“Viva! Mexico!” chants echoed through the crowds as thousands of people gathered over the weekend in Santa Ana to celebrate Fiestas Patrias.

Families, elected and appointed government officials, and community groups were just some of the attendees at who gathered to celebrate past and present Latino heritage at the 43rd annual Fiestas Patrias festival commemorating the holiday.

Orange County’s two largest cities are majority Latino.

More than 75 percent of Santa Ana residents identify as Latino, according to the United States Census Bureau. In neighboring Anaheim more than half the city (54 percent) identifies as Latino.

Past and present heritage is on the forefront of people’s minds this year.

“Fiestas Patrias is not only a celebration of who we are today, it is a recognition that we respect where we came from, in all its aspects. Not only the culture, traditions, and beauty of its folklore, but in knowing that, like the USA, these countries fought for their independence against European dominant powers,” said Zeke Hernandez, president of the Santa Ana branch of League of United Latin American Citizens.

“We not only celebrate our past history in declarations of independence, we recognize that we are part of the future history of the United States,” added Hernandez.

An American flag is displayed alongside the Mexican flag during the parade on Sept. 17, 2023. Credit: JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

“Fiestas Patrias allows us to look back to the past to create a better future,” said Alexandro Gradilla, Associate Professor of Chicana and Chicano Studies at California State University Fullerton. “It has morphed into an American celebration of civil rights and human rights. It is our holiday to celebrate our power to make change.”

Fiestas Patrias attendees agree.

“I am here prideful, and happy to share this with my children, the history and independence of Mexico,” said Francisco Ramos, 41, of Orange.

Bryana Ramos, 10, daughter of Francisco Ramos, watches the parade go by on Sept. 17, 2023. “I am emotional seeing this and proud because my parents are from Mexico,” said Ramos.

“For me, the independence of Mexico means a lot, its something that for us Mexicans, it gives us liberty and independence, it is something to be proud of, and to be here at Fiestas Patrias to celebrate that year after year,” said Miguel Vazquez, who is from Veracruz and a participant in the parade.

The two day festival included a carnival, cultural cuisine, live music performances, art installations, cultural festivities, and a ceremonial El Grito de Independencia, as well as a parade.

Mexican dancers pass through the parade on Sept. 17, 2023. Credit: JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

El Grito de Independencia, a tradition honoring Father Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla’s call for the end of Spanish rule in Mexico on Sept. 16, 1810, was hosted on the festival’s main stage by the City of Santa Ana and the Consulate of Mexico.

“Continuing the tradition of El Grito is an important act of cultural memory and collective memory. It was the breaking of the colonial yolk of almost 300 years of Spanish control and occupation,” said Gradilla.

Sisters Guadalupe Romero, 58, and Isabel Romero, 56, at Fiestas Patrias in Santa Ana on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. “For us it is very important because we won the war. That is why we celebrate it because we are free from the war against Spain from Mexico. For us it is very important,” says Romero. Credit: ARIELLE LEE, Voice of OC

Sunday’s festivities also include a parade, which is returning to the festival for the first time since the pandemic.

The parade was given the theme “Hispanic Heritage: Past to Present” to reflect this passage of time.

“The theme was selected in large part to the absence of the parade since 2019, due to the pandemic,” said Paul Eakins, Public Information Officer for the city of Santa Ana. “We wanted to select a theme that marked the passage of time between the last parade and the one that would be delivered this year.”

Yesenia Rojas, a Anaheim resident representing Guanjauto waves a Mexican flag during the Santa Ana Fiestas Patrias parade on Sept. 17, 2023. Credit: JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

“I am happy to be here today, look at all these beautiful people, celebrating, coming out especially after the pandemic,” said Yesenia Rojas, a Anaheim resident representing Guanajuato in the parade.

Thousands of people watched the parade go by on Sept. 17, 2023. Credit: JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Here is a look at the festivities from the weekend:

Mexican food vendors at Fiestas Patrias in Santa Ana on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Credit: ARIELLE LEE, Voice of OC

Aztec dancers wave flags through the Sept. 17, 2023, Fiestas Patrias in Santa Ana. Credit: JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Children sit on top of police cars to watch the parade go by on Sept. 17, 2023. Credit: JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Horses from Escuela de Charreria de CA walk through the Santa Ana Fiestas Patrias parade on Sept. 17, 2023. CREDIT: JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Aztec dancers wave flags through the Sept. 17, 2023, Fiestas Patrias in Santa Ana. Credit: JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

A boy plays fish bowl toss at Fiestas Patrias in Santa Ana on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Credit: ARIELLE LEE, Voice of OC

From left, Ivon Arenas, 55, and Victor De Leon, 85, walk the parade as an Adelita and Pancho Villa during the 43rd annual Santa Ana Fiestas Patrias on Sept. 17, 2023. Credit: JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Luna Carmona, 5, walks the parade with her family while representing the state of Morelos, Mexico. Credit: JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

The Fiestas Patrias parade in Santa Ana on Sept. 17, 2023. Credit: JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

A woman dresses as the El Ángel de la Independencia during the Sept. 17, 2023 Fiestas Patrias Parade in Santa Ana. Credit: JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Middle, Lucila Lagunas, 68, of Santa Ana sits on the sideline of the parade on Sept. 17, 2023. “Liberty and justice, this is what Mexican Independence is. I am so proud to be a citizen of this country and of Mexico. I am so emotional being here,” said Lagunas. Credit: JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

From left, Lupe Magaña, 70, Paloma Vargas , 70, and Araceli Sanchez, 50, participate in the Santa Ana Fiestas Patrias parade on Sept. 17, 2023. Credit: JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

The Fiestas Patrias in Santa Ana on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Credit: ARIELLE LEE, Voice of OC

Locals watch performances at Fiestas Patrias in Santa Ana on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Credit: ARIELLE LEE, Voice of OC

The 43rd annual Santa Ana Fiestas Patrias parade on Sept. 17, 2023. Credit: JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

The annual Santa Ana Fiestas Patrias on Sept. 17, 2023. Credit: JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

