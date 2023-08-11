Tucked between the rolling hills of the City of Orange, you will find 495 acres of trails, park space, bike paths, lakes, OC Zoo, and more at California’s first regional park.
Irvine Regional Park goes back to 1897, when it was gifted to the County of Orange by James Irvine, Jr. for just $1 and later became the state’s first regional park when county supervisors gave it that status in 1926.
It is a gift that keeps giving to Orange County to this day.
The park is still active and alive, the way it was intended to be.
Families gather for celebrations while firing up the public grills, or there are more quiet moments shared between smaller groups of people who stayed cool under mature old coast live oak and sycamore trees; some visitors opt to rent bicycles or floating paddleboats on the pond.
Visitors also ventured into the trails on foot or on their bikes, in the midst of nature, where local wildlife make their home.
On any day here is a glimpse of what you can find:
Correction: A previous headline stated California’s first regional park was in Irvine. It was created in the City of Orange. We regret the error.
