Some businesses in Los Alamitos could get up to $15,000 to make structural improvements under a new program that city officials say could boost the appeal of businesses in town.

The city council voted unanimously last month to allocate $105,000 to help improve local businesses under the new program — called Revive Los Alamitos. According to a city staff report, city officials are seeking alternative ways to attract and assist local businesses.

Editors’ Note: This dispatch is part of the Voice of OC Collegiate News Service, working with student journalists to cover public policy issues across Orange County. If you would like to submit your own student media project related to Orange County civics or if you have any response to this work, contact admin@voiceofoc.org.

While voting to approve the program, Councilmember Shelley Hasselbrink voiced concerns about potential disputes between business and property owners.

“I just want to make sure that then [property owners] don’t turn around and raise the rent of their small businesses because, ‘Look, we have this beautiful new facade for you,’ which they didn’t even pay for,” Hasselbrink said during the Oct. 23 meeting.

The money is intended to help eligible businesses invest in their property, make improvements and address outdated repairs and refurbishments to create more of an appeal to customers.

“At its very heart, this is a facade improvement program,” City Manager Chet Simmons said during the council meeting. “This obviously is a — I’ll call it a catalyst project — in terms of trying to get some of those businesses and property owners to take that first step to improving the overall look of the city.”

How the Subsidy Works

The program will cover 50% of approved project expenses up to $15,000. The funding will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. According to Development Services Manager Irving Montenegro Jr. the application process and program criteria will be made available on the city’s website in January 2024.

According to a city staff report, requirements for the program include:

Businesses must be based in Los Alamitos.

Businesses must be free of any building or code violations.

Businesses must have a business license Nonprofits without a business license must obtain one first — the application is at no cost for nonprofit organizations.

Businesses will be encouraged to obtain local services and products for approved projects.

This new program comes after the completion of other small business assistance efforts such as the Los Al Bucks and Pine strEATs programs.

In 2021, the city launched its Los Al Bucks program to provide residents with vouchers to redeem at participating Los Alamitos establishments. The program was created to help businesses recover from COVID-19 by encouraging residents to shop locally.

Jerry Wetzel, the owner and head instructor at Centerline Gym in Los Alamitos, said the gym participated in the previous Los Al Bucks program but did not have anyone use their vouchers at the gym.

“This is the first I have heard of the new program,” Wetzel said over email. “It sounds like something that would benefit us.”

The city also recently concluded the Pine strEATs program, which provided a grant of up to $5,000 to restaurants that participated in the Celebrate Los Al event in September. This program attracted 13 Los Alamitos businesses.

Some restaurants that participated in the grant program included A La Waffle, Angelina’s Famous Pizza, Doh-Nut-Hut and more.

The staff report estimates that funding for the Revive Los Alamitos program will be available for a year. Out of the $105,000 allocated for the program, $100,000 will go toward the approved business improvement and $5,000 will go toward marketing costs intended to spread awareness of the program to businesses and residents.

•••

