The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Eric Carpenter (714) 560-5697

Megan Abba (714) 560-5671

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Dec. 27, 2023

OCTA to Offer Free OC Bus Rides to Kick Off 2024

OCTA returns with free bus rides on New Year’s Eve, helping riders reach their destinations safely.

​​ORANGE – This New Year’s Eve, The Orange County Transportation Authority is again making it easier and safer for residents and visitors to celebrate responsibly by providing free rides on OC Bus throughout Orange County from 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31 to 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1.

Riding OC Bus is a safe and reliable way to get to popular destinations around Orange County, including bus routes that operate near Downtown Fullerton, Disneyland, Knott’s Berry Farm and more.

The free bus rides, which have been offered for most of the past 21 years, began in 2002. The complimentary service includes all Orange County fixed bus routes, providing a public transit option for those who choose to go out to mark the New Year.

Taking advantage of the free rides is simple: Passengers may board any fixed route OC Bus during the specified time, with no bus fares or special passes required. Those planning to ride the bus for New Year’s celebrations are encouraged to plan their trip ahead of time, to review specific route locations and hours of operation on each route, by visiting www.OCBus.com .

Free rides begin at 6 p.m., so those getting a start prior to that time must pay the $2 bus fare or use an OC Bus pass. Tens of thousands of youth and college students already have access to free OC Bus rides with the Youth Ride Free pass, available to riders ages 6 to 18 years old, and the College Pass, which recently expanded to all nine Orange County community colleges.

To date, the free service has recorded more than 72,000 boardings since it began in 2002.

# # #

About OCTA: The Orange County Transportation Authority is the county transportation planning commission, responsible for funding and implementing transit and capital projects for a balanced and sustainable transportation system that reflects the diverse travel needs of the county’s 34 cities and 3.2 million residents. With the mission of keeping Orange County moving, this includes freeways and express lanes, bus and rail transit, rideshare, commuter rail and active transportation. To sign up for more OCTA news, visit octa.net/GetConnected.

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.

Related