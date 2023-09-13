The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

Second Anaheim Corruption Community Forum, Tuesday, September 19th

We are excited to announce our second Corruption Community Forum, which will take place on September 19, 2023, at the Brookhurst Community Center, located at 2271 Crescent Ave, Anaheim, CA 92801. Following the success of our first forum, we invite you to join us for another engaging and informative event.

Event: Second Corruption Community Forum

Date: September 19, 2023

Time: 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Brookhurst Community Center Address: 2271 Crescent Ave, Anaheim, CA 92801

Just like our previous event, this forum will focus on shedding light on Anaheim’s independent corruption investigation report. We will discuss vital issues that affect our community and work together to find solutions.

While the panelists are yet to be determined, we are committed to bringing you esteemed community leaders who will provide valuable insights and engage in meaningful discussions. Rest assured, we will announce the panelists as soon as they are confirmed.

Your presence and participation are vital in our mission to promote transparency and accountability in Anaheim. We firmly believe that informed and engaged citizens are catalysts for positive change.

To secure your spot at the forum, please RSVP by clicking here. We look forward to your attendance and your contributions as we collectively strive for a better Anaheim, free from corruption.

Thank you for your ongoing support and dedication to our community!

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.

Related

Since you've made it this far, You are obviously connected to your community and value good journalism. As an independent and local nonprofit, our news is accessible to all, regardless of what they can afford. Our newsroom centers on Orange County’s civic and cultural life, not ad-driven clickbait. Our reporters hold powerful interests accountable to protect your quality of life. But it’s not free to produce. It depends on donors like you. Make a tax-deductible donation