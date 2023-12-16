Consider starting your weekend this Saturday by taking the kids to Fullerton Public Library for an afternoon of STEM activities put on by high school volunteers. Later, embark on an afternoon cardio hike through Limestone Canyon, just one of many free events offered through public libraries and OC Parks.

Saturday evening, take the family to see Santa Claus and enjoy the festivities at the 2023 Christmas Concert at Mile Square Park.

On Sunday, enjoy an afternoon painting program at the East Anaheim Public Library, or see holiday lights at Heritage Hill Historic Park after dark.

These are just some of the free events you’ll find in the Voice of OC weekend calendar – put together by reporters sourcing a host of public records about park, recreational and library events across Orange County.

CHECK OUT OUR FULL CALENDAR HERE

Here are a few noteworthy free events happening this weekend.

Saturday, December 16

STEM Activities for Kids at Fullerton Public Library

Take the kids to, where volunteers from Fullerton Union High School’s STEMUP4Youth Club will provide STEM demos and activities.

Available for grades 1st through 6th. Seating is limited.

When: 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: 353 W. Commonwealth Ave, Fullerton, CA 92832

Cost: Free

For more details, contact the library at (714) 738-6333, or email info@fullertonlibrary.org

Hike in Limestone Canyon

Enjoy an afternoon cardio hike through Limestone Canyon.

The 5.5 mile hike requires registration in advance.

When: 2:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Where: 13333 Black Star Canyon Rd, Silverado, CA 92676

Cost: Free

For more details, contact Irvine Ranch Conservancy at (714) 508-4757, or email info@irconservancy.org

Holiday Concert at Mile Square Park

Take the family to a free holiday concert at Mile Square Park.

The concert will include performances by The All-American Boys Chorus, St. Barbara School Children’s Choir and Mater Dei’s Bristol Boys.

Kids can take a photo with Santa, and enjoy free hot cocoa, coffee and pastries.

When: 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Where: 16801 Euclid St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Cost: Free

For more details, call (714) 834-3110

Sunday, December 17

Guided Art Program at Anaheim Public Library, East Anaheim Branch

Enjoy an afternoon painting program at the East Anaheim Public Library.

The program is intended for ages 12 and up.

When: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: 8201 E Santa Ana Canyon Rd, Anaheim, CA 92808

Cost: Free

For more details, contact the library at (714) 765-3895

Winter Crafts at Irvine University Park Library

Spend time at the Irvine University Park Library creating winter crafts.

All materials will be provided. No registration required.

When: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: 4512 Sandburg Way, Irvine, CA 92612

Cost: Free

For more details, contact the library at (949) 786-4001, or email ocpl.universitypark@occr.ocgov.com

Holiday Lights at Heritage Hill Historic Park

Enjoy special park hours at Heritage Hill Historic Park to view holiday lights.

When: 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Where: 25151 Serrano Rd, Lake Forest, CA 92630-2534

Cost: Free

For more details, call (949) 923-2230, or email heritagehill@ocparks.com

If you know of a free public agency event that the Voice of OC should be aware of, send an email to admin@voiceofoc.org

For more events, please refer to the Voice of OC Calendar.

•••

