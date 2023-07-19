The OC Fair has arrived, marking midsummer in Orange County.
This year, over one million are expected to attend the legacy that dates back to 1890, when the first fair was held in Santa Ana.
County fairs, such as the OC Fair, stand as a showcase of americana. The coupling of agriculture and entertainment on publicly owned land has been shared across generations.
“I love the fair,” said opening night attendee Sam Adams, 49, from Yorba Linda. “I have been coming since I was a kid, and it’s always exciting.”
People flocked to the fairgrounds across county lines to share in the love for the annual event.
“I love the atmosphere of the fair,” said Teryn Jackson, 16, who drove to the fairgrounds from San Bernardino to attend.
With roughly three weeks left of the fair, visitors can expect to see a slight increase in pricing compared to last year.
But despite price increases, many come prepared to spend.
“I financially plan a year in advance to come to the fair with my family,” said Tony Sanchez, 38, who has been attending the OC Fair for 20 years.
At the time of the interview, he believes that he had spent between $300 to $500 that day.
From 2017 to 2022, adult admission cost $12 on weekdays and $14 on weekends, while senior and children’s admission was $7 any day of the week, according to Terry Moore, Communications Director at the OC Fair.
In 2023, adult admission was raised to $13 on weekdays, and $15 on weekends, a $1 increase in each ticket price. The price of senior and children’s admission has risen to $9 in 2023.
Parking, which is available in limited quantities on-site, has seen a similar increase in price. From 2017 to 2022, it cost $10 per vehicle. This year, the cost of parking was raised $2, bringing the cost to $12 per vehicle. There are also some varied parking lots available within walking distance from the fairgrounds, with lower prices.
For thrill seekers, attractions and rides range in cost from $3.75 to $17.50 per person, per ride. At ticket kiosks, one can purchase four tickets for $5, sixteen tickets for $20, or fourty tickets for $50. Tickets can also be purchased in the FunPass app.
Here is what visitors can expect to see at the fair:
•••
