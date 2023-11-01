The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

Oct. 31, 2023

OCTA Seeks Public Input on Orange County’s

Transit Future

OCTA seeks feedback to determine how to expand, enhance transit services for next 30 years and beyond

ORANGE – The Orange County Transportation Authority is seeking public input to help develop the OC Transit Vision, a study that aims to improve opportunities for the way people move throughout the county. With the 2024 OC Transit Vision Master Plan, OCTA is building upon a previous plan developed in 2018 and other recent studies to build a framework that will guide investments in future transit options, potentially including more bus service, streetcars, and microtransit such as community shuttles.Two options for participating include:

Attending a Zoom Webinar

Thursday, Nov 2, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Register here

Participating in the Online Survey

Take the survey by Nov. 17 for a chance to win one of four $50 gift cards. (The brief survey, available in English, Spanish and Vietnamese, typically takes approximately 3 minutes.)

The OC Transit Vision, which aims to enhance and expand current public transit options during the next 30 years, will review the county’s existing transit corridors, analyze which travel modes are most desired and how infrastructure could be designed to better support efficient public transit. The plan will also address current and emerging transit technologies, respond to evolving ridership trends, and outline potential funding sources.

The updated OC Transit Vision will provide a consistent, countywide transit approach that will be shared with cities and other partner agencies to enhance coordination of future transit-related recommendations and projects throughout Orange County and the region.

For more information, visit www.octa.net/OCTransitVision .

About OCTA: The Orange County Transportation Authority is the county transportation planning commission, responsible for funding and implementing transit and capital projects for a balanced and sustainable transportation system that reflects the diverse travel needs of the county’s 34 cities and 3.2 million residents. With the mission of keeping Orange County moving, this includes freeways and express lanes, bus and rail transit, rideshare, commuter rail, environmental programs and active transportation.

