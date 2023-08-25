Every Saturday morning, a San Clemente mall parking lot in South Orange County is transformed into a showground for car enthusiasts, billed as the biggest weekly car show in the country.

South OC Cars and Coffee.

The automotive show is something many car owners look forward to.

“It’s a great way to spend a couple hours,” said Ira Horwitz who came with his 5-Window, 1949 Chevrolet pickup.

Ira Horwitz showing his push button tailgate on his 5 window 1949 pickup at the Cars and Coffee car show on Aug. 19 2023









Credit: MAXIMO SANTANA, Voice of OC

“It’s the highlight of my week every week,” said Damien Bruce, 26, a volunteer at the show who brought his 2015 535 BMW.

Damien Bruce stands with his 2015 535 BMW at the South OC Cars and Coffee weekly car show on July 29, 2023. Credit: MAXIMO SANTANA, Voice of OC



Credit: MAXIMO SANTANA

The event brings in all sorts of life-size collectable cars into the Outlets at San Clemente parking lot – ranging from classic Chevrolets to modern hot rods like Lamborghinis.

The tradition behind cars and coffee started in Irvine and moved several times due to capacity and noise issues until it found a home in San Clemente in 2017, when it began at the local Target parking lot.

After a huge outpouring of interest, the event moved to the outlet mall where it was embraced by the city and mall operators.

“We found it beneficial for us to have them host the event here, as it would bring in shoppers and increase sales.” said Angelica Bello, a Marketing & Special Events manager at the Outlet.

A volunteer picks up cones after the South OC Cars and Coffee weekly car show on Aug. 12 2023. Credit: MAXIMO SANTANA, Voice of OC

Meet the Wehrs

The event’s main organizers, Simon Wehr and his son, James, 23, spend their Saturday’s walking the outlet parking lot checking out cars, and recording videos for their YouTube channel.

Simon Wehr’s 2011 2SS/RS Camaro at the South OC Cars and Coffee weekly car show on Aug. 12 2023. Credit: MAXIMO SANTANA, Voice of OC

Simon Wehr standing with his 2011 2SS/RS Camaro at the South OC Cars and Coffee weekly car show on Aug. 12 2023. Credit: MAXIMO SANTANA, Voice of OC









How do they manage so many cars?

“Nothings easy,” said Simon Wehr, who credits his big brother for getting him into cars when he was 16.

”The Outlet’s been great. The city has been great. But it’s a ton of work and most people don’t appreciate how much work goes into it,” said Simon Wehr, crediting the work of about 50 volunteers each week who come out to work the event, directing cars and reminding people about the rules.

“We have to make sure people behave themselves,” said Simon Wehr said, noting that they maintain a good environment by consistently communicating the rules – no revving, no speeding, no burnouts – and being strict on enforcing them.

A line of classic 1950 era Chevrolet Bel Airs leave the South OC Cars and Coffee weekly car show on July 29 2023. Credit: MAXIMO SANTANA, Voice of OC

James Wehr estimates that the show receives an average of 800 to 1000 cars every week, adding that they regularly have to open the lower level of the outlet to accommodate all the cars, which have on occasion swelled to as many as 2500.

The rims on James Wehr’s 2017 Audi at the South OC Cars and Coffee weekly car show on Aug. 5, 2023. Credit: MAXIMO SANTANA, Voice of OC

James Wehr, one of the organizers stands with his 2017 Audi at the South OC Cars and Coffee car show on August 5, 2023. Credit: MAXIMO SANTANA, Voice of OC







Meet The Volunteers That Make it Happen

South OC Cars and Coffee staff organizes a large group of dedicated volunteers every week to help direct cars, sell merchandise and generally keep the peace.

A group of volunteers cleaning up after the South OC Cars and Coffee car show on Aug. 5 2023. Credit: MAXIMO SANTANA, Voice of OC

Volunteers along with South OC Cars and Coffee staff work with the local sheriff’s department and the outlet mall security to keep a safe environment and enforce the rules.

Damien Bruce directs the cars at South OC Cars and Coffee on Aug. 12, 2023.

Organizers say there are hardly any incidents at their meets.

Most calls are actually about the kids taking photos by the freeway said one deputy at the show

Aside from running the show, which can even involve running after revving hot rods to remind drivers of the rules, Simon is also tasked with choosing car of the week.

“It’s kind of a gut feel,” Wehr says about how he chooses the winner.

Earlier this month, Bryce Yeager, 26, was chosen car of the week with his almost completely modified 2JZ Gallardo Lamborghini which had modified fender panels, door windows, suspension and more.

Wehr said the modifications and the crowd his car was attracting got Yeager’s Lamborhini selected as car of the week.

Bryce Yeager’s 2JZ Gallardo Lamborghini at the South OC Cars and Coffee weekly car show after being chosen car of the week on Aug. 12 2023. Credit: MAXIMO SANTANA, Voice of OC

Bryce Yeager standing with his 2JZ Gallardo Lamborghini at the South OC Cars and Coffee weekly car show on Aug. 12 2023. Credit: MAXIMO SANTANA, Voice of OC









Meet some of the other car show locals who show up each week to show off their prized projects.

The headlights on Bob Minty’s 1929 Cantrell Oldsmobile at the South OC Cars and Coffee weekly car show on Aug. 12, 2023. Credit: MAXIMO SANTANA, Voice of OC

Bob Minty standing with his 1929 Cantrell Oldsmobile at the South OC Cars and Coffee car show on Aug. 12 2023.







The newly re-done interior on John Suarez’s Factory S Cobra being displayed at the South OC Cars and Coffee weekly car show on July 29, 2023. Credit: MAXIMO SANTANA, Voice of OC

John Suarez at the South OC Cars and Coffee car show on July 29 2023. Credit: MAXIMO SANTANA, Voice of OC





The taillights on a 1998 Ferrari 550 at the South OC Cars and Coffee weekly car show on Aug. 5, 2023. Credit: MAXIMO SANTANA, Voice of OC

Bill Borst standing with his 1998 Ferrari 550 at the South OC Cars and Coffee car show on Aug. 5 2023 Credit: MAXIMO SANTANA, Voice of OC

Jim Cocores green interior on his 1960 convertible Volkswagen being displayed at the South OC Cars and Coffee weekly car show on Aug. 5 2023. Credit: MAXIMO SANTANA, Voice of OC

Jim Cocores standing with his 1960 convertible Volkswagen at the South OC Cars and Coffee car show on Aug. 5 2023. Credit: MAXIMO SANTANA, Voice of OC





The interior on George Nelson’s completely custom Kombi van at the South OC Cars and Coffee car show on Aug. 12, 2023. Credit: MAXIMO SANTANA, Voice of Oc

George Nelson standing with his modified Kombi van on Aug. 19 2023. Credit: MAXIMO SANTANA, Voice of OC











Jerry Bently stands with his 1962 Corvette at the South OC Cars and Coffee car show on Aug. 5, 2023. Credit: MAXIMO SANTANA, Voice of OC





The rims on Jerry Bentlys 1962 Corvette at the South OC Cars and Coffee weekly car show on Aug. 5, 2023. Credit: MAXIMO SANTANA, Voice of OC

The Thunderbird emblem on Jim Black’s 1957 Ford thunderbird at the South OC Cars and Coffee weekly car show on Aug. 5, 2023. Credit: MAXIMO SANTANA, Voice of OC

Jim Black standing with his 1957 Ford Thunderbird at the South OC Cars and Coffee car show on Aug. 5 2023. Credit: MAXIMO SANTANA, Voice of OC













Ed Duval stands with his 1974 convertible Corvette Stingray at the South OC Cars and Coffee car show on Aug. 5 2023.





The hood of Ed Duval’s 1974 convertible Corvette Stingray at the South OC Cars and Coffee weekly car show on Aug. 5 2023. Credit: MAXIMO SANTANA, Voice of OC

