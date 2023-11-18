Start Sunday with a geology hike through Black Star Canyon, and see the red-faced cliffs for yourself.

These are just some of the free events you’ll find in the Voice of OC weekend calendar – put together by reporters sourcing a host of public records about park, recreational and library events across Orange County.

Saturday, November 25

Family Storytime at Brea Library

Brea Library will host a family storytime with songs, rhymes and books.

When: 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Where: Brea Library, 1 Civic Center Circle, Brea, CA 92821

Cost: Free

For more details, contact the library at (714) 671-1722, or email ocpl.brea@occr.ocgov.com.

Learn to Play Chess at Oak View Branch Library

Join the Chess Club at the Huntington Beach Oak View Branch Library to play, or learn the game from volunteers.

When: 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where: Oak View Branch Library, 17251 Oak Ln, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Cost: Free

For more details, contact the library at (714) 375-5068.

Foreign Film Screening at Dana Point Library

Catch an afternoon screening of the Uruguayan film Tanta Agua at the library.

When: 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Dana Point Library, 33841 Niguel Road, Dana Point, CA 92629

Cost: Free

For more details, contact the library at (949) 496-5517.

Sunday, November 26

Geology Hike at Black Star Canyon

Hike to the cliffs of Black Star Canyon and learn more about Orange County’s natural geology through a guided hike.

The hike requires advanced registration from those that would like to attend.

When: 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Where: 13333 Black Star Canyon Road, Silverado, CA 92676

Cost: Free

For more details, contact Irvine Ranch Conservancy at (714) 508-4757, or email info@irconservancy.org.

Lego Mania at La Habra Library

All ages are welcome to the La Habra Library to “express your creativity” through Lego playtime.

When: 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: La Habra Library, 221 East La Habra Blvd., La Habra, CA 90631

Cost: Free

For more details, contact the library at (714) 526-7728 or (562) 694-0078, or email ocpl.lahabra@occr.ocgov.com.

