Reporting about Orange County’s experiment with Green Power, Santa Ana’s Streetcar and Covid response has been recognized by the California Newspaper Association in the 2022 California Journalism Awards.

Noah Biesiada took a first place prize for Coverage of the Environment for his stories about Orange County’s experiment with Green Power.

“Outstanding: Thorough, detailed discussion and many links and references that enable readers to thoroughly educate themselves about every facet of the issue,” Wrote the category judge.

Brandon Pho got a second place award for Land-Use Reporting for his story “Downtown Santa Ana Small Business Owners Block OC Streetcar Construction.”

“Bravo on presenting the people and voices in what may be a series of fateful conflicts over Santa Ana’s downtown. I get a hint of gentrification fears, of cultural concerns, and a clash of visions for downtown,” wrote the judge. “This story also holds a watchdog element: What is the district organization doing with those tax proceeds? Who should decide that? I would like to read more. Will the streetcar end up being a metaphor for the outside forces pushing “progress” on the Latino businesses, or will it merely be pushing them aside?”

Civic Editor Spencer Custodio got a third place honorable mention for Health Coverage for his reporting, “Covid inequalities Throughout OC Neighborhoods.”

“Great spotlight on the importance of local public health agencies, and good to focus on the data showing major discrepancies faced by Latino communities.”

