year the Great American Write In produced over 1,500 letters.

“My hope is that with events like this and all these letters coming in at once, it will make an impact,” said Barbara Bagneris, an alumni member of Delta Sigma Theta and former chair of Orange County’s Fair Board. Bagneris has been attending the Great American Write In for eight years.

Felicity Figueroa, who heads up the event, has been running the gathering for around 11 years. Since she began hosting, she has heard from legislators that it is very compelling to receive a handwritten letter.

Yahir Suarez from Santa Ana attended the event with their college professor from Irvine Valley College.

“I came looking to support my people. And specifically looking to support organizations like this (Planned Parenthood), so that hopefully the ruling of Roe v Wade can be revoked because it’s such an important issue,” said Yahir.

Editor’s note: This is an occasional series where Voice of OC works with local community photographers to offer residents a first-hand look at the local sites and scenes of Orange County.

Teens also made sure to make their voices heard. Emma Berg and Kiralani Weiss, both age 14, first time attendees, wrote to support planned parenthood, against gun violence and child marriage.

The Great American Write In is already planning their event next year to occur sometime in March or April.

“We work to make that change by having a dialog with our lawmakers. If they don’t know what it is that we want them to do, then how do they properly represent us?” said Patricia Boe.

Here is what the day looked like:

A woman speaks to a representative from the Veterans for Peace organization at the Women For Great American Write-In, on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Credit: DEVON JAMES, Voice of OC

Community activist Dom Jones speaks to other participants at the Great American Write-In in Santa Ana, on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Credit: Credit: DEVON JAMES, Voice of OC.

Felicity Figueroa and Jill Gluck pose with the student mailbox. Every year Gluck travels from LA to help with the event. Taken on May 6, 2023 in Santa Ana. Credit: NATALIE CARTWRIGHT, Voice of OC

Carlos Oliva writes a personalized letter to the American Government in the hopes of gaining a pardon for a close friend. Oliva, a 38 year resident of Orange County, was one of the hundred or so participants at the Great American Write-In, on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Credit: DEVON JAMES, Voice of OC

Yahir Saurez converses with his English professor at the Great American Write-In on Saturday afternoon. For Suarez, this was his first activism event which he was encouraged to attend by his professor. Credit: DEVON JAMES, Voice of OC

Cynthia Ashley, of Rancho Santa Margarita, is a member of Housing is A Human Right Organization and one of numerous participants writing to public officials about human rights issues in Orange County. Credit: DEVON JAMES, Voice of OC

Yahir Saurez writes in support of Planned Parenthood in the hopes of revoking the recent Roe v Wade ruling in the Supreme Court, on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Credit: DEVON JAMES, Voice of OC

Women, men, and families from varying cultural backgrounds came together to write to their local public officials on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Credit: DEVON JAMES, Voice of OC

Patricia Boe talks to tables around her while promoting Moms Demand Action letters on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Credit: NATALIE CARTWRIGHT, Voice of OC

The National Coalition of 100 Black Women pose for a photo. The group was offering postcards and letters about topics such as supporting gun control and accessibility to voting rights for everyone. Credit: NATALIE CARTWRIGHT, Voice of OC Credit: NATALIE CARTWRIGHT, Voice of OC

Kiralani Weiss writes letters between Emma Berg and Phyllis Fang at the Great American Write In in Santa Ana, Calif on Saturday May 6, 2023. Credit: NATALIE CARTWRIGHT, Voice of OC

Emma Berg (right) and her friend Kiralani Weiss finish addressing their letters before sending them at the Great American Write In in Santa Ana, Calif on Saturday May 6, 2023. CREDIT: Natalie Cartwright

David Pineda, 15, talks to Virgina Bernard, 76 at the Great American Write in. The two didn’t know each other before they both sat down to write letters, by the end of their conversation, they exchanged contact information. Credit: NATALIE CARTWRIGHT, Voice of OC

Anne Stone from the Women Voters of Orange County talks to a resident looking to write a letter at the Great American Write in. Taken in Santa Ana, Calif on Saturday May 6, 2023. CREDIT: Natalie Cartwright

Chair of the event, Felicity Figueroa, addresses the room at the Great American Write In. Taken in Santa Ana, Calif on Saturday May 6, 2023. CREDIT: Natalie Cartwright

Mary Camarialo writes at a table early in the day at the Great American Write In. Taken in Santa Ana, Calif on Saturday May 6, 2023. CREDIT: Natalie Cartwright

Credit: NATALIE CARTWRIGHT, Voice of OC

