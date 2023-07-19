The OC Fair has arrived, marking midsummer in Orange County.

This year, over one million are expected to attend the legacy that dates back to 1890, when the first fair was held in Santa Ana.

County fairs, such as the OC Fair, stand as a showcase of americana. The coupling of agriculture and entertainment on publicly owned land has been shared across generations.

“I love the fair,” said opening night attendee Sam Adams, 49, from Yorba Linda. “I have been coming since I was a kid, and it’s always exciting.”

People flocked to the fairgrounds across county lines to share in the love for the annual event.

“I love the atmosphere of the fair,” said Teryn Jackson, 16, who drove to the fairgrounds from San Bernardino to attend.

With roughly three weeks left of the fair, visitors can expect to see a slight increase in pricing compared to last year.

But despite price increases, many come prepared to spend.

“I financially plan a year in advance to come to the fair with my family,” said Tony Sanchez, 38, who has been attending the OC Fair for 20 years.

At the time of the interview, he believes that he had spent between $300 to $500 that day.

From 2017 to 2022, adult admission cost $12 on weekdays and $14 on weekends, while senior and children’s admission was $7 any day of the week, according to Terry Moore, Communications Director at the OC Fair.

In 2023, adult admission was raised to $13 on weekdays, and $15 on weekends, a $1 increase in each ticket price. The price of senior and children’s admission has risen to $9 in 2023.

Parking, which is available in limited quantities on-site, has seen a similar increase in price. From 2017 to 2022, it cost $10 per vehicle. This year, the cost of parking was raised $2, bringing the cost to $12 per vehicle. There are also some varied parking lots available within walking distance from the fairgrounds, with lower prices.

For thrill seekers, attractions and rides range in cost from $3.75 to $17.50 per person, per ride. At ticket kiosks, one can purchase four tickets for $5, sixteen tickets for $20, or fourty tickets for $50. Tickets can also be purchased in the FunPass app.

Here is what visitors can expect to see at the fair:

Jules Webber, 4, and Jane Webber, 7, at the OC Fair on July 14, 2023. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

Tony Sanchez, 38, his daughter Paula Juliana Sanchez, 4, and his mother Julia Sanchez, 63, at the OC Fair on July 14, 2023. Sanchez spent between $300 to $500 on his family that night. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

A ride called Jumbo Flying Elephants at the OC Fair on July 14, 2023. All rides are owned and operated by RCS, an independent amusement ride supplier. This ride cost five tickets, or $6.25, per person. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

OC Fair opening night on July 14, 2023. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

The Australian Battered Potatoes food stand at the OC Fair on July 14, 2023. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

Pony rides at the OC Fair on July 14, 2023. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

Livestock at the OC Fair on July 14, 2023. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

Food for sale at a booth called Biggy’s BBQ on July 14, 2023. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

An amusement ride and a food stand at the OC Fair on July 14, 2023. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

One of the ferris wheels at the OC Fair on July 14, 2023. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

A food booth called Squeezers at the OC Fair on July 14, 2023. A “fresh squeezed” cup of lemonade cost $8.35 without tax. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

The ferris wheel and a ride called “Titan” at the OC Fair on July 14, 2023. Titan cost 14 tickets per person to ride, or about $17.50 per person. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

Fried Oreos at the OC Fair on July 14, 2023. Five fried oreos cost $10. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

An exit at the OC Fair on July 14, 2023. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

