Consider starting your weekend this Saturday with a free, bilingual Spanish storytime at Garden Grove Main Library. Later, attend a holiday cookie decorating event, just one of many free events offered through OC Public Libraries.

Saturday evening, take the family to see Santa Claus and enjoy the festivities at the 37th annual Candlelight Walk.

On Sunday, take the family on an educational hike or attend a movie screening

These are just some of the free events you’ll find in the Voice of OC weekend calendar – put together by reporters sourcing a host of public records about park, recreational and library events across Orange County.

Here are a few noteworthy free events happening this weekend.

Saturday, December 9

Bilingual Spanish Storytime at Garden Grove Main Library

Take the kids to a bilingual Spanish storytime featuring stories, songs and a craft.

When: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: 11200 Stanford Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Cost: Free

For more details, contact the library at (714) 530-0711, or email ocpl.ggr@occr.ocgov.com

Holiday Cookie Decorating at El Toro Library

Spend the afternoon decorating holiday cookies at the El Toro Library.

All materials are provided, while supplies last. No advanced registration is required.

When: 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: 24672 Raymond Way, Lake Forest, CA 92630

Cost: Free

For more details, contact the library at (949) 855-8173, or email ocpl.eltoro@occr.ocgov.com

Candlelight Walk at Heritage Hill Historical Park

Enjoy an evening at the 37th annual Candlelight Walk, a festive event held on the decorated grounds of Heritage Hill Historic Park.

The event is complete with live musical performances, holiday crafts and a Santa Claus.

Light refreshments will be available by cash purchase, but the event and parking are free.

When: Saturday, Dec. 9, and Sunday, Dec. 10, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Where: 25151 Serrano Road, Lake Forest, CA 92630-2534

Cost: Free

For more details, contact Heritage Hill at (949) 923-2230, or email heritagehill@ocparks.com

Sunday, December 10

“Fossils Are Fun” Family Activity and Hike

After a “make your own fossil” activity, embark on a 2.5 mile hike with the family through Black Star Canyon during this family activity through OC Parks.

On the hike, look for fossil deposits while surrounded by the views of Black Star Canyon’s red rock cliffs.

The event requires registration in advance.

When: 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Where: 13333 Black Star Canyon Road, Silverado, CA 92676

Cost: Free

For more details, contact Irvine Ranch Conservancy at (714) 508-4757, or email info@irconservancy.org.

Film Screening at Costa Mesa Donald Dunham Library

Attend a screening of Mary Poppins (1964) on Sunday afternoon.

This is an adults-only screening, at the request of the library.

When: 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: 1855 Park Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Cost: Free

For more details, contact the library at (714) 508-4757, or email info@irconservancy.org.

If you know of a free public agency event that the Voice of OC should be aware of, send an email to admin@voiceofoc.org

For more events, please refer to the Voice of OC Calendar.

•••

