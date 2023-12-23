Consider starting your weekend this Saturday by attending a family storytime at the Sunkist Branch Library. Or, explore 6 miles of new trails through the Gypsum Canyon Wilderness, just one of many free events offered through public libraries and OC Parks.

Although some public library branches are closed in observance of Christmas, some OC Public Libraries branches are still offering activities, such as Irvine Heritage Park Library and Garden Grove Main.

Here are a few noteworthy free events happening this weekend.

Saturday, December 23

Wilderness Access Day at Gypsum Canyon Wilderness

Explore 6 miles of new trails in the Gypsum Canyon Wilderness through a wilderness access day.

Advanced registration is required.

When: 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: 390 South Gypsum Canyon Road, Anaheim, CA 9288

Cost: Free

For more details, contact Irvine Ranch Conservancy at (714) 508-4757, or email info@irconservancy.org.

Family Storytime at Anaheim Public Library, Sunkist Branch

Take the kids to a family storytime at the Sunkist Branch Library. All ages welcome.

When: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: 901 S Sunkist, Anaheim, CA 92806

Cost: Free

For more details, contact the library at (714) 765-3576

Native Plant Nursery

Learn about California native plants by working alongside Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers Laguna Coast Wilderness Park’s native plant nursery.

Participants under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Advanced registration is required.

When: 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Where: 18751 Laguna Canyon Rd, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Cost: Free

For more details, contact Laguna Canyon Foundation at (949) 923-2235

Sunday, December 24

Board Games and Puzzles at Irvine Heritage Park Library

Play a board game or pick out a puzzle from the Irvine Heritage Park Library collection.

All ages are welcome, as both adults and childrens games will be available.

When: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Where: 14361 Yale Ave, Irvine, CA 92604

Cost: Free

For more details, contact the library at (949) 936-4040, or email ocpl.heritage@occr.ocgov.com

Lego Club at Garden Grove Main

All ages are welcome to “build with LEGOs to your heart’s content” at Garden Grove Main Library’s LEGO Club, meeting Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

When: 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: 11200 Stanford Ave, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Cost: Free

For more details, contact the library at (714) 530-0711, or email ocpl.ggr@occr.ocgov.com

