Each year, July 4 fills Orange County skies with fireworks and streets with American Flags along with decorations featuring patriotic red, white and blue colors.

Independence Day recognizes the ratification of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, which separated the American colonies from Great Britain.

That day from nearly 250 years ago is celebrated annually with fireworks, fairs and food.

It wasn’t until 1870 that Congress established the Fourth of July as a federal holiday.

Here are some free or low-cost ways Orange County residents can celebrate the Fourth of July this year.

CENTRAL COUNTY

Fountain Valley: Fourth of July Bike Parade

Time: July 4, 10-11 a.m.

Location: Los Arcos St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708

The Orange County Children’s Museum invites cyclists of all ages to ride two miles, starting on Los Arcos Street and around the Los Jardines loop. Participants are also welcome to ride scooters or push children in wagons or strollers.

Santa Ana: Fourth of July Celebration

Time: July 4, 5-9:30 p.m.

Location: Centennial Regional Park — 3000 West Edinger Ave., Santa Ana, CA 92704

Santa Ana’s 11th annual Independence Day celebration will feature live music, food trucks, a kids’ zone and a fireworks display starting at 9 p.m.

Admission and parking is free. Children’s activities end at 8 p.m. The fireworks show lasts 20 minutes. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Dogs are allowed but must be on a leash at all times. Outside alcohol is not permitted.

Tustin: Fourth of July Celebration

Time: July 4, 5-9:30 p.m.

Location: Northrup Stadium at Tustin High School — 1171 El Camino Real, Tustin, CA 92780

Tustin’s Independence Day celebration will feature food trucks, music and a 20-minute fireworks show starting at 9 p.m. Guests are encouraged to arrive early and bring blankets and lawn chairs. There will also be a traditional marshmallow fight during the event.

Parking is available at Tustin High School for $10. All proceeds go towards the high school’s dance team. Dogs are not allowed, whether or not they are leashed.

THE COAST

Dana Point: Fourth of July Fireworks

Time: July 4, 9-9:30 p.m.

Location: Doheny State Beach — 25300 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Dana Point’s fireworks show is shot from a barge on the water off the coastline of Doheny State Beach. The show is 30 minutes and starts at 9 p.m. The city created a Spotify playlist to accompany the show.

Prior to the fireworks display, the Condor Squadron, consisting of WWII North American AT-6 airplanes, will be making a flyover in Dana Point at 5:50 p.m.

Access to Doheny State Beach is expected to be very busy. Guests can use the Dana Point Trolley system, but the trolley stops running at 8:30 p.m.

Left turns on Dana Point Harbor Drive will be restricted the night before at Puerto Place, in the early morning hours at Park Lantern and in the harbor west of Golden Lantern during the event. Scenic Drive will be closed at Cove Road starting at 8 p.m. due to emergency access issues and will reopen after the fireworks. Cove Road will be closed from 8:50 to 9:30 p.m. to allow for emergency access vehicles and will reopen after the fireworks program to allow for exiting traffic from the harbor.

Dana Point: Fourth of July Water Wars

Time: July 4, all day

Location: Dana Point Harbor

Dana Point’s largest water gun fight is returning to the harbor for the annual Fourth of July Water Wars.

The event is an unofficial tradition for Dana Point residents. Guests are encouraged to bring water sprayers and head out on the harbor on paddleboards and kayaks for an all-day water fight.

There is not an official start time, but there are a few rules. There are no water balloons allowed. Boats must travel slowly while in the channel and all vessels must have enough life jackets for everyone. Children under 13 must be wearing a life jacket at all times.

Huntington Beach: Fourth of July Carnival, Parade, Carnival & More

Time: June 30 – July 4, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Location: Huntington Beach Pier Plaza/Main Street Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach’s July 4 Celebration is an annual tradition stretching back over 100 years. Originally launched in 1904, the initial celebration commemorated the arrival of the first electric passenger train linking the area with Long Beach and Los Angeles.

The event brings in more than 500,000 people during the five-day celebration and includes retail vendors, food vendors, a carnival, a 5k, a parade and a fireworks show.

The Surf City 5k starts at 7 a.m., the parade starts at 10 a.m. and the fireworks show starts at 9 p.m. The carnival ends at 10 p.m. and food and retail vendors will stick around until 10 p.m. as well. There will be live entertainment from 1 to 9 p.m.

Guests can purchase a ticket for general admission ($30 each) or preferred seating ($45 each) to view the fireworks from the pier. The show is free for all to view from the beach or downtown. Guests can also purchase a preferred seat for the parade ($32) and ride tickets for the carnival.

Parking at the Main Promenade parking structure and City Beach parking lot will be $30, cash only. Some streets will be closed to accommodate the event. Find more information about street closures and parking here.

The Condor Squadron will also be flying over Huntington Beach at 5:30 p.m.

Laguna Beach: Fourth of July Fireworks Show

Time: July 4, starts at 9 p.m.

Location: Monument Point at Heisler Park — 375 Cliff Dr, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Fireworks in Laguna Beach’s Monument Point at Heisler Park start at 9 p.m. Beginning at 5 p.m., the area of Heisler Park from the Rock Bench at Myrtle Street to the Rockpile Beach stairs at Jasmine Street will be closed to the public to allow for fireworks preparation.

Guests can view the fireworks from Heisler Park, the beach or local restaurants and hotels. City trolleys will operate under a modified schedule — all trolley routes will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the Canyon Route will run from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Condor Squadron will also be flying over Laguna Beach at 5:45 p.m.

Newport Beach: Fourth of July is for Families

Time: July 4, 9-11:30 a.m.

Location: Channel Place Park — 4400 Channel Pl, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Newport Beach is hosting its 12th annual Fourth of July family celebration with a bike parade starting at 9 a.m. at W. Balboa Boulevard and 36th Street. There is also a community festival starting at 9:30 a.m.

The festival will feature carnival games, arts and crafts, lawn games, music and food for sale. Dogs are allowed but must be kept on a leash at all times.

The Condor Squadron will also be flying over Newport Beach at 5:35 p.m.

Newport Beach: Mariners Park Independence Day Parade & Celebration

Time: July 4, 10:30-1:30 p.m.

Location: Mariners Park & VJ Community Center — 1300 Irvine Ave., Newport Beach, California 92660

Newport Beach is hosting its 49th annual Independence Day Parade and Celebration at Mariners Park.

The parade begins at the corner of Commodore & Mariners Dr at 10:30 a.m. A celebration will follow at 11 a.m. at Mariners Park and include food trucks, live music, eating contests, lawn games, face painting and bounce houses.

Newport Beach: Old Glory Boat Parade

Time: July 4, 1-3:30 p.m.

Location: Newport Harbor

The American Legion Yacht Club is hosting its annual Old Glory Boat Parade. Decorated boats will compete for awards. The theme is Founding Fathers.

Guests can come to view the boats or sign up online to compete. Registration is free.

Newport Beach: Independence Day on the Back Bay

Time: July 4, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Location: Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina — 1131 Back Bay Dr., Newport Beach, CA 92660

Guests can celebrate Independence Day at the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina with live entertainment, food trucks, beach bars and a fireworks show co-sponsored by the city of Newport Beach.

Activities include an inflatable water park and water sports rentals from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fireworks show is scheduled to start at 9 p.m.

The event has free entry and is open to the public. Pre-paid reserved parking is available. There is $50 day-of parking available on a first-come, first-served basis in the west parking lot.

San Clemente: Fourth of July Fireworks Display

Time: July 4, 9-9:20 p.m.

Location: San Clemente Municipal Pier — 622 Avenida Del Mar, San Clemente, CA 92672

San Clemente’s fireworks show will being at 9 p.m. from the San Clemente pier. The Condor Squadron will also be flying over Huntington Beach at 6 p.m.

Dogs are not permitted on the coastal trail on July 4. San Clemente police will be restricting traffic between approximately 7 to 10 p.m. through the entire lower pier bowl area. To assist with downtown parking, the San Clemente Trolley will be in service from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

NORTH COUNTY

Anaheim/Anaheim Hills: Fourth of July Celebration

Time: 7 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Locations: Canyon High School — 220 S Imperial Hwy, Anaheim, CA 92807 and Peralta Park — 115 N Pinney Dr, Anaheim, CA 92807

The annual Anaheim Hills Fourth of July Celebration will feature a Firecracker Run, Yankee Doodle Dog Show, Fourth of July Parade, food booths, entertainment and a fireworks show.

The Firecracker Run, including 5K and 10K runs, starts at Canyon High School at 7 a.m. The cost is $40 for the 10k, $35 for the 5k run, $30 for the 5k walk and $20 for the kids’ dash. Register here.

The Yankee Doodle Dog Show starts at 9 a.m. on the Canyon High School softball field. There are four awards categories: Yankee Doodle Dog (most patriotic dog), Small Cutest Dog (25 pounds and under), Medium Cutest Dog (26 to 55 pounds) and Big Cutest Dog (over 55 pounds)

The Fourth of July Parade starts at 1 p.m. at Canyon High School and should end at Eucalyptus Park around 3 p.m. after the 1.2-mile route.

There will be food and entertainment booths stationed at Peralta Park from 3 to 9 p.m. The fireworks show starts at the park at 9 p.m.

Brea: Country Fair

Time: July 4, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: City Hall Park — 401 S. Brea Boulevard, Brea, CA 92821

Brea’s 43rd annual Country Fair will feature food, games, rides, live entertainment, a dog parade and a classic car show. Admission and parking are free.

Buena Park: Knott’s Berry Farm July 4 Fireworks

Time: July 4, starts at 9:30 p.m.

Location: Knott’s Berry Farm — 8039 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA 90620

Knott’s Berry Farm offers a fireworks show starting at 9:30 p.m. The park is open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Daily tickets cost $70.

La Habra: Fourth of July Celebration

Time: July 4, 4-9:30 p.m.

Location: La Bonita Park — 1440 W. Whittier Blvd., La Habra, CA 90631

La Habra’s Fourth of July celebration will include a fireworks show, live music, kid’s activity booths, food vendors and retail vendors. Guest seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Alcohol or glass containers are prohibited in the park.

Wristbands purchased on July 4 are $6 for children 3 to 12 years old and $8 for attendees aged 12 and up.

​​La Palma: Fitness Run for Fun and Family Fun Zone

Time: July 4, 6-9:30 a.m.

Location: Start at Central Park — 7821 Walker St., La Palma, CA 90623

La Palma is hosting a 5k run, 5k walk and 10k run, all starting at 7:30 a.m. Attendees can register online. The cost for each race is $37.

There is also a race for kids ages 2 to 12 for $10 that starts at 8:30 a.m. After the races, a pancake breakfast will be provided by the La Palma Kiwanis Club. Guests can add the pancake breakfast to their registration for $7.50. Proceeds will benefit the club’s community activities and student scholarships.

The family fun zone, featuring bounce houses and arts and crafts, opening at 8:30 a.m. There will also be an awards ceremony at 9:15 a.m. Check the event website for information on street closures.

Villa Park: Fourth of July Parade

Time: July 4, 9-10 a.m.

Location: Villa Park High School — 18042 Taft Ave., Villa Park, CA 92861

Villa Park’s Fourth of July parade starts and ends at Villa Park High School. Participants are invited to decorate their bike, scooter, wagon, skateboard, stroller, scooter or bring anything else red, white and blue to bring through the parade route.

Yorba Linda: Fourth of July Spectacular

Time: July 4, 5-9:30 p.m.

Location: Veterans Park — 4756 Valley View Ave, Yorba Linda, CA 92886 and Yorba Linda Middle School — 4777 Casa Loma Ave, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Yorba Linda’s Fourth of July celebration will include food vendors, family activities, kids zone, live music and a fireworks show. Alcohol or personal fireworks are not allowed.

This free event is open to the public with seating throughout Veterans Park and the south field of Yorba Linda Middle School. The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m.

Onsite parking is not available. Limited parking is available at Hurless Barton Park, the Yorba Linda Community Center and on Casa Loma Avenue. See the city’s website for more information on street closures.

SOUTH COUNTY

Aliso Viejo: July 4 Celebration and Fireworks

Time: July 4, 6-9:30 p.m.

Location: Grand Park/Town Center Amphitheater — 6101 City Lights Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

The Aliso Viejo Community Association is hosting a celebration featuring live music, community booths, children’s crafts, face painting, carnival games and a fireworks display starting at 9 p.m.

Grand Avenue will be closed from City Lights Drive to Vantis Drive on the day of the event from 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. for all traffic including bikes, cars and pedestrians. No alcohol or pets are allowed on the park premises.

Irvine: July 4 Spectacular

Time: July 4, doors open at 6 p.m.

Location: FivePoint Amphitheatre — 14800 Chinon, Irvine, CA 92618

Guests can celebrate Independence Day at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine with an outdoor concert and a fireworks show.

The concert has three major performances starting at 8 p.m., including a tribute to The Beatles. The evening will be completed with fireworks show.

Laguna Hills: Fireworks Show

Time: July 4, 4-9:30 p.m.

Location: Laguna Hills Community Center & Sports Complex — 25555 Alicia Pkwy, Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Laguna Hills’ annual Fourth of July celebration will feature carnival rides, games, a live band, food trucks and a fireworks show to conclude the evening. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

The bounce house and games are free, and carnival rides are $2 each. Seating is not provided, so guests are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Laguna Niguel: Run in the Park, Pancake Breakfast & Concert

Time: July 4, 8-10:30 a.m.

Location: Crown Valley Park — 29751 Crown Valley Parkway, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Laguna Niguel’s 44th Run in the Park 5k starts at 8 a.m. with a $50 registration fee. The kids’ race ($30) starts at 9 a.m.

The 38th annual pancake breakfast will be held in the lower soccer field of Crown Valley Park from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Breakfast costs $8 for two pancakes, sausage and juice or coffee.

From 6 to 8 p.m., the city is hosting a concert — the Elton John Experience with Joey Riedel — at the Crown Valley Park Amphitheater.

Laguna Niguel: Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular

Time: July 4, 9-9:20 p.m.

Location: Laguna Niguel Regional Park — 28241 La Paz Road, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Laguna Niguel’s fireworks show starts at 9 p.m. at the Laguna Niguel Regional Park over the lake. Limited parking is available in the Regional Park with an entry fee.

Lake Forest: Fourth of July Parade

Time: July 4, starts at 9:30 a.m.

Location: Parade starts at the corner of Toledo Way and Ridge Route Drive (in front of El Toro High School) and ends on Serrano Road before Ridge Route

Lake Forest’s annual Fourth of July parade starts at 9:30 a.m. The parade will begin at the corner of Toledo Way and Ridge Route Drive (in front of El Toro High School) and end on Serrano Road before Ridge Route. Leashed pets are allowed.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and arrive early to find a good viewing spot.

Mission Viejo: July 4 Street Faire & Fireworks Spectacular

Time: July 4, 12-9:30 p.m.

Location: Olympiad Rd between Marguerite Pkwy and Melinda Rd

Mission Viejo’s annual July 4 street fair is returning with three live entertainment stages, family-friendly games and rides, crafts, vendors, exhibits and food trucks. A fireworks show starts at 9 p.m.

Admission is free, and tickets are sold for games and rides. A free shuttle will operate from 1 to 8 p.m. Shuttle stops are located at 12 stops marked around Lake Mission Viejo.

San Juan Capistrano: Fourth of July Celebration and Summer Carnival

Time: 12-10:30 p.m.

Location: San Juan Capistrano Sports Park — 255925 Camino Del Avion

San Juan Capistrano presents the July 4 celebration and carnival with food, exhibit booths, live music, alcohol and games for the whole family. The fireworks show begins at 9 p.m.

There is on-site and street parking available. There is also a free trolley service to bring guests to the carnival. See the event flyer for more details on the trolley stops.

Angelina Hicks is a Voice of OC Reporting Fellow. Contact her at ahicks@voiceofoc.org or on Twitter @angelinahicks13.

