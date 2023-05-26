Memorial Day weekend has come to mark the start of the summer season.

For many residents, that means spending more time along Orange County’s coastline.

The coast is a vast and diverse environment. Possibly the only thing as vast and diverse as the coastal ecosystem, is the people it attracts.

Whether it be playing beach sports and activities on the land or sea, or just enjoying the weather and landscape, Orange County beaches continue to be a place for people to escape to.

James Claxton is all the way from the United Kingdom but says Laguna Beach is like a second home to him.

“I come for a month every year to stay. I’m not from here but it feels like I am,” he said.

Claxton comes to visit friends he has met at comic and science fiction conventions. When he is not working or spending time pursuing his hobbies, he says he tries to find time to escape and enjoy watching the sun set over the horizon.

“There are some things only mother nature can replicate,” Claxton said.

James Claxton, from the United Kindgdom, sits on a rock while overlooking the sunset at Laguna Beach, Calif., on April 28, 2023. Claxton has been visiting Laguna Beach once a year to meet up with his friends.

Cheryl Friedman, a local who moved to the area from Minnesota in 1988, also enjoys afternoons and sunsets at the beach.

Now retired after working as a lawyer and professional photographer, Friedman’s love for photography calls her to the beach almost every week even after experiencing an accident that led her to two broken bones last October. Her favorite thing about the beach: “Waiting for the moon,” she said.

She shared that after taking a long break from photography, looking up into the moon one evening was a reminder of her sister who passed away.

Editor’s note: This is an occasional series where Voice of OC works with local community photographers to offer residents a first-hand look at the local sites and scenes of Orange County.

“She wrote a song about the moon…now every night for the last two and a half years if there is a moon I am out there and I just get excited,” said Friedman.

Cheryl Friedman takes a photo of the breaking waves while she waits for the moon to come out at Laguna Beach, Calif., on April 28, 2023. Credit: GIL BOTHWELL, Voice of OC

While some people, like Claxton and Friedman, enjoy a more relaxing beach experience, others opt for a more thrill seeking adventure.

Two San Clemente teens were out spearfishing at Crystal Cove State Park. One of the teens caught his first fish ever on his inaugural run.

A fin fish is caught through a spearfishing method at Crystal Cove Park in Laguna Beach on April 21, 2023. Credit: GIL BOTHWELL, Voice of OC

“I just liked being out there swimming, and obviously catching a fish is super satisfying,” he said.

Another adrenaline filled activity is the popular sport of surfing.

A surfer catches a wave at Main Beach in Laguna Beach, Calif., on April 28, 2023.

On land there is also no shortage of activities beach-goers like to partake in.

Tom Bui from Brea California comes to Newport Beach to play beach volleyball with friends every Saturday. Bui said has been playing volleyball near the Newport Pier for nearly 24 years.

Tom Bui, 46, preparing to serve during a beach volleyball game with friends on April 26, 2023 in Newport Beach, Calif. Bui said he comes to Newport Beach regularly to escape everyday life and enjoy being active outdoors.

“After a hard work week I look forward to coming out here with these guys and getting good camaraderie, exercise, and sun,” he said.

Alex Cordoba jumps to spike after receiving a set from Tom Bui during a beach volleyball game at Newport Beach, Calif., on April 26, 2023.

But despite all the fun to be had there is no denying the dangers of the ocean and some beach activities.

That’s where people like Dan Rafferty make a difference.

Rafferty has been a lifeguard for Newport Beach for eight years and is one of many individuals who help keep the beaches safe.

Dan Rafferty poses for a photo next to his lifeguard truck at Newport Beach, Calif., on April 26, 2023. Rafferty has been a lifeguard for 8 years.

Rafferty said his training consisted of CPR and First Aid, learning to read water currents, and being an active observer to prevent accidents before they occur.

“The hardest part is we work hard and often don’t get a thank you. I feel like some people see us as the cops of the beach,” he said.

Rafferty notes that for him, helping others is a rewarding experience.

Here are some images captured walking the coast of Orange County:

Lifeguards scan the water from their tower at Newport Beach, Calif., on April 26, 2023.

Beachgoers sit on the sand as a person parasails behind a boat in Newport Beach, Calif., on April 26, 2023. Credit: GIL BOTHWELL, Voice of OC

Two surfers sit on their boards at sunset waiting to catch a wave in Laguna Beach, Calif., on April 28, 2023. Credit: GIL BOTHWELL, Voice of OC

A group of Chapman University students crowd around a fire pit at Bolsa Chica State Beach, in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Feb. 11, 2023. Credit: GIL BOTHWELL, Voice of OC

People walk on the shore of Main Beach in Laguna Beach, Calif., on April 28, 2023. Credit: GIL BOTHWELL, Voice of OC

A group at the Huntington Beach Pier is playing spikeball on Mar. 16, 2023. Taking advantage of the sunny weather after a week of rain.

•••

