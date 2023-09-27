The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: CEO Communications

CEOCOM@ocgov.com

Input Sought on Older Adult Programs and Services

Survey open to all Orange County older adults and their caregivers until December 30, 2023

Santa Ana, Calif. (September 7, 2023) – Orange County residents have an opportunity to shape the future of programs and services for older adults and their caregivers by completing the countywide Older Adults Needs Assessment Survey.

The County of Orange in partnership with the Office on Aging has contracted with Advance OC to develop and conduct this Survey. Input offered through the survey, available now until December 30, 2023, will help define the needs of older adults and their caregivers and will be used to make recommendations for improving services. The findings will be presented to the Orange County Board of Supervisors in Spring 2024.

“The input we gather from these surveys is key to our understanding of how best to serve Orange County’s older adults, who face a variety of different needs to be addressed in their senior years,” said Board Chairman Donald Wagner, Third District Supervisor.

The anonymous survey asks residents to rank their greatest needs and concerns and provide input on topics such as housing, transportation, remaining safely at home and caregiving. Residents can also identify concerns about aging, including physical and mental health and quality of life. The survey will also gather demographic data to identify gaps in service for Orange County’s communities.

“Orange County is getting older, and we must take steps to redesign our programs and services to meet the needs of our aging population,” said Vice Chairman Andrew Do, First District Supervisor. “In addition to serving seniors, we will continue to address issues such as the cost of living and affordable housing, which are driving so many young families away from Orange County.”

The survey is available in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Chinese, Korean, Arabic and Farsi. Older adults and caregivers can fill it out online at https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/7469482/OC-MPA-Community- Survey-2023, or in-person at their local senior center and locations where they access older adult services.

“Input from our various communities, including monolingual speaking and working-class communities, will shape critical services for older adults and their caregivers,” said Supervisor Vicente Sarmiento. “We need the public’s input on what is most important and how we can best provide services for our growing aging community.”

Additionally, the County and its contracted partner, Advance OC, will also host a series of community education and resource fairs throughout the rest of the year. Residents can register online at www.olderadultssurvey.com or call (949) 415-6898 to attend. Some of the planned events include:

Delhi Center in Santa Ana on September 21, 2023, hosted by Supervisor Sarmiento

Asian Garden Mall in Westminster on September 22, 2023, hosted by Vice Chairman Do

Brookhurst Community Center in Anaheim on September 25, 2023, hosted by Supervisor Chaffee

Norman Murray Senior Center in Mission Viejo on October 12, 2023, hosted by Chairman Wagner

Soka University in Aliso Viejo as part of the Senior Summit on October 27, 2023, hosted by Supervisor Foley

Additional events will be listed on the Older Adults Needs Assessment website.

“It’s important for every Orange County senior and for the loved ones and caretakers who assist them to complete the survey,” said Supervisor Doug Chaffee, Fourth District. “By collecting the data, we can understand the challenges seniors face and able us to create better programs to serve their needs.”

“As the County Supervisor whose district includes the largest aging population, I know the importance of hearing from our aging residents of all diverse backgrounds so we can plan for future housing, healthcare, transportation, recreation and other needs,” said Supervisor Katrina Foley, Fifth District. “We hope the public will participate in our efforts, and share ideas, thoughts, and concerns to help us plan for the future.”

“This Assessment will help us identify and prioritize the needs and factors affecting the health of our aging population, specifically those aged 55 and older,” said Claudia Harris, Director of the Office on Aging. “The information will be crucial in helping the County understand the holistic needs of the aging population and provide us with a better understanding of the areas of greatest need, current barriers to accessing services, and more precisely identify gaps in services and inequities creating these gaps.”

For more information, visit www.olderadultssurvey.com.

##

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.

Related

Since you've made it this far, You are obviously connected to your community and value good journalism. As an independent and local nonprofit, our news is accessible to all, regardless of what they can afford. Our newsroom centers on Orange County’s civic and cultural life, not ad-driven clickbait. Our reporters hold powerful interests accountable to protect your quality of life. But it’s not free to produce. It depends on donors like you. Make a tax-deductible donation