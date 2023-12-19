When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, I heard many people remark how grateful they felt to live in California, a state that prioritizes and protects access to abortion. It is true that California is a reproductive freedom state. Earlier this year, we even became one of the first U.S. states to codify the right to abortion, contraception, and other reproductive healthcare after voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition 1 (Prop 1).

Over 57 percent of Orange County residents voted “yes” on Prop 1, signaling strong support for reproductive rights. It’s tempting, then, to think that even as other states enact draconian bans or restrictions on abortion, Orange County residents don’t have to worry. Inadequate reproductive health access and abortion bans are a “red state” problem, and we don’t need to worry about people in Orange County being unable to access these things, right?

Unfortunately, this is wrong. Even in Orange County, abortion and contraception access are not guaranteed. Access to and knowledge about reproductive healthcare often depends on your zip code, income, transportation, age, language, and education level. Sexual health education in Orange County school districts can be wildly uneven. And all the while, reproductive rights remain under attack by a small but vocal minority at every turn.

The state of reproductive health in Orange County

Let me be clear: abortion remains safe and legal in Orange County. Many Planned Parenthood of Orange & San Bernardino Counties (PPOSBC) health centers have become havens for patients forced to travel to California from other states, like Texas, for abortions. We have provided abortion care for more than 500 out-of-state patients since Roe v. Wade was overturned. Our health centers in Orange County continue to provide quality, comprehensive reproductive healthcare, including birth control, breast cancer screenings, STI testing and treatment, and primary medical care for every patient who walks through our doors, no matter their immigration status or financial situation. Last year, we provided over $3 million of subsidized care to those unable to pay, and 20,000 medical visits per month, plus virtual UTI and contraceptive care through our Planned Parenthood Direct app.

However, just because abortion and contraception are legally protected in Orange County does not mean everyone has equal access, that all of our leaders value reproductive healthcare as a human right, or that local governments have stopped targeting abortion providers.

The most recent U.S. Census data estimates there are nearly 250,000 people living in Orange County who lack health insurance. In our healthcare system, this can make preventative healthcare, including reproductive health services, much more difficult to afford. Add to that language barriers and inequity in transportation access, and suddenly the journey for someone low-income in California seeking reproductive healthcare can have as many barriers as someone in a state with abortion restrictions.

Comprehensive reproductive health education is also not what it should be in many parts of Orange County. The California Healthy Youth Act (CHYA) of 2016 mandates that our state’s public schools teach all students in grades 7-12 a comprehensive sexual education curriculum at least twice in their academic careers. However, due to lack of funding and resources or political pressure, a number of Orange County schools are unable or unwilling to comply with these standards. Many of the students we interact with through our sexual health education outreach courses in Orange County report not learning about their reproductive health rights, caring for their sexual health, or anything else beyond “the basic mechanics” at school.

Then, there are the local political crusades against abortion. On the heels of the Supreme Court’s decision, some extremist members of the San Clemente City Council attempted to ban abortion providers from operating within city limits. Even though this type of ban attempt would clearly violate the state constitution now, post-Prop 1, abortion opponents will continue to try to enact these types of bans in cities as part of a campaign to outlaw abortion nationwide. And just this month, PPOSBC has had to take legal action against the city of Fontana, just one county over in San Bernardino, for attempting to block citizens’ access to abortion, contraception, and sexually transmitted disease testing and treatment.

What you can do

It’s important, however, to never lose hope. There is a lot you can do this holiday season to be a champion for reproductive rights.

If you’re having family gatherings here are some tips for how to talk to your opinionated, anti-abortion relatives. As we approach end-of-year giving season, I also encourage you to financially support nonprofit healthcare organizations who provide medical care, including abortions, to everyone who needs it. Show your support for your local Planned Parenthood, and help us make Orange County a place where everyone can get the reproductive care they need and are legally protected to receive. And finally, as we approach another election year in 2024, vote like your health depends on it for candidates up and down the ballot, from school board to state Senate, who vocally support abortion access and reproductive rights.

Krista Hollinger is Chief Operating Officer of Planned Parenthood of Orange & San Bernardino Counties.

Opinions expressed in community opinion pieces belong to the authors and not Voice of OC.

Voice of OC is interested in hearing different perspectives and voices. If you want to weigh in on this issue or others please email opinions@voiceofoc.org.

