Hundreds of locals braved cold waves off the Huntington Beach Pier earlier this month for the 72nd annual pier swim.

Starting on the North side of the pier, participating swimmers charged into the water, running barefoot across the sand and abundant seashells peppering the shoreline.

Swimmers like Beth Margalis.

Just before the event started, Margalis was sitting on a blanket on Huntington City Beach in the midst of a quick diaper change for her twin children Chloe and Will.

Moments later, Margalis donned her swim cap and goggles and set off to swim the pier, setting a record in her division at 9 minutes and 50 seconds.

Participants in the event were challenged to swim a half mile of open ocean around the Huntington Beach Pier, facing currents, wildlife and potentially treacherous conditions for a chance to win a medal or set a record.

Editor’s note: This is an occasional series where Voice of OC works with local community photographers to offer residents a first-hand look at the local sites and scenes of Orange County.

For pier swim veterans like Margalis, the high-adrenaline swim race does not cease to be an excitement.

“I’ve done it every year for the last ten or twelve years,” Margalis said. “It’s fun, it’s fast. There’s people of all different ability levels and ages and it’s one of my favorite events of the summer.”

Beth Margalis, 39, at the 72nd annual Huntington Beach Pier Swim on June 10, 2023. Margalis participated in the pier swim last year 20 weeks pregnant with her twins, Chloe and Will (pictured above). Margalis set a record for her division Masters Women this year, swimming around the pier in nine minutes and fifty seconds. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

The event set-up at the 72nd annual Huntington Beach Pier Swim on June 10, 2023. Participants were invited to check in and receive a waterproof ankle monitor that kept track of their swim time on the Southern side of the pier. After their swim, their time was posted on a chart available to view at one of the City of Huntington Beach tents. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

It cost each swimmer $25 to enter the pier swim race — which largely covers all city event costs with excess funds going to the city’s budget for recreational services, according to Community & Library Services Supervisor Eric Barraza, who coordinated the event.

After entry, swimmers are divided into 16 divisions based on age and gender.

Swimmers in the divisions Men, Women, Senior Men, and Senior Women running into the ocean at the 72nd annual Huntington Beach Pier Swim on June 10, 2023. The Men and Women’s division consists of swimmers ages 16 to 24 years old, while the Senior division includes ages 25 to 31 years old. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

It cost each swimmer $25 to enter the pier swim race — which largely covers all city event costs with excess funds going to the city’s budget for recreational services, according to Community & Library Services Supervisor Eric Barraza, who coordinated the event.

After entry, swimmers are divided into 16 divisions based on age and gender.

“The pier swim encompasses Huntington Beach. We are a beach city and a beach town. It’s one of our longest running traditions,” Barraza said.

Avrum Xagorakis, 15, at the 72nd annual Huntington Beach Pier Swim on June 10, 2023. Xagorakis placed second in his division Junior Men, which consists of swimmers ages 12 to 15. Despite it being his first time swimming at the event, Xagorakis swam around the pier in eight minutes and eight seconds. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

First time swimmer Avrum Xagorakis, 15, said the elements made the swim more challenging than he expected.

“The water was really cold,” said Xagorakis.

Despite the challenges, Xagorakis said people should consider diving in..

“It’s a really fun swim,” he added.

Pier swim participants checking their swim times on June 10, 2023. Each swimmer wore an ankle monitor to keep track of the time it took them to swim around the pier. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

The Novaquatics swim team at the 72nd annual Huntington Beach Pier Swim on June 10, 2023. The swim team was awarded the Gene Beshe Memorial Perpetual Trophy, an award given to the top team present at the event. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

A view of the 72nd Annual Huntington Beach Pier Swim from the pier. Participants were guided to shore by a team of lifeguards, while a boat hovered nearby, should any need assistance. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

Spectators watch the swimmers from the top of the pier at the 72nd annual Huntington Beach Pier Swim on June 10, 2023. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

Participants swimming around the Huntington Beach Pier at the 72nd annual Huntington Beach Pier Swim on June 10, 2023. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

•••

Since you’ve made it this far, You obviously care about local news and value good journalism. As an independent and local nonprofit, our news is accessible to all, regardless of what they can afford, but it’s not free to produce. Help us become 100% reader funded with a tax deductible donation. For as little as $5 a month you can help us reach that goal. I’m helping Voice of OC become fully reader funded

Related