County supervisor Katrina Foley was fined nearly $1,800 by the state’s campaign finance watchdog for failing to properly disclose free tickets to Chargers games she received in 2017.

Staff from the Fair Political Practices Commission, the state’s chief overseers of campaign finance laws, say the free tickets never led to any conflict of interest.

To read a copy of the commission’s fine, click here.

Foley was unaware a decision had been made on the case when contacted by Voice of OC, but in a statement on Tuesday afternoon said she’d failed to report the tickets within the 30 day window required by the commission.

“When I was made aware of the error, I immediately paid the full value of the tickets and worked with the FPPC to comply with all reporting requirements,” Foley said in a text to Voice of OC.

She added that it was always her intention to pay for the tickets herself out of pocket, but missed the deadline.

“It was late which is the reason for the fine,” Foley said.

The violation happened while Foley was mayor of Costa Mesa in 2017, over three years before she ran in a special election for a seat on the OC Board of Supervisors.

The commission said there were two instances where Foley received tickets to a Chargers game, with a total of seven tickets.

While Foley reported some of the tickets, she failed to report all of the tickets or their total value, which she was fined for by the commission.

According to Foley’s disclosures she filed with the city in 2018, she received tickets once from the team in Sept. 2017, which she said had a total value of $470.

To read a copy of the disclosure, click here.

The total value of the seven tickets was over $1,500 according to the commission.

Those tickets came after the Chargers announced they’d be moving to the city in Jan. 2017, and that they had to go through the city for permits to make improvements to their office space.

Commission staff noted that Foley did not make any attempt to conceal the gifted tickets, and that it never resulted in a conflict of interest in their review.

Foley’s failure to properly disclose the tickets comes just as similar questions about tickets have surfaced in Anaheim, where city council members regularly receive and distribute hundreds of tickets from the Anaheims and Ducks each year.

Read: Anaheim Politicians Shower Staff, Campaign Donors with Free Event Tickets

Robert Dickson, a former candidate for Costa Mesa City Council and one of the people who asked the FPPC to investigate the tickets, did not return requests for comment on Tuesday morning.

Noah Biesiada is a Voice of OC reporter and corps member with Report for America, a GroundTruth initiative. Contact him at nbiesiada@voiceofoc.org or on Twitter @NBiesiada.

•••

