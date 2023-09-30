The trails of Chino Hills State Park are a sanctuary to many.

Surrounded on all sides by densely populated urban areas, the park stands as a refuge for those seeking an outlet from the bustle of metropolitan living.

Some venture the grounds on foot, while others by cycle or hoof.

Chino Hills State Park is frequented by 3,800 individuals per day on average during the peak season, according to Enrique Arroyo, a state parks manager who works on the park.

Rain or shine.

On early September mornings where the clay-infused landscape of Chino Hills State Park holds the scent of wet earth, the park welcomes anyone willing to brave the terrain.

The entrance to Chino Hills State Park off of Sapphire Road on Sept. 2, 2023. The state park has entrances in Chino Hills, Brea and Yorba Linda. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

“For the last few months, I’ve been on a health kick. I normally go to Ayala Park and walk three miles. I like that Chino Hills State Park has paved roads to walk on,” said Marisol Arujo, a Chino resident who was walking the paved road with her son, Liam, that morning. “You don’t have to worry about your safety or about mountain lions.”

Marisol Araujo, a Chino resident, and her son Liam walking up the paved road in Chino Hills State Park on Sept. 2, 2023. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

The park, which can be accessed by three entrances in three different cities, is bordered on all sides by cities and urban environments.

“Chino Hills State Park is unique because of its presence around so much urbanization,” said Jaden Caderao, a Park Aid at Chino Hills State Park. “On one side of the park, you have all of metropolitan Los Angeles and Orange County, along with Riverside County and San Bernardino County. A lot of urban environments are sandwiching it on all sides. The park is kind of a refuge amidst all of that.”

A view of the city of Chino Hills from Chino Hills State Park on Sept. 2, 2023. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

The Panopio family, who is also local to Chino, also feel that the park is an outlet from Southern California’s growing urban cities.

The Panopio family hiking Aliso Canyon Trail at Chino Hills State Park on Sept. 2, 2023. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

“It’s right on the urban edge, and that makes it unique,” said Jeremy Panopio, 12, who was joined by his parents and three siblings on a hike through the park’s Aliso Canyon Trail.

“It’s one of the best parks to come to in the springtime,” added Jeremy’s mother, Kristyn. “There are also remnants of history here that are protected. We love the state parks.”

A campsite at Rolling M Ranch Campground located within Chino Hills State Park on Sept. 2, 2023. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

Aside from hiking, many enjoy cycling or mountain biking through the state park.

“I think the hills are very beautiful,” said Jenny Feng, a Chino Hills resident that was enjoying a ride through the park on her mountain bike that morning. “It’s great for mountain biking and road biking.”

Feng bikes the hills four or five times per week.

Jenny Feng, a Chino Hills resident, riding her mountain bike in Chino Hills State Park on Sept. 2, 2023. Feng bikes the hills four or five times a week. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

The State Park Recreation Commission declared the region a unit of the State Park system in 1984, after local citizen group Hills for Everyone assisted California State Parks on the acquisition of 2,237 acres of rolling hills and vistas.

“Having protected natural lands nearby affords opportunities for recreation, peace of mind, improves quality of life, and has enormous benefits for maintaining the diversity of local flora and fauna,” said Melanie Schlotterbeck, Conservation Consultant with Hills for Everyone.



Today, the Chino Hills State Park spans 14,102 acres from the north end of the Santa Ana Mountains to the southwest portion of the Puente-Chino Hills, as land acquisitions from private landowners have expanded the park over time.

Jaden Caderao, Park Aid at Chino Hills State Park, hanging the American flag and the California state flag after the rain ceased on Sept. 2, 2023. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

“The state park system is crucial for all Americans, Californian’s especially. In California, we have over 200 parks that offer nature out to the public, while both respecting and protecting the natural environment of the state,” said Caderao. “There is so much that damages our environment and the natural landscapes of this world, so having an entity that protects it is important.”

The California State Parks system is the largest state park system in the United States, representing 280 parks.

Chino Hills State Park continues to grow in size, as a land acquisition of 1,530 acres of ridgeline could be added to the park by 2024.

Aliso Creek Trail at Chino Hills State Park on Sept. 2, 2023. The state park has over 90 miles of trails for hiking, biking and equestrian use. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

Alongside over 90 miles of trails, Chino Hills State Park has a Discovery Center, located off Carbon Canyon Road in Brea.

The entrance to the Chino Hills State Park Discovery Center in Brea on Sept. 2, 2023. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

Michael Lindsey, who has volunteered at Chino Hills State Park for eleven years, feels that the state park is valuable because it gives visitors an outlet from city life.

“You’d hate to live in a place with nothing but concrete,” Lindsey said with a chuckle. “We need a place to get away from the rat race, as they say. It’s peaceful here. Once you get deep enough in the park, you can’t hear any cars.”

The interior of the Discovery Center at Chino Hills State Park on Sept. 2, 2023. The center offers books, displays and interactive elements to teach guests about biodiversity in the park. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

Michael Lindsey, 76, at the Chino Hills State Park Discovery Center. Lindsey has volunteered with the state park as an interpreter for eleven years. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

Lindsey volunteers as an interpreter with the park, a role where he teaches guests of the Discovery Center about biodiversity.

“State parks, like Chino Hills, Lindsey notes, “ let people see what the state looked like when people first settled here.”

Coastal prickly pear cactus at the Chino Hills State Park Discovery Center on Sept. 2, 2023. The plant is native to Southern California and Baja California. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC. California poppies outside of the Chino Hills State Park Discovery Center on Sept. 2, 2023. The California Poppy is the state flower of California, and is native to is native to the Pacific slope of North America from Western Oregon to Baja California. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

“I always tell everyone, even little kids, that this park belongs to them. It belongs to the people of California,” Lindsey said.

Isabelle Donovan, Beverly Mount, Alexi Garza and their horses at the Chino Hills State Park Discovery Center on Sept. 2, 2023. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

•••

Since you’ve made it this far, You obviously care about local news and value good journalism. As an independent and local nonprofit, our news is accessible to all, regardless of what they can afford, but it’s not free to produce. Help us become 100% reader funded with a tax deductible donation. For as little as $5 a month you can help us reach that goal. I’m helping Voice of OC become fully reader funded

Related

Since you've made it this far, You are obviously connected to your community and value good journalism. As an independent and local nonprofit, our news is accessible to all, regardless of what they can afford. Our newsroom centers on Orange County’s civic and cultural life, not ad-driven clickbait. Our reporters hold powerful interests accountable to protect your quality of life. But it’s not free to produce. It depends on donors like you. Make a tax-deductible donation