Their chants could be heard echoing throughout Anaheim’s Hotel Way as they pushed for pay increases:

“¡Sí, se puede!”

“You know what’s disgusting? Union busting.”

Hotel workers in Anaheim – home to the Disneyland resort that helps fuel the city’s economy – picketed outside the Hilton and Sheraton Park Hotels this week, demanding better pay and benefits to help afford the rent.

Employees also picketed in Irvine and Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Saul Vancini has worked at the Sheraton Park hotel in Anaheim for 17 years at the pool bar – a job he said he loves, but doesn’t pay what it takes to make it in Southern California.

“I’m picketing today because hospitality workers deserve better,” he said. “Living in California is very expensive. It’s getting pretty hard to live in Anaheim with my current pay.”

This week’s walk out was part of the second round of rolling strikes in Southern California that kicked off just before July 4 following stalled contract negotiations between hoteliers and Unite Here Local 11, the union representing workers.

Unionized hotel workers are calling for $5 an hour more the first year of their new agreement followed by a $3 bump in their second and third year to help cover rising housing costs.

Hoteliers offered wage increases of $2.50 per hour in the first 12 months and $6.25 over 4 years as well as an increase of up to $1.50 per hour for healthcare benefits over 4 years.

They have called to meet with union representatives to continue negotiations, but were met with no response, according to the Coordinated Bargaining Group, who represent hoteliers.

In turn, hoteliers have filed an unfair labor practice complaint against the union, alleging the union has negotiated in bad faith and pushing for terms that have nothing to do with hotel employees.

Meanwhile, union representatives say more strikes will come because the employees who help make up the backbone of the tourism industry in cities like Anaheim deserve to make enough money to live near the hotels they work in.

Carmen Argon and her grandson Amir out front of the Anaheim Hilton on July 11, 2023. Argon works at the Anaheim Hilton. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

One part of that tourism backbone is Carmen Argon, an employee at Anaheim Hilton who was striking on Tuesday.

Argon said that her current living conditions are “terrible, because rents are so high. Hotel wages are not enough.”

“It’s important that we strike today, so that we can have a better future, with benefits,” she said.

Ada Tamayo, lead organizer within Unite Here Local 11, at a strike in front of Anaheim Hilton on July 11, 2023. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC. Picket signs stored near the front of Anaheim Hilton on July 11, 2023. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

Ada Tamayo, a lead organizer with the union, said many employees represented by Unite Here commute from hours away in order to live in more affordable housing.

Others, Tamayo said, are couch surfing because they cannot afford rent.

“We proposed wages, a pension, and health benefits to the company back in April … their response has been insulting,” Tamayo said. “People in Anaheim cannot live off of what they make. They need a living wage.”

Hotel workers picketing outside the Sheraton Park hotel in Anaheim, California, on July 11, 2023. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

Ana, who did not want to share her last name, can normally be found working the front desk of the Sheraton Park hotel – but she was on strike for higher wages.

“They are trying to take my medical away. It’s important for myself and my son. I have health issues. I pay $4,000 a month, without utilities, to live in a mobile home in Anaheim with my family. I need better pay,” Ana said.

Saul Vancini, 38, outside the Sheraton Park hotel in Anaheim, California, on July 11, 2023. Vancini has worked at the Sheraton Park hotel for 17 years. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

The walkouts in Anaheim came after city council members – many who had their campaigns heavily financed by resort interests – called for a $1.6 million special election to vote on a ballot measure, proposed by Unite Here, that would bump the minimum wage for hotel workers to $25 an hour in the city.

The strikes also come against the backdrop of California’s worsening housing crisis – one that’s spurring calls for rent control and increased affordable housing production. The crisis also pushed the state legislature to implement strict housing goals on cities.

A sign out front of the Sheraton Park hotel during the strike on July 11, 2023. The sign apologizes to guests for “disruptions” and explains that the hotel is “in the midst of negotiations with the labor union that represents many of our employees.” Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta briefly met with hotel workers at the Anaheim strike on July 11, 2023. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

Hotel workers demonstrating on the side of the Anaheim Hilton on July 11, 2923. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

Hosam Elattar contributed to this article.

