Consider starting your weekend this Saturday with a free, family-friendly story time at Tustin Library on Saturday morning. Finish out the day with a sunset hike offering panoramic views of Orange County.

On Sunday, think about an amazing family hike led by OC Parks through the Limestone Canyon Nature Preserve. Or, if you’re looking for child-free events, enjoy an adults-only movie screening at Costa Mesa Donald Dungan Library on Sunday afternoon.

These are just some of the free events you’ll find in the Voice of OC weekend calendar – put together by reporters sourcing a host of public records about park, recreational and library events across Orange County.

CHECK OUT OUR FULL CALENDAR HERE

Voice reporters work hard to help residents save tax dollars and hold leaders accountable.

You can cut through the noise every morning by reading the free Voice of OC daily email newsletter.

Sign up here.

And don’t forget to bookmark the Voice of OC calendar to stay ahead of key civic meetings during the week.

That same kind of reporting now fuels a vibrant weekend calendar, choc full of free services and assets your tax dollars finance.

Here are a few noteworthy free events happening this weekend.

Saturday, November 18

Family Storytime at Tustin Library

The Tustin Library will be hosting a family storytime for all ages.

When: 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Where: Tustin Library, located at 345 E Main St, Tustin, CA 92780

Cost: Free

For more details, contact the library at (714) 544-7725, or email ocpl.tustin@occr.ocgov.com.

Loteria at Westminster Library

Take the family to play the classic Mexican game Loteria at Westminster Library.

Loteria is similar to bingo, but it utilizes a deck of cards.

When: 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: Westminster Library, located at 8180 13th St, Westminster, CA 92683

Cost: Free

For more details, contact the library at (714) 893-5057, or email ocpl.westminster@occr.ocgov.com.

Sunset Fitness Hike at Irvine Ranch Open Space

Enjoy panoramic views of Orange County on a sunset fitness hike in the OC Parks Irvine Ranch Open Space. The 6 mile hike will take attendees over Loma Ridge on a paved path, known as Hicks Haul Road.

The hike requires advanced registration from those that would like to attend.

When: 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Where: 13333 Black Star Canyon Rd, Silverado, CA 92676

Cost: Free

For more details, contact Irvine Ranch Conservancy at (714) 508-4757, or email info@irconservancy.org.

Sunday, November 19

Basic Tech Help at Irvine University Park Library

For adults needing assistance with using technology, Irvine University Park Library is hosting a Basic Tech Help workshop.

Attendees are welcome to bring their own laptop, or use one at the library.

When: 11:00 a.m.

Where: Irvine University Park Library, located at 4512 Sandburg Way, Irvine, CA 92612

Cost: Free

For more details, contact the library at (949) 786-4001, or email ocpl.universitypark@occr.ocgov.com.

Adult-Only Movie Screening at Costa Mesa Donald Dungan Library

Costa Mesa Donald Dungan Library is screening All the President’s Men Sunday afternoon.

When: 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Costa Mesa Donald Dungan Library, 1855 Park Ave, Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Cost: Free

For more details, contact the library at (949) 646-8845, or email ocpl.costamesadd@occr.ocgov.com.

Family Hike at Agua Chinon

Immerse your kids in Orange County’s natural landscape through an evening family hike through Limestone Canyon Nature Preserve.

The hike, which travels through Agua Chinon starting at 3:00 p.m., requires advance registration.

When: 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: 13333 Black Star Canyon Rd, Silverado, CA 92676

Cost: Free

For more details, contact Irvine Ranch Conservancy at (714) 508-4757, or email info@irconservancy.org.

If you know of a free public agency event that the Voice of OC should be aware of, send an email to admin@voiceofoc.org

For more events, please refer to the Voice of OC Calendar.

Related